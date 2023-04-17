Help! My Friend Wants a “Good Marriage” Like Mine. And Then Dates the Worst Women.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Q. He’s the Trashy One, Honestly: I have an issue with my oldest friend, “Jack.” In many ways, he’s a great guy—we’ve supported each other through financial and family crises at various points in our lives, he’s got a great sense of humor, and he was the best man at my wedding. But I’m not sure how much longer I can put up with hearing about his relationships.

He regularly complains about how he wishes he had a great marriage to a “good woman” like my wife (she is fantastic and I feel very lucky, in fairness), but makes the worst dating choices I have ever seen, again and again. Jack is currently dating a married woman—the third married woman he’s dated in the last five years, for context. Literally none of his friends like her, I’ve said it’s not OK to date someone else’s wife (it is not an open marriage), and my wife refuses to meet this woman. She was cheated on by her ex-fiancé and has absolutely no respect for people who behave like this in relationships. Yet Jack stubbornly insists she’s right for him and will definitely leave her husband soon… even while he is still browsing dating apps and complaining about his lack of choices for someone else.

He went on a rant recently about how hard it is to find “an actually decent woman,” and I told him to stop looking in other people’s marriages for one. He got mad and said I need to be less judgmental of him and his girlfriend, and I said he was making it very hard not to be judgmental when he was bragging about hooking up with her in her husband’s beach house and then whining about “trashy” women on dating apps. We both left the exchange angry and he has since texted wanting a promise from me not to judge his dating choices next time we talk. I want to say that won’t be possible unless he stops telling me about his dating choices, but that won’t go down well. I don’t want to end a lifelong friendship over this, but I am honestly kind of disgusted by his behavior right now. I don’t know what to do or what I should say, and no one in my life is neutral because he has angered everyone else I know. Can you advise?

A: It’s always very weird to me when people order others to refrain from passing judgment. Judging happens inside someone’s head! You really can’t police it. What you can do is ask someone not to tell you about their judgments. And honestly, I don’t think you should have to ask.

Yes, that’s right: I am saying that while your assessment of Jack’s dating choices probably has a lot of validity to it, I don’t think you should have told him what he was doing wrong. He didn’t ask! I can hear you saying, “But he needed to hear it.” OK well, did he stop “looking in other people’s marriages” after you said what you said? No! Of course he didn’t! This is my point. You lectured him because it made you feel good, not because it was actually going to help him. That is not being a friend. If his actions have turned him into someone you don’t like, then you’re free to end the friendship—and tell him why. But don’t stay in it just to be disgusted and make him feel even worse about himself than he already does.

Q. If It Ain’t Broke: Help! I can’t get my dad to stop trying to “fix” me. I’m a cis male in my early-40s and discovered late in life (a couple of years ago) that I’m severely ADHD, and on the high-functioning end of the autism spectrum. I’m fortunate in some ways that I can pass for neurotypical. I have pretty reasonable intellectual horsepower, but finally figuring out that other people don’t have to go through the kind of mental gyrations I do to read other people and figure out how to present like a “normal person” was a revelation. I have to THINK what they just FEEL.

On the downside, masking is exhausting and demoralizing. I’m working hard on learning to be OK just being who I am, instead of pretending to be someone I’m not to get by. The trouble is, I joined my dad’s practice as a partner a few years ago, and he refuses to acknowledge any of this. He doesn’t think I’m lying about the diagnosis, but when I try to tell him about what that means to me and my life, he just pushes back and starts insisting that the real me is the person he expects me to be (outgoing, gregarious, empathetic). Dad’s always been a micromanaging parent. He has a good heart but for whatever reason the way he deals with stress is to grab control and force his perspective on others. It’s a problem not just for me—his long-time assistant just quit because she couldn’t take the micromanaging and lack of trust in anyone else’s work anymore. He’s even used his authority at the office to shut down attempts to deal with personal items a few times recently, which is new and bad. I think it’s him grasping for new levers of control when I’m beginning to shut down others. I just want to help him get to know me, instead of trying to fix me. I’m not 12. I don’t need to be corrected. I am who I am, and I’m a decent guy. It’s time to let go.

A: Working for a parent would be complicated for anyone. Even someone who was not neurodivergent or whose parent was not super controlling. That’s just a really tough dynamic to navigate. Many people have challenging relationships with their families of origin, but not many people have to see—and take orders from—those people from 9-5 every day. Add the heightened sensitivity that comes with your new insights about yourself and your father’s overpowering personality and… whew! There should be a family therapist on staff.

I think what you need most is space. It’s not healthy to spend most of your waking hours being micromanaged and misunderstood by someone whose approval means so much to you. As a long-term plan, is it possible for you to think about working somewhere else?

If you do have to hang in there until he retires, which will give you several more hours a week away from his personality and belief system, my suggestion is this: Instead of wishing your dad would understand you, think about the specific things you want to ask him to stop doing, and the experiences you’d like to have with him. Maybe “I know you’re not convinced that I’m feeling the way I say I’m feeling, but when I talk about how my diagnosis affects me, can you just not disagree or lecture me?” and “I’d like for us to have lunch and talk about non-work topics once a month.” These two combined could take some of the sting out of feeling like you have to constantly be on guard with him. And they could open up space for the two of you to connect on issues that don’t trigger his need to manage or fix you. Hopefully you both like sports!

Q: The Ethics of a Fake Ethicist: Someone I worked with until recently lied about his credentials when he applied for his job (he said he had a graduate degree in the philosophy of physics from an Ivy League university, none of which is true). He was let go recently when HR found out, but I know that he lied to his previous employers too, and he’s continuing to represent himself this way to his friends and on social media. He didn’t hold a role that requires any sort of license, but he worked in medical research ethics at our medical center, and it worries me that he might end up harming someone when he gets a new job in the same field; he has no background in science or philosophy! I know it’s really common for people to lie on their resumes, but this seems like a public health risk. There’s no governing agency or professional organization I can report him to. What should I do?

A: My first reaction was: Mind your own business! But then you pointed out the potential harm. You’ll have to keep an eye on LinkedIn and make a call to his next employer.

Q. Obligated: My wife’s parents are kind, helpful people. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, and my dad left when I was 3 and my mom died of cancer when I was 18. I have had to be fairly independent since then but my wife’s parents have always been there to help her out. Recently, we had the opportunity to buy a nice used car from her great uncle, as he is moving into assisted living. We need to replace my car, as it has a lot of miles on it and we have a young 1-year-old daughter. Due to an unforeseen large medical bill that we did not anticipate, we can no longer afford the car. We decided that paying off the bill should come first and told her parents that. The next day, her stepdad announced he wanted to buy it for us as a gift, but we were free to pay him back if it “would make us feel better.” Prudie, I am immensely uncomfortable… I do not want to feel obligated to her family, and if we wanted the car we’d buy it, so paying them back for the car over the next few years just feels like we’ve bought it, which we decided not to do. My wife thinks we should accept the gift as they just want to love us well. What say you?

A: Ask your wife to talk to her stepfather (via text or email, just so it’s in writing and everyone’s clear) to tell him you will gratefully accept the car if it’s a true gift. But—and she should be very clear about this “but”—you don’t have the budget to pay him back for it, even over a long period of time, and will have to pass if repayment is expected at all. If the offer is still on the table, great! If not, no hard feelings.

