I’m Worried My Husband Isn’t Really Fit to Be a Father

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are considering having kids. He’s a great guy, and a great husband, but I worry about what kind of father he’ll be.

He is utterly, disturbingly blasé about injuries, especially his own. A few weeks ago while we were both working from home, he made some coffee, spilled it on himself when trying to pour. It ultimately caused a second-degree burn along his arm. The sum total of his immediate reaction was to hiss and try to wipe it up with a paper towel, then pour some cold water on it. And I had to badger him to get the burn looked at, he thought it “wasn’t a big deal” and “I’ve been hurt worse than this”.

He grew up in an abusive household and has quite a few scars. I don’t want to judge him for parental abuse, but I have a severe worry that it’s badly warped his notion of what is and isn’t a big deal when it comes to physical harm. He’s always been good about reacting when I’ve gotten hurt, and he does know a decent amount of first aid, but I worry that any child we have will get hurt from ordinary childhood injuries, and he’ll just slap a bandage or some at home fix on things instead of taking things to a doctor, or treating it like it’s totally not a big deal. I don’t want to break up with him, but I’m also not sure how to bring it to his attention without sounding judgmental or hostile.

—Considering Children

Dear Considering Children,

I don’t want to downplay your concerns, especially since your husband endured childhood trauma, but my initial thought is you could be making this a bigger deal than it actually is. I believe the only true version of unconditional love that exists is between a parent and a child. Yes, I know there are some readers who have no relationship with one or both of their parents, but the overwhelming majority of moms and dads would step in front of an oncoming train if it meant protecting their children.

There’s something about being responsible for a tiny human that changes most people for the better, and it certainly was the case for me. Similar to your husband, I was the kind of dude who would tell people to “rub some dirt” on their injuries, but once my first daughter arrived, I lost sleep for a week after her first bloody nose at the playground — a bloody nose that I used my brand-new sweatshirt to stop the bleeding with while at the ER. Did I have to go to the ER? Of course not, but parents do strange things to help their kids when they’re hurt.

My point is you need to give your husband a chance to see how he’ll react before you create the worst-case scenario. I also don’t think it’s a bad idea to go to counseling to get all of your fears on the table ahead of time. If he’s a great guy and a great husband, I have a feeling he’s going to be a great dad as well.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are expecting our first child in September, and we are thrilled! I have done the genetic blood test, and we can determine the gender. However, we are opting to keep it as a surprise (for now). I have always thought it would be fun to live in suspense, and while my husband is super curious, he has come around after speaking with one of our friends who kept it as a surprise with both of her children and felt it really added something special to the birth process.

I am genuinely baffled by how many people feel compelled to espouse how necessary it is to find out, whether it’s to buy the right clothes, or “prepare.” Prepare for what? All these people are happy for us, so I do not want to be rude or off-putting. But am I missing something here? Is there really something we might need to “prepare” for when it comes to gender?

How do I gently, kindly, and humorously rebuff the folks who are pressuring me to find out the gender? Thank you in advance for any advice!

—Baby Is A Blob

Dear Baby,

No, you’re not missing anything in terms of “preparing” for a baby’s gender, and it’s pretty absurd that people are still saying stuff like this in 2023. If anything, you should prepare for the lack of sleep you’ll receive and for being peed, pooped, and puked on — but none of that has anything to do with gender.

No matter what, don’t allow anyone to dictate how you choose to enjoy this unique experience.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am the mother of a sweet and very sociable 12-year-old. She has been friends with another girl, “Stacey,” for years. “Stacey” is having some difficulties going through puberty, she lacks confidence, cries easily, and is a very anxious teen.

I feel for Stacey, but lately, my daughter has reported weird behaviors from her: she badmouths my daughter and her friends, takes pictures of them without them knowing, reads their cell phones without them consenting, and more.

Last week, we invited Stacey over for a pajama party. The day before yesterday, my daughter came back from school very upset because Stacey shared a picture of my daughter’s menstrual pad that she found in my daughter’s room in a classmates group chat! Obviously, I told my girl it’s the last time Stacey is invited into our home, to cut ties with her for the time being, and that I’d talk with Stacey’s mother. My daughter and I both feel Stacey has serious issues (not related to my daughter), so I’m willing to talk it out for the sake of my child who still loves her.

But now, my daughter is distressed, anxious to go to school because boys are making fun of her. I am heartbroken for her. She’s quite popular in her circle, and confident with friends and strangers alike, so I never have been confronted with these issues before. I don’t know how to coach her: I don’t know what to say to comfort her, or to empower her, or to arm her so she can shield herself or strike back against teasing or malicious comments from other classmates. She’s lucky she has a group of supportive girlfriends, but boys at that age can be really mean regarding these feminine issues.

I can’t count on the school staff who is very detached from the lives of our children where we live. I need help to help her, I am lost.

—Disempowered Mama Coach

Dear Disempowered,

First off, you made a great decision in cutting off Stacey. I would remind your daughter that anyone who would betray her trust on such a malicious level is not a friend. Sure, Stacey may have mental health issues, but she needs to handle them away from your child.

Second, it’s clear to me that your daughter needs to find a therapist to help her navigate her big emotions. You can support her as well (more on this in a moment), but some of the emotional trauma she’s dealing with is outside of the paygrade of parents like us. Find one for her sooner than later so you can get some pointers from a licensed professional on how to best help.

Until you get some advice from a therapist, just continue to love on her as best as you can. Based on what you know about your daughter, that could mean giving her space, or letting her eat cake for breakfast. In terms of empowering her, just remind her that her real friends are the ones standing by her side and treating her with the respect she deserves. Also, tell her that no one should take any personal photos of her without her consent — and she should speak to a trusted adult whenever she feels violated.

This too shall pass with support of good friends, a good therapist, and a good mama like you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 10-year-old daughter is a great basketball player and surprises me every day with her talent. My husband is a basketball junkie and practices with her daily, and my daughter absolutely loves it. The reason I’m writing is because my husband believes our daughter won’t improve unless she plays with and against boys. Personally, I think that’s absurd and somewhat misogynistic—but my husband dismisses me because he’s the one who “truly understands” basketball. My gut tells me that it’s not a good idea to have her play in a league of boys. Help!

—Basketball Mom

Dear Basketball Mom,

I’m a proud basketball dad of a 9-year-old girl who is also very advanced as a player. I’m also the former captain of my college basketball team, so I feel extremely qualified to answer this question.

Your husband is completely misguided. Has he ever watched girls play basketball? I’ve found that girls are more fundamentally sound than boys are at that age—and they are tough as nails. Also, it’s not like your daughter is going to play on a boys’ team in middle school, high school, or college—so why start now?

If your husband wants to challenge your daughter, he can do it by having her play against older girls. My daughter often plays against 12- and 13-year-olds and she has improved immensely due to competing against more experienced players. Trust me, she will get way more out of it than if she played with or against boys.

As a man, let me be the first to say how damaging it can be to teach girls that boys are inherently greater than them. Push your daughter to play against older girls—and if she wants to play against a boy in a game of 1-on-1 on the playground, let her embarrass him. Just don’t join a boys’ league.

—Doyin

My husband and I are parents to an amazing 20-month-old boy. Before I became pregnant, my husband and I went out weekly with co-workers after work. My husband still attends these and ends up getting sloshed. I love staying home, and I’m over these get-togethers, but my husband insists I need to get out more and should come along. What should I do?