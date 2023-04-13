Help! I Just Finally Discovered Who My Husband’s Mistress Is, and I’m Speechless.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

I knew my husband had been having an affair, but not with who. We are in the process of getting a divorce right now. During a fight, he let it slip that she had been sleeping with “Gabby,” the wife of a mutual friend. He went utterly pale after he said her name and begged me not to tell anyone. I asked him to leave. I don’t know what to do. Gabby has been “supportive” when I have vomited out all my emotional distress over the divorce. Now I know that she was the one sleeping with my husband while she sat there with a smile on her face internally laughing at me while I broke down in tears. If I am in the same room again with her, I might rip out her eyes with my bare hands. Then there is the issue of her husband. He is a good man and a good friend. He doesn’t deserve to be made a fool. I would want someone to tell me face to face rather than find out like I did. I haven’t told anyone yet. I need some outside perspective here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Found Out

Dear Found Out,

Just hold off. Wait. Do nothing for now. Well, don’t do nothing. Do what you need to do for yourself—emotionally, financially, spiritually, and practically—to get through your divorce and the incredible betrayal by your friend. Your life is about to change dramatically, and your trust in others has probably taken a hit. You’re not in a position to use even the smallest piece of your mind to focus on what Gabby’s husband deserves. And it’s not going to feel good to tell him if you know in your heart you’re doing it because it’s the closest legal alternative to ripping Gabby’s eyes out with your bare hands. Wait one year or until you feel like this affair is something that happened to you in the past, not something that is happening to you right now. At that point, if and only if you feel you can tell Gabby’s husband what happened because you want him to have the information, not because you want to hurt Gabby, go ahead.

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear Prudence,

This is a super low-stakes question. Every time I go to get my haircut, my hairdresser shames my gray hairs. I know she has to upsell pricier salon services as part of her job, but I don’t like being engaged as a sales technician. For reference, maybe 5-10 percent of my hair is gray. I’m pushing 40 and I think I am allowed to have a few gray hairs! It’s driving me crazy and it’s making me want to switch stylists. How should I handle this?

Advertisement

— More Pepper Than Salt

Dear More Pepper Than Salt,

Being insulted at a beauty appointment is the absolute worst! Like, yes, I bite my nails! I’m here to make them look better! Can you stop bullying me about it!? Jeeeze. You can tell I have some trauma here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyway, I’m in favor of your switching stylists (which is going to mean going to a new salon, because it will just be too weird to stay and see her at your current one). I feel like someone who sees eye to eye on your gray hairs is going to be so much more aligned with you when it comes to understanding your entire sense of who you are and how you want to look. Or at least, a stylist with the good sense not to neg you will be a better conversationalist and more enjoyable to talk to during your appointments.

Until you find someone new, a good line when she says how awful your grays are is: “I actually like them.”

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My brother lost his wife last year and got remarried three months ago. I think he moved too fast, not so much for him, but my nieces. They are 13 and 10. Their new stepmother is a decent person from what I can tell, but my nieces violently reject her attempts at bonding. She is not their mother (which is a frequent retort). The problem is, my brother refuses to step up as the primary parent. He leaves all the day to day stuff with his new wife. Nothing is on fire yet, but that is the best I can say. My son is aged right in the middle of my nieces, so I have been taking them every weekend for the past two months. I love my nieces, but I am sick of doing the mental load for homework/art projects/dance uniforms etc., when they live three hours away. My brother is of zero help. I have asked, begged, and pleaded for him to do a check list before I come to get the girls. He promises. He forgets. He leaves everything to his new, very stressed out wife and me. I am tired of it. I am this close to either telling him to give the girls to me for good or stop the trips all together. Something needs to give.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Running on Fumes

Dear Running on Fumes,

It sounds like your brother is one of those stereotypical men who is just not the sort to “step up and help with the mental load at home,” so you’re probably not going to get anywhere with that. (Obviously I am not inside of his relationship, but it sure sounds like his new wife may have be filling the role of domestic help rather than romantic partner.) I also don’t think you are going to feel good about yourself or be happy if you cut the girls off to punish them.

Is there a middle ground here? What if you continue to take them every weekend, to offer them the love and attention they need so much, but take it down a notch when it comes to the practical parenting stuff? Can you live with knowing you haven’t checked their homework or that there’s going to be a last-minute scramble to get their dance uniforms when they’re back at home on Thursday? Focus your visits on joy and connection. You’re not their mom and don’t have to be. They are not going to be permanently damaged by getting a C here and there or showing up to the recital looking a little disheveled. But if you can care for them in a way that feels sustainable—just focusing on spending time, talking to them, listening to them, and giving them the affection they’re probably desperately missing from their mom—I know for sure that’s going to change their lives for the better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

I recently turned 35. I also recently (eight weeks ago) had our second baby, with our older child being 15 months. Things are a bit chaotic between an exclusively breastfed (won’t take bottles) newborn and energetic toddler, so when anyone asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I would tell them nothing, I just wanted to have a quiet weekend with no extra events and a chance to relax as much as possible/realistic. I have never been one for big celebrations, and this year was certainly not when I was looking to start. My best friend handled it perfectly—she dropped off a basket of my favorite snacks at the front door and went on her way. My husband was also great, he completely took over all childcare tasks he could for the weekend and took our toddler on an adventure for most of the day Saturday so it would be quieter at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My actual birthday comes on Sunday and mid-morning, my husband gets called into work. He works in emergency services/management and there was a major event that required the response of his full crew. This wasn’t a problem for me, I also come from the emergency services field and know this is just how it goes. Before he went in, he ordered a bunch of food from my favorite restaurant for lunch and set up for his parents to drop it off, then leave. When they brought the food, they said they could leave, but if I wanted they could get my toddler down for a nap and I could go do something or take a nap. Since the weather was so nice and our dog has been a bit neglected since the baby, I decided to pack up the baby in a carrier and go for a walk with him and the dog.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When I got back, there were cars all along the street in front of our house and I recognized my mother among them. Walking back into the house, my in-laws, my mother, a neighbor and three of my husband’s aunt/uncle pairs were there to surprise me for my birthday. Within 15 minutes two of my aunts/uncles had also shown up. My in-laws had decided to throw something together when my husband called to tell them he had to go to work and ask them to pick up the food because they “couldn’t imagine me spending my birthday alone.” They called their siblings and my mom who called her siblings and everyone that was available came over.

Advertisement

I was angry, to say the least. I was showered and in sweatpants and just wanted to sit on the couch, feed the baby, and rest while my toddler finished her nap. I told them I appreciated them dropping everything to come over, but I really just needed to rest and asked them to please leave. A few left, the others made some objections about not wanting me to be alone, wanting me to have a good birthday, and wanting to see the kids. I more forcefully told them to leave as this wasn’t what I wanted, it was what they decided I should want. The final straw for me was when my toddler woke up from her nap just over halfway through because people were being so loud. I grabbed the jackets, shoes, and car keys of the people left (my in-laws, mother and one aunt), put them in their hands and basically shoved them out the door as they told me they could stay and get my toddler back down and take the baby so I could rest. I yelled that if they just hadn’t been here, I would have been able to relax just fine as I shut and locked the door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The worst part? They’d eaten a bunch of the food my husband had ordered. I then had to spend the rest of the afternoon/evening ignoring calls and texts from various family members apologizing for showing up when they didn’t realize I didn’t want visitors. My in-laws called my husband while he was dealing with his emergency to tell him about what had happened and how sorry they were, that they were just trying to be helpful and do something nice and didn’t realize I’d meant what I said. The next day my mother called and I thought she was going to apologize, but instead she told me how rude I was to treat them all like that when they were just trying to do something nice for me. This is not the first time that the much more social people in my life have decided I must not be telling the truth about my much more introverted ways, and I am getting very tired of it. Short of moving to a faraway town where so many families aren’t local, any suggestions on how to get them to listen to me?

Advertisement

— Unhappy Birthday

Advertisement

Dear Unhappy Birthday,

I’m really impressed by the way you handled this. Please know that you aren’t falling short in any way when it comes to communicating your preferences. I mean, people with any social graces at all would have listened when you said you needed to rest and apologized profusely when they woke your toddler up. But they didn’t. And grabbing the jackets and telling people to get out is about as clear as it gets. I can’t think of anything else you could have done. For what it’s worth, I actually felt the rage course through my body as I read about how inconsiderate these people were and how they completely failed to take a hint—and when I got to the part about how they ate the food, too, I almost screamed!

Advertisement

Advertisement

To prevent this type of incident from happening again, you need two things.

1) More support from your husband. He sounds great and like he respects your preferences, but he needs to actively protect you from people who don’t. So in the future, he should limit the information he gives to his parents about your whereabouts and should never set you up to interact with them without him. In this case, even if it meant he had to pay to have the food delivered, or pick it up himself after his shift, he should not have given them access to you and given them the chance to mess up your day. Lesson learned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2) Lies. Yes, you need to start being dishonest with loved ones who have shown they don’t respond to the (totally reasonable!) truth. In the future, feel free to deploy lines like “I have norovirus so you shouldn’t come by unless you want to live in the bathroom for the next three days” or “I was listening to a podcast with airpods and didn’t hear the door” to ensure that they don’t ruin your valuable personal time.

They’ve lost their right to the truth.

Advertisement

Dear Prudence Uncensored

“Lots of people truly can’t believe that some people aren’t interested in celebrating their birthdays alone.”

Jenée Desmond-Harris and friends discuss a letter in this week’s Dear Prudence Uncensored—only for Slate Plus members.

Dear Prudence,

I don’t like my husband as a person any more. I don’t respect the choices he makes about how he shows up in the world. He is a cynical curmudgeon. His failure to take care of his health causes him to have symptoms that are a sexual turn-off. Conversation with him is boring and limited to his three favorite topics. He has no introspection and can’t communicate about anything emotional. I feel so lonely. On the other hand, he treats me like a queen. He does a lot around the house, tells me I’m beautiful, tells me how much he appreciates me, and thinks I’m smart. I work hard so I only have to work part time and can be home with our child. Couples therapy focuses on how we treat each other, but that’s not really my problem—he treats me great.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I want to wake up in the morning looking at someone I admire and am emotionally close with. However, I really don’t want to give up 50 percent custody of our child, and of course there’s no guarantee I’ll meet someone new. Nothing my husband does really rises to the level of “must divorce.” I’ve been on the fence for years. I guess I want someone to tell me that even though I have the luxury of working part-time, with a husband who is loyal and hard-working and complimentary, and leaving would mean losing my child 50 percent of the time, it’s worth all that in order to have the possibility (no guarantee) of finding someone I love and respect and enjoy as a life partner.

Advertisement

— Wanting Off the Fence

Dear Wanting Off,

I’d love for you to make one more push in couple’s therapy—maybe with a different counselor. Because despite what you say, therapy is not just about how you treat each other. It’s about how you function as a couple. The ability to communicate about emotional topics is a huge part of that, and something your husband could work on with some guidance. Plus, a therapist’s office would be the perfect place to talk about why you feel lonely in this relationship. It sounds like you have a lot to work with here (Respect! Kindness! Admiration!) and you don’t mention anything about having alerted him to how much some of his traits bother you. He may have no idea. Believe me, I’m the first one to tell you to leave someone who has proven to be incompatible with you or can’t make you happy, but I’m not sure you’ve even given him a chance!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m actually really hopeful that if you were to bring your concerns to his attention, he could schedule a physical, start drinking water, and edit down his curmudgeonly commentary a little, and really turn things around. Reconnecting with someone who respects and cares about you—and who you once loved and enjoyed—who has simply let himself go physically and emotionally, seems like a reasonable first step. So do that before you upend your life, halve your time with your kid, and replace him with someone who will inevitably come with his own set of quirks and turn-offs.

Give Prudie a Hand in “We’re Prudence”

Sometimes even Prudence needs a little help. This week’s tricky situation is below. Join the conversation about it on Twitter with Jenée @jdesmondharris, and then look back for the final answer here on Friday.

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My girlfriend I just moved into our first rental together, and our elderly neighbor (let’s call her “Gertie”) quickly introduced herself. She lives alone and seemed really friendly, so we imagined we’d check in on her a few times a week, offer to pick up groceries if we were going out, things like that.

Advertisement

Things have quickly spiraled out of control. Gertie will bang on our doors and windows, sometimes early in the morning, until we let her in. Then she’ll stay for hours at a time. If we have friends or family over, we’re suddenly hosting them plus Gertie. It’s obvious she’s lonely, I know, but we hate living here now because she won’t leave us alone. It’s like that movie “Ma” if Octavia Spencer were 40 years older.

Advertisement

We’d decided to take a break and not answer her (sometimes a dozen or more per day) phone calls, but my girlfriend caved when Gertie left her a voicemail. She listened to it, and it was a few garbled seconds of Gertie asking for help. I rushed over to Gertie’s place, and it turns out Gertie did need help—she cheerfully asked me if I’d go to the mailbox and collect her mail for her. We thought she was in trouble!

Advertisement

Our lease isn’t up for another 10 months. I don’t want to be mean to an old lady, but she’s driving us crazy. Any advice?!

— Not Her Grandson

Dear Prudence,

I recently came out as trans. This went as well as can be expected. There’s just one reaction that I would really, really like some advice on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I live in the same neighborhood as my sister, brother-in-law, and absolutely adorable 4-year-old nephew. One of the initial explanations my sister gave to him was that “Aunt (former name) is dead, and now you have an Uncle (name)!” As might be expected, he took this literally. He’s not upset because he does know I’m alive, but he is now announcing to people that he knows that his aunt is dead. I don’t blame him for this—he’s 4!

The problem is that my sister and brother-in-law think that this is hilarious. They play along with his interpretation, and encourage him to tell people. This has already had one of my coworkers come over to “check that I’m not dead,” and one of my cousins texted me to check in too. So far, nobody who’s taken it to me has been more than mildly concerned, but I don’t feel this is a good “bit” to keep encouraging. I am dreading the day that I have to explain to someone that doesn’t already know, whose reaction I won’t be sure of, that I was formerly known as his aunt, and I do not like being called dead. I’m not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their argument is that he’s 4, it’s cute, and we’ll laugh about it in a few years. My argument is that they, his parents, are not 4, it upsets me and confuses other people, and that my nephew, a very sweet boy, would not be happy if he was aware he was doing something that upsets me.

Advertisement

I’m at the point of wanting to, the next time I take him for a day trip, explain to him that someone being dead is not something to tell everyone. I think that would teach him a good social skills lesson, and potentially solve my problem without requiring a huge explanation about transphobia. My main worry is that I don’t want him to feel like any of this is his fault, and I don’t want my frustration with the situation to make him feel like I’m frustrated at him. I also wonder if they’re right, and I’m overreacting to funny kid behavior.

— Not Dead

Dear Not Dead,

At the risk of parent-shaming, I am really confused about why your sister and brother-in-law think encouraging their son to tell strangers that a family member is dead is hilarious. If they need material to laugh about, there are comedy specials on Netflix. Anyway. Take your concerns to them. The good news here is that mom and dad seem comfortable with introducing their child to topics—like jokes about a family member’s untimely end—that most people would consider to be too mature for a preschooler. Hopefully this means they’ll also be okay with something along the lines of: “We said your aunt died to be funny, but as you know, no one actually died. It turns out saying this hurts your uncle’s feelings so let’s stop, okay?” I definitely think your conversation should be with them, not the kid, and they should be the ones to deliver the message. This plan avoids asking a child to keep a secret (which is what “Don’t talk about this thing around others” might feel like) and having a conversation with him that his parents might not approve of.

Classic Prudie

My husband and I have been preparing to adopt a baby from “Anita” for six months. We’ve paid Anita’s medical bills and an allowance so Anita didn’t have to work too hard during her final trimester. She’s due in six weeks, and we discovered by accident that at some point she’d changed her mind. Anita will be keeping her baby. It’s a devastating but not unexpected loss. My husband and I wish Anita well, because we want her baby to succeed, but we also want to sever our relationship with her. Anita won’t be able to afford the same level of care without our money, and her mother has accused us of being heartless. We’re torn. We can’t afford to support Anita and pursue adoption. Are we obligated to continue paying for her medical expenses?