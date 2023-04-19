My Husband Is Obsessed With His Diet. But the Kids’? Not So Much.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband is a wonderful partner in many ways, but there is a sticking point when it comes to feeding our children healthy foods. It is simply not a priority for him. He feeds them whatever is fast and easy, and often involves them in the decision. Unfortunately for our kids, they have two parents who work busy schedules. Dad does the mornings and Mom does pickup, at which point we often have to get to after-school sports. Per my husband, the kids aren’t “that overweight,” but their doctor and I disagree. It honestly feels as if their well-being is an afterthought for him.

What’s harder is that he was quite overweight himself before he lost over 100 pounds. You’d think that this would help him want to set the kids up for success, but he is hyperfocused on his own well-being and has adopted an intermittent fasting eating schedule that isn’t feasible for the kids and me. Family meals are us three at dinnertime—which lasts 15 minutes if we’re lucky—and all four of us on weekends. Whenever I suggest a simple change that he could be responsible for, like oats instead of processed cereal for breakfast, it happens for a few days and then stops. So between Dad and school, they eat virtually all processed and packaged food products and no fresh vegetables or fruit until they see me, when I get to be the bad guy. Honestly, by then, I am so tired, and fighting that fight makes our limited time together unfairly tense.

How can I help my kids eat a healthy breakfast, lunch, and snacks when I’m not there? It isn’t fair that I should shoulder another burden (and relieve my husband of one), but I am willing to do it for my kids. Is there a solution that involves my husband helping with the mental workload of planning and food prep and not just him doing what I say? What can I say to him to turn things around for our kids before these bad habits become ingrained?

—Exhausted Working Mom

Dear Exhausted Working Mom,

I think this ultimately breaks down into two different issues. One is the household attitude toward food and eating, and the other is the distribution of the parental labor surrounding food.

Let’s tackle No. 1 first. Any regular reader of my column knows that I agree with the many nutritionists who eschew the good food/bad food binary, as it often leads to disordered eating, yo-yo dieting, and weight cycling. If you want to keep your kids from developing a bad relationship with food as adults, focus on teaching them to eat mindfully from a variety of food groups, paying attention to their body’s hunger cues and how different foods make them feel. Healthy adults have a relaxed, nonrestrictive attitude toward the full range of food options.

I also would discourage focusing so much on weight as a health indicator, especially since it sounds as if your kids are active athletes. Can you shift the focus to having a body that is strong, fast, and energetic over one that is thin? If the only “health issue” your children have is not fitting into a prescribed weight range, calling attention to it is unlikely to result in the intended weight loss, but it is likely to result in lifelong food and body-image issues.

My usual spiel aside, obviously our children would ideally have a balanced diet that includes the nutrients provided by a range of different foods. If you want to be more intentional about the nutritional balance your children are receiving, that is completely understandable. However, it sounds as if this is not necessarily a top value or priority for your husband, who also may have his own baggage with food, weight, and diet culture. Have you asked your husband why he feels reluctant to follow your marching orders when it comes to your kids’ diets? He likely has some firsthand experience with all of this and could have additional insight.

You may need to meet somewhere in the middle, with you having a less rigid gold standard for every meal, and him agreeing to help with some smaller changes like integrating more fruits and vegetables (without villainizing other food groups). Once you have a family food plan you both can agree on, he should absolutely carry his part of the load for executing it. Hopefully he’ll be more likely to do so when his input is considered.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have been no contact with my parents for about two and a half years in order to maintain a boundary with my mom. She is emotionally immature and has used manipulation and gaslighting as a way to control those around her. Our relationship started falling apart 10 years ago when I met my husband, and he gently pointed out the manipulative behaviors that I found normal. (For example, she once got hysterical because I declined her offer to pay for a new wedding dress because she thought the one I wanted made me look fat.) I began attending therapy and trying to work through some of the emotional baggage that was impacting my life.

I welcomed my first child during COVID, and in the same year, I received a cancer diagnosis. The final straw came when my mom painted a picture to her co-workers and friends that was so sad you’d think I had Stage 4 cancer. She talked about how she would need to find coverage for her job so she could help her cancer-stricken daughter with her infant. None of this was true—I was very lucky that surgery could treat my cancer, and it seemed unlikely I’d need chemotherapy.

When I finally went no contact with my parents, my mom told me I was responsible for telling her when she crossed the line. I responded that I wasn’t in charge of policing her behavior and that she’d need to learn the skills herself. As a result, we are not talking until she seeks professional help.

I’m telling you all of this to justify (rationalize?) the fact that my son does not know his grandparents. My mother-in-law has gently suggested that my son should have the opportunity to know them, though, and I’m entertaining the idea only because I know she has kind intentions. But the other part of me sees this as putting my son in danger. Is my desire to protect my son actually hurting him?

—Desperate to Break the Cycle

Dear Desperate,

When you come from a dysfunctional family, it can be complicated to decide how much you want your child involved with them. On the one hand, I’ve found that witnessing problematic family members’ love for your child can be helpful in moving past some of your own issues with them. When you’re all focused on your child, it’s harder to dwell on some of the baggage that may have weighed on your relationship in the past.

That said, your top priority as a parent is protecting your child. If you have repeatedly experienced harm at the hands of your parents, you have likely learned the lesson that they are not safe people to be around emotionally.

But if you feel strongly that your child should have a relationship with your parents, you could find ways to mitigate potential harm, like allowing them to see each other only in closely supervised settings. But from my perspective, the ball is really in your mother’s court. You set a clear boundary with her that she must receive professional help if she wants to have a relationship with you. By choosing not to do so, she’s making the decision, by extension, not to have a relationship with your son. If she’s not willing to make the effort to work on herself for her child, it seems likely the cycle will only be repeated with yours.

Dear Care and Feeding,

From my perspective, my marriage to my husband has been over since 2016, when our kids were in middle school. I do the bulk of the child care, housework, and earning, and he was completely unwilling to make any changes. After three sessions, our couples therapist privately urged me to cut my losses. In our conversation about divorce, he announced his intent to get his parents to hold the kids’ college accounts hostage—his parents are well off and created the accounts when the kids were born—as well as to enact a variety of other coercive financial tactics. My in-laws have never really liked me, and I can see this being fully possible.

I decided to wait to get divorced until our youngest was 18—that way, he’d be an adult with no custody issues, and he’d have financial control of his account. I recently made up with my husband, and we’ve been outwardly OK ever since—I don’t talk to him at all about the kids or the household, we have sex twice a week, and I encourage his time-intensive hobbies. He’s more of a behind-the-scenes schemer than a yeller, so as long as he’s getting what he wants on the surface, everything’s “fine.” In the past seven years, I’ve worked with a fierce divorce attorney and good accountant to try to set myself up for success. I have plans about work, retirement, and my future apartment, and am fully ready to move on. I will file in June.

But I suspect that this will be a surprise to my kids, and I’m trying to figure out how and what to tell them, since I know my ex will not do a unified “we love you and we’re better apart” message with me. My oldest (21) has often said he aspires to “a marriage like ours when he’s older” (ouch!). My middle child (20) is barely on speaking terms with her dad. My youngest (17) is a very anxious kid and has been seeking a lot of reassurance about whether he can come home if college doesn’t work out.

How do I share? How much do I share?

—Soon-to-Be Divorcee,

Dear Soon-to-Be Divorcee,

First of all, I’m fascinated and a little scared by your ability to lie in wait like a divorce-minded cobra for so long, simply in an effort to do what’s best for your children. But given that you strategically hid your marital issues from them, your divorce is likely to come as a shock. They are not likely to be immediately happy for you—the news may be destabilizing and traumatic, and you are going to have to weather their emotions without getting defensive or countering with your experience of pain and struggle within your marriage.

In the beginning, I would focus on simple messaging, such as that the marriage simply wasn’t working any longer, or that you were no longer happy together. Avoid blaming your soon-to-be ex, as it puts your kids in the middle and encourages painful side-choosing. Likewise, any implication that you stayed for your kids positions them as responsible for your years of unhappiness. While you may eventually be able to share a more truthful version of events with your children, check your motives, and do so only if it’s somehow beneficial to them to know the information you want to share.

You should also be able to answer their questions about what is changing, and how this news specifically affects them, such as what will happen for holidays, and how visits home from college will be handled. If your ex isn’t willing to cooperate with you on making these logistical plans, you’ll have to work around him and make your own plans instead.

I am hopeful that after the dust settles, your ex will ultimately prioritize your childrens’ well-being over his wounded ego. But if that doesn’t happen, you are obviously a person of great strength and resourcefulness. I have no doubt you will usher your children through this painful experience to the best of your ability, with or without a cooperative co-parent.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son is 8. He’s one of those people who loves things he’s good at and hates things he feels he’s bad at. If he ever encounters something he dislikes, he wants to quit right away. Right now we’re struggling with piano. He’s happy with the end product—he can play his songs well with confidence. The issue is when he first learns the songs. He gets very upset whenever he needs to practice because he isn’t “good enough.” Because we’re paying for his piano lessons, we encourage him to practice, but it ends up being 45 minutes of everyone on edge and my son close to tears. If you ask him then, he’ll say he wants to quit piano. But due to the way payments work, we can’t let him quit immediately. Even if we could, by the time we get to a stage where he can quit, he’s progressed to a skill level where he feels a sense of accomplishment. If you ask him then, he’ll say that he definitely doesn’t want to quit piano because he’s having so much fun. When he’s struggling with a new song, we remind him of how fun it’ll be when he masters it, but it doesn’t help.

He finds his schoolwork easy, so this happens mostly with his extracurricular activities. In the past, he’s stuck it out, whining and complaining, through a whole season of an activity and then demanded to quit by the end. But because he always ends up enjoying it, piano is one of the few activities he doesn’t have an opportunity to quit prematurely. How can we break this cycle?

—The Piano Blues

Dear Piano Blues,

I hardcore relate to your little perfectionist. It honestly took me until middle age (and regular attendance at a beloved Britney Spears–themed dance class) to learn that you don’t have to be amazing at something to enjoy doing it. Emphasize to your son that mistakes—and even failure—are a part of learning. In fact, it’s impossible to master a new task without making mistakes at first. You can share personal stories about times you failed or made mistakes and how you moved on from them. There are also many stories of famously successful people who failed repeatedly before finding their way to their big achievements.

Try breaking the learning process up into smaller and more manageable chunks to be mastered, and focus on praising the process as much as the end result. Encourage your child to focus on their enjoyment of the experience as more important than meeting a specific standard. Activities are allowed to be just for fun!

And while I think getting young kids to practice an instrument is almost always an exercise in frustration, your son could be exhibiting signs of perfectionism, which has been correlated with anxiety and depression. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force currently recommends that all children be screened for clinical anxiety by age 8, so it’s definitely worth talking to your pediatrician about what you’ve noticed and getting him assessed.

Most importantly, let your child know that mistakes have no impact on how you feel about them, or their worth. They are loved for who they are, not for how they perform.

—Emily