My Niece Needs to Learn a Lesson About Responsibility. So I’m Going to Evict Her.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My three older sisters and I are in the process of distributing my father’s trust/estate. He left a paid-for house worth about $600,000 and another $300,000 in cash. Here’s the dilemma. My older sister and youngest sister live in the house (the house is a four-bed, two-bath) and my niece lives in the back house with her husband and three children in a small (one-bed, one-bath) duplex. If it were up to me, I’d file a partition lawsuit to force the sale of the house, but I know my sisters would scramble to find a place to live. So my next idea is to tell my niece she needs to find a new place so I can rent out the duplex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know this will cause a rift with my sister (her mom) but I’m trying to make the best long-term financial decision for my wife and kids. I understand it’s hard for many people out there right now, but for my niece and her husband, it’s been eight good years of not paying rent, having Disney yearly passes, driving new cars, and eating at nice restaurants. My sister never talked to my niece about her careless spending or suggested she start saving to buy a place of their own. While I could also offer to take a buyout, which is what my middle sister is doing, I don’t exactly need to pull my share of the house. I would like to leave it and use it for rental income (as well as force some responsibility in the process).

Advertisement

—Greedy but Responsible Child

Dear Greedy but Responsible Child,

I’m afraid it isn’t your job to teach responsibility to your niece (much less force it on her), nor is it your job to take your sister to task over how she raised her child and continues to enable her dependency. I suggest you employ my favorite Polish proverb, the translation of which is “Not my circus, not my monkeys.” The only part of this circus that’s (partly) yours is the property you inherited jointly with your siblings. Your middle sister is taking the high road here, which I strongly suggest you take, too, because the “compromise” you suggest, the one in which you magnanimously allow two of your siblings to remain in their home while evicting your niece and her family, will not only result in a rift between you and one sister but will no doubt send shock waves through the whole family. Taking a buyout is a perfectly reasonable thing to do—unless your ultimate goal is to sever your connection to the circus and its monkeys. If so, go ahead and be greedy. (I’m assuming you don’t believe in karma.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter is a senior in high school. She is currently enrolled in four AP classes (biology, physics, chemistry, and calculus) and completed two others during her junior year. She has one of the toughest course loads of all the students in her grade. She is incredibly hardworking. She also pursues extracurricular activities in the performing arts at a very high level, and despite these other commitments, and her being a year younger than the rest of her classmates (she skipped a grade during elementary school), she is consistently at the top of her class. She has gotten accepted to nearly every university that she has applied. I am well aware that this all sounds great, but I have some major concerns.

Advertisement

She has declared that her goal is to attend medical school and it’s clear that she is genuinely interested in the sciences and medicine. She has read numerous books on these subjects and loves discussing ethical and scientific topics at the dinner table. However, I don’t see her taking any real initiative to make this goal of hers a reality. She has spent very little time researching medical schools, the MCAT, or the courses she’d need to take in college if her goal is med school. She just keeps talking about how she wants to be a doctor and doing nothing to further that plan. Every time I mention that she has to be proactive, that in order to achieve her goal she has to plan for it and work toward it, she tells me that she is too focused on making it to the next day (with regards to her schoolwork) and has no time to do anything about that right now. I have been telling her how important it is to have a plan, and not to lose the forest for the trees, at least since she started high school, but it seems I haven’t gotten through to her. I know she’s smart, but I’m skeptical that she’ll get anywhere if she continues to take things day by day and hope for the best. Her refusal to think about the future is frustrating and disappointing to me. What should I do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Are You Sure You Want to be a Doctor?

Dear Want to be a Doctor,

What you should do is get off her back. Tell her you love her, are proud of and amazed by her, and ask her if there’s anything you can do to make her life (and the decision she has to make about which college to attend) easier. And if she says anything other than, “Nope, there’s nothing,” in answer to that last question, listen carefully. Then do it, whatever it is.

Beyond that? Stay off her back. Unless she asks you for advice—about how she should spend her time over the summer after graduation, about what to major in in college or what courses to take her first semester, etc.—let her be. I promise you that putting pressure on her will backfire. She’s growing up. Let her live her life.

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

• If you missed Friday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My almost-6-year-old is very aware that eventually, we all grow up. The issue is that this seems to worry him terribly. He will look at baby pictures of himself and cry. He’ll watch a cartoon that shows the characters as babies—and cry. I tell him that I love watching him grow and seeing him learn new things every day, but this doesn’t seem to help. What can I do? Other kids don’t seem to have this problem, but it causes him such distress!

Advertisement

—Should I be Worried?

Advertisement

Dear Should I be Worried,

Children (like everyone, at every age, from infancy to elderliness) are unique individuals. Some are inclined to be happy-go-lucky and some lean toward thinking hard about everything and everyone; some are exquisitely sensitive and tear up at the sight of a sliver of soap left “all alone” in the soap dish and some are hardy and roll with the punches. On the face of it, your son’s sadness about growing up and the passage of time is not something for you to panic about. But if you’re a regular reader, you won’t be surprised to hear that I think it couldn’t hurt for him to be evaluated by a pediatric psychotherapist (you’d be astonished by what such professionals can learn by engaging a child in play therapy). Certainly, if this worry of his starts interfering with his everyday life, if he finds he can’t stop thinking about it, or if it prevents him from doing things he used to enjoy, you should seek that help for him immediately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But what you describe sounds to me like the preoccupations of a 6-year-old deep thinker, who is unlikely to be reassured by your telling him that you take pleasure in watching him grow up. That’s beside the point for him. And I myself learned the hard way (because I had one of these kids too) that reminding him of the pleasures ahead for him—all the new things he’ll get to do as he gets older—won’t necessarily help much either. Though I’d still mention them, because even if he dismisses them as irrelevant to his current concerns, it’s good for him to remember that he has things to look forward to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The problem with a deep-thinking child is that there’s a developmental lag: They know more than they can process because they don’t yet have the tools for that. He’s sad about what’s been and will continue to be left behind as he grows. And the truth is that he’s right—he’s picked up on the reality of the passage of time. You can empathize with that, can’t you? Tell him that you know that change is hard but it’s a part of life for everyone, and that one of the nice things about getting older is being able to better cope with that. Let him know that in the meantime you’re right there for him to talk to when he’s feeling sad or worried. And when he does talk to you, don’t ever try to convince him that there’s no “reason” to be upset. Just listen and empathize and then gently help to redirect him once he’s gotten it off his chest. Eventually, his “understanding” of hard things and his ability to handle them emotionally will start to equalize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slate Plus Members Get More Advice from Michelle Each Week

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

What’s the best way to avoid throwing your co-parent under the bus when you disagree with them? Our 10-year-old is begging for a dog, but my husband is a hard no. He’s a bit of a germaphobe, he hates shedding and muddy pawprints, and he hates the idea of paying for dogwalkers and petsitters and having the family schedule curtailed by a pet. Personally, I’d love a dog. I grew up with them and think one would be a great companion for our sibling-free son. My husband wants us to be a united front on this matter, but the most I can muster is, “Your dad doesn’t want a dog, and a pet is something all members of the household have to be on board for.” Husband feels like this is making him out to be the bad guy.

Advertisement

—I Actually Want the Dog

Dear I Actually Want a Dog,

He feels like this is making him out to be the bad guy because he is the bad guy.

If he’s the no-vote here, he should accept responsibility for that. I don’t think he gets to have it both ways. I am not of the belief that parents always need to present a united front: There’s nothing wrong with kids knowing that their parents are individuals with different sets of opinions and not some monolithic authority that speaks with one voice. Certainly, I’m not suggesting that you highlight your differences on everything. There are ground rules both parents need to agree on (behind closed doors) and present as non-negotiable. But what’s wrong with your child knowing that you wish you had a dog too? I think the way you’ve presented it is fair. It’s honest. Let Dad tell him why he doesn’t want one. If he’s going to be the killjoy in this scenario, he needs to step up and take the heat.

—Michelle

Pet Advice From Slate

My husband and I are thinking about adopting a cat or two. My main concern is that my mom is very allergic to cats. She lives about an hour away so she doesn’t visit super often, but she stays overnight with us once or twice a year. I also sometimes host family holiday gatherings. She can briefly visit homes with cats if she takes medicine, but she avoids staying the night.