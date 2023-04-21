This special edition is part of our Guest Prudie series, where we ask smart, thoughtful people to step in as Prudie for the day and give you advice.

Today’s columnist is Arian Moayed, well known for his role as Stewy Hosseini in HBO’s hit series Succession, for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. In addition to starring in Broadway plays like A Doll’s House, Moayed will star in A24’s upcoming feature You Hurt My Feelings set to hit theaters May 26.

We asked Moayed to weigh in on millionaire uncles, fathers with no initiative, and email penpals—and Stewy answered:

Dear Prudence,

Should I help my uncle slash my family’s inheritance? My uncle inherited all of my grandmother’s estate about 20 years ago. (Grandma cut my mother out entirely—we’ve always suspected my uncle pressed his advantage while Grandma’s mind was going.) Since then, he has lived solely off the estate’s dividends. Even though the estate is now worth several million, he’s chosen to live EXTREMELY frugally. Imagine the modern equivalent of one of those famous Victorian misers. For example, his stove broke five years ago, but he was unwilling to spend the money to fix it, so he’s been living on sandwiches…it’s very sad. Anyhow, he’s decided to write his will. But since he can’t let go of the money even after he’s dead, he’s let me know he plans to put the entirety of the estate in perpetual trust. No descendant will ever be allowed to touch the principal investments, but any dividend income will be split between those descendants. So, instead of inheriting several million, my mother, brother and I can each expect to receive approximately $6,000 a year when he dies.

My uncle doesn’t drive, since that would create wear and tear on his vehicle (sigh) And he’s never even heard of Uber. So he’s asked me to drive him to the lawyer’s office to create this will. I’m the only relative he still speaks to, and I’m torn. Everyone in my family would be better off, by orders of magnitude, if he dies intestate. If I drive him, am I complicit in harming my family? If I don’t drive him, am I trying to take advantage of a sick old man? Help!

—Where’s Marley’s Ghost When You Need Him?

Dear Marley’s Ghost,

Stewy says: You should singe your uncle’s balls, lawyer the fuck up, and wait for the pusillanimous piece of fool’s gold to die. You can call it frugal, Victorian miser, or whatever the hell you want. It doesn’t matter. Your uncle is cheap as fuck. Nothing is worse than a cheap man. Someone should enjoy the money, and it might as well be you. Get your money, bro.

Dear Prudence,

I am married to a man who is ambitious, a great father, and a good provider, but not the most emotionally mature. His parents have been visiting for the past week and I have been doing my best to be a good host and make time for them to spend together and with our kids. Yesterday, while I was cleaning, cooking, and getting our kids ready, my husband made a couple of off-hand comments to our kids like, “Here comes Mom, giving us a chore list.” It really hurt, because I don’t want to be the bad guy for our kids when I’m simply making sure they’ve brushed their teeth and put on clean clothes. I pulled him aside and told him that while I appreciate that he helps around the house when I ask, it would be nice if he would take a bit more initiative, especially with our kids’ nap/meal/bedtime schedules. He said he understood, but spent the rest of the day acting like Eeyore.

Our son asked him to play and my husband replied, “Sorry buddy, I can’t, I guess I have to do laundry all day today.” My son asked if he could go ride his bike and my husband replied, “No, you have to take a nap in 45 minutes.” (There was plenty of time for a bike ride before nap.) Last night was his parents’ last night with us and my husband said he couldn’t sit and chat with us because he “had to do our taxes.” I feel like I’m being punished for asking for a little help, and more importantly, I feel like our kids are suffering as well. I’m at a loss for what to do now.

—Eeyore’s Wife

Dear Eeyore’s Wife,

Stewy says: Who is this guy? He sucks ass. He’s acting like he’s 23. Why mope around like Eeyore? What do you mean? Listen to your lady.

Grab life by the fucking horns. Divorce him. Marry someone rich enough to pay for a maid and a nanny.

Dear Prudence,

When I was in my early-20s, I had a very close friend, who became a casual hookup also. We’ll call him Josh. When we started hooking up, the sex was amazing but the friendship suffered and I started to feel like we weren’t friends at all anymore, and it really hurt. We had one conversation where he denied it, and I eventually demoted him to sex-only for a few months before moving away for law school. After that we barely stayed in touch, minus group events and rare sexting.

Recently, he texted me to say he was going to be in my city for work and asked to meet up. I assumed it was for sex, and I spent a long time trying to figure out if it was worth it for me, before eventually saying yes. I was blindsided when we went out to dinner, a museum, and a beach walk before eventually cuddling at his hotel where he seemed genuinely surprised when I suggested sex (he then had to run out for condoms). It was like a weird mash-up of our old friendship with a date. This general situation has since happened six times in the past few months, including a few times when I’ve been back in his city to see mutual friends, and he’s really been pushing the memories and emotional connection of our old friendship, but this no longer feels like friendship. How do I figure out what’s going on here?

—Confused

Dear Confused,

Stewy says: I don’t want to be presumptuous, but you clearly don’t want to be with this dude. You’re not interested in pursuing anything more than a sexual relationship, which is cool as shit. Smell the lavender, turn the tables around, grab the power you have inside you, and move on past this grandfather clock.

Dear Prudence,

I have been friends with an older gentleman since we started working together in 2007. He retired in 2009, but we continued to email and meet for lunch about once a month. The visits were OK, mostly him talking, but I enjoyed lunch (we took turns paying). The problem? I always drove to him (over an hour one way), he always made the conversation about him (I could never get a full thought out or he had to one-up me with a similar story), and recently he has been getting more and more passive-aggressive with his responses. He expects me to email every few days and if I don’t, he asks if everything is OK or if he did something to offend me. I just don’t have anything to write! And when I do write, he doesn’t pay attention to what I said and will read things into it that aren’t there. He expects more from me than I am able to give. If I say I don’t want to meet for lunch on a certain day, he gets passive-aggressive. If I don’t answer his emails right away, he gets passive-aggressive. It wasn’t like this in the beginning but has increasingly changed over the years.

Recently, I had surgery and I told him he could come to visit me any day, to just let me know when he was leaving his house so I could be ready. He never came! I feel like this friendship is one way and for my mental well-being, I want to end it. I am physically exhausted after I see him. I am just not sure how much information to give him as to why. My plan is to email him because I don’t like confrontation and am the type of person who wants to please everyone, so I know a face-to-face will not work. Once I send the email, I will be blocking his number and email because I don’t want him contacting me anymore, and, to be honest, I don’t want to know his response. It might sound harsh, but I feel my mental well-being is at stake and he has a tendency to bully me to get what he wants. How should I proceed?

—Exhausted

Dear Exhausted,

Stewy says: Get the fuck out of this friendship, bro! You can email him, sure. But if you want to cut him at the knees, meet this d-bag in person, at a public location with a friend and tell him to his face, “It. Does. Not. Work. For. Me. Fuckface.” This will get over your own confrontation issues, too. Then block this fucker. If this person cannot listen to your full story, and even just bullshit, lie, or stare blankly at you for five minutes, he needs to be thrown in the trash bag full of fresh lobsters.

