Why Can’t I Leave My Baby, Even for a Date Night?

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a stay-at-home mom. My husband and I have a 1-year-old boy, and we have not had a date night alone since he was born. I was breastfeeding before his first birthday and was unable to produce enough milk via pump or hand expression to feel comfortable leaving my son for more than a quick trip to the store. But now that he’s a year old he’s on whole milk and regular foods, the feeding isn’t an issue.

My husband and I are both experiencing this desire for a date night and have talked to each other about it a few times recently. I’ve had a few family members recommend Care.com to find and interview a sitter to hire for a couple hours, but I am so anxious to use it. My husband’s only concern is that I’ll be so anxious about leaving our son, I won’t have fun. I agree with him and it’s a process I’m working through emotionally and mentally.

I’ve expressed my concerns to my mother and grandmother. They’ve both agreed with my husband, and have told me there’s nothing wrong with having a date with my husband. I believe them and I really want to do this. Do you have suggestions for how to get over this fear and anxiety? And this guilt I feel. I feel like if I’m not giving my son 110 percent of my time and energy that I’m somehow neglecting his needs. This can’t be true, right??

— The “Let’s Stay Home” Mom

Dear Let’s Stay Home Mom,

The feeling you’re experiencing is not true, but I’m not surprised you feel that way. In our society, a woman who has decided to have children is often treated as if motherhood should be her sole occupation, interest, and concern moving forward forever without exception. For me, the lie is exposed when you realize that this only applies to mothers, and never to fathers, who may continue on with their careers, outside interests, and other pursuits without ever being accused of being bad parents.

For most people, devoting yourself to parenthood exclusively is a recipe for burnout and resentment. All parents need time for themselves, self-care to recharge, and yes, to get away from their children occasionally! These things make us better parents, not worse ones. I’m not immune to a tinge of guilt when I’m leaving my child with a babysitter for the evening, but I also think it’s good for kids to see their parents living full lives including social connection, personal passions and good relationships of all kinds. This includes your romantic relationship with your husband, which in my experience must be tended to especially post-parenthood, lest you find yourselves morphing into roommates or a hyper-efficient team of buddies who happen to be raising a kid together.

To deal with your anxiety, I’m wondering if there’s a close friend or family member nearby who could watch your son for that first date night? Or perhaps you’d feel more comfortable taking a recommendation for a sitter from someone you know well and trust rather than using a website? You also might try a mini-date or short outing somewhere close to home at first, just until you get more comfortable working your way up to a full night out. Or if you need even more help getting comfortable with a potential babysitter, you could have him or her watch your child while you’re at home in a different area of the house, getting things done or spending time with your hubs child-free.

It’s absolutely worth doing what it takes to work through your feelings on this issue, because while parenting feels all-encompassing when you’re in it, the truth is that kids don’t stick around forever. If you’ve given your son 110% of your time and energy for his whole life, you won’t have anything else going on in your life once he leaves the nest.

Dear Care and Feeding,

We recently attended my son’s spring parent-teacher conference. He’s in kindergarten, and his birthday is in August, so he’s very young for his class. We chose his school in part because it is an extremely small, Montessori-based program. We reasoned that if he needed to repeat kindergarten because of his age, he’d never really know, as they break kids out into Lower and Upper Schools, more so than definitive grades.

At his conference, we were surprised learn that he has trouble sitting still and following directions completely. He can be disruptive in class because he’s always falling out of his chair, etc. Our son is not like this at home. The only time we see any type of behavior challenges are when he’s around other children, and I suspect this may be the issue at school. He gets so overstimulated by other kids that he goes bananas. He can’t stop bouncing around, he’s often inconsiderate of personal space, and can’t hear our cues to calm down, even if we remove him from the excitement. His teachers made it seem like this is going to be a huge deal, and stopped just shy of saying we should have him tested for ADHD.

How can we help our son? I feel like this is largely his age—but there are younger children at his school who have no problem sitting still. How can we help him learn to control his excitement around other kids or to at least be aware of it? I don’t want him to grow up disliking school because he’s always being called down. I don’t know if we need occupational therapy, more structure in our routine, or a change in diet, but we want to help our son continue to love school.

— So (Over)excited

Dear So (Over)excited,

I wanted to answer your question because while the ages are different, this is a mirror of the experience I have had with my September birthday son’s transition to middle school – a parent-teacher conference in which I was told about similar previously unseen behaviors that I didn’t know whether to chalk up to his young age or something else.

When your child is struggling at school, it’s hard to know what’s causing the problem. Maybe he’s too young or simply bored. Maybe it’s a sign of a larger problem, but maybe his teacher just isn’t that great. It could be a combination of factors.

An evaluation could help rule things out. If you find out there are no medical reasons for your son to be having these issues, then you can explore other potential explanations for why he’s having trouble learning in the classroom.

For my son, I do think his young age contributed to his trouble adjusting to middle school, and kindergarten is another transition that requires a level of emotional maturity that the youngest students in the classroom may not yet have developed. The option to repeat a grade is there if you decide his age is the issue, and he’d also likely be more acclimated to being around the other kids by his second kindergarten year.

My personal advice is not to fall into the trap of thinking you need to figure it all out on your own. Rely on professionals like his pediatrician and other doctors, mental health professionals like therapists or the school guidance counselor, and other parents who have been through the same thing and are willing to share their resources.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am in my 30s, and I have not had a close relationship with my family for the last 10 or so years. My mom married and had kids soon after I left the house (she had me quite early in her life), and I had a hard time finding my place in her new family. Also, as a guy in my 20s, my first priority for free time wasn’t family time with small children. Recently, I’ve decided I wanted to reconnect with my mom and her family.

I’m reconnecting with my mom and getting to know her husband, but I am having a hard time bonding or building any kind of relationship with my half-siblings who are all pre-teens. I want to be more than that weird old half-brother that asks how school is going, but don’t really know how to.

Most of their interests seem to be tech and gaming, which isn’t something I’m super into. I’ve also tried taking them out to the movies or other outings like that, thinking it would give us something to talk about, but it’s always fallen pretty flat with them just sort of interacting with each other the whole time. It’s been close to two years since I’ve started spending more time with my family and honestly with the kids, I still feel about as distant as I did when I saw them about once a year.

Is it normal to have such a hard time getting to know kids? Is there something different I could be doing to make this easier? My girlfriend and I are starting to talk about starting a family and I wonder if this trouble I am having means I would be a terrible Dad (not that that’s the reason I want to get to know my siblings, but it is something that has been weighing on my mind recently).

— Trouble In Tweentown

Dear Trouble In Tweentown,

First off, your difficulty getting to know your tween siblings doesn’t say anything about what kind of parent you will be. It’s not easy to come into a kid’s life as an adult at that particular age, just as they are striving for more independence and privacy and becoming more peer-focused.

Given that, my first instinct is to wonder if maybe you’re just trying a little too hard? You can’t force a connection and it’s unrealistic to think that you’ll be able to step into a brotherly role easily or quickly. Your best bet is to simply try to be their friend. If a deeper relationship forms over time, that’s icing on the cake.

To that end, be authentic. Speak to your siblings like you would a peer. You don’t have to be into Roblox, but be curious and sincerely interested in what they like about it. Let them teach you something new. And let them get to know you as well! Share your own hobbies and interests, or tell them a story about your mom before they knew her, or what it was like when you were their age.

I’d also suggest spending time with your siblings individually, so you can truly foster a relationship based on who each of them is. Maybe you and one of your siblings will bond over Marvel movies, while you and another prefer to toss a ball around at the park. Whatever you do, you may find it easier to connect one on one.

And remember that while big outings and grand gestures are nice, true intimacy is formed in the little moments – laughing at a dumb TV show on the couch together, singing along to a song you both know on the car radio, the unexpected request for your advice. Take it slow, avoid expectations, and just try to enjoy their company for what it is. The rest will follow.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My beautiful, sweet, smart, (almost) 2-year-old boy is also a very strong, chaotic, head-butter. Think Captain America fighting off a horde of HYDRA agents strong. He’s done it since he was old enough to hold his head up. He’s broken my wife’s tooth, knocked my MIL’s tooth loose, left multiple bruises on both my wife and me (and himself), crunched noses, busted lips…you get the idea. It’s not intentionally to hurt us, and it happens all throughout the day. We’ve tried to pinpoint what triggers it to no avail.

All of our (older) family members are telling us to give him “swats,” but we are really against corporal punishment. Our primary concern is that he’ll hurt himself, but we also are just tired of being attacked out of nowhere. We also have elderly family members and while he’s never done it to them, I’m terrified he will. I realize a lot of his behavior is just part of the “terrible twos” territory but this is the one thing that my wife and I are really frustrated with and worried about, and the one behavior that’s been consistent. We honestly feel so bad for him because he can’t verbalize how he’s feeling or what’s wrong, which is why we don’t want to punish him – we just need to channel his WWE Wrestler vibes in another direction. He already gets a lot of time outside, has toys to climb on and plenty of one-on-one time with us, so we don’t think it’s an over-abundance of energy or trying to get attention. We make sure he doesn’t have a lot of sugar and keep his diet as balanced as we can. We have a pretty chill home life; his doctor says he’s developmentally right on track and he’s progressing as he should. Other than investing in some catcher’s masks, what can we do?

— Toothless In Seattle

Dear Toothless In Seattle,

These toddlers and their violence! I have distinct memories of getting regularly hit right in the face by my son back then. Headbutting isn’t an uncommon behavior at this age, but it does sound like your son is a world champion of the genre. While I’m glad to hear he is on track developmentally, I’d suggest talking to his doctor specifically about the head-butting, since in rare cases it can be done as a sign of pain or, with other symptoms, a more serious disorder. And without understanding what is motivating his behavior, it’s hard to know what to suggest and it does sound like you have tried a lot of approaches. The pediatrician may have more specific suggestions based on whether he thinks the behavior is coming from a place of frustration, attention-seeking, self-soothing, etc. (All of the above?)

In the meantime, you might try removing parental attention all together in response to the behavior. When he headbutts, set him down immediately and walk away, ignoring him for a minute or so before coming back and saying something like “We don’t do that because it hurts me.” Then redirect him to another activity. If that doesn’t help, invest in family hockey masks? Kidding, kind of. The good news is that one way or another, this behavior tends to subside by age 3 or 4. I’m rooting for you to make it through with your teeth as intact as your sense of humor is.

—Emily

