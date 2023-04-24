My Mother-in-Law Is Stealing the Holiday Tradition I Always Wanted to Do for My Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Ever since I was young, I loved putting together outfits. I was always the kid who definitely looked like she dressed herself because I was so excited about fashion. Fast forward to today, and I have two children under the age of 2. I still love getting dressed up for special occasions and was excited to start getting to dress them for this kind of stuff too. However, my mother-in-law buys their outfits for every single special occasion—Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, July 4th, etc. She will often be very specific about saying, “I got the kids their outfits for (insert holiday). Make sure to bring them with you.” There is never a question of if I already have something, and she often coordinates our kids’ outfits with hers and their grandpa’s. So, on special occasions, they match my children in clothes that I don’t really like, to be completely frank, and my husband and I are off to the side looking like outsiders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are a couple of other factors that make this a little trickier than a simple direct conversation asking this to stop: The first is that my husband’s parents lost their youngest child about six years ago when he was 12. It makes me wonder if some of this is a struggle to let go of the role of parent (the rest of their kids are grown up and there have been other instances that make me believe this could be true). The second factor is that they are incredibly generous with us and are otherwise awesome in-laws. On occasion, they overstep, but overall they really are just trying to love their grandchildren. And truly I think a lot of people wouldn’t mind this, but fashion is something I’ve always loved and was excited to do for my kids, but I haven’t gotten to do it. My husband understands my frustration, but he feels it is too small a matter to address directly because his parents have a history of over-sensitivity and holding grudges. I would appreciate any feedback, even if it is simply to tell me that I need to just let it go!

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Fashion-Failing in the Midwest

Dear Fashion-Failing,

This is absolutely a place you can and should put your foot down. You are the mom, and you get to buy the adorable Christmas sweaters. If you don’t get to do it for your own kids, then what? You’re going to perpetuate the cycle and foist clothes on your future daughter-in-law? No way.

Try this: “I love how much you dote on the kids, it’s very sweet. But the thing is, I’ve always looked forward to picking out my kids’ special occasion outfits. It may seem silly, but it’s important to me, so that is something I’ll be doing from now on. But if you would still like to buy them a special [insert holiday] outfit each year, I can roll with that, because I know it’s fun for you, too.” Any protestations they give can be met with a gentle, “I understand, but this is my only opportunity to do this for my own kids.” And if your mother-in-law ignores your wishes and buys unsanctioned outfits in the future, simply don’t dress the kids in them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Experiencing a tragic loss does not grant people carte blanche to get their way. Yes, you should treat them with sensitivity, compassion, understanding, and grace in matters that recall their loss. But grief is not a hall pass (and if you’ve read my columns, you know I am a widow, so I say that with authority). Your feelings aren’t less important than theirs, and it is OK to stand up for what you want. In fact, your in-laws’ experience is, unfortunately, a reminder that time is not promised to us on this parenting journey. You are allowed to prioritize yourself sometimes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

• If you missed Sunday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are the parents of a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old. Neither of us drinks—him because of medication interactions (before the meds, he was a guy who had the occasional beer at a barbecue or hockey game), and me because my family is full of addicts who die young from addiction. We’ve never really addressed this with our kids, because we’re not in touch with my surviving family members, but I think it will soon be time.

We live in a state with cold, dark winters leading to a heavy drinking culture, and most of my peers first tried alcohol around age 14. Our kids’ pediatrician says that age has risen slightly but 14 is still common. I have no idea how to broach this conversation, what’s appropriate to share, or how much my kids need to know. We’ve had ongoing sex/puberty talks so I know we can do uncomfortable topics, but somehow this one is so much worse. Any tips? The pediatrician just went with the standard “Tell your kids drinking is dangerous before 21 and don’t let them do it” suggestion, which doesn’t feel like enough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Breaking the Cycle

Dear Breaking,

I don’t know about the 10-year-old yet, but you definitely can (and should) have this conversation with your 13-year-old. I am going to assume that your teen already understands how alcohol works, thanks to the school curriculum, your parenting, or even the movies and TV shows you might have on. I would use that as a jumping-off point and explain to your teen that while they might understand what alcohol does, you need them to know that it might have a particularly more dangerous impact on them. Be as frank as you can be about your family history (without scaring them too much), explaining that you’re sharing this so that they can make safe decisions for themselves. Teens tend to think they are invincible, so I would be very clear that genetics means that even if their friends can drink and control themselves (more or less), their family history and genetic makeup mean that their drinking could be more disastrous.

Advertisement

This shouldn’t be a one-and-done conversation. You can bring it up semi-regularly as your child matures, sympathizing with what a drag it is (if that comes up), but emphasizing that you expect them to take care of themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But also, accept that teens are going to make mistakes and poor decisions. It’s part of growing up. Create a pact now that if your kid is ever drunk at a party or otherwise in over their head, they can call you at any hour to be picked up, with no judgment—because you would rather they be safe than anything else.

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a military wife with a currently deployed husband. We have a 3-year-old girl and a 7-month-old boy. My in-laws live about 10 minutes away and really want to be helpful while my husband is gone. One of them has been at our house at some point in time every day for the two weeks my husband has been gone so far. Everything they do (bring over dinner, mow the lawn, get the mail, play with the dog, watch the kids) is helpful, but I’m finding it a bit suffocating and overbearing constantly having them around. I guess I just don’t need quite as much help as they want to give. This isn’t my husband’s first deployment, but it is the first with two kids and me at work. I was on maternity leave with our first the last time he deployed, and they were much less hands-on then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I need some help with how to talk to them about stepping things back a bit. They are pretty sensitive to what they see as criticism, so I want to approach it carefully. I don’t want to completely alienate them or refuse their help entirely—they’re nice people and I absolutely need help sometimes and would love to ask them for it when needed. I just don’t want it at this intense level. Before my husband deployed, I had already arranged a few things I thought would be especially helpful to me and fun for them (picking them up from daycare on my two in-office days each week, going for a walk/to the playground together on Saturday mornings, dinner together at our house on Wednesdays, babysitting for my weekly gym class, etc.). I’d really like to scale the help back to just those activities and then adjust if needed. Do you have suggestions on how to get them to give us more independence without making them feel unappreciated?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Married My Husband, Not His Parents

Dear MMHNHP,

Reading the list of what you already invited them to do for you, I am floored at just how much help you are willing to invite—it sounds like a lot to me! Of course, that likely says more about me and my stubborn independence than you. But the point remains that that is a decently-sized list of duties and one that most in-laws who want to help would be more than satisfied with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The best chance you have for communicating your feelings without too great a risk of hurting them is to focus the conversation on yourself rather than them and their actions. Find a natural transition point—the four-week mark of his departure, a weekend where you or they go away for a trip—and thank them sincerely for all the help they’ve given as you’ve adjusted to deployment. Then share that, now that things are more settled, you want to scale back the help so that you and the kids can carve out a little more time to establish a new (temporary) normal as a unit of three. You can rationalize it by explaining that you’ve never solo parented two kids before, so having days where it’s just you and the kids would be good for setting a new baseline, learning what challenges do and do not exist, and seeing what you’re capable of. Plus, it will make it that much easier for you to get by if they are ever out of town or sick! Of course, you can also reassure them that you’ll call for more help the moment you need it.

Advertisement

Ultimately, if they are going to be upset, you can’t control that. All you can control is how you deliver the request. If you advocate for yourself with kindness and grace, you can be proud of yourself regardless of their reaction. Good luck!

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our 4-year-old dog has been a challenging, demanding pup from the start (likely due to health issues), but he was safe with our older kid (who is now 13). We’ve spent thousands of dollars on training—even a stay-and-train program while I was pregnant with this baby—and did all sorts of things to try and prepare him for the baby’s birth. We do puzzles, walks, one on one cuddles and play, etc. to keep him stimulated.

Advertisement

However, he is extremely stressed by the baby, who is 5 months old, and it only gets worse the more mobile she becomes. His signs of stress are yawning, licking his lips, and panting when near her, and he even walked over and bared his teeth at her the other day (the trainer called it “claiming” behavior). That last one scared me since he chose to interact with her. After our most recent evaluation, our trainer feels it’s more than likely a matter of time before he snaps (out of fear, not aggression). Our safest choices are to constantly keep him gated off in a room so he never can interact with the baby, or to give him to someone he knows who is not having kids. I selfishly want to keep him, but I don’t feel that would be a good life for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

When he’s not being difficult, he’s 65 pounds of pure love. I couldn’t have gotten through my pregnancy without him, and we all (including the baby) love him so much. It’s heartbreaking, and my 13-year-old is going to be devastated. Do I find him a new home, and how do I break the news?

—Despondent about Doggy

Dear Despondent,

I’m so sorry you’re in this position. Having to give up a pet can be a very distressing feeling. But no matter how much you love the dog, your home is no longer a good environment for him. He doesn’t feel safe. And keeping him separate from the baby, even if you try hard to offset it, will ultimately turn into keeping him separate from his whole family—close enough to hear, see, and smell you, but not close enough to be together. That’s no life for a loving dog. As much as it hurts, rehoming is the safest choice for your child and the kindest choice for your dog.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are the perspectives you must bring to your oldest kid. You’ll need to explain that even though you love the dog, trying to keep him would be an act of selfishness. Both your daughter and your dog deserve to feel and be safe in their homes, but you are not able to provide that to them both.

Advertisement

I hope you can find a friend or family member willing to give your dog a loving home, and that you and your son can still be a part of his life. If you have to go outside your inner circle to find him a place, this shelter in my city has some tips to consider when rehoming your pet. Never give a dog away for free to a stranger, and use a shelter only as a very last resort. Good luck.

—Allison

Pet Advice From Slate

My husband (cis male) and I (cis female) are in our early-30s and are lucky enough to own our home in a suburban area outside the city. Our neighborhood is somewhat close-knit, with yearly block parties. We don’t have kids and are rather shy so we don’t socialize as much with the rest of the block, but we have a pretty good relationship. In 2020, we were given two chicks, and a few months later after bonding with these babies, we found out we had two roosters. They are literally our world—we even bought them a stroller so we can go on walks with them. And their coop has a heater and A/C unit (yes, we’re extra).