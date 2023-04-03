My New Girlfriend Just Told Me I’m Her “Experiment.” Should I Be Worried?

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I am 35 years old, newly divorced, and have recently entered the dating game again. And it’s a lot different than when I was last a single man 12 years ago. I’ve been fumbling around trying to find my way on dating apps and the like, and I have made some decent connections and had some fun. I recently matched on a dating app with a 21-year-old. We have started seeing each other and the sex is amazing. And surprisingly, the conversation and the company have been on-point as well. She’s told me that I’m like an experiment. That she’s always been into older men but felt like it was taboo or something. But recently, she decided that she shouldn’t deny herself the relationship dynamic she is craving and wants to see how things go. I’m not taking anything too seriously and just trying to navigate these waters without coming off as taking advantage of her. Other people definitely judge when I mention her age. I don’t really care. But should I?

— Old Guy with Hot Young Girlfriend

Dear Old Guy,

You should care, because everyone should care about the wellbeing of their partners. Sometimes this means thinking on their behalf—envisioning issues they can’t or won’t see. It is, of course, possible to have a healthy relationship with someone who is 14 years your junior, but at 21, that person is still vulnerable, and you need to keep an eye out for any imbalances of power that you might be perpetuating. For this reason, I’m not necessarily inclined to send you an Edible Arrangement celebrating your hot young girlfriend obtainment, but I’m also not inclined to dissuade you from continuing this relationship. You’re with a woman who has agency and the right to pursue the sex she desires.

The way this … situationship (it sounds way more like she’s your FWB than your girlfriend, but it’s your life and you get to label it) has been framed makes me reasonably confident that certain issues have been kept in check. She sees you as an experiment to satisfy a craving she reports, which means she’s leading with her desires. You seem fine with that, and keeping things on these terms—which are largely hers—seems to be working for now. In a way, you’re the object here, which I think may compensate for some of the off-centered power dynamic that owes to the age difference. Don’t be surprised if maturity issues surface and you find some ways of connecting difficult down the line. Some 21-year-olds are very mature for their age, but a lot aren’t. She may decide she needs to experience life, and she has a whole bunch of it ahead of her—one’s 20s are typically a time of learning through experience. Let her do what she will do, and enjoy the hot sex while you’re having it.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a recently divorced father, 40. The first woman that I had a relationship with after my divorce had HSV1 since she was a child, but didn’t tell me until she had a cold sore on her lips and was taking treatment, which apparently she has done for years. She loved to give oral affection. Naturally, I developed genital herpes. That relationship ended later. Since then, I’ve had one flare up down there. I want to find a partner and get some normalcy back in my life. I know that I need to wear condoms and that HSV is transmissible even without symptoms. What I’m struggling with is how do I tell someone without scaring them away? Especially when women seem to want to have sex early after meeting? I greatly enjoy sex, but I’ve never been a prolific dater or lover; I’ve only had sex with 4 women, so they tend to go faster than I’m used to. I feel like if I have the HSV conversation on the second date because things are progressing toward the bedroom, that it will end a relationship before it begins.

— Embarrassed but Hopeful

Dear Hopeful,

Yes, this is the eternal question, and the stigma you fear keeps people from disclosing. Giving up information is ethical; the downside of doing the right thing is that it creates an occasion for you to be rejected. There’s no way around it. You can lessen your transmission risk through condom use and by taking valacyclovir (Valtrex), but you’ll never get it down to zero. Forming real emotional connections with people may make it harder to reject you, but it’s always going to be a possibility. Luckily, you move slowly and you really do have the right to set the pace with the people that you’re seeing. Also, herpes’ profile as a real threat to health has been inflated enormously—you might help school someone who isn’t immediately put off by your revelation, and you also might run into someone who already knows (or, even better, already has it). It’s too bad there isn’t a dating app for people with herpes. I mean, I get why there isn’t (people are private about their health matters and don’t want to be stigmatized through easy scrolling), but it would make these issues around a relatively benign virus a lot easier to navigate. Just saying.

Dear How to Do It,

This is a question about disclosure and transparency. My 15-year marriage is about to end—I can no longer endure the loneliness and lack of fulfillment. My wife and I are very close to another couple and honestly, their marriage seems in worse shape than ours. I suspect that in some ways our marriages have propped each other up, in that I have a connection with the other wife “Mary” (my wife’s best friend) because we both seem to crave a deeper connection than what we have with our spouses. We have never verbalized any of this and don’t sneak around with each other, although we do share more harmless texts than my wife realizes.

I get the sense that when I leave my wife, Mary and I will have a conversation. My gut tells me that I should tell Mary that I’ve cheated on wife in the past, even though my wife herself doesn’t know this. It wasn’t fair to cheat on my wife. But that’s done. Going forward, I wouldn’t want Mary to make any decisions without this information, which might be a “show stopper” for her. But then is it fair to burden her with this knowledge when my wife doesn’t even know? Dishonesty creates unsolvable problems, I guess.

—Transparent Asshole

Dear Transparent Asshole,

I don’t think it’s a good idea to tell this to Mary—she may take it as a burden, but she may also immediately unload on your wife, as she is her best friend. This could then hurt your wife twice over with not just the news she was cheated on, but with the knowledge that you didn’t even bother to fess up directly and instead told someone to whom she is close. You may not love your wife anymore, but surely you respect her as a person? I can’t imagine a worse way to get such news.

On a more general level, I don’t think past cheating is need-to-know information. Yeah, it’s shitty, and I suppose disclosure would allow someone to understand that you are someone who, in some contexts, is comfortable with betraying your partner, but, like you say, that’s done. Cheating is a behavior, not an orientation, and while a 2018 study out of University of Denver did find that past cheaters are more likely to cheat on future partners, that’s hardly a foregone conclusion. You don’t have to repeat that behavior—you could learn from the unsolvable problems your dishonesty has created and resolve to not repeat them.

Now, if you think monogamy is impossible for you, and that something like polyamory or just nonmonogamy is something with which you potentially identify, then you should definitely tell a future partner that, upfront. But I also don’t think that partner should be Mary, your wife’s best friend. Yeah, you have a connection to her, but god, what a mess you’re looking at if you end up partnering with her. The heart wants what it wants, and you’re going to do what you’re going to do, but as an impartial observer with an objective glimpse into your life, I think you should pick someone else to mull disclosing your past cheating to.

Dear How to Do It,

I am a gay man who watches straight pornography when I masturbate. I imagine I am the woman being penetrated by the man, and when I climax, in my mind I am having a clitoral climax. I am writing because I have never been able to find a description of me in any explanation of gender identity. I don’t buy into traditional gender roles, but some of my personality traits might be identified as female. However, I love having a male body. I enjoy putting on my boots and jeans and strutting around town. I love having a penis! Except for wanting to have vaginal sex, I feel like a man (which I guess is like Mrs. Lincoln saying she mostly enjoyed the play!) It’s not that I care about labels, but I would like to know if how I feel has a name to it? I also wondered if you have any suggestions about how to seek satisfaction. I like all kinds of gay sex but it can be hard to say out loud that I wish I had a vagina!

— Wanting Pussy

Dear Wanting,

The simple answer to your question is: “Embodiment fantasies”—that’s the syntax you’re looking for. But it’s worth spending a little time on the road that led to the formulation of this term.

The kind of fantasies you describe have also been referred to as automonosexualism, transvestic fetishism, cross-gender fetishism, cross-gender arousal, and, most controversially, autogynephilia. In fact, both “cross-gender arousal” and, more recently, “embodiment fantasies” have been used by writer Julia Serano as an alternative to the term “autogynephilia,” which, as she wrote in her 2010 paper “The Case Against Autogynephilia,” has been used descriptively regarding the fantasies you describe, but also to denote a theoretical paraphilia “in which the aforementioned fantasies arise as a result of a misdirected heterosexual sex drive (i.e., instead of or in addition to being attracted to women, the individual becomes attracted to the idea of becoming a woman) and once established, such fantasies become the primary cause of any gender dysphoria and desire to physically transition to female that the individual might experience.”

Among the many problems with this theory is the conflation of sexuality and gender identity as a “cause” for being transgender. More recently, autogynephilia has been used by TERF types to stigmatize. The debate and argument is too vast and complicated to fully do justice in the space I have here, but I encourage you to read Serano, specifically her 2020 paper for The Sociological Review Monographs, “Autogynephilia: A scientific review, feminist analysis, and alternative ‘embodiment fantasies’ model.” Serano’s writing is insightful, and while firmly academic, I find it very accessible. She’s brilliant and I think everyone should read her.

One of the points Serano makes is that embodiment fantasies need not indicate gender dysphoria or the desire to transition. Serano references the large study conducted by social psychologist Justin Lehmiller and reported in his book Tell Me What You Want. In his research, Lehmiller found that nearly a third of the 4,175 Americans who completed his survey “had fantasized about trading bodies with someone of the other sex.” As Serano points out, this percentage is way higher than the trans population. So your fantasy may be just that: a fantasy. In an email to me, Lehmiller elaborated: “We often become other people entirely in our fantasies, and the appeal is often about the psychological escape and novelty this provides.”

In terms of seeking satisfaction, look into roleplay. It may be hard to speak these fantasies out loud, but you’re hardly alone in having them and with a little effort (perhaps on apps in which you at least imply what you’re into) you may be able to find someone who’s as game to play around with this stuff as you are.

— Rich

