My Husband Would Rather Sleep With Ted Lasso Than Me

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My husband and I have been together 10 years, including a few years of distance when we were working on different coasts. We’ve been fortunate that because of remote work policies, we’ve been able to have fulfilling careers and live together for the last couple years. We don’t have kids. Our sex life has always been some amount of compromise for me: His preference is in bed with the lights off, where I would prefer daytime flings on the kitchen counter. (I’m willing to pay this price of admission. He’s a wonderful person.)

Advertisement

My problem is that since we’ve been living in the same house again, even that has been fading away. After a long day of work, he likes to watch some TV and inevitably ends up falling asleep on the couch. I don’t blame him for that! But when going to bed is our only window for sex and physical intimacy, it feels like he’s choosing Netflix over me when this happens most nights. We’ve talked about it a few times, and each time we have sex that night, but then he’s back to the couch the next evening and the pattern doesn’t seem to change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Sleep With Me Not Ted Lasso

Dear Not Ted Lasso,

Advertisement

OK, but you’re seeing movement when you actually discuss this, so why not just try discussing it more frequently? I understand how in some contexts one might worry about coming off as a nag, but this seems like something that has been remedied through reminding. So remind.

Alternately, suggest a sex schedule. Ask him if he wouldn’t mind setting aside, say, two (or however many) nights a week to forgo Netflix and focus on you. Just a simple compromise that allows both of you to do what feels right, I think, might be all you need. It comes down to fine tuning, really.

Get the How to Do It Newsletter Sex advice from Rich and Stoya, plus exclusive letter follow-ups, delivered weekly. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear How to Do It,

I am a cisgender heterosexual man. My girlfriend and I (both in our early 30s) have in theory opened up the relationship about a year ago, but in that time we haven’t been able to find an outside partner or partners that fit what either of us are looking for. To be honest, I hadn’t forgotten exactly, but thought the idea of opening up just kind of petered out and we would be carrying on monogamously for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, over the weekend, my girlfriend told me that on Thursday, she’d be bringing over her friend “Clara,” to “teach me to cuck.” I think I’ve met Clara twice, neither time getting to know her well or talking to her for very long. I could recognize her by sight, and I think she works in a restaurant, and other than that, it’s kind of a blank slate.

She’s cute, and I wouldn’t mind a roll in the hay with her, but I really would want to get to know her better. But for reasons that she doesn’t seem able or willing to explain, my girlfriend is adamant that she come over, and soon, and then it’s happening. I’m a little at a loss here, it’s so unlike her to act this way. Should I go through with it or try to get answers?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Out of My Depth

Dear Out of My Depth,

It seems like you should not proceed. Unless part of the draw is the unknowingness—that is, the erotic thrill you may derive from your partner surprising you—you are way better off being informed and moving at your pace. Bringing in a third is uncharted territory for you and your girlfriend, and getting to know this Clara could very much put you at ease, which could in turn bolster your performance. “Set and setting” is something people talk about a lot in the context of psychedelics (that is, a good mindset and security within your environment optimize your experience and help facilitate a good trip), but I think both of those qualities are important for fostering good sex as well, especially given how disruptive anxiety can be to the act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I suspect part of your girlfriend’s adamance that this happen quickly is part of the kink—the foisting of this on you is part of the dom. That’s potentially very useful, because you can ask yourself at this early juncture whether you’re into it or not and use that to inform your decision.

The trouble is, if you’re not into it or even on the fence and she keeps it up, she’s not domming you—she’s pressuring you with designs for coercion. It’s called “ethical nonmonogamy” for a reason; if you’re not entirely on board, the behavior isn’t ethical.

You have to find your own comfort here. If you think you might want to take the leap because you’re feeling adventurous and/or can eroticize your girlfriend taking the lead and telling you in no uncertain terms how it’s going to go, do it! It could be a lot of fun, again, with the right mindset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Help us keep giving the advice you crave every week. Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 50-year-old woman and have been married to a man for 24 years. We’ve had our ups and downs, but I assumed we were in it for the long haul. About a month ago, he told me he has been having an affair with a man for the past eight months. He is now identifying as gay, and they’ve fallen in love. Initially, he was saying he wanted to stay married to me and was hoping to have a relationship on the side. I’m still reeling from the knowledge of the affair and his coming out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We love each other and have been good friends through our years together. He is my person. He says I’m his person. We have two adult children together. We are seeing therapists. He’s interested in an open marriage, and wants to explore bathhouse culture and casual sex as well as committed relationships. He never sees himself being with another woman and can’t imagine being monogamous with me, but would likely be monogamous with a man.

This is a whole world that I don’t know about, and I’m not sure I can handle the complications of this kind of relationship, let alone the implications for our sex life (which he says he wants to continue, but I am concerned will diminish when he’s having his needs fulfilled by others). I also frankly never saw the need for regular testing and barrier protection during my sex life again. He took incredible risks when he was exploring his need for sex with a man, and I don’t know if I trust him to practice safer sex in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know people do this. I know it works for people. Maybe I’m still too hurt by the betrayal to keep an open mind. Right now, I’m feeling hopeless and need a bit of direction as to how to approach this situation. It feels like I would be better off on my own, but my mind changes twenty times a day about what I want.

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Feeling Left Behind and Not Sure I Can Catch Up

Dear Catch Up,

It feels slightly off to tell you that I’m “sorry” to read about what you’re going through, as a kind of liberation for your queer husband is afoot. But your relationship as you knew it is over, and so a mourning period is only natural. In which case, maybe “sorry” isn’t so far off after all.

Advertisement

Your ambivalence makes sense—a lot has been thrown at you. It’s one thing to realize your partner has been living a double life; it’s another thing when that double life includes a sexual orientation that you had no previous clue of; it’s yet another thing when the effective request is for you to accept this and a polyamorous arrangement. The most important thing you can do right now is take your time and feel your way through.

But keep in mind that just because your relationship as you knew it is over doesn’t mean your relationship has to be over, period. In his book on this subject (and many related issues), 2014’s Is My Husband Gay, Straight, or Bi?: A Guide for Women Concerned about Their Men, psychotherapist Joe Kort writes that more than two thirds of mixed-orientation marriages end in divorce, which means that about a third do not. Elsewhere, he writes:

Advertisement

Advertisement

In any marriage, nobody knows what will happen years down the line. For gay husbands, people foolishly and falsely “know” the only way the marriage can go: He will have sex with men, fall in love with a man, and leave you. The truth is that his love for you and his family may motivate him to satisfy his identity needs in a variety of ways. I have seen many stable mixed marriages. One couple I counseled twenty years ago are still together. Many straight marriages do not survive twenty years. Marriage has no guarantees. Every case has to live on its own merits.

Advertisement

So it’s very hard to say what the path should be for you. I think you need support, firstly—a close friend, a family member, someone who isn’t your husband or therapist that you can talk to. Talking your way through this may prove very useful, as it’ll help you make sense of it all out loud. I also recommend reading Kort’s book to get you used to the idea, and there’s also the online resource OurPath (formerly the Straight Spouse Network), which has forums and personal-support referrals that might be of assistance. Because this is something so rarely discussed (in fact, Kort advises mixed-orientation couples to stay largely closeted about their arrangement given the overwhelming stigma), you don’t really have a map. You can’t really be expected to forge a path if you can’t see the road. Learning from other people who have been in similar situations, or have known people in similar situations, may at least help you progress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yours is a particularly fraught case, because it involved cheating. We forgive a lot of lies when people come out, but you’re under no obligation to let that one slide. Also, your husband doesn’t seem to have his story straight (go figure). He fell in love with another guy, and wants to hook up casually, and would “likely be monogamous with a man.” Which is it? That kind of scattered attitude could have many causes, but one could be a kind of Rumspringa mentality, which could prompt him to want to fuck virtually everything in sight and put a lot of effort into doing so. One only has so much time, and I think you’re right to worry about how you’ll fit in, if you do at all. You don’t have to put up with your partner’s free-for-all. A little bit more structure, a sense of a plan, and stated boundaries that are to be honored may all help you get your bearings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re his person, he needs to keep you as his priority, and if he can’t do that, he quite simply doesn’t deserve you. Your consideration and willingness to try to work this out already bespeaks a generosity that he should be showing high appreciation for. If he won’t, and especially if you suspect he’s prolonging an inevitable breakup by letting you down easy, you’re due for a very serious conversation in which you lay down the law. No matter what he does, if respecting you isn’t at the top of his priorities list, well, that says it all, right? You’re young and can find someone who will.

Did you write this or another letter we answered? Tell us what happened at howtodoit@slate.com.

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

I’m an autistic trans man, and I’ve always had a hard time going down on people with penises. I find it much easier performing oral sex on people with vulvas. Recently I slept with a trans woman I’ve been dating who I really like, and while it was generally really great, this issue arose.

No matter what I do, my jaw starts really hurting, and I become very sensorially overwhelmed. I know all the standard advice about relaxing your jaw, not trying to take in too much, etc. but none of that seems to make a difference. In this case I wasn’t even trying to take her dick in past the head, because she seemed to be enjoying my focus on the head, and I know some trans women might find it dysphoria-inducing if I were to treat it like giving a cis man a blowjob. I approached it exactly the same as I would giving head to someone with a vulva, and tried treating the head like I would a clit, which she seemed to really enjoy. Even just licking the head, though, my jaw quickly became painful, and I found it very difficult to focus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve tried changing up techniques, and that doesn’t seem to help. It’s like after a certain point everything I try hurts. I find this immensely frustrating, particularly as I have vaginismus and can’t do any kind of penetration that way either. It feels like my options for having sex with people with penises are significantly more limited. I’m not super interested in anal, and I don’t just want to give handjobs for the rest of my life.

I really like this woman and would really like to sleep with her again, but this is causing me some anxiety. Beyond asking if she’s interested in toys (which I’ll probably do anyway), I’m not sure what else to do. This has been a problem for as long as I’ve been sexually active, so well over a decade at this point.

Advertisement

— Brought to a Head

Dear Brought to a Head,

Have you been checked for TMJ? Treatments are available. Keep in mind that even the simplest of mouth movements can trigger TMJ pain, so perhaps just the small amount you’re opening your mouth while giving head to this woman is enough to do it. See your usual PCP, an ENT, or an oral surgeon for an evaluation if you think this might be the case.

Advertisement

You could also try scaling back even further. What if, instead of doing any sucking, you just licked, much as one might a vulva? A licking/hand-job combo might really do the trick.

Finally, if you think this is psychosomatic, you should talk to a sex therapist. Clearly, identifying the issue isn’t enough, and this issue may take ongoing care to treat.

— Rich

More Advice From Slate

I’m a first-year college student, and for the past couple of years, I’ve been in recovery for an eating disorder. I’m a lot better than I used to be, but I still deal with body dysmorphia, which isn’t helped by the fact that I’m neither thin nor muscular. Suffice it to say, I’m a guy with body-image issues, which negatively affects how I interact with others and feel about myself. At the same time, I definitely want to explore having a healthy sex life, or at least building the confidence to have a healthier social life. Any advice on navigating this thicket of anxiety?