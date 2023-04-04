My Mother-in-Law Hired a New “Companion” Half Her Age

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My mother-in-law “Beth” is 80, and mentally very sharp but physically less so. She has a rotation of health aides in the home, and frequent visits with her friends but often complains of being lonely as a long-time widow. A month ago, Beth announced to my husband and his sister that she had “hired a companion.” “Morris” is a handsome artist in his 40s who receives “an allowance” once a month. In return, he spends four days a week at her house, and three working in his studio. He does boyfriend-type things—helping host her friends; organizing dates at home; doing light housework; flirting with her; kissing; and by their physicality, I assume also sex.

My husband was appalled when she announced hiring him. Morris provided character references and transparency about the payment system. Beth has been clear from the start that this is a month-to-month arrangement, and that either of them can walk away if it doesn’t suit them. It all checks out. He dotes on Beth in front of us, and I’ve made a handful of surprise visits to check on her and it all seems exactly the same without an audience. I think he’s excellent at his job, which he’s paid well for, and that he is genuinely fond of Beth (even if it wouldn’t be romantic fondness).

Beth seems really happy and is enjoying herself in her old age. If they’re both happy and safe, my sister-in-law and I think it’s fine. I know she can afford it. My husband is very upset and worried about his mom’s safety. Is there anything we’re not thinking of checking here? I know part of my husband’s feelings come from knowing his mom is having sex, but I want to make sure we’re checking all the boxes for safety on her side but on his too. Thoughts?

—Daughter-in-Law

Dear Daughter-in-Law,

Start by helping your husband express the reasons he’s worried. You know part of your husband’s feelings come from the squick factor of seeing his mother as a sexual creature. There’s probably a bit of discomfort because of her age, too. And I’d guess that there might be something related to watching his mother move on from the loss of his dad. What are your husband’s other concerns? Can he come up with a list? Can you work through that list and confirm or deny them? Support him in thinking through the issue logically. Ask his sister to do so as well.

If none of your husband’s qualms stand up to scrutiny, I think you can stop there. You describe your mother-in-law as “mentally very sharp.” She and Morris have an arrangement, and he provided character references. He’s the same when you show up by surprise as he is when you’re expected. I’m sure there’s something none of you are thinking of, that wouldn’t occur to me either were I there, that could be a red flag. But rather than drive yourselves up a wall trying to achieve a verdict, stay connected. Stay close. Keep visiting—scheduled and spontaneous, when he’s there and when she’s alone.

I’m not sure what you mean by “checking all the boxes for safety” on your husband’s side, but if you’re worried he’s going to hurt himself in a significant way, or Morris, or anyone else, then your mother-in-law’s arrangement is a distraction, and you’ll want to turn your focus to your husband’s stability.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m 50 and recently divorced from a woman who lost her sex drive after menopause. Since I started dating, most women I meet control sex very carefully, and intimacy almost as closely. I am feeling extremely starved of all forms of intimacy and am very lonely. My ex-wife had some sort of mental checklist where 15 or 20 conditions had to be met before she would have sex or really be intimate in any way. I started talking to dates about looking for “sex-positive” women who had short, positive checklists about sex. Then I learned I was using the phrase “sex-positive” wrong and confusing things. What am I looking for?

—Lonely and Lost

Dear Lonely and Lost,

“Sex positive” is defined differently by every individual. Once upon a time, it meant something along the lines of “not actively trying to stamp out the ability of others to do things other than missionary with the lights off for the purposes of procreation” in certain circles. When I recommend someone look for a sex-positive therapist, I’m hoping they’ll find someone who thinks sex is OK—in line with the definition above. When a woman lists “sex-positive” in her bio, or leads with that as an identity, I couldn’t really tell you what that means. You have to ask. You might start sharing what you’re after in detail yourself, too.

From what you’ve said here, it sounds like you’re looking for someone without boundaries. Or a sex doll, maybe. The fact that you’re coming off this way to me, when you’ve got the advantage of time to compose your thoughts, implies you’re probably giving off a similar vibe to the women you’re going on dates with. Expressing what you are looking for might help that issue. You’re saying you’re “extremely starved of all forms of intimacy.” Get out there and form some intimate friendships. You’re saying you’re very lonely—friendships will help with that as well.

Unless you mean “sex” when you say “intimacy,” and “horny” for “lonely,” in which case the euphemisms might be part of the communication error. Put it in your dating app bio that you’re looking to hook up but don’t have a lot of effort to put in—however you want to phrase that. Whether you’ll match with anyone quickly is a question, but it’s a volume game. Keep swiping, and eventually, you’ll probably find someone who is into catering to your desires without asking you to put in more work than you’re willing to.

Dear How to Do It,

My husband and I have been married for 12 years. For the first 10 years of our marriage, it’s all been about cuckolding. Which is my husband’s thing. I’ve expressed many times how it does nothing for me. I’ve done it to please him and give him a “good cum.” So at those times, I’ve had to play along and act like I enjoy being an unpaid sex worker! Anytime I mention I don’t like it he goes into one saying how I said I did. Well yeah, because I was trying to please him! He also wants me to dress up for him in awful tight see-through clothes. I really don’t want to and the thought dries me up. It’s got to the point now I don’t even know what turns me on. I used to enjoy sex. Now I can’t even remember the last time I felt horny. It’s depressing me so much. All I think about when thinking of sex is how to give him a good cum. It’s like another job! All I ever get from him is him asking “Do you want me to lick you?” as an afterthought before he cums. I’m at my wit’s end, please help!

—Wits End

Dear Wits End,

“Unpaid sex worker” is an oxymoron. What you’re experiencing sounds more like exploitation, coercion, and manipulation. That’s not sex work. That’s not basic human decency. You mention absolutely zero qualities that you appreciate about your husband, and describe feeling like an object, a fetish facilitator, a living, breathing Barbie doll, and generally used.

If there’s some reason to stay in your marriage, you might try one last talk where you tell him in no uncertain terms that you don’t enjoy cucking him, the skimpy clothes aren’t making you happy, and the whole thing has killed your desire for sex. You can try shutting down his every attempt to dismiss what you’re saying and make arguments that’ll convince you into being turned on (like that ever works?) with a demand that he listens—really listens—to what you’re saying before he loses you. I’m not certain whether you want to stay or go, so I thought I’d throw that out there.

I’d leave, though. If you go that route, spend some time reconnecting with your body. Get your feet back under you. Find what makes you happy, what makes you feel good, and what turns you on. Heal. Then maybe look for a partner whose sexuality matches up with yours.

Dear How to Do It,

I am a 50-year-old man in a loving marriage with an amazing 49-year-old woman (absolutely beautiful, inside and out). We have been married for 25 years and our three kids are transitioning out of the house giving us more opportunities to spend time together. Things are picking up a bit in the bedroom and I am looking for ways to spice things up with some sex toys (my wife is on board). So here is the question: How large of a dildo do I purchase?

I recently read How to Do It’s column “My Husband Is Suddenly Posing a ‘Huge’ Problem in Bed,” which got me thinking a larger dildo could unlock some exciting new sensations that have not been part of my toolkit. (FYI, I am an average-sized guy (5 inch-ish) but it sure doesn’t look average when you put it on a 6’5”, 225-pound guy) So if I am sporting the 5-inch, we have played in the past with a 6-inch dildo and now I am thinking about an 8-inch dildo. (I want to purchase something high quality, body safe, with lots of lube, etc. Recommendations welcome.)

I have dropped some hints to my wife about what might be interesting and she says my stuff works great and that everything is the right size. That said, I really doubt she would say, “Let’s get a really big one!” So the question becomes how do you push the envelope a bit to maybe create some new sensations but not scare the crap out of her or make her feel uncomfortable? If she does love it (which would be great) is it fair to say hey, let’s make this a “couples only thing” and not a “husband replacement thing”?

—Regular Dude

Dear Regular Dude,

You should listen to your wife, who has said that your 5-or-so-inch cock is the right size. Vaginas aren’t like the Tardis, or Mary Poppins’ purse. Notice that both of my references fall under the category of fantasy. Some people can put all kinds of lengths in their vaginas, but most of us have a ceiling—otherwise known as a cervix—that hurts when something is too long. You don’t mention vibrators, massage oils, or any sexual interests other than involving longer dildos. And you express doubt that your wife would suggest anything large on her own. If you are including scenarios in your sex life that your wife is more actively into than this long-dong thing, that’s great. If you aren’t, you might consider looking at where your interests overlap more as a starting point for exploration.

“Pushing the envelope” can get well, pushy. Unless length really pushes a button for you—in which case, by all means, express that and ask how far she’s comfortable going with it—start from a place of curiosity about what your wife would like to experience. If this is about her pleasure as much as yours, that’s important information, and you might as well explore the areas where your desires overlap before focusing on stuff she isn’t super excited about.

As for your question about fairness, I put more weight on what the people involved are OK with. If your wife is on board with a long dildo, and if she does love it, then have a conversation about what’s OK for her.

—Stoya

