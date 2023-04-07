My Mother-in-Law Is Poisoning My Daughter With Her Backwards Beliefs

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter, “Abby,” is absolutely amazing. She has some self-esteem issues like all 15-year-olds do, especially surrounding her body. She confided in me that she doesn’t like how small her chest is and how short she is, and was concerned that at her last checkup the doctor said she’s probably done growing. While she is thinking about dating and is self-conscious about these things, she doesn’t feel the need to drastically change herself in order to become more appealing.

My mother-in-law, “Sharon,” has always been too misogynistic for my taste. Sharon was always pushing Abby to do “feminine things,” like dress up or play with dolls, instead of “masculine” ones like playing board games or reading. Abby has always done what she enjoys with no real thought behind whether it’s considered more masculine or feminine, which Sharon didn’t like. I tried to talk to my husband about his mother’s misogyny. He said that Sharon won’t change, so the choice would be between exposing Abby to a little misogyny and letting her stand up for herself, or cutting out his mother. When he put it like that, I thought it wasn’t such a big deal, and Sharon was a respectful and obedient babysitter. I kept a close eye on their relationship, though.

A few months ago, Sharon started to criticize Abby more. She told her that her very long hair is too feminine, her glasses make her look less feminine, that a small chest or being too thin makes her less desirable, her more nerdy interests make her less feminine, and all of this makes her less likely to find a boyfriend and get married and have kids, the ultimate goal of any woman. Some of these things just roll off Abby’s back—her hair is something she’s proud of, she doesn’t care what anyone thinks of her hobbies, she’d rather wear glasses than contacts or being unable to see, and she knows so many people who have any or all of those traits who have had no issues with their dating life. However, the comments about her body shape are hurtful. The first time Sharon started down this road, I immediately shut it down, but Abby said she could put up with it. By the third time it happened, Abby asked that she be excused from ever seeing her grandma again. Obviously, I’ve taken her side. So has our son, who’s 17.

My husband is really upset about this. When Sharon visits, I take the kids out to the mall, or they go hang out with their friends until she leaves. My husband refuses to stop inviting his mother over. He says Abby is being too sensitive and Sharon is just looking out for Abby’s best interests. This has led to Abby also refusing to talk to her dad. This has been going on for three weeks now. You can cut the tension in our house with a knife. My husband refuses to back down, and obviously Abby shouldn’t back down here; she has a right to protect herself/avoid verbal abuse from her grandmother. But this situation is unsustainable.

— Tired of Being Criticized

Dear Tired,

It’s great that Abby has you to have her back against Sharon and her sexism, as well as her father’s complacency with it. I think you should have a serious conversation with your husband about how his mother’s attitudes could harm Abby and why it’s so important to protect her. Your daughter is at a difficult stage in her development and is already navigating negative thoughts about her body. It would be absolutely cruel to expose her to someone who is going to cosign her existing insecurities and feed her toxic messaging about what she needs to be and do in order to be “good enough” for a man. It shouldn’t be on Abby to simply rise above her grandmother’s rhetoric; this is deeper than being exposed to “a little misogyny,” it is targeted harassment and it is vile. You must not back down here. Sharon should not be allowed to spend time with Abby unless she is able to refrain from talking about such things (I’d also be on guard for whatever sort of awful messaging she might have to share with your son).

You and your husband may require some mediation to get on the same page about this. His loyalty to his mother may be hindering his ability to see how harmful her behavior is towards Abby. If he refuses to get on board with you keeping Abby and Sharon separate, you may want to consider speaking to a therapist, counselor, or a trusted loved one who could serve as a neutral third party to help the two of you come to an agreement about how to move forward.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I (14F) have a problem that I’m not sure on how to approach. I use an extra phone that belongs to my dad, and I’ve done some pretty “nasty” stuff on there in the name of trolling and catfishing (such as searching up nude photos to catfish people). Unfortunately, my mom found out and she confronted me, saying that I was a liar and cheater, and that I’ve betrayed the little amount of trust that she had in me. My father’s abroad and all this is happening unbeknownst to him, so he’s not involved. But that’s not the biggest problem. The actual problem is that I don’t think my mom knows that I like to troll and catfish people, and that’s the only reason as to why I searched up nudes. I’m too scared to bring up the topic again with my mom, especially when it distresses her. I think it’s also worth noting that something like this has happened in the past, so it’s even worse. Please help.

— Terrible Teen and Traumatized Mom

Dear Teen,

I don’t want you to think of yourself as a “terrible teen,” but you have made some mistakes, and the best thing to do would be for you to take ownership of them. It may be hard for you to talk to your mother about what you’ve done, but you should tell her the truth. She may have some other assumptions about your interest in nude images—it wouldn’t be strange for a person your age to be searching for them out of pure curiosity, and I think she should hear what it is you’ve actually been up to so she can support you as you let this hobby go—because that’s what you have to do. I’m sure that you understand that trolling and catfishing can hurt people tremendously, and that you could get into a lot of trouble if you were caught by authorities. Using other people’s nudes to catfish is particularly bad; you’re taking advantage of the people whose pictures you’ve been using and that sort of thing can lead to you being arrested, depending on local laws. It’s time for you to stop, and for you to do some soul searching about why you engaged in this behavior in the first place. What about deceiving or insulting people appeals to you? Is there something missing from your own life that you’re seeking to make up for by acting in such a negative way online? Are you in need of companionship? Attention? Are you just bored?

Whatever the reason, open up to your mom about what you’ve been doing. She’ll be disappointed in you, but she’ll also be able to hold you accountable as you drop this dangerous pastime. You say this isn’t the first time something like this has come up. As long as this goes on, you are running the risk of upsetting her even further, or creating a situation that can’t be easily resolved. You’ve gotta be tired of hiding this secret. Be brave, take ownership of what you’ve done, and break up with the bad online behavior.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a childless 23-year-old woman. I just left my most recent relationship after 18 months because it became clear to me that my boyfriend was mostly dating me for childcare, homemaking services, and sex. A month into the breakup, I wonder if he ever saw me as a person. The breakup was abrupt, mostly because I waited until I had an apartment lined up before saying anything. I now live an hour away, and I’m taking time to focus on myself, my career, and my friendships.

I knew that this would put everyone in a tough spot around childcare, meals, and school pickup, but I also knew if I set up some kind of compromise my ex would mess it up on purpose, and I would be sucked back in out of worry for his two daughters. I told him I was leaving, and gently told his kids that I loved them and I was sad to say goodbye.

The problem is, I still get calls about and from the kids. The carpool parents will call me and ask me to help, or the school nurse (how did she even get my number?) when they’re sick. The most heartbreaking thing is when the kids text to say Dad forgot to pick them up from half-day school, or that they need something. They’re never in danger, but often in uncomfortable situations. How do I balance keeping a boundary with my ex while also not hurting his kids? I think I need a boring repeated script for the other adults, but I don’t know what to say to the girls. I know they’re hurting, but I am too.

— Trying to Get Out

Dear Trying to Get Out,

When adults contact you regarding the girls, you can politely let them know that you are no longer involved with their father and are, therefore, no longer responsible for their care. If you choose, you can block these numbers after these exchanges so they don’t contact you again in the future.

As far as the girls themselves reaching out, first, while I know your goal is to maintain distance from your ex, I think you do have to address this with him first (perhaps via email or text).

Does he know that the girls are still calling you? If, as you say, he’s not dangerous to them, it’s probably best that he communicates the need to leave you alone. If that doesn’t work and they do call again, let them know that you still care about them greatly and that you’re sorry for any pain the break-up has caused them; however, you’re no longer available to be a part of their lives like you once were. Acknowledge that this is difficult, sad, and possibly confusing, but also part of what happens when a couple breaks up. Tell them that you wish them the best, but that you can’t help them when their Dad is late or if they need something, that it wouldn’t be appropriate, and that they’ll need to reach out to someone else. Explain that they didn’t do anything to cause any of this, but that it is final and that things will not change in the future. This will be painful for you and for them, but they deserve to know the truth, and you deserve to make a clean break so that you can focus on your own healing.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and his (widowed) mother both suffer from travel anxiety, for which neither is seeking treatment. Because we live cross-country from her, this basically means that we don’t see her in real life, nor does our son. (At age 6, he’s seen her exactly twice.) However, we see my family very regularly because I travel gladly and so do they. This creates tensions between my husband and me: He is bitter that our son sees my parents more often, and he’s mad at me that I don’t make a bigger effort to travel to his mother’s as a family. I kind of thought that each parent would take responsibility for their side of grandparent visits—but apparently not? Our son loves all his grandparents, but never sees one of them. How do we navigate this?

— Traveling to Grandma’s (Or Not)

Dear Traveling or Not,

It’s not clear if your husband manages his anxiety enough to travel with you to see his mother, or if he expects you to take your son to see her without him. Either way, while it would be ideal for each of you to manage trips with your respective parents, I don’t think there’s anything wrong or unfair about you putting forth an effort to get your son to your MIL. If your husband is able to travel with you, work with him to coordinate a trip for the family to go visit his mother and, if it is within your means, make time to go see her once a year. Your son deserves to get to know his other grandmother better, and it would mean a lot to your MIL for you to make this happen. If your husband is unable to make this journey with you, consider how much it would mean to both he and his mother if you were willing to take your son on your own for a one-off visit, and plan one if you can. Also let your husband know that you want to take these trips as a family, and that you would like for him to take some effort to address his travel anxiety so that he can go with you; surely, his mother wants to see him as well. Make visiting your MIL a shared priority. It’s unfortunate that she isn’t able to travel, but she shouldn’t be left off of the family’s schedule all together as a result.

— Jamilah

