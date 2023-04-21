My Son Is Working Incredibly Hard at a Competitive Activity That He … Will Never Win.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 7-year-old is enrolled in a weekend heritage language school. My son is one of the few children in this school who doesn’t have at least one parent with native fluency. My mother is a native speaker, but she mainly spoke English while raising me so my ability in this language is pretty low; I can help my son with his homework, but I have a hard time carrying out simple conversations with adults. Nevertheless, it is important to me and my family that he understands at least something of the language and culture.

The school has a number of optional competitions that involve public speaking throughout the year. After enrolling my son in a few, I realized that he will never win. The children are put in groups by age, and he will always be competing against children who have spoken this language at home from birth. While he is still working on saying the words with the correct tones, those other children automatically say the words correctly and can focus on adding hand gestures and props to their speeches. My child also struggles with ADHD, even with medication, which makes it almost impossible for him to practice as much as he would need to sound like a native speaker.

Should I continue making him participate in these competitions? On one hand, it’s great that he is getting public speaking practice and learning more of the language. He is several grade levels ahead on math and reading in regular school, so this is also one of the few subjects where he has to work really hard and where he has the opportunity to develop grit and resilience. On the other hand, he is putting in a lot of practice and effort for zero chance of recognition, and he’s been very disappointed when he hasn’t even placed.

— No Participation Trophies

Dear Trophies,

If you feel strongly that your son will benefit from the extra practice he gets from preparing for and participating in these contests, you can let him continue. However, if it seems that the costs outweigh the benefits, and that the disappointment he experiences at not placing is preventing him from taking anything but heartache away from the process, then perhaps it is time to let this go. I think your son’s feelings about the competitions should guide your decision. Does he enjoy practicing for them? Does he like competing, aside from the part where he doesn’t win? Or is he just doing this because you’ve required it? Talk to your son about what he wants to do. If you all decide to leave these competitions behind, don’t feel bad. He’ll still be taking the classes and getting exposed to his family’s language and culture, which is what matters most.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m writing about my 12-year-old daughter, my youngest. She has always been a big thinker with big feelings. Starting as a toddler, she would have hour-long meltdowns nearly every day. I found myself yelling at her a lot (after the 30-minute mark, I felt weakened). I went to therapy to find ways to regulate and I haven’t yelled at her in years. I have gone to parenting classes, read tons of books, and taken great effort to try and parent this wonderful, hilarious, spunky kid in positive ways.

Well, she recently told my partner that she doesn’t think I love or like her. Dagger through the heart. I spoke to her about it and she says she has felt this way for years. She noted that sometimes I seem agitated with her and the rest of the time, when I am being happy and kind, she thinks I am just trying to be nice and I don’t really mean it or want to be with her. I am crushed.

She is already in therapy but doesn’t want to discuss these feelings with her therapist because it’s “weird.” I’ve also suggested we go to therapy together, but she is vehemently against that suggestion as well. I am at a loss. I have tried so hard, but maybe too hard? Am I walking on eggshells around her because I don’t want to detonate an explosion? Am I just really tired and overwhelmed as a working parent? I have no doubt she is picking up on something, but it’s definitely not a lack of love for her.

— Damned If I Do, Damned If I Don’t

Dear Damned,

Work on affirming your daughter with your words. Tell her how much you love her, compliment her wit, her style, the way she makes you feel (just like you did in your letter). Be affectionate. Spend quality time with her, one-on-one whenever possible. Own up to the way you used to react to her meltdowns; explain that you struggled greatly in the past, but that you have worked hard to try and be the sort of mother she deserves.

Apologize for how you made her feel during those difficult years.

All that said, I don’t think your daughter should get to decide that the two of you shouldn’t go to therapy together. There is a serious issue at hand and it is impacting you both. You, as the parent, can make the executive decision that you will see a professional together. Explain to your daughter that you’re deeply concerned about her feelings, and while they may not reflect how you truly feel about her, they are valid because they are her feelings and that they need to be taken seriously. Let her know that you want to try and figure out how to get to a place where she feels loved and affirmed by your relationship, and that you aren’t sure how to do that on your own, that you need the support of a therapist. Stand firm on this and make an appointment for the two of you to talk to someone. What your daughter is experiencing may be the result of some of those difficult moments earlier in her life when you were struggling to control your emotions. She needs guidance to help her understand that you truly do both love and like her, and that you aren’t simply pretending to enjoy her company. With that in mind, make sure you are talking to your own therapist about what you’re experiencing and how it’s making you feel. Get the help you both need.

Dear Care and Feeding,

An employee of my husband pays a lot of attention to our son. Favors, rough play, and play “threats.” Our son actually gets very nervous about this last part, but loves playing with him. I don’t like the way the rough play happens or the extra attention though. We’re in a setting where we spend a lot of time with employees. At first, I thought it was fine, but then I noticed things I didn’t like, like this man trying to sit with him for dinner. This person is an essential employee, but I’m asking my husband to fire him because of the attention he pays our son. I was touched inappropriately as a kid, and so I feel like when I see what’s going on, I freeze. I’ve asked my husband to be extra attentive and call out any behavior for us, which he has done. He’s on board with firing him, but without “proof,” he doesn’t know how to navigate it. If he doesn’t fire him, I’ll probably go elsewhere with my kids for the time being and this could really hurt our marriage.

— Slow to Act

Dear Slow,

I’m not an employment lawyer, but I suspect it could be difficult for your husband to fire this man without any evidence of wrongdoing, or issues with his actual job. (It’ll depend on a number of factors, including the state you all currently reside in and what the employee’s contract is like.) But what he can and must do is inform his employee that his interactions with your son are inappropriate and that they won’t be allowed anymore. Your son should be kept away from this person when your family interacts with company staff; you’ll have to explain to your son that he can’t play with him anymore, that some of his behavior did not reflect how an adult should treat a kid, and that he isn’t someone that you trust to take care of him.

I understand why you want your husband to can this guy and how triggering this must be for you. This is a very difficult spot for both of you to be in. Encourage your husband to speak to an attorney and to figure out what options he has with regard to letting this man go. If he is unable to do so, that does not mean he doesn’t take your concerns seriously or that he doesn’t care about protecting your son. For now, focus your attention on putting permanent separation between your child and this man, and ensuring that no one from your husband’s team is in the position to give him inappropriate attention again.

Dear Care and Feeding,

When my now 4-year-old was 6-months, we noticed some developmental delays. Genetic testing confirmed at 10-months that he has a genetic syndrome and at 3, he was diagnosed with autism. He can’t walk or talk, but he’s a sweet happy boy who is getting therapies and has parents and caregivers who love him. When I first got the diagnosis, it was devastating and I really couldn’t talk to anyone about it without crying. I’ve now told my friends and family, but work is another thing. Close coworkers know about my son and are supportive, but I find myself lying to the others I’m not so close to. I tell white lies about his developmental milestones mainly just to avoid any conversation that will make others uncomfortable or get me emotional. Now I feel like I want to “come out” as a parent of a disabled kid and stop the lies, but I don’t really know how to do this. Basically, I want everyone to know but then get no questions about it that are intrusive or uncomfortable. Any advice?

— White Lies at Work

Dear White Lies,

It will likely be a relief for you to stop lying to your coworkers about your son. However, there’s no way to entirely prevent them from asking invasive questions or saying things that may make you emotional. Think about the information that you want them to have about your little one and begin disclosing it to trusted colleagues (beyond those you already have) as you see fit. You can admit to them that you’ve been keeping these details to yourself because they are difficult for you to talk about, but that you wanted to be honest about the experiences you are having. Share whatever feels right, and feel free to limit both questions and the length of your conversations. If someone asks something uncomfortable, simply let them know that you’d rather not answer that, or that you’d rather talk about something else. Your coworkers only need to know what you want them to know about your son. Also, don’t feel like you have to limit your discussions about him to talk of his disabilities. Let them know what a beautiful smile he has, how much he loves to laugh, and how much joy you take in being his mother.

— Jamilah

My husband and I send our boys to a pretty expensive summer camp. It’s a great camp! To me, it’s worth every penny, and we have been lucky to be able to afford it (more on that in a sec). At the end of every summer, the camp sends out an email with tipping guidelines—suggestions for how much you should tip your counselors and swim instructors and other camp staffers. We’ve always followed these guidelines, but this year we find ourselves in a tough financial spot (a much worse one than we were in when we originally enrolled the boys in this camp). So I’m wondering: Would we be horrible people if we just didn’t tip?