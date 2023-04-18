Help! My Girlfriend Thinks She Has the Perfect Antidote to My Depression.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Q. Bummed: I have been dealing with depression for some time now. Last weekend my girlfriend and I went for a hike and, on top of the mountain, surrounded by nature, she leaned in and said, “Whenever you feel sad, just think of this moment…” The problem is, I was wishing that I was anywhere else, that I was dead, that it was all over. Her timing doesn’t just suck, she read a book and now she thinks she’s an expert. I get that she’s freaked out and worried but how do I get her to shut up and leave it to the professionals?

A: This is tough because I don’t want you to use a lot of your mental resources to educate your girlfriend about her disappointing way of showing care. You need to focus on yourself and your treatment (and I am so happy you’re under the care of professionals). But maybe you could throw a few links her way to a book that you think will actually be helpful, or some articles that reflect the way you’d like to be supported. Or just give some thought to “What are a few things I would like her to say to me about my depression? What are some things she should never say” and communicate that as you’re taking your next hike. I’m optimistic that she loves you and will embrace this guidance—the fact that she’s read a book that she believed would help her help you is a great sign. But if she continues to be lovingly unhelpful, it’s okay to take some time apart until you’re in a less vulnerable state.

Q. All Hours: Our house is on a narrow lot so the hallway runs straight from the front door to the back. The bedrooms are off its side, meaning you can clearly hear people coming and going. My twenty year old niece moved in because my sister could no longer afford to pay for her apartment. She is in college.

She comes and goes at all hours of the night and isn’t quiet about it. Half the time she sets off the dogs barking and it wakes up my wife and me. We both have to work early so we need our sleep. Talking to our niece gets us nowhere.

I finally told her she had to be home by ten or stay over at a friend’s place. She accused me of being ‘controlling’. I said it was called consideration for others. If she didn’t like the house rules, she was welcomed to find somewhere else to live. Now my sister and niece are both extremely upset with us. My wife thinks I overreacted. I just want to be able to get a good night’s sleep. Help.

A: Your house, your rules. That’s obvious. You’re right that she can find another place to live if she doesn’t like it and if your only goal is to get sleep, you did the right thing.

If your goal is to get sleep and preserve and nurture your relationship with this young woman, you could have taken a slightly different approach—one that got the same point across while putting the focus on your needs instead of on placing limits on her actions. Why don’t you say something like: “I’m sorry I came across as controlling. I’m happy to have you staying here and I want it to work out. Let’s back up and start the conversation over. The issue is that I really need my sleep, and when the dogs wake up and bark, I can end up being awake for hours and then I’m really tired the next day. Do you have any ideas about how you can live your life and I can get my much-needed rest?” Maybe she’ll propose taking her shoes off at the door and tip-toeing, or keeping a few treats in her pocket to keep the dogs calm. Maybe you can add a white noise machine in your room to drown out any unintentional sounds. But starting from a place of wanting to find a solution that works for everyone will get better results than giving her orders.

Now, you’ve said you tried to talk to her before so if she is truly incorrigible and rude, feel free to tell her the arrangement isn’t working and you need her to move out. But at that point, you’ll know you’ve done all you can to make it work.

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Q. Drive By: My step sister was in a very bad car crash when she was little. Her mom ended up dying from complications because of it. I sympathize.

However, I refused to be her personal chauffeur. She is twenty three and refuses to learn how to drive. Which was fine during high school and college because our parents live in a walkable city. Now she has a new job in my city and wants to move in with me. I have two cars, my new one and my old beater. I am willing to take on her as a roommate and give her my old car. I am not willing to be her personal taxi every time she has to go into the office. It is a hybrid position.

Ubers are extremely expensive and public transit is a joke. You have to be able to drive her but my stepsister refuses to learn. My family tells me that I am heartless for putting down this boundary. I need some back up here. Please.

A: Driving anxiety is real, and your stepsister has hers for a good reason. There are counselors who specialize in treating people like her, if she’s interested. Either way, you don’t have to force her to learn how to drive. You can just say you’re not willing to drive her to work but can provide her a car (which is beyond reasonable!) and let her figure it out from there. Maybe she wants to take four hours a day to navigate public transit. Maybe your family members who are so concerned about her will take up a collection for her Ubers. Anything beyond what you decided to do with your car and your time is not your problem.

Q. Scared and Unsure: My grandmother was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and had been quickly declining in mental health. My uncle (her son) moved in with her to help her with everything that needs to be done and ain’t help when I can. However she’s started a rather morbid conversation, almost every time she gets mad or if something is inconvenient she hits me and my uncle with I can’t wait until I’m dead and can’t be a burden or just I can’t wait to die. I admit at first this was very sad and upsetting no one wants to hear this from anyone, however it seems she may just at least partly making us feel bad when she doesn’t get to do something she wants or doesn’t understand, and we aren’t sure how to have a conversation asking her to not say things like this. If my Grandfather was still around I’m sure he’d be helping out and parts of my family don’t care to get involved and my poor uncle is losing his mind.

A: While these outbursts can probably be attributed to your grandmother’s disease, there’s probably a hint of truth to her statements, which makes them even harder to hear. You want to honor what she’s telling you without dwelling on it, making her feel ashamed, or trying to talk her out of it—and then change the subject. A quick “I hear you, grandma but well, we love you and we’re glad you’re here. Would you like a cup of tea?” should work.

