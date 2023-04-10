There’s some good news for single Catholics: The pope is cool with Tinder.

In a documentary released Wednesday, Pope Francis discussed sex and other hot-button issues with 10 Spanish-speaking young people. The Pope: Answers, which was filmed last summer for Disney+, features Francis saying a lot of nice, welcoming things to this diverse group of 20-somethings with different religious backgrounds.

On the topic of abortion, the 86-year-old pope said that priests should “not ask too many questions and be merciful, as Jesus was.” He added that the church should not “send her to hell all of a sudden or isolate her, no. We should stay by her side.”

A nonbinary person asked Francis if the church could be a place for LGBTQ people. “The church cannot close its doors on anybody,” he responded. “I don’t have the right to cast anyone out from the church. My job is to receive, always.”

And when discussing those who cite Scripture to attack gay and transgender people, Francis said they were “infiltrators who take advantage of the church for their personal passions, for their personal narrowness. It is one of the corruptions of the church.”

Francis couldn’t veer from official church teaching, so he maintained the institution’s positions on abortion and premarital sex. But he still framed his answers in a sex-positive way, calling sex “one of the beautiful things God gave to human beings.”

“To express oneself sexually is something rich,” he said. “Anything that diminishes a true sexual expression diminishes you as well, it renders you partial, and it diminishes that richness. Sex has a dynamic of its own. It exists for a reason. It’s an expression of love.”

He emphasized that not all sexual activity should be described as “ugly” and that the church’s teaching on sex “is still in diapers.”

But the most surprising comments came when the young people explained Tinder to the pontiff and asked his thoughts on using the app to date. “It’s normal,” he said. “Young people have that eagerness to meet each other, and that’s very good.”

It’s unclear if the pope knows of Tinder’s reputation as the more casual dating app; His Holiness has not yet fielded questions about Bumble or Hinge. (Francis hasn’t been on the dating scene since he was a teenager in the 1950s.) But the general sentiment he expresses in the doc fits with his past statements: The pope really wants young people to get married and start families. Let’s not forget the time he declared that young people who adopt pets instead of having children are selfish.

So we know the pope is a fan of romance. Now, Tinder is a fan of his.