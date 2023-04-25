My Mother-in-Law Keeps Using “Miscommunications” to Totally Steamroll Me

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My mother-in-law either has a PhD in gaslighting or she’s the dottiest woman I’ve ever met, and I’m honestly not sure which is the case. The most recent example: showing up with a large baby swing after I’d asked her multiple times not to buy one (our condo is miniscule, space is at a premium, our 6-month-old is a non-fussy good sleeper without the swing). When I asked her why she’d bought it, she said cheerfully, “We talked about it and you said you wanted one!” When I replied that I’d definitely not said that, she looked mildly concerned, but said, “Oh, a miscommunication. Well, it’s here now!” There are many examples like this, wherein she will “forget” the preferences I’ve expressed and just do whatever it was she wanted to do to begin with (“You wanted me to come over at 6? Whoops, it’s 3 p.m. and I’m already here. Oh well!”). My husband didn’t want the swing either, but he assumes his mother means well, and he was raised in a culture of never, ever disrespecting elders. I’m tired of being steamrolled by “Oh, a miscommunication,” and I need to know how to deal with this when her actions are always done under the guise of kindness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Diabolical or Dotty?

Dear D or D,

I have no idea if she’s diabolical or dotty, but the end result is that her behavior is not alright and it needs to stop. The good news for your husband is he doesn’t have to be disrespectful towards his mom in order to set healthy boundaries. And to be clear, he should be the one speaking to her, not you. However, if he’s not up for it for whatever reason, then you may have to handle it.

So how to go about it? She needs to be held accountable whenever she does something against your wishes, and that simply requires you not to accept anything you didn’t agree to. Either one of you can say, “You may not remember it, but we told you that we have no use/desire/space for this baby swing. You will have to return it.” Similarly, you can tell her, “I see that you’re here much earlier than I mentioned, but we’re not ready for you right now. You can go shopping or drive around town, but you won’t be able to come inside until 6:00 p.m.” Notice how there’s no apology included from you in these scripts, because you have nothing to be sorry for. When these situations arise, you need to hold firm to the boundaries you’ve set, and eventually she’ll learn that you can’t be messed around with.

Advertisement

Now, all of this assumes that your MIL isn’t suffering from a mental illness or real memory issues—if you think that’s possible, take the requisite steps to have her evaluated by a medical professional. But otherwise, we often have to teach people how to treat us, and at the moment, you’re teaching her that she can get away with ignoring your requests and boundaries. So change the lesson. Trust me, she will be OK if you push back on her behavior—and more importantly, you will be better off for it.

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

Advertisement

This is a low stakes question, but my almost 8-year-old son “Jack” has recently become fixated on asking me what’s my favorite part about any type of art that he creates (a drawing, a Minecraft building, etc.). Every single time he makes anything: “Mom, what’s your FAVORITE part about this drawing?” “WHY is that your favorite part?” If he makes multiple drawings, he’ll ask me which one I like most and why. I asked him once why he wanted to know my favorite part and he said, “I just want to know your favorite part!” When I have tried to say that I don’t have a favorite part or a favorite drawing, he really presses me on it. So I’ll usually say something like, “I can tell you really worked hard on the eyes” or “I like how you designed the wings” (or whatever), but I don’t love feeling like I’m ranking everything he makes! Is this common behavior for this age? Is there anything else I should be saying in response?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— All the Drawings Are Great

Dear All the Drawings,

Let me give you another way to look at this. When I was around Jack’s age, I loved to write short stories and I’d also ask my parents what parts they enjoyed the most. I asked because I wanted to know what they thought I was good at because I was unsure about what my strengths were. My mom always told me that the best part of my writing style was my ability to write conversationally, and I used that feedback to become the successful five-time author you’re reading now.

Advertisement

It looks like Jack is going to be a creator of some sort, and similarly he wants an outsider’s opinion on their favorite parts of his creations. Of course, you don’t want to give him harsh critiques at this age, but engaging thoughtfully with his art will help him to build confidence and dive deeper into more advanced work in the future. Not to mention, as he grows older, he’ll learn to ask you about things he could improve on, which will also help him to grow personally and professionally.

Advertisement

It may seem annoying to you, but you should take his questions seriously and provide thoughtful answers to him. In doing so, you’re setting the stage for him to become great at something by giving him consistent boosts of confidence and validation.

Slate Plus Members Get More Advice From Doyin Each Week

From this week’s letter, My Kid Just Confessed to Troubling “Cravings.” I Think I’m Responsible.: “I don’t want him to live this way. And I don’t want his younger brother to have this problem.”

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 12-year-old son is by far the best player on his travel basketball team. I just found out that he stole a video game from a friend’s house during a birthday party (he was caught by their Ring security camera). Even though he apologized profusely and I can tell how sorry he is, I’m obviously livid and my plan is to ground him by not allowing him to go to a big basketball tournament in Las Vegas this summer. My husband believes that punishment would impact his entire team, because there’s no chance they could win any games without my son. My husband also said it’s a big investment for families to travel there because we all live in Ohio, and they want to be as competitive as possible. I don’t think that should matter because he did the crime and now he has to do the time. What do you think?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Basketball Boundary

Dear Basketball Boundary,

This may not be a popular opinion, but as a youth basketball coach, I tend to agree with your husband. Yes, it’s awful that your son stole something and he absolutely should be punished for it, but I don’t think it should come at the expense of this particular trip.

I know that these big basketball tournaments can be the highlight of the year for many of his teammates and families because it can serve as a vacation and a chance for these kids to get exposure on the national scale. If this happened to my kid, I would have the coach get involved with the punishment by making him run extra sprints in practice, do the team’s laundry at the hotel, and have him stay in his hotel room during team bonding activities in Vegas. And that doesn’t preclude any punishment you put on him at home as well, such as community service or mowing the lawn of the friend’s house for a month. The point is, there are plenty of ways to make him understand the error of his ways without bringing his team down in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not to be overlooked in all of this is ensuring your son truly understands the error of his ways and doesn’t make the same mistake again. Remind him that this incident could’ve ended much worse for him if he stole from a business or a family that wanted to press charges.

Keep in mind that everything I said should be thrown out of the window if your son isn’t sorry or makes excuses for his behavior—because in that case, I would keep him away from the team indefinitely. But if he’s truly sorry, which it seems like he is, then I think what I laid out here is the best course of action.

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Monday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

How do you get a kid to take responsibility for her things? I know I can force my daughter (9 years old) to do stuff, but how do you get her to get into the routine of doing things without being asked? For example, she’s very farsighted and needs her glasses to see, but she doesn’t do a good job of taking care of them. She has a laundry basket in her room but without reminders, her dirty clothes never end up in there. When she’s done using her tablet, she leaves it lying around in the most precarious spots. She has responsibilities at home (setting the table, washing dishes, cleaning the living room and family room, feeding the cat) which we also have to remind her to do. (Her pocket money isn’t necessarily tied to these, but we do stop her allowance if she forgets for long enough, a strategy that has had limited results.) Her older brother did these things without being asked by the time he was her age, but he also has anxiety and being a “perfectionist” is something we are working on reducing. My daughter isn’t forgetful in other scenarios. She’ll remember exactly what people say or promise, both good or bad. Even though she doesn’t like dance practice, she wants to become a better dancer, so she’ll practice dance on her own every day without being asked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Right now, if she forgets, we remind her or nag her until it gets done. We can punish her if she doesn’t do these things—we take away her tablet if she’s leaving it in irresponsible places, we don’t let her do more fun things until she cleans her room. But I think she’s old enough to do these things without being reminded. I hate punishing her and I’d rather she learns how to do these things without our influence. How do we get to that place?

Advertisement

— Take Care

Dear Take Care,

I think some perspective is needed here, because we’re talking about a 9-year-old kid. I can’t speak for everyone, but my kids weren’t intrinsically motivated to keep a tidy room at that age, and I’m sure other parents have similar experiences. A lot of what you’re experiencing is a function of age and maturity, so I would start by giving your kid some grace if she screws up every now and then.

Advertisement

That said, one of the things I teach my kids is that cleanliness is actually very simple. If things are put in their proper place, it will usually lead to a clean house, and when they’re not, it won’t. In most cases, it’s as easy as returning something back to where they got it from, and I usually reinforce that by telling them they wouldn’t leave a library book on the sidewalk, so why leave their hair ties on the floor? Laziness, preteen drama, and other stuff will get in the way of doing the right thing at times, but once I say, “Is this in its proper place?” they will instantly correct it.

Advertisement

Also, you mentioned punishment frequently in your letter, but maybe you should try giving more positive reinforcement instead. For example, when she practices dancing on her own time, you should reward her for taking the initiative with anything ranging from a small gift to words of affirmation. Also, when she finally gets the cleaning part right, give her props for that as well. I mean, go over the top with it like she just won the Super Bowl or something. Kids generally love pleasing their parents (at least at this age), and if you show approval often enough, their behavior will tend to fall more or less inline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Be patient, be kind, and understand there are millions of 9-year-olds across America who don’t know how to properly use a hamper. I have faith that she will figure it out eventually.

— Doyin

More Advice From Slate

I have three wonderful kids and a mother-in-law who feels like my children are another chance for parenting, since she missed out on so much with her son. I have been trying to assert boundaries with her, but it can be hard. To my family, holidays mean spending them together. But every year she wants it to be just her and the grandkids at her house. Nobody else. And the whole separation of it all just bothers me. I said yes last year and this year to Christmas. But how do I let her know in a respectful way that this will not be happening again?