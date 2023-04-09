I’ve Been in a Long-Term Affair. I’ve Always Kept It Under Control—Until Now.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

We have a big complicated problem. Where do I begin? My affair-partner and I are in the seventh year of a relationship neither of us expected would happen. We are both married to other people, her relationship probably happier than mine, and we have a big age gap: I am 63, she is 39. We met on social media when I answered a post she put up about masturbating six times daily. We started out with a Dom/sub relationship exploring BDSM, and eventually, I became Daddy and she became daughter. This dynamic sustained us through the pandemic, and we grew even closer.

Recently, she was struggling with work issues. I recognized the problem as a power dynamic where she was losing, so in an attempt to get her out of her funk, I switched things around. I wanted her to feel like she could take her power back, reclaiming confidence. To say it worked would be an understatement. In an on/off two-week session, we had what could only be described as the best sex of lives. Her assuming a Domme role brought her confidence back, but it also supercharged our sex. At the end of a particularly intense session, she looked at me and said “We have a big problem,” to which I replied, “Yes we do.”

Here is where we’re at: Neither of us wants to leave our marriage. She has kids and is fond of her husband. I have been married to my high school sweetheart for 40 years. If I were a younger man and could offer a future, we would have already run off, but I’m not. I might have a few good years left in me, but I’m conscious of the fact the party will end first for me. We don’t want anyone to be hurt, but admitting after seven years that we are made for each other is both liberating and debilitating at the same time. I don’t think polyamory will work for either of our spouses, but we can’t be happy without each other.

How do we do this?

— Questioning My Life

Dear Questioning,

I mean, you’re doing it. You don’t want make changes that would make this situation more ethical and tenable in the long term, so there’s little that I can tell you that you don’t already know or would follow anyway. I will say that your reasons for not revealing yourselves to your spouses are rather assumptive. You don’t think polyamory will work for your spouses, but you don’t know that until you actually have the discussion. Obviously, said discussion could end things in one or both of your marriages, but from your words, it does seem like the relationship with your affair partner is the most important of the three in question. Notice how you say that neither of you wants to leave your marriage but you can’t live without each other. That’s a striking contrast—convenience versus necessity.

Also, 63 isn’t that old, and it’s such a cop out to use your age as a reason to not do something. If you end up living until you’re 100, you’ll still have over a third of your life left. All you have is now, anyway—don’t use the future as an excuse for your inaction.

Dear How to Do It,

My husband (54M) and I (43F) have been together for 14 years. When we first got together, we had incredible sex, at least once a day every day for the first couple of years. Since then, we’ve had our ups and downs in terms of frequency, which we know is normal and hasn’t been a concern for us in terms of our relationship. When we have periods of time with less sex, we each watch porn and masturbate on our own. Since the pandemic, though, our sex life dwindled to almost zero—only a few times a year. So for the last few years, both of us have mainly been getting ourselves off. We talked about it and knew this was a dynamic we wanted to change, but also knew that we would get back to it when we’re both ready.

Last weekend, we went on a little vacation together. It was like something clicked back into place again, and we’ve been fucking like horny teenagers since. But there’s one big difference. My husband always used to finish inside me, but now he can’t. He’s come in my mouth, and from hand jobs, but he hasn’t yet come from penetration. He also can’t stay hard enough to switch positions without some stroking or sucking in between, and sometimes not even then. This doesn’t bother me in the least—we’re both having fun, getting off, and most importantly, reconnecting with each other in this way. But he is embarrassed and frustrated that he can’t rail me like he used to. I’ve done my best to reassure him that I love the sex we’re having, and I’ve tried gently bringing it up to talk about how he’s feeling and why this might be happening (not in the moment—at times when we’re just talking and both feeling safe and comfortable). But he seems to be holding on to some shame and frustration.

So I would love your advice on two fronts: I want to encourage him to talk to his doctor about using Viagra, but I don’t want him to think that he needs to do that for me. I am happy with how things are, but it doesn’t seem that he is. Am I correct that Viagra might be a solution, and if so, how can I bring that up with him without making him feel even more shame? And second, I’m having some lingering doubts that I might be the problem. I’ve gained weight in the last few years and frankly, I’m out of practice at sex. Should I ask him if there’s something I can do differently to help him stay hard during sex, or will that just add even more pressure on him?

— Getting Back in the Saddle

Dear Back in the Saddle,

A PDE5 inhibitor such as sildenafil (the active drug in Viagra) or tadalafil (Cialis) could help, yes. These drugs don’t tend to work without arousal, but it sounds like he is aroused with you and could use just an aiding lift. Different guys find different drugs useful, so I can’t say “He needs Viagra,” just that it sounds like he could benefit from some ED med that’s on the market.

You say he doesn’t need to do this for you, and while technically that is true and you are enjoying sex regardless of his flagging wood, his stress is creating stress for you (hence your letter), which means he kind of would be taking the drug for you. That’s standard relationship stuff: The parts tend to affect the whole. So! Maybe don’t frame this as something he doesn’t need to do for you, but for him, as it actually puts more pressure on him and distorts the overall picture. You don’t really have to have a qualifier here at all, in fact; you can just ask him if he’s considered ED meds next time the subject comes up. It’s very common for a guy in his 50s to take them, they’re easy to get prescriptions for, and many are cheap with insurance or via online pharmacies. For the most part, the side effects are negligible to nonexistent. Many men discover that there’s no real reason not to take these drugs when they offer an improvement in performance. I’d do a little more reading up on them so that you have some information when you do have this conversation—approach it from an exploratory perspective in terms of how he feels about them, and let him know that you aren’t judging him. In fact, you’re encouraging him.

You can ask him if there’s anything he’s been wanting to try or if there’s anything further you can do to facilitate his pleasure, but for now, keep your suspicions about your part in his wood issues to yourself. So frequently, our parts are not in lockstep with our minds—there’s a concept called arousal noncondordance that describes the contrast between physical and psychological arousal. A 2010 meta-analysis of studies testing self-reported arousal and physical arousal (i.e. erections, vaginal wetness) found a 66 percent correlation in men and a 26 percent one in women. That means men in these studies experienced a rift between self-reported and physical arousal 34 percent of the time—a not-insignificant figure. So just take that as a fact. An erection does not necessarily indicate that the person who has it feels turned on, and the lack of one doesn’t mean that he isn’t. Many things could be contributing to your husband’s less-than-ideal stiffness, such as his age and the fact that you didn’t have sex for a long period of time, which may have led him to become habituated to a certain type of manual/visual stimulation during solo sex. Don’t take his erection’s word for it; take his word for it and assume he’s as attracted to you as his behavior suggests.

Dear How to Do It,

My husband and I are in our early 30s and have been together for 10 years, married for six. The first few years of our relationship before we got married were mostly long-distance, but we’ve lived together for most of our marriage. As is the case with most relationships, early on we had a lot of sex that has sort of tapered off now that we’ve been together awhile (we have sex about once a month). I would like to do it more and have tried to suggest that to my husband, but the reality is we live very busy lives and often can’t find time for it.

That’s okay, except I recently started a new job and have a huge crush on one of my co-workers! I will never act on it, but I can’t help but fantasize about what it would be like to go somewhere together after work and end up in bed together. I feel awful. I would never do that to my kind, considerate, amazing husband. He is my best friend. We do all sorts of things together, just not sex. It feels more like we’re just friends again. It doesn’t help that I’ve gained 50 pounds since our wedding and no longer feel like I’m attractive (he’s never said that or commented on my weight, and he never would). What’s wrong with me? How can I get over my crush on my co-worker and get my head back in my marriage?

— Crushed

Dear Crushed,

It doesn’t sound like there’s anything wrong with you—it’s not your fault that you have a hot coworker! You aren’t cheating, and in fact the kind of fantasizing you describe can often help prevent cheating while feeding a craving for novelty. It always surprises me when people write in to ask how they can stop thinking about something, especially a crush. Why bother? If you don’t have serious OCD and we’re talking a momentary distraction from time to time, enjoy it. You’ll get used to the idea that it could never happen and just appreciate it for what it is—a way of experiencing something vicariously that you never would in reality. In terms of getting back into your marriage, consider more intimate contact with your husband. I don’t necessarily mean sex, I mean hugging, holding hands, and cuddling. Surely you can find the time to do those things. If you can’t—that is, can’t be bothered—it’s worth evaluating where you’re at with your relationship.

Did you write this or another letter we answered? Tell us what happened at howtodoit@slate.com.

Dear How to Do It,

I (41F) have recently started dating again after a divorce. I was separated for over a year before the divorce was finalized and during most of that time I was in a long-term friends-with-benefits relationship with my male best friend. Earlier this year, my friend and I decided to take sex off the table because we both wanted to get back out there and pursue serious relationships.

I wasn’t expecting much from the apps but after a few meh first dates, I actually met someone I really like. We just made plans for a third date so it’s still early, but we’ve talked about a lot of things we’d like to do together and it feels likely that we’ll continue dating steadily.

One of the best things about the dynamic with this new guy I’m seeing is the way we are able to communicate openly and honestly with each other. I don’t want to lie or hide the truth about anything, but I’m torn about how to handle the subject of my history with my best friend. Would it do more harm than good to tell him? If not, then when is the right time to bring this up? I don’t want to wait until after they meet, or wait for him to ask directly and then have to guiltily admit I used to sleep with my friend. Even if it doesn’t work out with this guy, I still feel like I need a strategy for how to deal with this situation which is admittedly kind of weird.

— FWB Baggage

Dear FWB Baggage,

Oh boy, more straight-people problems. I come from a planet where it’s fairly common for people to have slept with their friends. In fact, it’s sometimes safer assuming they have. That’s to say that this would be a non-issue for so many of the gay guys I know. At any rate, you exhibit signs of emotional sophistication in your ability to take on a FWB, decide that you’re better off platonic, and hold onto that friendship. You sound chill to me! I know that male-female relationships come with their own fraught little psychodramas when it comes to power, but it’s completely reasonable for you to have had a past and in that past are people with whom you’ve had complicated relationships. Anyone who can’t accept this upfront is not dealing in reality and it could be a sign of jealousy issues—or worse—to come. I don’t think you owe this new guy your dating history, but actually telling him about your past with your best friend might be a good litmus test. Can he hang or no? If you do go that route, I’d do it as casually as possible. Don’t sit him down and build it up to the big reveal—slip it into conversation when it makes sense.

It’s telling that you envision a scenario in which you “guiltily” admit that you slept with your friend. Why the guilt? You know it’s ok that you did that, right? The world didn’t end. You weren’t punished somehow by the cosmos. You exercised your agency and you got some.

Again, sounds cool to me. Find a guy who agrees—there’s gotta be some out there who aren’t gay.

— Rich

