I Have a Vexing Hang-Up About Sleeping With My New Boyfriend

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’ve (31-year-old nonbinary) recently reconnected with an old boyfriend. Things are complicated and undefined, as well as long distance, but we’re planning to feel things out when he visits in a couple of months. What’s really been bothering me is a bit of a practical issue: semen. I’m a queer person primarily attracted to women and most of the sex I’ve had, especially post-college, has been with women. I haven’t been near a dick in probably four or five years. In that time, I’ve developed extremely severe OCD. I’m talking wash your hands bloody, can’t leave the house because outside places are poison contamination fears. I’m in therapy and on meds, but not much is working (a whole other story) and honestly, I don’t know what to do.

I keep being afraid either that the semen will contaminate my bed, body, and hands or that the lubricant on a condom will. I know this isn’t rational, rationality really isn’t the point (if it was, OCD wouldn’t be a disabling problem in my life), I’m just wondering if there’s anything I’m not thinking of to minimize contact with semen during sex involving a penis, particularly since condoms seem like a bad option. (What if the lube is poison? What if it breaks or gets left out or gets dropped and my cat chokes on it? I have endless “what ifs.”) Or should I just give up the whole idea of sleeping with this guy and accept that I’m just not healthy enough? I’ve had so much difficulty finding any kind of relationship because of my mental illnesses that I don’t really want to give up, especially on someone so understanding with whom I have a really good connection, but I’m finding myself increasingly more terrified of causing harm or contamination through this.

—Obsessive Compulsive Disaster

Dear Obsessive Compulsive Disaster,

Let this former boyfriend of yours know where you’re at. Tell them you’re not sure whether you’ll be up for anything that involves lubricant or semen. Lay it all out on the table and find out whether he’s accepting and gentle enough for what you need at this moment in time, which may be sexual interactions that don’t involve either of those substances or no sexual interaction at all. Give this guy, who you describe as understanding, a chance to demonstrate this quality. Also consider whether you’d be giving it up entirely or postponing if you were to tell your former partner that now isn’t a good time for anything, well, goopy. There are no guarantees, but they might wait for you. You won’t know what their needs and wants are until you have a talk about it.

Do speak with your therapist. They might have guidance on OCD and sexuality, or even tips on exposure therapy tailored to your specific situation. They’re also likely to have better insight into whether this particular kind of activity is best for you to avoid right now. And, generally, it’s best to give our treatment team a heads-up when there’s something particularly challenging going on. Since I get the sense you may not be feeling particularly trusting toward your therapist, or have a good connection with them, you might consider whether a change is in order. If sex is a subject they’re uncomfortable handling, this may be a catalyst for change. And, whatever the “whole other story” is with your therapist, they may surprise you.

Dear How to Do It,

How important is it to “spice” up the love life of a new relationship? I (37F) have been with my boyfriend (40M) for about five months. He is the only guy I’ve ever been with; he has some more experience, with two long-term relationships, but relatively no dating or other romantic experience. While we aren’t rushing it, we have discussed it and are pretty confident it’s eventually leading to marriage. We were fortunate that our sex drives are pretty well matched, and we often have sex four to five times a week. He is a very conscientious partner, focusing first on me and being excited when I come, but not upset if I don’t, so we are very happy and satisfied in bed.

The big issue we have is trying out new things. We are both bigger people and relatively awkward. He also is somewhat smaller than average and it can be difficult to fit together, with our first night together not even being successful. We have realized we need a pillow (wedge or otherwise) to help angle properly for missionary so that has just become part of our routine. It took a few months, but I was able to figure out the angles for cowgirl. We attempted doggy style, but it just wasn’t comfortable physically or emotionally for either of us. We do have plenty of foreplay and we both enjoy giving and receiving oral.

Is this OK? We both are happy and satisfied, but I feel like I’ve always heard about lots of positions, but I just don’t know how we would manage them. Is it OK for us to just switch between the two main positions? Is there something else we should try, or just keep doing what’s working? I am not bored (and don’t feel he is either), but I don’t want to wait until a point when maybe we would be bored.

—Keep It Simple

Dear Keep It Simple,

This is absolutely fine. Vanilla is a spice! You’re both having a good time. You’re “very happy and satisfied.” There’s no need to work to optimize something that’s already working. If one of you gets curious about something, go for it. If one of you does start to feel bored, start considering bells and whistles. But for now, you’ve figured out what works for you and are best off focused on the connection you have with each other.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 30-year-old bisexual woman in a relationship with a man; we share the kind of love that I used to think was impossible, and connect on every level. Up until two months ago, we were having frequent, mind-blowing sex; it had been years since I’d even wanted to orgasm with a partner present, and he can make me come so strongly and tenderly. I’ve been able to share with him fantasies and kinks that have been a source of shame for me and have also found incredible pleasure exploring his body as we both soar to new heights.

This relationship is a major departure from the majority of my sexual history, however. From the lingering residue of Catholic school teachings to rapes and other experiences with coercive, manipulative, and power-imbalanced sex that I largely pursued because I thought that was all I was worth, it’s kind of been a litany of dozens of sour memories peppered with enough good moments for me to know that I do love sex and sexual exploration.

A couple of months ago, a conversation about all of this led to a “resurfacing” of all of the pain that I had kept hidden subterraneanly for so long. We’d talked about all this stuff before, and my partner has been so supportive, patient, and enveloping me with love. But something about this particular resurfacing really impacted me; I felt like I was feeling all the fear physically in my body. Touching myself feels mechanical, and touching myself with him present/him touching me will feel good while it’s happening, but then lead me to cry afterward. And at various points throughout our relationship (and very often before it) I’ve had versions of these issues arise, where I’ve felt weird about things like being touched and having been sure why. So it’s always been there, but up until recently, we’ve been much more successful at navigating around it.

I’m a big fan of your column and read it avidly, so I know that Urban Tantra is a frequent recommendation for people who are looking to get back in touch with their sexuality. I’m getting a copy, and I’m also partway through The Body Keeps the Score on the recommendation of my former therapist, but was also wondering if you had any suggestions for books, activities, and/or practices that might help me. I want to get back in touch with my body and the sensual, sexual side of me, and to feel free enough to again surrender to pleasure with my partner.

—Subterranean Trauma-Sick Blues

Dear Trauma-Sick Blues,

As far as books go, I’d start with Cleis Press’s Healing Sex: A Mind-Body Approach to Healing Sexual Trauma by Staci Haines. Carrellas’ wisdom in Urban Tantra is great, but Haines has special tips for handling sexual trauma which will likely be of more immediate use to you. Lucie Fielding’s Trans Sex: Clinical Approaches to Trans Sexualities and Erotic Embodiments contains a lot of content on connecting with ourselves erotically, as opposed to diving straight into sexually, which may be useful as well.

One thing you can do here is to proceed slowly. You might find that something that felt great yesterday feels like too much today. If that’s the case, listen to your feeling. Crucially, communicate these sorts of “weather reports” to your partner. “We worked on [X] in therapy today and I’m feeling sensitive about everything related to [X].” Or “For some reason, I’m feeling cornered when I’m not—please be extra cautious with whether I have an escape route today.” And don’t push yourself through things you aren’t feeling good about at the time.

The main way you might try to work through this is to focus on sensations of pleasure of any kind. Take sex off the table entirely. Don’t touch your vulva. Don’t think about your partner’s genitals. What feels good? Is there something touching you? An emotion? A temperature of your skin or partner’s hand or the air? Do you have desires for anything—a bath, a kind of food, a smell—that might feel pleasurable? Keep your focus on what brings you joy and helps you feel situated in your body, and see what grows from there.

Dear How to Do It,

My husband (41M) and I (38F), have been married for nine years, and for the most part, we have a generally good sex life. This is in part due to a couple of periods of exploration by bringing another man into the mix, his ability to not come when I desperately need to (it takes me a while), and my dalliances revving me up (sexting with other people, which he knows about though doesn’t want the details, and flirting with other people, which he likes). But, things have plateaued and I’m having difficulty articulating to my husband what I’d like, and getting him on board.

For one thing, there is very little to no foreplay, even when he’s on the receiving end of it. I would like some extra attention leading up to sex, including him flirting with me outside of the bedroom, and touching/kissing/oral for more than 15 seconds before penetration. But how does one teach a grown man to flirt? I’ve talked with him about physical foreplay every which way, to no avail.

Secondly, his fantasies range from me with another man to… me with another man. Mine are a little more varied, though not much. I usually envision myself inexperienced, being taken advantage of to a degree, or straight-up slutty. Mostly though, I think the lack of any kind of build-up is at the root of my boredom. I know there’s a lot more out there and I think some sort of role-playing would be fun, even to the tune of his fantasy (“You be the dirty yard guy, I’ll be the demure housewife”). When I bring it up he seems on board, then the next time we have sex, he starts recounting the stories of the times we’ve brought another man into the mix, and it takes all I have to block him out and stay inside my own head. We’ve gone as far as we each are comfortable with involving other people at this point. I really believe a little imagination and buildup would greatly expand our horizons, I just can’t seem to get him to understand how (like flirting; who can’t flirt?!) or to follow through with any suggestions.

—First Thing

Dear First Thing,

Some people aren’t flirtatious. Others enjoy the concept once they’re used to it, but experience anxiety about what to say or do. Meanwhile, your husband might be struggling to connect the conversations you have with your carnal activities.

Based on what you’ve written here, I’m wondering whether you’re bringing things up in the moment. For instance, when your husband begins to move to penetration more quickly than you’d like, are you voicing your desire that he slow down? Or, when he’s recounting the stories of your threesomes, are you reminding him that you’ve agreed to broaden the scope of your fantasy discussions? If you want to avoid a direct moment of negative feedback, you might look for opportunities to steer the subject toward scenarios in which you’re inexperienced, or taken advantage of. You might introduce role-play scenarios over top of what he’s talking about: ”Ooh, yes, that one time with Mark was delightful. I’d like to do it again with the yard guy, though.”

Another angle would be to start voicing sexual fantasies, in erotic ways, at times when you aren’t already having sex. You might describe what the yard guy (him) would do to you. Or touch yourself in the ways that you want to be touched. Essentially, you’re looking for other ways to communicate your desires to your husband, since having Big Talks about it hasn’t been productive. Get creative with it and see what happens. If your husband still isn’t getting it after you’ve tried a few more tactics, it may be worth pressing the issue and asking whether he can help you understand why he isn’t incorporating the things you’ve told him you’d like.

—Stoya

