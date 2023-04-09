Help! We Keep Catching Our Neighbor’s Unsettling Routine When We’re Outside.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

My partner and I moved into a new house three months ago. We have an older couple as neighbors, and one of them, a man of 70, tends to give us instructions. He has told my partner not to grow bamboo along our shared fence because it may block his light. He addressed my partner as “boy” and told him to put bricks along the underside of the gate so our (too big for small gaps and not adventurous) dog would not escape. We have acquiesced. He sometimes looks between the posts of the fence when we are in the backyard and sometimes, usually when we are out, he leans over the fence in the front yard to sort of inspect the house. He has difficulty communicating—he is either hard of hearing or possibly struggles with English. How should we handle this? We don’t think he means badly. But my partner gets anxious about it, and I don’t love it either.

Don’t automatically acquiesce to whatever instructions your neighbor gives you. Whether he means badly or not isn’t the issue, nor is it because he’s older and speaks his mind readily about bamboo. You’re entitled to decline orders about how to arrange your own backyard! He can ask you to cut back on any foliage that blocked out the sunlight in his own yard, but you don’t have to promise not to grow anything there at all. If you’re both anxious about saying “no” even very politely to your neighbor, practice on each other. It might seem silly at first, but you won’t get better at setting limits unless you make a habit of it. Get used to saying things like “That’s an interesting idea,” or “Thanks for letting us know your concerns,” or “We’ll keep that in mind when we make our decision, gotta go!” Friendly nonpromises can go a long way in cutting a long conversation short. Also, directness is not impolite; your partner has every reason to dislike being called “boy” and should not tolerate it: “Please don’t call me that. My name is _____” is the easiest response, and he can drop the “please” if it happens again.

When it comes to peering over the fence, I’m not sure you have much recourse, but if you are at home and you catch him staring through the fence, say something. No one will die, I promise! You can be cheerful and direct: “Sorry, do you need something? If not, would you mind not staring at us? It’s a bit jarring. Thanks!” If you occasionally have to repeat yourself to make yourself understood, do so, but don’t let it throw you off. You can do this. —Danny M. Lavery

From: “My Neighbor Keeps Peering at Us Through Our Fence” (Nov. 5, 2020)

Dear Prudence,

I have generalized anxiety disorder. I used to take daily medication but was experiencing a lot of unpleasant side effects, so two years ago my doctor took me off all medication. It was rough, but thanks to therapy I’m doing OK now. However, since I went off the daily stuff I have been taking clonazepam, which is not and has never been prescribed to me. My friend has a prescription for more than she uses and gives me her extra pills. I take one when I’m having a particularly rough anxiety day, about once a month. This has worked out really well. I had a drinking problem but I’ve been alcohol-free for seven months now, which I don’t think would have been possible if I didn’t have clonazepam to get me through the worst days. I would like to tell my doctor I’m taking it in case he ever prescribes me something that could interact with it, and ideally to get a prescription of my own, but I don’t know how to approach this conversation. I realize that taking nonprescribed medication is illegal and usually unwise, and I assume doctors do not like this sort of thing. How can I broach this?

For what it’s worth, I am glad that you’ve found something that’s helped you with periodic panic attacks, and I also want to offer a warning that benzodiazepines have a fairly high addiction potential. Since you’re still in fairly early days of recovery from your drinking problem, I’m glad you’re looking for ways to loop in your doctor and make sure you have some accountability—and a reliable source!—about where, when, and how often you get your meds.

I think the best way to broach this is to ask: “I’m doing a lot better now that I’m off my daily medication, and the side effects have worn off, but I still have pretty intense short-term anxiety about once a month or so. Is there anything you can prescribe me that’s intended for short-term, occasional relief from anxiety?” You can mention that you’ve heard good things about this particular drug from a friend, and ask your doctor if he’s aware of any potential downsides or interactions you should be aware of, etc. I’d also encourage you to let your doctor know that you’ve stopped drinking alcohol and that you’re feeling good about this decision so he can update your medical records. —D.L.

From: “Help! How Do I Tell My Doctor I’ve Been Taking My Friend’s Medicine?” (Oct. 22, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

I am a queer cis woman in my 30s, and for over a year, I’ve been working at a company with a large and diverse staff. This company is progressive on many fronts, but lately I’ve been noticing a weird facet of our culture. Several of our male managers routinely greet our male colleagues with hearty man-to-man handshakes, something they never initiate with women. (For what it’s worth, there are women who are managers, but they do not initiate handshake greetings with anyone.) I’ve begun testing the waters by occasionally initiating this greeting handshake myself, but it is usually met with surprise and some awkwardness. Recently, when I offered my hand to a manager for a handshake, he looked down at my hand, looked back at my face, and held his hand up for a high-five instead. What is the deal with this? It sounds like a small thing, but it genuinely feels like I’m being denied membership in some exclusive boys’ club, or at least being treated differently and more distantly because I’m a woman. The handshake seems to signify a mutual goodwill and a level of cordial intimacy in which I would like to participate. I realize I sound a bit like an extraterrestrial observing human culture, but I’m very curious about whether this “handshake culture” is normal and if there’s anything I can do to push back against it. Am I overthinking this?

No, it is weird. It strikes me as a little odd that they’re repeatedly shaking the hands of male colleagues they already know, since I tend to think of a handshake as a one-time-only greeting, rather than a way to say “hello” to someone you see often. (I’m trying to imagine a “good-morning” handshake with the people I see every day, and it strikes me as odd.) But if it’s common in your office to shake hands more than once, then it strikes me as reasonable that it should be offered to everyone regardless of gender. If you normally have a good relationship with your boss, I’d bring it up the next time you two meet up one-on-one: “I noticed you seemed uncomfortable shaking hands yesterday; I brought it up because I’ve seen you and X and Y managers doing it with male members of their team and I’d like to participate.” —D.L.

From: “Help! I Am Very Attracted to My Sister’s Stepdaughter.” (Sept. 11, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

I’m a man in my mid-30s with a beautiful wife. We’ve been married for 15 years and had a great kid very early on in our relationship. We both have great careers, nice friends, a very kinky and active sex life. Others generally look at us with admiration and envy. My problem is that I became a serial cheater around eight years ago. I analyzed quite a lot why I feel the need to cheat (sex with my wife is definitely better than with other women) and think that I like the challenge of “conquering” and later the romantic aspects of it. My affairs usually last a few months. I’m also very open with my relationship status (and my unwillingness to change it) to my affair partners. I even developed great friendships with two last affair partners, and the whole experience has generally been extremely enriching and positive for me.

I never fell in love with another woman, and I want to stay with my wife forever, but I can’t seem, and also don’t want, to stop seeing other women. My job involves a lot of travel, so it’s easy to get away with cheating without arousing suspicion. In the beginning I didn’t really think too hard about it, but going forward I want to be “square and fair.” My wife doesn’t have the slightest idea of my cheating and would obviously be devastated if she found out.

A year or so ago I started talking about opening up our relationship as a way to slowly “legalize” my behavior. While she isn’t totally against the idea, it’s more something she can imagine in a distant future and in a very controlled setting. I reckon that the romantic aspects and durations of my affairs would be serious no-gos for her. While the easy answer would be “stop before you blow up your perfect life,” I feel like I’m not really able to. What are your thoughts?

Many people who cheat on their partners enjoy it—that’s kind of the point, and there’s nothing unique about the fact that you like something you do expressly for your own selfish ends. Cheating is designed to be enjoyable, as long as you don’t spend too much time thinking about how your partner might feel about it. And for whatever it’s worth, I don’t think you have a “perfect life,” and I imagine not everyone looks at you with admiration and envy. I think you have a very precarious and compartmentalized life, one that could likely fall apart in more ways than one.

You have a few options, as I see them: continue cheating on your wife and hope she never figures it out (or if she does figure it out, she suffers alone and in silence and never bothers you with her anguish). There’s a decent chance you’ll be able to pull that one off, although you’ll never feel secure about it until the day one of you dies. (Plus, there’s always the possibility that it’ll come out somehow after you die.) You can also stop cheating on your wife, which you are perfectly capable of doing. You are a human being with the ability to choose his own actions, not an infidelity robot that’s been accidentally set to chaos mode. Most crucially, I think you need to abandon the delusion that you’re going to be able to acclimate your wife to the idea of an open relationship, since the terms upon which it would interest her seem vastly different from the terms that you’ve already set for yourself. Don’t sell her some Potemkin-village version of the kind of relationship you want. Have the courage to openly discuss what you want, respect her enough to tell her the actual terms that would satisfy you, and grant her the room to disagree with you and make an informed decision for herself. Your wife’s experience of this “perfect life” is founded on being constantly lied to. She deserves better. —D.L.

From: “Help! I Can’t Stop Cheating On My Wife.” (Jan. 25, 2020)

More Advice From Dear Prudence

Our parents are pretty old-fashioned and saved money for the future weddings of both their daughters. My wedding was called off when I learned my would-be husband had impregnated two different women. This was years ago. My sister is now engaged to “Meg,” whom I’ve never liked, because she’s always asking people to “spot” her for food, drinks, tickets, etc, and then forgetting to repay them.