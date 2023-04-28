My In-Laws Have an Unquenchable Thirst For Photos of Our Baby

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am the mother of an adorable 11-month-old girl who is very well-loved. She is the first grandchild in both my family and my husband’s, but our families certainly show their love in different ways. Neither set of grandparents live in the same state as us but both visit often and we visit them as well. My main concern right now is coming down to pictures.

My husband’s family has an unquenchable thirst for photos and videos of our daughter. I’m fairly certain that every single picture that has ever been taken of our daughter (which is in the literal thousands) has been shared with them via my husband. My husband works long hours outside the house five to seven days a week and I have a remote job, so I do the majority of the child-rearing. When he’s home, he’s taking pictures of her to send to his parents, and on days he’s at work, I often send him pictures of what she and I are doing. He shares those with his parents as well. I’ve gotten a bit uncomfortable with all of it so I tried to stop sending any photos, but then my husband would ask for one and I know it’s because he wants more to send to his parents. They have a group chat that I’m not in where they mostly share and dote over pictures of our daughter. His mother specifically brags about how she watches each video dozens of times, sometimes before bed every night, etc.

For context, I should note that I don’t have a very warm relationship with his family. They’ve been very cold and judgmental of me throughout our relationship, and have really deeply upset me by meddling in our marriage and often making things worse. I generally keep them at arm’s length to keep the peace. To me, our daughter feels like a source of entertainment for my in-laws which feels very strange to me. The obsession makes me feel a bit uncomfortable, and it feels like our daughter (and, in some ways, myself) has zero privacy. My husband’s parents know everything about her life and see new pictures of her every day. I’ve asked my husband to at least ask my permission before sharing the pics I send him with his parents, but there’s not really room for a “no” from me because it’s met with a “Why?” that I have trouble answering. I realize that in each instance, my in-laws seeing another photo of our daughter isn’t causing any harm. So my question is, am I overreacting? I can’t pinpoint why this feels so strange and intrusive to me, yet the dynamic makes me very uncomfortable. I’d like to get a better handle on this before my daughter gets older so I have more of a strategy to either deal with my own feelings or the actions of my husband and in-laws.

—Too Many Photos

Dear Too Many Photos,

I’m sorry to inform you that your husband and his parents are participating in a completely normal form of baby worshiping, one performed by families across the globe. Your daughter doesn’t have privacy at this point, as she is experiencing everything in the presence of the people who take care of her. Also, someone could argue that the fact that you and your husband have taken “thousands” of photos of your daughter is a violation of her privacy. You have chosen to document many of her moments. Did you intend for these pictures to be for you and your husband’s eyes only? Do you show these pictures to your parents when they visit? I can understand being put off by the expectation that you’re always available to take new pictures for your in-laws, or even feeling uncomfortable with them receiving photos that also include you. But you’re struggling to justify your aversion to this photo sharing because there’s no good reason to take issue with it.

You don’t have a good relationship with these people, so it’s not surprising that it’s uncomfortable for you to have to share your child with them. As you haven’t decided to go no-contact with them, or try to keep them out of your daughter’s life, you’re going to have to get used to them taking a strong interest in their grandchild. There is no logical argument for reducing the number of photos that they are getting, and in any case, the number of pictures you’ll snap of your child will decrease over time, trust me. You won’t be dealing with this when she’s 10.

You have every right to ask that your husband refrains from sending pictures with you in them, and you don’t have to stop what you’re doing and snap a picture every time he asks for one. You can slow down your own baby photography if you generally feel that the documentation of your daughter’s life has gotten out of hand. But, if you are generally inclined toward taking loads of photos, and happy to send them to your hubby on demand, don’t let that stop because you don’t like how much your in-laws enjoy getting new snaps of your kid. Try to make peace with the fact that they love her a lot while maintaining the distance from them that you need.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband’s promotion has allowed us to spend more quality time together, but hiring a babysitter can be costly. My niece, “Amy” (22), would be an excellent choice for the job. A few years ago, her anxiety led to a nervous breakdown and caused her to drop out of school, but she’s managing it now with the help of an official diagnosis, a therapist, and medication. She’s planning to return to school in the fall, making her a flexible and reliable candidate for babysitting. Amy has experience working at a summer camp every year, even during the height of her anxiety. We can also offer her a competitive rate that’s affordable for us, especially given the cost-benefit of having more date nights. I’m considering offering her the babysitting job, and think it would be a positive experience for everyone involved.

My husband has issues with this idea. He points out that our babysitter will need to deal with challenging behaviors, especially at night. We have 7-year-old fraternal twins “Sam” and “Ed” and a 4-year-old, “Annie.” The twins became a bit codependent during a time when my husband was traveling often. We’re now working on getting them to sleep in the same room but in different beds and that is proving a bit challenging. All three kids are farsighted, but Annie’s vision is the worst (she has bifocals! At the age of 4!). She cannot see without her glasses on and is very stubborn, so it often leads to issues at bedtime when she refuses to take off her glasses; in addition, she does standard stalling tactics, such as asking us to read her a story again and again. During the day, a babysitter would need to deal with the twins’ constant bickering and get Annie to wear the eyepatch she’s supposed to wear for four hours a day to help with her esotropia, which she hates doing. Depending on the schedule, the sitter might also have to deal with Annie and Ed’s picky eating too.

My husband’s right in that all of this could be difficult for any babysitter, especially one who’s recovering from severe anxiety. At the same time, I trust that Amy is working on improving, and hiring her would be a win for all of us. Neither my husband nor I are necessarily wrong, but I would love some advice on ways to convince my husband to give Amy a chance, or other suggestions for us to be able to go on dates.

—Finding a Babysitter

Dear Babysitter,

Remind your husband that choosing a sitter isn’t a lifetime commitment. If you all were to try Amy out and found that she wasn’t able to handle taking care of your children, you could simply hire someone else going forward. Considering that you are looking for her to come in for date nights, as opposed to providing daily care, the stakes are pretty low. Talk about the amount of work that Amy has done to address her challenges and the fact that she was able to maintain a job supervising children even when she was struggling to manage her anxiety. Ask him to consider trying her out on a few occasions before making any arrangements for her to babysit regularly.

One way to determine if Amy would be a good fit as a sitter would be to have her spend some time with your family to see how she deals with your kids and their unique needs. Perhaps you could schedule a few visits to your house, during which she gets some time alone with the little ones. It would make sense for her to be there late enough to observe and help with your kids’ nighttime rituals, which would also give her some insight as to what she would be signing up for if she decided to come on as your sitter.

If Amy does well with your kids while you’re in the house, you could then see how she handles them during a few short stretches of time. Have her watch them while you and your husband are away for a couple of hours during the day. If these occasions go smoothly, try leaving them for an early dinner date, and if that’s successful, then graduate to a traditional night away from home. By checking out Amy’s ability to navigate your kids, you and she will be able to decide if an ongoing babysitting situation works for both parties.

When you talk to Amy about potentially taking this gig, you should be transparent about the challenges she may face in caring for your children. Let her know that your little ones can be difficult to manage and that you’d only want her to work with you if she feels comfortable taking on the challenge. Allowing her to spend time with you guys in advance of an actual babysitting job will do a lot in terms of allowing you and her to see if this arrangement actually makes sense.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I love my grandchildren, a 5-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl. They often spend several hours with us on the weekends, which I also love. But I have noticed on many occasions that the house has a particular funk after they visit. It’s not a hygiene or diaper issue. I feel the need to open windows, put on the fan, and light candles after they leave. I have not shared this with my partner. It’s not a big issue but it bothers me. Is this weird or typical?

—Is This Weird?

Dear Weird,

It’s definitely not typical for children to leave an unpleasant smell behind when they visit someone’s home. Are you sure it isn’t a hygiene issue? It may be the case that they aren’t being bathed often enough and have developed some body odor. Another possibility is that their clothes aren’t being washed well and that the funky smell is coming from them—this could be an issue if they aren’t drying fully and have begun to mildew, or if they’re being worn multiple times between washings. Do you visit your grandchildren at their home? How does it smell there? Do their parents share this odor?

It’s going to be awkward, but I think you should bring this up with one of their parents (ideally, the one you are closest with). Explain that you love spending time with the kids, but that you’ve noticed a musty smell in the house when they leave. If you’ve been able to pinpoint where it might be coming from, let them know what you think it is. If not, simply offer that the children are otherwise delightful, but that you’ve gotten concerned. This won’t be the easiest conversation you’ve ever had, but it’s better that the parents get a handle on this now than having to deal with what happens when the kids go to school smelling bad and their classmates start commenting on it.

—Jamilah

