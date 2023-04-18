I’m Desperate to Escape My Husband’s “Sexual Superpower”

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My husband has a sexual superpower, and it is exhausting. He has no refractory period after having an orgasm. He prefers three-plus orgasms during a sexual encounter with me, ideally, five, but will settle for two. He jokes that if we have sex and he only has one orgasm, it doesn’t really count. We are in our 50s and have been married for 20 years. This has become a tedious chore for me, and it’s difficult to focus on my own pleasure when I’m focusing on the orgasm tally. I dread these encounters and have increasing performance anxiety, especially as my own sex drive seems to be declining with perimenopause. We’ve negotiated the issue endlessly, so I’m not really looking for relationship advice. My question is: Will this superpower decline with age? Has anyone even heard of or studied multiple orgasms in men?

—Never One-And-Done

Dear Never One-And-Done,

Yes, we’ve heard of multiple orgasms in men, and they’ve been studied. Rich did a whole run-down on the phenomenon about a year ago. The thing about superpowers is that they’re rare, meaning we don’t have many previous examples from which to draw projections. So it’s hard to say whether your husband’s ability to orgasm several times during a session of sex will decline. Has it declined at all in the two decades you’ve been married?

I’m going to wax poetic about penises here for a moment. Some orgasm frequently, with no turnaround time. Others can go for absolute hours—enjoying giving pleasure with no need to reach their own pinnacle—without coming once. The trope of the heterosexual average—five to 15 minutes, one male ejaculation at the end, and hopefully a few orgasms for the woman—may be the stereotype, but the reality is a far broader range. Your husband, in his 50s, coming up to five times in an interaction, is certainly superlative, but many men are unique or outliers in various ways. One of our tasks, with our mates, is to figure out how our sexual responses can work well together.

The advice you didn’t ask for is to work on making sex more appealing for you. A compromise might look like sometimes focusing on his pleasure, and sometimes stopping when you’re finished. Maybe more foreplay for you might help. Or, if you enjoy a sort of stop-and-start pattern, he could have his five orgasms over the course of many separate erotic engagements. Also, he can always masturbate. There’s room for a lot more than you laying back and taking it for orgasms number three through five. Insist that you get something out of sex that is pleasurable for you, too.

Dear How to Do It,

My partner “B” and I have been together for 18 months. Our sex life was stay-up-all-night-disturb-the-neighbors at the beginning, but shortly after the honeymoon period ended I was forced to confront my bulimia (I’m now in treatment, but it’s a raw wound). I was also placed on SSRIs with low libido side effects. I’m doing my best to heal, and have tried other meds with no luck.

After all this, I’m basically having sex in a fatter body I hate, with an artificially low sex drive. So, if I’m turned on and we’re in private, I will always proposition B. My logic is that it’s a rare event and I always want to make the opportunity available if it does come up. Even when this happens, my arousal is pretty fragile and our sex is more about connection and affection than lust from my side. If B declines, it’s fine, not every moment is the right moment. But weeks or more might pass before I’m ready again. B says they agree with this approach since they want us to be having more sex. B also loves a schedule and predictability. The problem is, currently if I proposition them, they often say “yes, but” it doesn’t fit in their planned schedule and they need to do something first. It might range from wanting to brush their teeth all the way to wanting to run downtown before the store closes. But delaying, or doing something that breaks the moment (see: loud thorough gargling, or a 45-minute errand), will cause me to totally lose the fragile mood.

I don’t want to be an asshole who demands sex only on my terms, but I hate the going-through-the-motions sex we have when this happens, which is a lot recently. The whole point of coming on to them when I’m aroused is lost if we’re just going to wait until I’m not anyway. How do I bring this up with B? Am I being unreasonable? Our relationship is deep and loving, and brings me a lot of joy in nearly every other way. I know that I can heal and that better sex is waiting on the other side when I’m in solid recovery. But I want to get us through this part.

—Lost Moments

Dear Lost Moments,

In addition to missing all the shots we don’t take, we miss many of the shots we do. One thing you can do is work on your expectations when you proposition B. Come from a place of knowing that there’s a good chance they’ll need to do something first, and that thing will take so long that you’re no longer raring to go. When that happens, you can decline to have sex, or, as you put it, go through the motions. You can make different choices at different times. They can also choose, moment to moment, to postpone their plan in order to have sex with you.

Bring the issue up as a stumbling block you’d like to solve together. Make it clear that you’re committed, and want to work through this. Tell them that you’re worried about tipping over into demanding sex only on your terms, and remind them that you’re frustrated by where your body and libido are at right now.

In the interest of adding more options for the two of you to choose from, you also might consider whether there are stimuli that you become aroused in response to. This might look like foreplay, a fantasy, or a certain kind of engagement. The hope is that with enough options, you’ll be able to find ways to arrange an overlap in interest in sex often enough to satisfy both of you. And, if that isn’t possible, tell your doctor about this side effect—they may be able to help. I think you’ve got this, even if the way you’ve got it involves waiting out your treatment.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a queer woman and for the past four years, my relationships have all been with cis women. I recently started dating a lovely woman who is trans. After a slow burn, we finally had our first night together. I’m…a little at a loss.

She went for penetrative sex after barely touching me, and I had to stop her to ask about protection. While she was fine continuing without it, I definitely wasn’t (this went fine and respectfully by the way). I had intended to have a conversation prior to sex, as this is new territory for me and yes, I screwed that up. But overall, I feel really disappointed. I was looking forward to connecting this way, and I didn’t feel seen. I found out after that she hasn’t had sex in a very long time. So I know that complicated things. I like her, and by nature, I prefer to be affirming. But this was really bad sex. I think my question is: How can I have a discussion about how women have sex with each other, while also encompassing the need for safety as it relates to someone with a penis, while still making sure she feels seen as a woman?

—That’s Not How to Do It

Dear Not How to Do It,

Discussing “how women have sex with each other” may feel pretty exclusionary, which is at odds with making sure the woman you’re dating feels seen as a woman. You can’t guarantee you’ll achieve that goal, but you can set yourself up for success. So let’s work on that concept. Are you conflating how you have sex with women with what all women do? Are you possibly leaving the variation of sexual energy two specific women might have out of your analysis? Spend some time thinking about this. If you’re finding that you’ve got some beliefs about what makes a woman, which doesn’t include trans women, consider whether you’re up for a degree of intimacy with a woman who is trans. If you are prepared to proceed with the relationship, make the talk more about how you like to have sex than sweeping generalizations. It’ll be more productive in terms of getting the sex that you, specifically, want, as well.

The conversation about STIs doesn’t have to focus on her specific genitalia at all and can start with you broaching the subject of how you like to protect your sexual health—which includes the use of barriers. This is a great time to talk about dental dams and testing and to consider any expectations of monogamy on either side. And when it comes to fertility, it all depends on the specifics of your partner. While at least one study has shown that trans women tend to have less viable sperm, it’s not guaranteed that the woman you’re dating is not an outlier. So if the first talk on safer sex goes well, it’s worth proceeding into a second on avoiding pregnancy.

Dear How to Do It,

I (cis woman, late-20s) was recently watching a YouTube video where two content creators were talking all things orgasm. At one point they touched on how long their orgasms lasted. The first woman said hers lasted between 10-15 seconds and the second concurred, adding that she could get hers to last up to 20 seconds if she focused hard enough. I haven’t had such a “Wait, WHAT?” moment in a while. I thought at first they might be combining the pleasurable ramp-up to the orgasm with the orgasm itself to come up with their estimates. But nope, they were starting the clock right as they reached an orgasm and are apparently in the throes of ecstasy for up to 20 seconds. I immediately paused the video and did some internet sleuthing on orgasm length but I couldn’t find much (save for some dodgy Reddit threads). I did come upon an abstract concerning the “duration of female orgasm” that noted a 1984 study wherein 40 percent of respondents self-reported that their orgasms lasted between 30-60 seconds. The same abstract mentioned a 1992 study where physiological experiments demonstrated a female orgasm duration of 20 seconds to two minutes, but those were the only figures with a whiff of academia that I could find.

My orgasms vary in intensity but never in duration. They’re always around three seconds long. I thought it was the same way for everyone else! I thought that naturally there would be variability in how long it took people to reach orgasm, what stimulation they needed to get there, etc., but that the duration of an orgasm was a kind of biological finitude. Like a sneeze. Some people sneeze louder than others, and some take longer for their sneezes to materialize, but nobody’s out here sneezing for a full minute. I guess my question is twofold: One, is this really a thing? Can people with vaginas orgasm for a whole minute or am I misunderstanding something? And two, if this really is a thing, are there any resources out there that may help me in extending the length of my orgasms? My orgasms are a happy part of my life just as they are and if I’m simply on the shallow end of the curve on this one, that’s OK. I’m grateful that my body can give me the pleasure that it does. But I was genuinely shocked when I watched that YouTube video and wanted to write in out of curiosity.

—Wait WHAT?

Dear Wait What,

I’m really not sure how anyone can reliably estimate the length of their orgasm to self-report, as the 1984 study you mention drew data from. I’m not able to do much during an orgasm other than exist and feel pleasure. I wouldn’t be able to tell you where I was, or even which direction is up, much less wrap my mind around time existing. The 1992 physiological experiments seem more useful, but that’s from the perspective of a layperson.

I can tell you that I have many types of orgasms and that they can have different qualities. Think short or long, like waves or like a spike, or comparable to various types of earthquakes. Annie Sprinkle, in The Explorer’s Guide to Planet Orgasm, describes several sorts of orgasm as well. I’ve heard similar experiences from several women in my life. And some men, though far fewer. I’ve certainly questioned whether the longest orgasms are a series of shorter ones in quick succession.

(If anyone wants to hook me up to a machine and let me experiment, there are several ways to get in touch.)

As for how to possibly extend the length of your own orgasm, play. Read Sprinkle’s book. Experiment with different sensations. Try a long, slow buildup. Try the Magic Wand on high—hard and fast. Try one and then the other. Aim to play your body like a series of instruments. Engage your mind, bringing mental and physical into focus together. Remember to breathe, especially to exhale fully. And, while this may be difficult, do your best to enjoy the journey over the outcome.

—Stoya

