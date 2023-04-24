This piece is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture. Find more here.

There is something lonely about working in archives—namely, everyone you’re working with has already died. You enter into a hushed room and perform funereal rituals. At Princeton University’s Special Collections, there’s a basin where you’re observed washing your hands before you are allowed to enter the room. A liturgical atmosphere blankets the whole affair. You spend days examining the private property of people long passed, placing decaying letters and decomposing photographs on cradles and handling them with cotton gloves. When you reenter the world of the living, you bring some of the ghosts with you, at least in your mind. You all find a Panera and sit down together with a sandwich. The guy over there enjoying the bread bowl doesn’t realize that though you look alone, you’re really dining with the dead.

For historians mining LGBTQ+ history before 1960, this loneliness is amplified. Many of the people we write about spent their lives making themselves unknowable, hiding aspects of their lives that, if widely known, might have caused them harm. When we find scraps of stories left in letters, diaries, and ephemera, we stitch them together into some kind of narrative. But much of what we learn remains incomplete. We take what we can and set the rest aside. In the end, we accept that they will remain behind a veil. History is always just a little bit too late. Every book claiming to convey it remains unavoidably unfinished. But still, we retain the hope that someday we might learn more.

When I began to research the book that became Love’s Next Meeting: The Forgotten History of Homosexuality and the Left in American Culture, I realized that many of my subjects’ lives were doubly masked—once for queerness, and again for politics. “Who among us,” Harry Hay, an influential gay Communist and founding Radical Faerie, wrote in a letter to a historian searching for documentation about his past, “was stoopid enough to keep records through TWO Witch-hunts?” The veil falls again. Betty Millard, a lesbian who was active in leftist politics in the 1930s, sliced excerpts that were too risky out of the pages of her diary with a scalpel. Her past was not simply redacted, it was excised like a cancer. She discarded the scraps, but she left the remainder. We know that Chuck Rowland, a former Communist and founding member of the early gay rights organization Mattachine, burned his organization’s records, cremating his story into ash and cinder. Amidst so much loss, I mourned the stories I would not be able to tell. But I did not anticipate how one of these lives would, by a chance discovery and an act of collegial kindness, be miraculously resurrected.

Early in the research stage for my book, I stumbled across a short piece published in the “Workers’ Letters” section of the January 1929 issue of New Masses, a popular leftist magazine. The letter was from a young man who signed the piece “H.H.C.,” a series of initials that obscured his identity. He wrote about himself in the third person. In sweeping and romantic prose, he detailed his same-sex attraction. “He recalled the love that was in him,” H.H.C. wrote of himself; “he saw the faces to whom he desired to give his love … saw that they could not accept it … and wondered why he was at all.” H.H.C. was despondent. He worried about how “the world scorned his love, hated him for it.” He longed to find community, but it eluded him. He connected his yearning for those who might accept his same-sex desire with leftist ideas about solidarity. “Oh, to be one with the people, to feel them, know them, love them,” he wrote. “There is a gate somewhere but he is a coward, and will not open it.”

Perhaps not, but H.H.C. did nudge it ajar. Writing to New Masses was a gamble that H.H.C. might win some sympathy. But why here? Why choose a radical magazine to describe his homosexuality at a time when homosexuality was so dangerous that even Communists got skittish talking about it too openly? “The New Masses has helped to show him the gate,” H.H.C. wrote. “Perhaps some day he will walk out and find life and be worthy of himself.” By positioning himself alongside those who had committed themselves to working-class struggle, H.H.C. found a place to be seen. He took a shot in the dark. How brave he was to share his story with the magazine’s readers. How disappointing it was that even here, he had to mask his identity. His story was incredible, but it was lonely—or at least it seemed that way at first.

Two months after they published his letter, the editors of New Masses posted a notice. “A number of letters have been received for H.H.C.,” they reported. “These will be forwarded upon receipt of [his] name and address.” H.H.C. had taken a risk writing into the magazine, and it seemed to have paid off, sort of. His letter was published. Readers responded to it. Some reached out. The editors received their letters and offered to pass them on. But according to what I found in the archive, that’s where the story ended. There was no way to find H.H.C. There was no way to know whether he ever sent the editors his name and address. There was no way to know who the readers who responded to the article were. There was no way to know much more than what was nestled inside the pages of two issues of the magazine. H.H.C. was another ghost.

When I published Love’s Next Meeting in 2021, I had hunted down a lot of ghosts. I had read letters exchanged between the radical poet John Malcolm Brinnin and his lover, a young writer named Kimon Friar, in the 1930s describing “love like ours / Flaunting the transatlantic breeze, / Poets whose resolute songs foment / Hammer and sickle thru risen shores.” I had opened an envelope containing a letter sent from one to the other, accompanied by a feather that fell gently onto the table in a Delaware archive’s reading room. I had found a letter from Will Aalto, a volunteer with the Abraham Lincoln Brigade, describing his same-sex lovers; an unpublished manuscript by Edward Melcarth, a Communist artist, describing his harassment by the FBI; a lesbian couple living in Connecticut who wrote letters to politicians objecting to McCarthyism. But I never ran into H.H.C. again. Looking now in my book’s index, his initials don’t even appear, even though I included his letter. How can you index a person who doesn’t have a name?

Then, years later and seemingly out of nowhere, a fortuitous correspondence appeared. In early February, nearly two years after my book was published, I received an email from Maurice J. Casey, a historian working in Belfast. He had written about the Irish Left in the interwar period, and he was now working on a project about queer people in Ireland. In the course of his research, Casey had encountered an American who spent time in Donegal. His name was Alan Campbell, and in 1938 he had published an autobiographical novel, Starborn, under the pseudonym Arion. “By two headed Janus,” the novel opened, quoting from Shakespeare, “in her time, Nature framed two fellows.” Most interestingly, much of Campbell’s story matched up with scenes H.H.C. had described in New Masses.

In 1933 Campbell had also written a letter to Havelock Ellis, a British sexologist. Casey came across the letter in the archives of the British Library. In his correspondence with Ellis, Campbell mentioned “a strange, revealing letter I wrote to the New Masses, published in the January, 1929 issue.” Everything about Campbell’s letter was consistent with H.H.C.’s story. The language, the feelings, the quirks of writing, even specific scenes—it all lined up. The mystery that had haunted me for over a decade was being solved before my eyes. Maurice Casey had found H.H.C.

In his letter to Ellis, Campbell described a lover named Martyn, who “had gotten in touch with me” through New Masses. So there was more to the story! H.H.C. had indeed sent a follow-up letter to New Masses, revealing his name and where he lived, and the editors had forwarded the letters they received on to Campbell. They cared, and they facilitated this exchange. And incredibly, Campbell had met with Martyn in the flesh—another person for whom the gate had swung open. They had “one little visit,” Campbell wrote to Ellis, that “filled me with a gladness unlike anything I had known before.” They never met again, but “I believed he loved me,” Campbell wrote.

In his published letter in New Masses, H.H.C. declared about himself that “some day the boy is going to publish a novel about it all, because there must be many others like him.” There certainly were. Campbell’s novel was published by Odelisk Press, an English-language publishing house based in Paris that also published an edition of Radclyffe Hall’s The Well of Loneliness in 1938. H.H.C. had actually done it, had walked out of the gate and found life and was worthy of himself.

It’s breathtaking. You take a shot in the dark writing about the past. You try to fill the gaps. You live with the knowledge that there will always be things that will be unknowable. You hope things turn out okay. Then something happens, and this whisper of a feeling becomes a flesh-and-blood person. You look at this act of bravery, at this incredible meeting that happened just outside the historical record, this afterlife. And it’s overwhelming. It’s miraculous.

There is something lonely about working in archives, speaking only with the dead. But that’s not entirely true, is it? Even there, we are surrounded by a living community of historians, archivists, and librarians, all exhuming the ghosts of the past. I have lived in the gaps, worked in the margins, written in the dark. And I have been fortunate enough to find H.H.C. through a fellow historian whose generosity illuminated one of the lives I could not myself resurrect. “Oh, to be one with the people,” Alan Campbell wrote in New Masses in 1929, conjuring a community he wasn’t sure would ever be realized. How incredible it is to discover that he found a piece of it. Through a weird and serendipitous meeting—and the generosity of a fellow scholar—light enters the room.