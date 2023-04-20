Help! My Husband Just Said the Worst Thing Possible to Our Daughter About Her Infertility.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

Our daughter “Mia” and her husband have been struggling with infertility for the past decade. They burned through all their savings, had two GoFundMe’s, and asked everyone in the family for money. My husband and I have already given them thousands and thousands of dollars. We are tapped out. We recently helped our other daughter with a down payment on a new house. When Mia found out, she got extremely upset and accused us of favoring her sister and not wanting to help her become a mother. The girls ended up getting into an ugly fight and are no longer speaking. My husband lost his temper with Mia and told her we give her more than any of our other children and nothing came of it. He also said that she needs to seek professional help and to come to grips with the fact that she might not have a biological child. I know he regretted it as soon as the words came out of his mouth, but the damage was done. Mia is no longer speaking to us. My husband has apologized many times, but Mia will not bend. We don’t know what to do.

— Mia Matters

Dear Mia Matters,

Mia has been hard to get along with and was wrong to pick these fights. That’s undeniable. But since you asked for advice for you and your husband, I’ll focus on that: It’s one thing to make your own choices about how to use your money, and to decide not to put any more toward fertility treatments. It’s another thing altogether to lose your temper with someone who is going through one of the hardest things in her life and to tell her to lose hope. Your husband was really cruel, and an apology won’t undo what he’s revealed about his attitude toward Mia. I would suggest that he reframe his goal here: It’s not “Get Mia to speak to me again.” It’s “Undo the pain I caused when I yelled at Mia and dismissed her hopes and dreams.” Or even, how about this: “Make sure Mia is okay.” That’s going to take more than saying “I’m sorry” over and over.

Dear Prudence,

My wife and I have been separated for several months. The plan is to get an official divorce after our youngest graduates high school in May. I have been seeing someone else in the meantime. Nothing physical has happened, but unfortunately, my sister-in-law spotted us on a date and told her sister. My wife called me up in a fit and accused me of “flaunting my affairs” all over town. I lied and said that it was me just taking a client out to dinner.

I have been sleeping in the guest room since last year and our sex life died years before that. I have never cheated on my wife. Ever. I have done my best to be a good father and husband. Is it wrong to want a little bit of happiness now? I don’t know if it is true love or just the fresh joy of having a woman actually look at me with desire. Friends have told me to wait a month until graduation and then go from there. Others have told me to wait until the ink is dry on the divorce papers. That could be another year or more. I don’t want to hurt anyone. What should I do?

— The Long Road

Dear Long Road,

Wait a damn month! At least when it comes to being in public! That’s so little time. Whether it’s true love or fresh joy, being out and about with the person you’re seeing can wait.

And after graduation—when, I assume, your kid will be off at college and not a potential witness to your dates—start a conversation with your wife about how to approach the period of time before the ink dries. The fact that you two have decided to separate while agreeing to delay divorce to ease things on your family is really encouraging to me. It suggests that your communication is at least pretty decent, you have common goals, and neither of you thinks the other is a terrible person. You’ve talked about the timeline and the sleeping arrangements—can you talk about your expectations around dating before the divorce is final, too? Of course you want to experience love and connection, but you should aim to do that without doing things that fly in the face of your goal to protect your children from the fact that your relationship is over. Maybe you’ll come up with something like an agreement that you can see other people (which is not at all unheard-of during separations), but you need to use some discretion and not post on social media or go to the local hot spots where people will have questions. Or maybe you’ll write a joint statement about conscious uncoupling and share it with your friends and family and then nobody will be surprised or judgmental when you pop up with other partners.

Whatever it is, you should agree. Is that less convenient than doing whatever you want? Yes.

But it’s what you agreed to when you got married and, more importantly, I think it will make you feel better about yourself in the long run. It is not “wrong to want a little bit of happiness,” but for the sake of your wife, and for the sake of being the kind of person you want to be during this time of transition, you need to seek out that happiness in a way that’s transparent and honest.

Dear Prudence,

In terms of physical attributes, I (40F) am the “average” American woman—170 pounds and 5’4”, which makes me about a size 14. I have worked for many years to deprogram the messages I have received from society, family, and friends about body image and beauty standards, and have actively chosen to surround myself with people who care about who I am as a person and not what shape my body is. I am so much more than just a body—a mother! An entrepreneur! An empath! A great listener! I am happy to say that while I still struggle on occasion with feelings of inadequacy, I’ve made delicate peace with the size of my body, and I’d prefer not to dwell on conversations about how fat and thin someone is, what they are eating or not eating, and the list goes on. I’d rather talk about just about anything else!

The problem is my best friend, who is in perimenopause. We are about the same weight. She has gained some weight around her middle, and not a single conversation goes by where she doesn’t bemoan how fat she is and how she will never meet a man because of her tummy. I get that the dating world makes weight a central feature of your “value” as a person, and it sucks to have to be exposed to that regularly (and as a married woman, I’m not). I sympathize that perimenopause is a tough phase, and she wants to talk about it. She is the kindest, sweetest, most supportive person I know, and it’s maddening to hear her focus so much on her weight! These conversations send me spiraling back into a dark place where I start to think fat = all things terrible. It’s such a trap and risks undoing so much of the work I’ve done. How can I support my wonderful friend, who has never been unwilling to hear about any topic on my mind, when I just don’t want to engage in negative body talk for the sake of my own mental health and body image? It’s starting to hurt this otherwise treasured friendship.

— Change the Subject



Dear Change the Subject,

Okay, so you’re an empath and a great listener. And your friend is kind, sweet, and supportive. This is good news. Really good. You both sound like reasonable people who have simply had different reactions to living in a world that, as you correctly say, often makes weight a central feature of your value as a person. I totally believe there’s a way to address her comments without hurting her feelings or alienating her. It’s going to involve focusing less on the “it’s maddening” part and more on the part about how you feel and how her remarks about feeling fat affect you. You want to lead with being vulnerable and making a request, not shaming her for an understandable reaction to living in a fatphobic society.

I asked Christy Harrison, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified intuitive eating counselor, and the author of the books ANTI-DIET, Reclaim Your Time, Money, Well-Being, and Happiness Through Intuitive Eating and The Wellness Trap: Break Free from Diet Culture, Disinformation, and Dubious Diagnosis, and Find Your True Well-Being what advice she would give you. Here’s what she said:

It sounds like the writer is feeling guilty about wanting to set a boundary with her friend about this kind of talk, but there’s really nothing to feel guilty about! She has a right to protect her own mental health, and I’m sure her friend would want that for her, too. I think it would be helpful to gently explain to her friend that hearing this self-critical talk makes her (the letter-writer) feel bad about her own body, and that she wants to be there for her and talk about everything and anything that’s going on for her, but that this particular topic is just really fraught. This line stood out to me as something she might share with her friend: “These conversations send me spiraling back into a dark place where I start to think fat = all things terrible.”

Harrison warned that you might need to give your friend a couple of friendly reminders, but ultimately this boundary will benefit both of you. “It not only can help keep one person from getting pulled into negative thoughts, but it can also alert the other person that the way they’re talking and thinking about their body is harmful.”

Dear Prudence,

My husband’s father is dying, and his dad has been the only family member to really care about my husband. He’s taking it really hard but is holding everything inside. He only gets emotional about it if he’s been drinking and will only talk about it then.

Well, it’s looking like he’s going to pass soon. I’m not sure what my role should be. I’m here for him, but should I try to get him to talk about it more? Should I just be here if he needs me? I’m really at a loss and want to do more for him.

— How to Support a Closed Off Spouse

Dear Closed-Off Spouse,

Since trying to talk (soberly, anyway) about his grief seems unproductive, take the pressure down a few notches and write your husband a letter telling him all of this: How sad you are and how hard you know this is for him and how much you want to be there for him. But be clear that you don’t want to push. Give him some options: Does he need distractions? Does he need practical support with his dad or end-of-life arrangements? Does he need you to pick up some of the household tasks he normally does so he can have more time to sit with his feelings? The themes you want to drill down on are: “I love you” and “Whatever you need or don’t need is okay” And then let him sit on it and get back to you. Hopefully the next time he has a few drinks, you’ll get some answers.

Dear Prudence,

I am 31 years old and my husband and I have a handsome 3-month-old baby that we are super proud of and super in love with. My mother, who lives several states away, can be very manipulative, passive-aggressive, and emotionally reactive. My son’s birthday is in December and in mid-April my mother said “I requested his birthday off and am coming out, what are you going to do? Say no?”

I don’t mind her coming out and I want her involved in my son’s life. However, I am not happy with her wording, I found it manipulative and controlling. We may have already had plans (we do, they are at-home plans but that’s not the point at the moment). I know I need to address this boundary with her, but I don’t know how to do it without my mother over-reacting and saying that I don’t want her around my son etc. etc. I can’t discuss this with my husband because he already hates how manipulative my mother can be and it drives him crazy.

Please help. I don’t know how to approach this without dramatic consequences.

— Feeling Unfairly Controlled

Dear Unfairly Controlled,

Let it slide this time, and after what will hopefully be a nice visit, say “Mom, it was so great having you here! Let’s start talking about your next trip—I want to make sure it works on our end before you request time off.” Or just give her some dates to choose from. If she refuses to communicate or makes another manipulative announcement, it’s white lie time. “Oh sorry, we won’t be here!” or “Husband’s friends are staying with us that week so you’ll have to rebook and come when the guest room is free. Wish we would have known your plans!”

Dear Prudence,

I have a co-worker named “Jacob” who I’ve known for a very long time, close to a decade. He’s in another department than the one I work in, so he’s not a direct superior, but he’s in one that works closely with mine and I’ve always thought of him as something of a mentor and certainly a more senior employee. We see each other at work a lot, and we fairly frequently socialize outside of work as well.

We had a year-closing drinks party recently. Wasn’t anything fancy, just several of us going out to a bar we liked and staying there for several hours. Jacob and I wound up staying the last, and we both probably drank a bit more than we should have. I don’t remember exactly how we got onto the subject, but we were talking about things we regretted. That’s when Jacob floored me. He said he was intensely homophobic, and that the thought of two men having sex made him want to puke. He knows it’s wrong, and he tries not to find out about people’s sexuality because it’s not something he wants to judge them over.

Like I said, I’ve known him for close to 10 years and I never even got a hint of this before.

Whatever his prejudices, he keeps them tightly under wraps. But I know he manages a department, and I figure there’s at least a reasonable chance one of his about 30 subordinates isn’t heterosexual. I don’t know how he can manage to do so fairly if that’s what he’s really like, but I don’t know if I should report him to HR on the basis of a drunken confession for something that he certainly at the time didn’t seem to like about himself.

Should I speak up? And if so, to whom?

— Confused Coworker

Dear Prudence,

I’m 64, married 45 years, no kids, and I’m the only person in my extended family who did a college degree (a mature student, I worked hard and saved for six years, then paid my own way. My parents, who were both comfortable, didn’t offer financial support). I have two siblings, and they have five now-adult children. After some thought, and because I know that education was vital in helping me think differently about the world (plus, a great income), I wrote a letter 25 years ago to all my sibs’ children, promising that I’d pay tuition for them to pursue any baccalaureate degrees at a public college of their choice. I was in position to do that, and I knew their parents weren’t. I wanted to help open up opportunities. None of them ever took me up on the offer, to my surprise and disappointment.

My sibs, though, felt free to pitch appeals to me to pay for their kids’ weddings and down payments on houses, etc., which I have declined. (My husband and I paid for our own wedding and house purchases, enabled, really, by us getting degrees and working hard.) For more than two decades now, my sibs and their kids seem deeply resentful that we haven’t opened our wallets in a general way, that our original education offer wasn’t broadened to support their other choices. I’ve tried to keep relationships going with them despite their contempt, but their responses are cool, if they reply at all. My husband’s family has welcomed and appreciated our help for their kids’ education, with no other expectations, and they’re thriving. Do I owe my sibs’ kids financial support on different terms?

— Wondering if I Made a Mistake

Dear Wondering,

Nope, not at all. I mean, it’s worth noting that it’s not as easy for a college degree to lead to a well-paying job that covers a wedding and a home as it was when you were young. The next generation is living in a very different world. But that’s not your problem. You offered to pay for college. They passed. If that’s made them and their families standoffish with you, you didn’t have a truly meaningful connection to begin with and should focus on loved ones who appreciate you.

