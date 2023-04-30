I Think I Might Be Sharing Too Much About My Daughter With New Parents

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m raising my 8-year-old daughter on my own after her mother passed away. As a single dad, I utilize her friends’ parents a lot for help—for carpooling or babysitting, and sometimes she’ll tag along on their family outings to the zoo and such while I’m working. My daughter has been through a lot in the past year, and I want to respect her privacy, but I also want to make sure that people who are taking care of her are aware of potential emotional and physical safety hazards that might pop up. Some of these things are fairly hidden.

While it’s no secret that her mother died, I’m not sure how well-known it is that she still gets upset when the concept of illness or death is presented in certain ways. And she wears glasses, so it’s obvious there are some vision issues, but most people don’t know that she’s actually completely blind in one eye and has difficulty with depth perception. She also has a strawberry allergy (not life-threatening; she breaks out into hives) and a fear of heights. If I don’t share enough information, I could put her in harm’s way. If I overshare, I might be violating her trust. I know I can’t count on her to disclose any of this (except for her strawberry allergy, which she’s not self-conscious about). She’s very self-conscious about her vision problems, her fear of heights, and her sensitivity to the subject of death. Recently, she asked me not to tell her friend’s mom, who was taking her to a museum, about those three things. I respected her privacy and didn’t tell the mom, but I worried. I continue to worry. I have told her school and the summer camps I’ve signed her up for, but that’s very different from telling her friend’s mom. How do I honor her privacy while also keeping her safe?

—Protecting Her Privacy or Protecting Her?

Dear Protecting,

I think you may be tiptoeing around your daughter too much. Why not be completely honest with her about the challenge you find yourself facing? Why not ask her how she’d feel—and how she would handle it—if the parents of her friends took her to a movie in which the death of a parent was a major plot point? (So many stories for kids revolve around this!) Or how she’d managed if a friend’s parents took her to an amusement park or fair and everyone wanted to go on the Ferris wheel or some other ride that lifted her far off the ground. Would she stay quiet and go along, hating every minute of it? Would she speak up and ask if one of the parents would stay behind with her?

It’s well worth walking her through at least some of the scenarios that are playing out in your mind, to give her a chance to think about them ahead of time. Talking about how she’d handle situations as they come up will probably give both of you some peace of mind (and if she realizes that she doesn’t know how she’d handle them, and talking through the possibilities with you doesn’t seem to help, you might tell her gently that this is why you’d like to share a bit more with these other families). But this would also be a good time to talk to her about how everyone has fears and “sensitivities.” I bet she’ll be able to name some things she knows her friends are afraid of—and go ahead and tell her some of the things that make you a little anxious while you’re at it. Reiterate that these are nothing to be ashamed of. The best outcome would be her disclosing these things to her friends and letting them know that it’s OK with her if they tell their parents. That might be asking too much of an 8-year-old, but it would be a fine way to give her agency while still protecting her. Your main takeaway here, though, should be that you and your child need to be communicating. This will serve you both very well in the long term.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 29-year-old niece moved back home a few months ago after living with her fiancé for the last eight years. She has never lived by herself and in my opinion, has always been somewhat needy. Six years ago, she and her ex bought a house. Her parents (my wife’s sister and husband) live about 45 minutes away. Any time a household “emergency” happened, I would get a call to come over and fix it, as it was a lot simpler for me to drive the 10 minutes to their place than for her parents to drive 45. Most of these “emergencies” occurred when her ex was away.

But I would call only one incident an actual emergency (when he was at home too and they broke off a faucet and didn’t know where the main shutoff was or how to shut it off). When my niece couldn’t get the lawnmower started, she called me to start it, then half an hour later called again for me to restart it after she’d shut it off. When her car was snowed in and she was “scared” to use the snow blower and “too weak” to shovel the car out and she had to get to work, she called me at 4 a.m. (then she called her parents later saying she was disappointed I hadn’t blown the whole driveway out, and they called my wife saying I should have done it because obviously, she could not). And there’ve been other calls for things that a normal homeowner would be able to handle. Fast-forward to now.

Her living back at home is getting a little strained, so I have been looking for apartments for her. Through a property manager I golf with, I found one that will be available in a few weeks: one bedroom, garage, rent includes utilities, and all appliances furnished. My friend said the apartment is hers if she fills out an application and there are no red flags. I mentioned this to my brother-in-law last weekend when we were together and he said, “Why would she rent? It’s a waste of money. When she gets her money from her ex, she’s going to buy another house.” I don’t know what to think. I will not be at her beck and call to do things that I feel a normal homeowner should be able to do. And I know she can’t or won’t do these things herself. Do I make the assumption she can’t/won’t take care of a house herself and let my in-laws know not to count on me to help her except in a true emergency? My wife agrees she is not homeowner material.

—Assuming the Worst?

Dear Assuming,

I hardly know where to begin. Why were you at her beck and call to begin with? Why didn’t you ever say, “No, I’m sorry, I can’t help with that”? And why, oh why, were you looking for an apartment for her if things were getting tense at her parents’ house? How was that any of your business?

You are way too involved in your niece’s life. Neither you nor your wife get a vote on whether she is “homeowner material.” But it’s not your job to be Mr. Fix It for her either. And it’s not her parents you should be telling that to—it’s her. Before she even starts house-hunting. Though I wouldn’t blame you if the next time the topic of her buying another house comes up when you’re chilling with your in-laws, you mentioned to them that you hoped this house would be nearer to them than you—for their sake, since you know they felt it was too much trouble to drive that 45 minutes whenever she had a problem she couldn’t handle herself—and that no matter where she ends up buying, you’re retired from that job of on-call handyman. A job you never applied for in the first place.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I need advice on how to deal with some new behavioral issues with my 7-year-old son. He is refusing to be alone (as in upstairs in his bedroom while I am downstairs in the kitchen). Several times recently, I have taken the dog out and if I walk her around the side of the house and he can’t see me he comes running out of the house screaming frantically (hyperventilating, shaking, and crying—full-on panic attack-style freakout). He has similar reactions when I close the door when taking a shower or using the bathroom. He will stand outside the bathroom door, constantly knock, and ask me how many minutes until I am done. He does do this to his dad too but not nearly as often.

I am currently working as a paraeducator (working with special education students) at the elementary school that my sons attend. I have had a good amount of training about behaviors in children, de-escalation, and SEL (social-emotional learning). But none of my training seems to be working to improve things at home. I have enlisted the help of my colleagues—spoken to the counselor, school nurse, and principal as well as our behavior intervention specialist—but nothing I’ve done has made any difference. There have been no (obvious) major changes in our home, so I’m starting to think that my presence at the school may be causing the issue. Last September I was assaulted by a student at recess (I was punched in the face) and my son was at this recess and saw it happen. There have been other incidents that I can think of where my son has seen me dealing with a student’s problem behavior or helping to transfer a troubled student to a safe environment. Is it possible that he’s worried about something happening to me when I’m out of his sight?

There’s another possibility, which is that he’s reliving some early trauma. When he was 18 months old he was diagnosed with cancer and had a tumor removed from his skull; a few months later, a second tumor was found. He went through 52 weeks of chemotherapy and was on steroid therapy for about a year and a half. He was left with a compression fracture but he has been cancer-free for almost four years. The school counselor suggested that he might be reliving the trauma now because he was too young at the time to fully process all of his emotions. I have run out of ideas of ways to help him, so if you have any suggestions, I would be open to trying just about anything.

—Exhausted Mom

Dear Exhausted,

I don’t know which of the possibilities you suggest may be true—or if his anxiety about being alone is the result of a perfect storm: fear of harm coming to you, the PTSD suggested by the school counselor, and other factors you’re not aware of (perhaps lit by a match you’re not aware of either). But I do know that this is not something you can handle on your own, no matter how much training you have, or with the casual help of colleagues you’ve talked to about what’s going on at home. It’s time for your child to see a therapist.

Rather than thinking about what he’s going through as “behavioral issues” to be addressed and fixed (as you’ve already learned, this is not so easy), can you reframe his troubling behavior as symptoms of a problem that needs to be identified and worked through? Of course you’re exhausted! But eliminating the behavior that is exhausting you is putting the cart before the horse. Your child needs the tools to deal with what he’s feeling. I’d strongly recommend making an appointment for him with a mental health professional trained in the systematic, therapeutic approach of play therapy (start here to find one in your area). Tell the therapist what’s going on; they may want to start out with you in the room too, given the particular nature of your son’s distress. This is the one thing you haven’t yet given a try, and I hope you will.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am looking for advice on how to support my child’s choice of college. I am a queer scholar of education and identity development. I am also a parent to three kiddos, one of whom is about to embark on their first year of college. This kid is amazing, smart, and accomplished and has a history of being engaged in social justice. We are a queer Jewish family with friends of all genders, ethnicities, races, and abilities. My kid got into a bunch of great colleges, with a ton of scholarship offers. The problem is that they are choosing to go to a state school in a state where higher education is under immediate threat. The political leaders in that state are taking over its colleges; threatening to end tenure; and targeting queer, black, and brown people with hate-filled policies on all levels of schooling. I am so disappointed. It would cost as much or even less, thanks to scholarships, to attend an excellent private college, but my kid argues that staying in-state will “save money” and that the policies are not going to have an impact on them. My professional self disagrees.

Kiddo is choosing the state school partly to stay near their long-term high school boyfriend, as well as to remain near other friends who are staying in-state (none of them will attend the same school). Given that COVID kept them from a normal social life for the first half of high school, I do understand why they want to stay close to their friends. I am trying to keep my frustration to myself, but I am doing a really terrible job. I am being passive-aggressive, keeping too much distance, and having a hard time compartmentalizing my anger when talking to my kid. I want to be clear: I am not looking for advice about college choices. My child made their choice and I am committed to standing by them even if I disagree with it. I am looking for advice about how to keep my anger to myself. I feel like I have struggled to show up for them without letting my grief and fear into the conversation, and I feel like I am failing to support my child in this massive transition. This is triggering all sorts of mom guilt that goes well beyond this one choice—guilt that I have spent years of therapy on. Self-talk and mindful practices are failing to contain the intensity of my response. Yesterday I outright told them I was disappointed in their choice, which sounds tame, but I remember my mom saying that sort of thing to me when I was a teenager and I am still hurt, 25 years later! What is going on? How can I better process this, not take it personally, and support this kid?

—Terrible Cheerleader

Dear Terrible,

You’re being awfully hard on yourself. It’s impossible not to take one’s children’s choices personally—and not feel that one has “failed” somehow if a child veers off (what we consider to be the right) course. I’m glad you recognize the reasons your kid is making this choice that you feel sure is the wrong one. Alas, 18-year-olds make a lot of choices that aren’t necessarily in their best interests, that prioritize immediate desires—and what feels like needs—over the big picture. You’re wise enough to accept that this is their choice, not yours.

Now, can you make use of that wisdom to give yourself some grace? You’re disappointed and distressed—that’s understandable. But get off your own back. Own your disappointment (and frustration etc.). Suppressing it, trying not to feel it, and being angry with yourself for the way it’s seeping out are all counterproductive to your relationship with your kid and your own well-being. How about this? Talk to your child honestly. Tell them what you’ve told me, including the fact that you know they have their own reasons for making the decision they’re making and that you’re not trying to change their mind. Tell them it’s hard for you, but you don’t want to make it hard for them. It’s all right to tell our kids how we feel, and why we feel what we feel. It’s certainly way better than being passive-aggressive. And letting our kids know that we support them in their decisions even when we’re not crazy about those decisions is a way of acknowledging that they’re growing up, paving a way toward the new relationships we have with them in their adulthood. It’s also a hell of a lot easier than swallowing our feelings and not saying directly what we think.

I’m betting that you’ll feel a lot better if you stop twisting yourself into knots over this. And as long as I’m here, let me also tell you that your kid will be fine. I see a lot of different ways this might go, once they are at college, but given everything they’re bringing with them—everything you’ve provided—I think any outcome will be a good one.

—Michelle

