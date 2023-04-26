This is part of Say Yes to the Mess, a pop-up Slate series on the unsettled state of the American wedding in 2023.

Matt Cooper, a 31-year-old commercial plumber from Bristol, England, wanted a four-tiered frosted cake for his wedding to his fiancée, Jade. But the couple had opted for a fairly small wedding of about 50 people with a charming outdoor ceremony, which meant that a multilayered, Nora Ephron–style dessert—steepled by white pillars, with perhaps a porcelain visage of the happy couple at the summit—would simply be too much food. He settled for two smaller cakes instead.

But that was just the beginning of Matt’s nuptial compulsion. He also ordered a custom-tailored waistcoat for his vows, requested a behind-the-scenes photoshoot in the morning that featured him and the boys getting dressed, and balked whenever the suppliers exclusively emailed Jade without CCing him, the almighty groom. In those moments of ambition, Matt faced one of the most devastating charges a man must contend with: People had the gall to call him a “groomzilla.”

“Groomzilla” has been defined on Urban Dictionary since 2009, and the Oxford English Dictionary has citations for it back to 2003. A zero-budget TV movie, Groomzilla, was even released to middling reviews in 2018. The cheeky gender inverse of the “bridezilla,” the label looms ominously for any man who is annoying, insistent, or generally difficult to be around in the run-up to a wedding. As Zach Baron once described it in a GQ essay titled “I Am Groomzilla,” “I care about table settings, family-style dinner service, centerpieces, the quality and shape of the shuttle bus that will be required to move our drunken friends and family from place to place.” He added: “Until a few months ago, I had no idea any of these things might matter to me. But they do. A lot.”

I got interested in groomzillas after a colleague recently noted that for all the weddings she’s been involved in lately, the men are leading the show—and the grievances. And it’s quite a time to get married. Thanks to a huge pandemic backlog of ceremonies, there’s been a shortage of photographers, venues, and food-catering services, elevating the stress levels of wedding planning to galactic proportions. Men have been increasingly involved in wedding planning for years, and everywhere I looked, there were stories: from guys who pick the entire color scheme of their wedding—including their bridesmaids’ dresses—to men who can’t stomach their own fiancée’s kids attending the ceremony. Groomzillas had risen from their watery depths, and they were coming for 2023 ceremonies.

Matt, for one, didn’t appreciate the label. “I didn’t see why I was being referred to in that way,” he said, after I reached him through (you guessed it) his wedding-specific Instagram page. “I think it was just because I wanted to have an input in the wedding. But that doesn’t mean I’m a ‘groomzilla.’ ”

Kunle, a 34-year-old from Chicago who asked that I not use his last name, faced the charge, too. He told me he was deemed a groomzilla for “attention to detail”—in particular, about the sartorial decisions made by the bridesmaids.

“The dresses had to go through me, because my wife gave her girls freedom to do whatever they want,” he said. Their picks, in Kunle’s eyes, were apocalyptically tacky. “One of them had a long flowy dress. Another had basically a tight miniskirt,” he said. “It would have been a mess” had he not stepped in.

Kunle believes groomzillas come in all sorts of different flavors and variants—an alignment chart of sorts. As a fiancé, you must avoid the imperious toxicity of a man who is expecting far too much order and regulation for what is, at the end of the day, an expensive party with all your friends. But when he considered the price tag—and the incongruous photogenicity of unmatched dress-lengths—he bared his shark-like groomzilla instincts with pride, and adjusted their sartorial choices accordingly.

“I don’t think my version of being a groomzilla is bad because I think my reasoning was fair,” he said. (His wife’s bridesmaids didn’t seem so sure.)

As I talked to these gentlemen, I realized something. The bridezilla is now one of the classic characters of pop culture. She’s been immortalized everywhere from Cathy comics to Z-tier reality shows as a volatile woman enduring cascading meltdowns and unleashing ridiculous dictatorial nuptial policies during the white-hot stress of wedding planning. The /r/Bridezilla subreddit hosts more than 133,000 members, and contains a whole catalog of exasperating tales from the dark side—maids of honor being demoted because they aren’t thin enough, brides demanding a silent reception, mandated haircuts, and so on.

You can find similar stories of abject cruelty and selfish faux pas unleashed by plenty of men if you look online: This story, about a man who ruthlessly pointed out the gray hairs of the wedding party during the photoshoot, is brutal. You can read about a groomzilla who lost his mind when the wedding hosts refused to spend $8,000 on barware, and unfortunate viewers of Netflix’s Love Is Blind went wild after Brett—one of the show’s happy grooms—left his wedding venue to get his suit tailored as the clock ticked down on his vows.

But for every real guy-zilla meltdown, something about the wedding industry’s stuffy, conservative gender politics has dramatically lowered the bar one needs to conquer to be dubbed a groomzilla. Becoming one doesn’t require any chaos or tragedy—all it takes is a man who seemingly cares at all about a mundane or traditionally “feminine” aspect of his wedding, like the floral arrangements or his outfit. Sometimes, the bar seems so low that I wonder if there is no bar at all.

Jade, who is Matt’s wife, didn’t think Matt was such a ’zilla, either. The pair were officially hitched last October, two years after their engagement, and Jade told me that she actually quite appreciated Matt’s emotional investment in the day.

“I think the only difference between our mindsets was that I was more money-conscious, and Matt was more happy to spend,” she said. This becomes clearer when you survey the specifics of the groomzilla allegations: Matt wanted to look good on his wedding day; he wanted some specific photos to cherish forever; he wanted a really big cake. These are all a little hammy, sure, but that’s what weddings are for. To beat the charges, Matt would simply need to care less.

Jade was actually more taken aback by how surprised people were that Matt cared. “It’s interesting how the wedding industry is so catered to women and isn’t as inclusive to men,” she said. “Stereotypically, it’s viewed as a female thing, but actually, it’s a big day for everyone.”

I’ve left out my own angle here. I am going to be planning my wedding in the near future. I’m not officially engaged yet, but inertia has blissfully taken over. The early discussions of location, guest list, and foodstuffs have been fruitful, and I honestly can’t wait for the best party we’ve ever thrown. However, I can already feel my latent groomzilla sensibilities kicking in—a desire to put my weight on the decision-making, to be a teensy bit stringent with my exigencies and no-play list, to adjudicate the precise schematics of the cake. Will I, too, be labeled a groomzilla?

You know what? Probably. But I’ll take it as a term of endearment—it means I care. It’s 2023, and I can ban Bruno Mars from my playlist if I want to. Maybe men have just finally achieved enough social equilibrium to be extra ourselves, shielding our wives-to-be from at least some of the mundane intrigue.

Matt ultimately arrived at a similar place. “I think whenever a man tries to speak his mind, specific to weddings, he will be classed as a groomzilla,” he told me. “Rather than avoid it, I would embrace it.”