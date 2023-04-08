Help! My Boyfriend Became a Transphobic Culture Warrior Before My Eyes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

How do you grieve the person you thought someone was? I’m a bi woman, and I dated “Theo,” a straight man, for the past four years. When we got together, I thought he was smart, kind, gorgeous, and a good ally. He was generally a good partner to me, and we’d been moving towards marriage. Around June, he seemed to really start talking about gross TERF and anti-trans rhetoric, and it was clear he’d been following it and believing it for a while. No amount of real data seemed to change his mind, and I was very upset. I realized that one, I don’t want to be with someone who buys into that, and two, more selfishly, transphobia is a tip-of-the-iceberg issue to push against queer rights generally. And I’m queer.

I broke up with him in August, and though he wanted to stay close, I asked for a clean break. But we live in a small city, and I’ve heard that he’s been heading even more towards some incel/transphobe/culture wars stuff. I miss our relationship, our planned future, and him as a person, deeply. But I guess what I miss the most deeply is the person he was in 2019, who happily joined me for Pride parades and shut down gross comments at bars. I’m heartbroken he’s gone, even though he’s still here. How do I move on?

— Missing Him

Dear Missing Him,

Congratulations on not ending up married to him! That’s something to celebrate. But seriously, fill the gap he left in your life with other people who actually are good, kind people. Romantic and non-romantic partners alike. I promise there are so many of them, and the more you surround yourself with, the less you’ll mourn what you lost. If your new friends and dates are also queer, I guarantee they’ll have similar stories about people who have disappointed them.

But keep in mind, four years is a long time to date, and that breakup would take some time to recover from no matter the circumstances. So be patient with yourself. If you find yourself missing him, let it happen, give yourself a few minutes, and don’t try to force the thoughts away. It’s hard enough to miss him. Don’t beat yourself up for missing him, too! This is just a post-breakup phase you’ll have to move through, and the less you fight it, the faster it will pass. Then you will wake up one day and realize he hasn’t crossed your mind in a long time.

Meanwhile, something that could be healing in the short-term might be making a little donation in his name (if only in your mind) to a trans advocacy nonprofit.

Dear Prudence,

I’m a 33-year-old childless woman coming to terms with the fact that I’ll probably never have children. I’m experiencing a bout of depression that seems unshakable, and I guess it needs to run its course. My husband had childhood cancer, which rendered him infertile, and we found out two years ago. He’s not in favor of using donor sperm, and he’s also against adoption. So this is where we are. However, I’m now the last person in my age group to not have a child. I was thrown last week by the realization that all of my friends are lapping me. Everyone is on their second pregnancy, and I feel like something broke in my soul.

The issue I’m having is this intense desire to distance myself. While my close friends know about infertility, my family and acquaintances don’t. Everyone is being pushy, and my mom keeps forcing my baby nephew on me. My one friend is having trouble trying for her second and leaning on me for emotional support. I work remotely, so I really don’t have to see anyone, but now baby showers and 1st and 2nd birthdays are coming up. How can I pull away to heal without ruining my relationships? I feel like I just need time to get past what is the worst depression I’ve had since getting my husband’s diagnosis.

— Childless Not by Choice

Dear Not by Choice,

Your husband is entitled to feel the way he feels, but I really don’t like that he’s shutting down two totally reasonable paths to motherhood for you. Okay, so he’s not in favor of using donor sperm or adoption. Well you’re not in favor of never having a child and being depressed! You deserve the life you want, too! Again, he should not do anything he doesn’t want to do (and no child should have to have a father who doesn’t want them because of their biological origins), but I think he owes you at least a handful of sessions with a couples therapist to talk through the options and how they (including the option of remaining child-free) will affect each of you, your happiness, and your relationship.

If there’s no wiggle room at all there, I really want to encourage you to open up about what you’re going through to that next layer of friends and family. If you or your spouse had cancer or a major health issue now, you wouldn’t keep it a secret, right? If you lost your belongings in a house fire or got laid off or broke a limb, you wouldn’t hesitate to share with people who care about you, correct? So what is it that’s making you want to keep infertility a secret? Neither of you did anything wrong, and there is nothing to be ashamed of. Try to tell people what’s going on and how you’re feeling: “We’ve realized we cannot have biological children, and I’m in a deep depression and feel like something has broken in my soul, I’m honestly not in a place where I can be around other families or celebrate babies until I heal.” I promise, so many of them will give you the support (and space) you need without missing a beat, and the rest you can feel free to ignore—including by skipping their baby showers.

Dear Prudence,

My semi-retired parents have decided to sponsor five family members to move to the United states. They did so not really understanding everything that entails, but they were “rescuing” this family from a terrible country. This family will now be coming to live with my parents in the next month or so, and now my younger brother and I are expected to contribute towards their living expenses. We both work, but he is paying a mortgage and I am supported by my husband, and I personally don’t make much money and we have our own two kids to think of.

We didn’t agree to this arrangement, but they are family. Of the five, two are children, two are elderly, and one adult is able to work to help out with expenses, and no one speaks English.

I have this terrible feeling of a net of invisible expectations being set on me, and I don’t know how to avoid it. All I know is I was “told” by my father that he did all the legwork and expenses thus far and he “expects everyone to contribute because they are our family.”

— Overloaded as Is

Dear Overloaded,

Taking your father’s demands out of the equation, is there any amount that you could give these people and feel good about? Half a cell phone bill per month? A gift card for school clothes for the kids? $25 in a “welcome” card? If yes, give that and practice the line “Dad, it’s not in my budget to give any more.”

If you truly can’t afford or aren’t inclined to give any money, is there any other way you might want to help? Practice with English? Babysitting? Rides to doctor’s appointments?

Either way, the idea here is to come up with what you want to do (and maybe that’s nothing, but I suspect it is at least something), explain what it is, and do it enthusiastically and reliably. But again, remember and repeat the line “Sorry, it’s just not in my budget” for any requests beyond that.

I know the standard line is that teachers don’t have favorites. But you must have favorites. My child is lovely—sweet, smart, and dutiful—but he’s got a tough exterior to crack, and he doesn’t let many people in. He’s in third grade now at public school, and since preschool, he’s only had one teacher who really got him. That was a great year. This year, he’s telling me that his teacher “plays favorites,” and I can see that he’s hurt he’s not one of them. I’m curious—what’s the best thing to tell him, particularly when I’ve noticed what he’s talking about? (She tends to favor stereotypical “teacher’s pet” types.) How can I encourage him to connect with his teacher, or her to connect with him? His grades are good, but I can tell this is really getting him down.