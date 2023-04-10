Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Over the years my relationship with my parents has had many ups and downs. One consistent bone of contention has been my decision to homeschool my daughter. My parents are very invested in traditional markers of success (awards, degrees, etc.), whereas I have come to see those things as vapid and hollow. As part of our homeschooling choices, my daughter and I have rejected traditional curricula in favor of embracing her interests and modern technology. She has grown into a bright, articulate 15-year-old with a wide variety of interests. She has come by all her knowledge honestly, by pursuing her interests. She can quote classical and modern literature at length and puts a great deal of time and effort into producing online content. Her ability in this area has blown me away. She knows the ins and outs of content production in a way I will never grasp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

My parents have come to harp endlessly on what they call “gaps in her education.” They want her to spend her time learning to multiply and divide and then move on to more complicated mathematics. She has no interest in doing that. I don’t see any point in forcing her to. She can add and subtract on her own and in today’s world people carry calculators everywhere they go. Normally I would just hold my boundaries with my parents and tell them to mind their own business. But last weekend they sat me down and explained that the trusts they have established for all their grandchildren are revokable and they plan to terminate my daughter’s trust unless she enters an accredited school. I don’t like being blackmailed and I don’t feel that my daughter should be punished for choices I have made. I want to proceed in a way that preserves my parenting autonomy and maintains my daughter’s inheritance. I’m looking for next steps with my parents to resolve this situation amicably.

Advertisement

— Homeschool Mama

Dear Homeschool,

If this were a tennis match, I would award a point to both you and your parents, because I think you’re both correct. I do not homeschool my children, but I see the attraction and value in leting your child’s interests lead the way in their education, so that learning becomes intrinsically motivational for them. But I don’t think that that has to come at the expense of basic core competencies. Take your example of multiplication and division for example: I could be convinced that your daughter doesn’t need to fill out entire worksheets of long division, but she certainly should understand the concept! Imagine her disadvantage in the supermarket trying to decide whether buying 10 oz for $8.99 is better for her budget than 12 oz for $10.99. Or trying to determine what percentage she needs to increase the speed of a video she makes to hit a target duration length. Math is baked into everything around us—even petals on a flower—and understanding mathematical concepts (not just calculations) should be a core competency of any 21st century teen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, math is one example, but I’m sure there are other subjects that your parents (or I) would consider important that your daughter isn’t interested in, and thus may not have studied based on what you wrote. I do wonder if that is doing her a disservice in the long run, despite the amazing gains she’s clearly gotten from your approach. There is a difference between letting your daughter’s interests drive her learning and letting them dictate it. Perhaps in your effort to eschew the benchmarking and standardized curriculum, you have swung the pendulum a little too far? Could it be that your parents are less concerned about grades, tests, and degrees, and more concerned about their granddaughter being fully prepared for and informed about the world?

Advertisement

That said, I completely agree with you that it is not reasonable to punish your daughter for the choices that you made. Your daughter’s financial future is not a pawn for them to sacrifice because they’re disappointed in you. However, could you use some of my hypothesizing above to ask them some probing questions? If their main concern is that she isn’t equipped for her future, ask them to meet you halfway by articulating what “equipped” looks like and trusting you to get her there. (And then you and your daughter must make an honest go of it.) If their concern is broader—that they don’t think homeschooling is a viable educational path—you may have no other option than to play the ethics card and hope they don’t make good on their threats. You might even enlist your daughter’s help; since she’s really into the classics, she might be able to pen an essay based on concepts of logic and ethics that might convince your parents. It’s a long shot, but who knows. Good luck!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 6-month-old baby that is a terrible sleeper and has been since birth. We have tried/are trying all the tips, tricks and strategies, but so far have had very little progress; we know what we’re doing, but he’s just not quite ready for it yet, apparently. We are just continuing to love and support him through it.

But our families are straight up obsessed with it. All any of them ask about is how he’s sleeping, if we’ve tried (fill in the blank thing we’ve definitely tried), and when we’re just going to give up and do cry-it-out. I know they’re all just trying to be helpful and show concern, but for me, it’s draining spending all night dealing with the reality of a poorly sleeping child then having to commit further energy to discussing it during the day.

Advertisement

There’s a large gathering of my husband’s family coming up in two weeks and I’m dreading how much I’ll hear about it. I want to just lie through my teeth and tell everyone something just clicked overnight, so it can be dropped. My husband says we can’t lie to his family and that they’re well-meaning and trying to make small talk; he wants us to just answer them with the truth then move on. But honestly, he’s the dad, so no one feels the need to deeply discuss every aspect of our children’s lives with him and/or judge him as a failure when some aspect of it is off from what people think it should be. Is there a good way I can help him understand this extra pressure I feel and recruit him to my harmless lie?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Tired and Awake

Dear Tired,

Lies are way harder to uphold—and explain away if you get caught—than telling the truth. I’m with your husband on this one BUT I’m sooooo in your corner when it comes to your frustration. There needs to be a magical trap door that opens up under all extended family members and friends who offer unsolicited baby sleeping or eating advice.

Here’s what I would do in your shoes:

1. Have your husband send a group email to the family telling them that junior’s sleeping habits are off the table for conversation, at the risk of your collective sanity. He can be humorous but clear.

2. Prepare a one-sentence deflection for anyone who asks you about it. Something like, “We’re working on it, but I already spend so much time thinking about it, please don’t make me also talk about it, hahaha!” For a snarky twist, if you think your husband isn’t fully understanding your point of view, try “You should ask [husband] to tell you all about it, I know he’s eager to share our journey!”

Advertisement

3. Make him hold your baby most of the party. I swear, there is something about the tableau of a mother holding a baby that makes motherhood the only topic of conversation people come up with. If you’re hobnobbing solo, you might have a shot at someone asking you about something else. Godspeed!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

• If you missed Sunday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son “Ryan” is almost 7. He is such a bright boy and currently in first grade. He loves to read, and we have fun playing with the iPad and other learning games. He has a younger brother who is almost 2 and they like chasing each other around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This past week, Ryan has told me he “doesn’t know” what to do during recess. Similarly, at home when we try to give him choices, he has trouble committing to them. He consistently responds, “I just don’t know!” and sometimes cries because of it. I told him about my time in elementary school where I really didn’t have a lot of friends so I would count cars in the parking lot or the clouds in the sky…or just play on my favorite toy or walk around the play area. He kept saying “I just don’t know what to do!” It is to the point that he really doesn’t want to go back to school (however, some of that might be due to reentry after spring break).

Advertisement

Advertisement

I discuss with him that we all have choices. He just needs to choose for himself. I cannot make the choice for him at school. I am really at a loss for how to help him understand these big feelings. What kind of help can I give him?

— Literally in IDK Land

Dear IDK,

Have you spoken to his teacher about this? If the issue is happening mostly around recess, maybe you both can work together on some strategies to scaffold Ryan towards more independence. The teacher—or an aide if that is who supervises recess—could give Ryan two choices to make a decision easier. They could talk about how recess went afterwards. Overtime, they could scaffold to more choices or more self-direction. If the teacher is noticing similar patterns in the classroom, find out what has been successful in curbing those patterns or make a plan to address the issue together.

Advertisement

At home, I would try to ask Ryan some questions about why he can’t make a decision. Decisions are more complicated than they seem, but if you deconstruct them you might find the point at which he is struggling. Does he have trouble wrapping his mind around what his choices are? Is he afraid he’ll make a choice he won’t enjoy? This article from Psychology Today does a great job breaking down why some kids really struggle with decision making. What you learn in those conversations might point the way to techniques you can use to help Ryan. One therapist I know of recommends the Jar of Choices as a way to practice decision making and discuss why there often isn’t a “right” choice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I would also consider a neuropsychologist assessment. Anxiety, OCD and other similar conditions can make choices feel more daunting than they need to be. A professional assessment is a great way to either rule out underlying causes or set Ryan on the path towards more support.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a half-sister who’s 11 years younger than me (I’m 19, she’s 8). Recently she said she wanted to see what college was like, and since her dad was traveling on a weekend that she was supposed to be with him (he and my mom are divorced) she visited me. I showed her the buildings where some of my classes were, she ate in the dining hall (and was horrified that I have to eat this food every day), and we went to the bookstore and got a few school hoodies and non-prescription sunglasses with the school’s logo on it.

Advertisement

I’d tailored this to be a wholesome college experience for her. She’s very sheltered in our small, mostly white hometown and I know her dad has a strange sort of moral compass that I don’t understand or agree with. Seeing things like seeing a lesbian couple or my friend who is a wheelchair user was a bit shocking to her. She was also surprised that I could have a girlfriend and be friends with girls despite being a guy). I think I mostly did a good job explaining these things in an age-appropriate way while also not being rude to the people I was talking about. The only thing that I struggled with was that my building smells strongly of weed. I explained the smell as an adult substance that some grownups do for fun, like drinking alcohol.

Advertisement

Apparently, this comment has gotten my mom in trouble with her ex-husband. He’s picking apart the whole weekend generally, he thinks the sunglasses and hoodies I got her are lame. He’s not threatening to do anything about it, but my mom already has a bad co-parenting relationship with him. My mom is kind of mad with me because she says she agrees with what I said about the weed but I should have thought of a different explanation and I shouldn’t have wasted money on sunglasses. I get the feeling that the real issue is that my sister’s dad really doesn’t like me. Was I really wrong about what I said about the weed?

— My Former Stepdad’s Angry

Dear MFSA,

Did you hand her a joint? No. Did you superglue the sunglasses to her other lenses? No. Your former stepdad sounds like he has control issues (maybe why he and your mom divorced?) and your mom is just trying to avoid drama. I don’t know what he thought a college visit wound entail beyond college hoodies, tchotchkes, bad food and the occasional hint of real-world adult activities. You gave an explanation that was respectful and age-appropriate, and you gave your sister a great weekend that probably meant a lot to her. If I had money to bet, I’d wager it’s that last part your former stepdad is actually mad about. Keep being an awesome big brother. As Taylor reminds us, haters gonna hate.

—Allison

More Advice From Slate

My boyfriend of three years has been dabbling in comedy since we started dating. For years his friends told him to do something as a comedian, even as just a hobby. He lost his job and has been taking his comedy far more seriously. I think he is the funniest man I’ve ever met except one thing.