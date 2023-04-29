Help! My Friend Is Having Multiple Bachelorette Parties. I’m Losing It.

This is part of Say Yes to the Mess, a pop-up Slate series on the unsettled state of the American wedding in 2023.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I recently traveled out of town for a friend’s bridal shower that didn’t end up as advertised and I was very unprepared to participate (think: an invitation to brunch in a city that ended up being at a water park where I was stranded without a swimsuit or a way home). I’m a bridesmaid, so I tried my best to be a good sport but left early to get back to the city. Now I’m facing a long slate of other wedding-related events, some of which don’t seem to have a lot of organization behind them. My friends are lovely people but not the best planners, and I’ve been opted into everything—multiple bachelorette parties and gatherings at least once a month for the next few months—often on group texts that somehow don’t include me.

The whole bridal shower debacle left me feeling embarrassed and excluded. I’ve paid for the hotel on one bachelorette but can’t bring myself to make any more reservations for it. I want to be a good sport and bridesmaid, but the thought of navigating this mess before the wedding in the fall is creating a great deal of anxiety (will I be stranded again when my friends forget I wasn’t on the text that changed a brunch to a day at a waterpark?) I also don’t want to throw this on the bride’s pile of wedding-related issues to deal with. Is it wrong to find some mild, polite, perhaps-work-related excuses to say I can’t attend any event except the wedding?

—Happily a Bridesmaid But Only at the Wedding

Dear Happily a Bridesmaid,

Multiple bachelorette parties?? What is going on here? Here’s what you have to do: Identify the person who is in charge. I’m guessing that’s the maid of honor. Or whoever seemed to be the ringleader on the day you showed up planning to eat brunch and spent the day on a lazy river instead.

Call or text her individually: “Hi Maid of Honor! Thank you for planning the water park day! It was so much fun. I have a huge work project coming up and will be working most weekends over the summer so I may not be able to attend most of the upcoming events, but I would love to try to be there for Bride and spend time with everyone as much as possible. Could you let me know what else you have planned so I can see if I can commit to any of it? Oh, and please add my number to the thread where you send updates and changes of plans—I think I was unintentionally left off last time. Thank you again for all the work and coordination you’re doing. You are really making this a special time for our friend and I know she appreciates it.”

Dear Prudence,

My father is getting married for the third time. Divorced my mom years ago, his second wife died five years ago, and then he met his current partner. She seems perfectly fine but obsessed over this wedding, which is weird because they are getting married in her backyard, in casual clothing, and the food is chips and sandwiches.

Her own adult daughters are flying overseas for this and she is paying for everything. My father keeps telling me I “need” to be there and to meet my “new stepsisters.” His fiancée is borderline begging him that I have to be there for us to be a “real” family. I am in my mid-30s and just started a new job with no immediate vacation time. I am not in a financial position to fly halfway across the country right now. And the first and last time I met my actual stepsister was at her mother’s funeral (she didn’t attend the wedding due to an illness). I told my dad I could FaceTime the ceremony but there isn’t any other way I can get there. He says that isn’t enough. I do love my dad but his fervor is weird. What should I do?

—Third Time’s a Charm

Dear Third Time’s a Charm,

You can’t afford to go! Have you told them this? If they really want you to be there, they will offer to pay for your travel just like they’re paying for your stepsisters’. When and if they make that offer, you can decide whether you want to fake a sick day or ask your manager to use it in advance—an exception that might be made for your father’s wedding, which is a big deal.

That covers the practical side of things. On the emotional side, I just want to point out that your dad’s third wedding may seem like a little bit of an eye-roll-inducing event to you, but his wife is allowed to be excited (even obsessed) over it, and the sandwiches, chips, and casual clothes don’t change that. I assume she’s in love and considers this a huge moment in her life. And your dad does too. Maybe he thinks he’s finally going to get it right when it comes to marriage. As you communicate that it won’t be possible for you to pay for your own travel to attend, make sure you don’t communicate to them that you see this as less legitimate or important than a first wedding in a church with an expensive reception would be.

Dear Prudence,

I (31F) have been dating my boyfriend (30M) for over a year and a half. We went to a wedding last summer where he privately proposed to me after the rehearsal dinner (literally asking me to marry him). We went to look at rings the following weekend. We both told a couple of close friends about it but agreed we were not officially engaged yet.

It has now been over eight months and our relationship has not moved forward. As someone in her 30s and the last of my family members and most of my friends to be unmarried, I want to be planning the wedding to the man I love. I have asked him a couple of times and he says that getting engaged for real is not his priority right now, but he does still see a future with me. For me, I don’t see the point in waiting for another year and a half (when our renewed lease is up) to get engaged when we both want to eventually. It is to the point where if when our next lease is up and we still aren’t engaged, I would probably break up with him, even though it would be painful. How do I communicate to him that I’m tired of waiting without giving him an ultimatum?

—Forever a Fake Fiancée Never a Bride

Dear Forever a Fake Fiancée,

I hope I don’t sound too harsh, but this is immature nonsense that you’re both too old for at 30-something. What is a private proposal followed by ring shopping if not an engagement? Why didn’t that lead to planning a wedding? Your boyfriend was apparently swept up in the moment at someone else’s ceremony and made a hasty (and possibly tipsy?) statement that he didn’t want to back up once you returned to regular life. Putting aside all the questions about what defines engagement, it’s clear that he doesn’t feel ready to be on the path to the altar with you. Which is fine. But he shouldn’t have created emotional chaos in your relationship by irresponsibly acting as if he did. That wasn’t fair to you and honestly, doesn’t reflect well on him either. When you meet the person you are supposed to marry, you will both be sure and you’ll be on the same page. Don’t give your boyfriend and ultimatum but do plan on moving on if things don’t change dramatically before your lease is up.

