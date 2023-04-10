This special edition is part of our Guest Prudie series, where we ask smart, thoughtful people to step in as Prudie for the day and give you advice.

Today’s columnist is TV personality Nick Viall, who hosts a dating and pop culture weekly podcast called The Viall Files. His first book Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday: And Other Advice on Love, Sex, and Dating was released last year.

We asked Viall to weigh in on messy divorces, vaping controversies, and gamer boyfriends:

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My parents were always very perfection and competition focused, which was fine but stressful. When I married a guy with slightly more credentials than me they were overjoyed. I thought it was because they were happy to see me make a happy match, and they were also proud of his accomplishments. They grew quite close.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the pandemic, he and I grew apart. I realized I didn’t want to live at work and that a lot of non-competitive things brought me joy. He was desperate for the office and increasingly obsessive about finding things to perfect—my body fat index, his exercise routine, and even his record in our neighborhood’s tennis matches. The month that I intentionally took a lower-intensity (but still substantial) job offer was the last straw. He filed for divorce.

Advertisement

Two years out, I feel relieved. I’m doing things I enjoy, I’m less stressed, doing great financially, and I’ll never let a guy push plastic surgery at me again. But I feel like he got my parents in the divorce. They still invite me for holidays and major events, but they have him over for dinner frequently and often take him to events. They will do things like invite him and my siblings out to dinner, and not invite me. I know we aren’t the closest family but I feel left out, and any attempts to bring it up are met by comments about how he “just has so much in common” and subtle digs about how I could never win him back. What do I do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—They’re My Family Too

Dear They’re My Family Too,

First off, I’m glad you found yourself again post-divorce. For me, this is the most important part of your letter. Despite this drama with your parents and your ex-husband, you sound happy, content, and excited about your future. I hope you spend most of your time feeling grateful for that.

You describe your parents and your ex-husband as perfectionists but it’s not just that—they’re people who like control. Given that you have been able to find independence and happiness without them, it probably drives them crazy, because they lost the control they once felt they had over you. It makes no sense that your parents and ex still hang out the way they do. My guess is, part of the reason they continue to do so is to try to maintain some of that power they once felt they had. By continuing to hang out with each other, they have kept you invested in all of their lives. Even though your husband asked for the divorce, he probably sees it as his failure—after all, perfectionists don’t get divorced. Maintaining the relationship with your parents probably makes him feel better about it. Same goes for your parents. They probably see your divorce as their failure too, since I’m guessing they are people who care very much about appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

My advice for you? Ignore it. Focus on the fact that you’re in a much better place than before. Them hanging out suggests that both your ex and your parents aren’t fully healed from your divorce. I would let your parents know that prioritizing him over you hurts your feelings, but if that is something they need to heal, then you’re OK with it. I’m sure it sucks to hear your parents make such hurtful comments about not being able to win your ex back, but it sure sounds to me like they are trying to shame you into doing just that. It seems pretty clear to me that deep down, your parents and your ex are holding out hope that you will “wake up” and do whatever it takes to earn their approval and get back together. When they make comments like this, simply remind them that you have never been happier and you hope that they can be happy for you. Let them know that while they might not be over your divorce, you are, and you’re not interested in going back.

Advertisement

This relationship between your ex and your parents is eventually going to end either because he or your parents will finally move on, or a new woman in his life will let him know just how weird it actually is.

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

I hung out twice with a guy I met at a friend’s NYE party. One hangout was 90 percent platonic, with a little kissing at the end; the next was more formally a date, but I realized I did not like him and had been more excited about having a date in general. When he asked if I wanted to hang out again, I said no. He kept texting me, so I said I had realized that in regard to some big changes in my life, I just didn’t have the energy to bring someone new into my life. He said he understood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He keeps texting on holidays and is the first to like my social media posts. I’ve restricted his access to most of them, and I don’t answer his texts. I wanted to treat him with kindness, due to sharing a mutual friend, but will probably unfriend him completely. Should I be more direct if he texts again, or is it kind of silly that it’s so hard to break up with someone I wasn’t ever seeing exclusively?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Was I Too Nice?

Dear Too Nice,

I don’t think messaging you on holidays and engaging with your social media is all that big of a deal. I would just keep ignoring him and eventually, he will get the point. But it’s also not a big deal if you unfriend him on social media. Maybe let the mutual friend know if it’s making you feel uncomfortable, but overall, I don’t think his actions require you to do anything other than ignore him. As I said, eventually, he will understand. In the meantime just use the mute button.

Advertisement

Help! I Don’t Want My Dad to Attend My Daughter’s Wedding.

The Dear Prudence podcast is back. Listen every Friday on Slate or your podcast player of choice.

Dear How to Do It,

I recently got married to the love of my life. It was a beautiful day! The problem: My now-husband and I are very social people with a lot of great friendships from many eras of our lives, but we paid for the wedding ourselves. It wasn’t a small wedding per se, but we did cut about 150 people who we LOVE from the guest list. I felt so guilty about this before the wedding, and I thought that would go away afterward… but it got worse. I feel so uncomfortable talking to very dear friends who didn’t make the cut! Even posting wedding pictures on Instagram has me wanting to apologize in the caption. How do I talk to my dear lifelong friends who didn’t get an invite? Should I just ignore it till the guilt passes? Is there something I should lead with when I reach out to these people for regular friendship reasons? What would you want to hear if this were you?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Regrets Mostly

Dear Regrets Mostly,

You and your husband’s mutual need to people please is getting in the way of enjoying the most special day of your relationship. Your wedding day should be about you two celebrating your love for each other, not about throwing a party for every friend you’ve ever made. It’s impossible to make everyone happy— especially when you’re talking about hundreds of people.

Now that you are married, you should both work on feeling good about prioritizing each other even if that means disappointing others. If you don’t, your fear of letting people down will eventually cause one or both of you to not feel like a priority to the other. Your energy and focus aren’t infinite. If anything, let this feeling that has caused you to not fully enjoy your own wedding be a wake-up call that prioritizing everyone’s happiness can often lead to your own unhappiness. Being a good friend is accomplished in many more meaningful ways than making sure you always include everyone. Loyalty, compassion, grace, and honesty come to mind. If all of these 150 people are people you truly love, then you will find an opportunity to be there for them in another equally meaningful way at some point in the future. For everyone else, just make sure you send a Christmas card.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend of seven years plays video games at least 20 hours a week. He has a very difficult job where he is on call 24/7 and often has to work nights, and in his free time at home, he spends almost all of it on the computer. I understand he needs to relax and unwind, but between him being gone for work and gaming, we barely talk, and I feel more and more distant and resentful. It feels like we’re leading two parallel lives in the same house.

Advertisement

I’ve tried almost every avenue I can think of to get my boyfriend to think more about how he spends his free time. His response is always that gaming is the only thing that allows him to de-stress, and I then I feel guilty for trying to take this away from him. I love my boyfriend but this gaming issue feels almost insurmountable, especially as we’re quickly approaching my biological deadline to decide about having children, and I don’t want to raise my children with a dad who’s gaming with his bachelor friends all the time. Not to mention it’s a huge turn-off for me, especially at this point in our lives where we’re preparing to potentially raise a family (he has expressed interest in having kids, too). I feel like I’ve exhausted every avenue of communication I can think of so far. Is there some way I can get him to understand what a serious issue this is for our relationship?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Gamed Out

Dear Gamed Out,

It’s important to be able to decompress after work or when we feel emotionally and mentally taxed. Whether it’s playing video games, meditation, or just browsing TikTok, it’s nice to have an activity for unwinding. Whatever it is, though, if it requires several hours for you to unwind, you need to find a more effective way. Right now, your only responsibilities are each other and work. While I’m sure his job is stressful, if you want to have a family with this man, he needs to be able to unwind, contribute financially, and find the time to be a father and husband as well.

You have a right to expect more. You’re not asking him to stop playing. I’m guessing you would be happy if he cut his video game playing in half (and honestly one hour a day with the occasional marathon with his friends seems more reasonable). You’re not asking for the world. You’re asking for him to make you feel like a priority and to see spending quality time with you as an opportunity to unwind, too. This is bare minimum stuff. At some point, you are going to have to show him that you’re willing to enforce this boundary. He needs to know it’s no longer OK for him to use all his free time to play video games if he wants to be in a relationship with you. Enforcing it means being willing to walk away. Being in a relationship is more than just enjoying having a partner at your convenience. It’s also about being willing to step up and be there when a partner needs you. Right now, he’s only willing to have you around as a girlfriend. He is not willing to be your boyfriend. You deserve someone who wants to be that for you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

Shortly before I met my boyfriend almost two years ago, I was beginning to cut back on weed, which I had smoked daily for about three-four years. He made it clear from the outset that he was against all forms of smoking, and was additionally uncomfortable with how much I was drinking. I cut out weed entirely and cut back substantially on drinking. I picked up vaping as a sort of substitute for smoking weed (I had also been smoking tobacco a few times a week since I was 18), but I hid that from him.

About eight months later, he found my vape and was (understandably) very upset. He made it clear that vaping is, in his eyes, as bad as smoking, and a deal breaker for him. He gave me an opportunity to earn his trust back, and I transitioned to nicotine pouches to get away from vaping. Earlier this week, I told him that I had used a vape that I bought and (after he asked) that I used it in front of my siblings, both facts that added insult to injury to him; he pointed out how disrespectful it is to blatantly disregard his “deal breaker” in front of my siblings. Frankly, I agree.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then kicked me out of his house (I used to live with my sister in the same town and am back with her now) but made it clear that he wants to work on our relationship. In a sentence, we both find it appalling that the other would be willing to throw a relationship away over an episode of vaping. He has his sensibilities—he feels he cannot be with someone who uses nicotine or marijuana products—and I have mine: I don’t feel secure with someone who would throw me aside after a “smoking” relapse. He is the best man I have ever dated and generally understanding, thoughtful, and kind. On the one hand, it feels like I’m (foolishly) choosing a substance over him. On the other, it feels like he did the same and that I would forever have this hanging over my head if we do continue the relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Smoky the Heart-Breaking Bandit

Dear Smoky,

There is a lot to unpack here but I will try to focus on your specific questions. At the end of the day, this conflict is about compatibility, non-negotiables, and acceptance. Let’s start with compatibility. First off, it matters. I know compatibility isn’t as sexy as chemistry, but it’s far more reliable in determining whether or not this is the best relationship for both of you. Drug use of any kind is often a polarizing topic and it’s common for people to have strong opinions about it. People who use it can feel uncomfortable and judged by the people who don’t. For the people who don’t use it, their reasons can sometimes be based on past trauma, personal history, or religious beliefs. All of which often leave little room for flexibility. This brings us to non-negotiables. We all have these, or at least we should. Non-negotiables are both things that we must have in a relationship as well as things we refuse to accept. Think lifestyle and cultural beliefs like where you want to live, what religion you practice, or if someone has extremely strong beliefs regarding drug use. Then there is acceptance. In every relationship, there has to be some level of accepting your partner as they are. You can always ask them to work on things and challenge each other, but they will never be perfect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t know why your partner has such a hardline position on you smoking, drinking, or vaping. I’m guessing it’s one of the many common and often valid reasons. That being said, you have the right to use at your own discretion as long as you can show you’re able to use it occasionally and responsibly. Most people will have a variety of opinions on what occasionally and responsibly means. It’s a spectrum, but when one or more people in the relationship have non-negotiable views on the topic, you two better land pretty close to each other on that spectrum. You know it’s not OK to be deceitful and I hope he doesn’t want to be controlling, nevertheless, both things are happening.

This relationship isn’t going to work if it constantly feels like he is controlling you and is being overly critical or if you continue to hide the truth. If he wants to be with you he needs to bend a little on his non-negotiables. I’m no expert in this field, but nothing about what you wrote suggests to me that you’re overusing. If you find benefits from the occasional use of legal substances, you have the right to enjoy them responsibly. You two need to have honest conversations about how compatible your lifestyles are. It’s one thing to ask your partner to scale back on anything you feel they might be using in excess, but it’s a whole other thing to require someone to never use something they enjoy ever again. Regardless of his beliefs and lifestyle choices, he needs to accept that some of yours may differ and that for you two to be together, compromises will need to be made by both of you. If both of you are unwilling to compromise, then maybe he’s just not your guy. Even if he has been the best guy so far.

When Drew Afualo Was Prudie

I ended things with my partner recently—we’d been together for a little over a year. I kept noticing toxic behavior over and over again, which were: a lack of trust, trying to catch me in lies that didn’t exist, keeping a close eye on my location constantly, asking where I was/who I was with every time we were apart, and making unsolicited and sometimes hurtful comments about my appearance. I would bring those things up occasionally, but the sense he didn’t trust me was always there. I love this person, and the decision to end things was challenging because we do have a very strong bond. In the time we took apart, which was only two days, we both realized we didn’t want to give up on things. We reconciled, and I promised to work on my own part of the dynamic (fear of being hurt, better communication, etc.). I came to find that in those two days, he had posted bashing commentary on Reddit about me.