My Girlfriend Is a Stereotypical Bro in Bed. Huh?

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

There’s this stereotype (based in some fact about the male refractory period) that when guys are done… They are done. I have the reverse situation. My partner is a 36-year-old woman and, when she has a clitoral orgasm, the party is officially over. She’s done. Like done-done.

We’ve talked about this and it’s not just that her clitoris is sensitive. Her entire drive and interest in sex plummets like the stereotypical guy. She can orgasm dozens of times (squirting, cervical, nipple, anal) but better not stimulate her clit too much or it’s all over for her. And for me. I make it a point for sex to not be PIV focused. I spend a ton of time engaging in pleasure, touching, hand lips fingers, and toys. But once her clit is happy, she rolls over and just isn’t interested anymore. I get left hanging so often. Do you have any advice? Sure I can masturbate when she’s done. It’s fine but it doesn’t feel connected and ends up feeling a little lonely. Is it normal for some women to experience this much of a dropoff after?

—Done Done

Dear Done,

This is how your partner’s body works. This is normal for her and that’s what matters here.

There’s this phenomenon I’ve seen in relationships I’ve had with men, and relationships my male friends have with women: the urge to talk about gender roles as flipped, in a serious manner. There’s often a sense that the man feels beleaguered, and as though he understands what women go through. You may well have a window into what dating the stereotype of a dude who rolls over and goes to sleep after ejaculation is like. It’s still probably best to steer clear of this rhetorical tactic when you’re discussing this with your partner, as it can frustrate women to the point where they’re unable to engage. Do feel free to vent to, and laugh with, close friends though.

You describe your sexual interactions as containing plenty of non-penetrative activity. I’m wondering if the thing to avoid is clitoral stimulation more than penetration with your penis, or at least the kind of clitoral stimulation that makes your partner likely to orgasm. If that’s something your partner will miss, though, you’ll need to find a compromise. You might decide together that some sessions of sex will be about your orgasm and others about her clitoral orgasm. Or include plenty of foreplay for you, so you’re likely to come earlier. Or start chasing that simultaneous orgasm. Have a talk and see what you’re both willing to try. And if your partner responds in ways that fit the stereotypical straw man in other regards, consider moving along.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a woman in my 40s, in an area where kink is still a forbidden subject, and there aren’t communities that I know of. That’s been OK with me—I’d describe myself as mildly kinky and have generally had no problems finding men who wanted me to spank them, boss them around, or peg them prior to marrying and moving here. My husband is one of these guys, and we’re happy and private. We keep all this strictly in the bedroom.

I’ve had a local friend for a couple of years who uses me as her in-person kink resource after her divorce, although our interests are very different. She also lacks a local kink community and has struggled to find the right guy. A few months ago, she met a guy who wants to take their dominant/submissive relationship more into the lifestyle area, where he does things like tell her what to wear or eat. I feel like the risks of this can be really high, and I’m uncomfortable with it. I know that it can be done responsibly, and it can be done dangerously. My husband and I are meeting this guy for the first time soon and want to look for green and red flags. Any recommendations?

—Unsure

Dear Unsure,

Is there some middle ground between observing nothing and looking “for green and red flags”? Where maybe the four of you all meet up, do or eat something, and you kind of casually get a sense of the guy? I think that would be ideal. You have a sense of what your friend needs in a partner—use that.

Based on what you see, you might decide that you want to say something to your friend—positive, negative, or a little of both—or even wait to be asked what you think. Especially given that this friend comes to you for information and advice about kink, I’d expect the latter. Whether your opinion is glowing or concerned, think about what you want to say before you see your friend again. And, depending on how close the two of you are, consider asking her what kind of feedback she wants before responding.

If you do see a massive red flag, I suggest you bring it up. You should know that you’re risking losing the friendship if she feels like she has to choose you over him. And that going overboard when you’re relaying any negative assessment may push her toward him. But I’ve neglected to say something myself, have experienced friends holding their tongues, and have seen friends not speak up with other friends, with unfortunate results. So I would give a concise explanation of the most concerning points and leave it there.

Dear How to Do It,

My girlfriend of two years and I are both women—I’m pan and she’s a lesbian. We’re 30 and I’m her first sexual partner, while I came into the relationship with a decade of history. In the beginning, I didn’t think much about this. We hit it off emotionally and I didn’t mind teaching/showing her some stuff. She’s truly a wonderful, beloved, gentle person. But two years in, it’s really bothering me. She has to be shown how to do stuff, even if it’s for the thousandth time, and I can’t quite figure out why she’s not grasping things like, “That body part has been a hard no-touch line I announced the first time we had sex, why are you grabbing it now?” to “Don’t pinch my labia with your nails.” Is there anything I can do about this? She’s enthusiastic, and so meticulous in other areas of life, but in bed, it just disappears, especially when she’s initiating things. I find myself domm-ing a lot, not because I enjoy it but because at least then I can be reasonably sure the encounter won’t go sideways. I think I need to have a firmer conversation but I don’t know how. Tips?

—Wish Someone Else Had Been First

Dear Wish Someone Else Had Been First,

Your girlfriend might be crossing boundaries and hurting you for a number of reasons. The most generous angle is that a combination of ineptitude (two years in, though?), overwhelm due to desire, and some kind of difficulties with attention, are leading her to kind of keep forgetting. The other end of the intent spectrum would be calculated abuse. Take a minute to consider how she respects your boundaries and comfort in the rest of the relationship. If your gut tells you something immediately, there’s a good chance you’ve got your answer.

I’d guess that there’s a lack of awareness because you’ve been more gentle than direct when you’ve talked with her about this. I’m also assuming that she isn’t as used to staying present intellectually when her genitals are engorged as people with more experience might be. And you’d have to tell me whether inattention is something that might be likely under the circumstances. She’s meticulous in other areas of life—how about specifically in areas she’s really excited by?

Regardless, if you want things to change, you are correct—addressing the situation directly is the way to go. However firm you’ve been, try being about 40 percent more so. Start with your headline: ”I’m frustrated because sometimes you cross established boundaries, and sometimes you hurt me, during sex.” Keep it concise. Three or four examples. Use brevity: ”I’m not sure why you pinch my labia with your nails. I’ve told you it hurts me, it keeps happening.” Then give her space to process what she’s heard and respond. Hope for the best, but do remain open to the possibility that she doesn’t care. I think you’ll be OK either way.

Dear How to Do It,

My wife (27 trans woman) and I (27 cis woman) have an incredibly supportive and loving relationship. We are there for each other in everything and are usually pretty honest with each other. We’ve been together for almost four years and married for one. We love having sex and do it fairly often (two to three times a week) but recently, my wife sent me a text saying “You fuck as opposed to making love.” Which really caught me off guard. We had a discussion about this in which she says that I have sex the way a woman who has only had sex with men would.

This is probably a pretty fair critique. Every other relationship I’ve had has been with men, and I believe I’ve picked up that straight porn style of being a little more direct and a little more detached during my sex. Sex for me often was a way to validate myself and I often saw myself as more of an object during sex to please others than a breathing feeling human woman. I know it wasn’t healthy and it’s something I think I’ve gotten better at since then. Unfortunately, though they were my formative sexual experiences and straightforward, no-frills sex developed as my default. Traditional loving intimacy seems really foreign to me, especially physically. I do want to be clear here, I’m still a very big pleaser in bed and I always want to make my partner happy.

But I feel like my crutch is always going for very sensitive obvious areas, like her breasts and dick. They tend to get the biggest reaction so I tend to go right for them as obvious areas to explore. I’m not really sure how to interact comfortably with other areas of my wife very well as she is also very ticklish. I try touching her in other places and she seems uncomfortable, bored, or gets mad at me for tickling her. When she and I talked about this she said that it wasn’t a big deal and still enjoys having sex with me currently, but that she does prefer more intimate lovemaking instead of the more forward sex that I tend to gravitate toward. I want to be able to please her and find ways to appreciate and seduce her without making her feel like I’m manhandling her. Do you have any advice on sweet tender intimate lovemaking that won’t leave my wife grimacing as I tickle her?

—Sincerely, Manhandling in the Midwest

Dear Manhandling in the Midwest,

The first question to ask yourself is, “What do we do when we’re cuddling, which turns her on?” and the second is, “What, during cuddling, turns me on?” When you’re focused on each others’ bodies, but not goal-oriented about it, what is nice, enjoyable, and erotic? The first question to ask your wife is whether she can give you a couple of specific ways of touching and being touched that she would prefer. Where, how, when, etc.

The two of you might read friend of the column Lucie Fielding’s book Trans Sex: Clinical Approaches to Trans Sexualities and Erotic Embodiments or Barbara Carrellas’ Urban Tantra for ideas on how to decenter genitals and connect more slowly and holistically. Maybe you each read one and share notes with each other. Maybe reading about eroticism together is an activity that is erotic itself. It also might be that you simply prefer fucking, in which case doing some of that and sometimes making love would be a useful compromise. You both can alternate within a session or alternate sessions wholly dedicated to each.

The fact that your wife “seems uncomfortable, bored, or gets mad at you for tickling” when you touch her beyond her genitals and breasts does make me wonder whether she’s having some difficulty relaxing into lovemaking herself. Approach this gently, if you broach the subject at all during the next conversation, but do keep that possibility in mind. Collaborate on finding solutions, and communicate to the best of your abilities. I think you’ve got this.

—Stoya

