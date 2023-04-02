Help! I Just Found Out Who My Husband Has Been Sexting. I’m Devastated.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

I recently found out that my husband has been sexting his cousin! I’m at a loss. Just devastated. It’s bad enough that he has been sexting another woman, but it is with his first cousin and it has been going on for years! We’ve been married for 30 years! I feel like if it were any other woman, I could deal with this. And, my God, I wish it was someone else.

Advertisement

I feel trapped! I feel like I can’t talk to anyone about this! All I can think of is how disgusting and disappointed my children, who are in their 20s, and his family would be. We spend a lot of time together with his family and are very close. (No pun intended.) His sisters are like sisters to me. In fact, one of the sisters is best friends with the cousin! I can’t think straight! Please help me help myself! They both have said it hasn’t gone beyond texting, but from the messages I saw, I believe it would or could have.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can, and should, talk to people about this! There is no good reason to keep this to yourself. You are devastated, you’re right to be devastated, and you’re going to need a great deal of support as you figure out your next move, so start thinking about at least one person you can share this with. You mention your fear of your children and your husband’s family’s reactions, and while it makes sense that that would be at the forefront of your mind, I don’t think you need to worry about that just yet. Your kids can’t be your primary support as you divorce your husband, and neither can your in-laws. Start with a therapist, if you can get an appointment soon, and a friend or relative of your own whom you can share the first wave of your grief, anger, and shock with. Don’t worry yet about how you’ll break the news to others; cross that bridge when you get to it. But the hardest step will be going from “No one knows about this but the three of us” to “It’s out in the open.” Once you’ve told one person, it will get—I won’t say easier, because this is not an easy situation—but it will feel less radical and disruptive to go from one to two and then from four to five, than it felt to go from zero to one. —Danny M. Lavery

Advertisement

From: “Help! My Husband Has Been Sexting His Cousin.” (March 1, 2021)

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend of six months has an annoying habit. Every now and then, when I least expect it, he will lick my face. Mostly it’s when he leans over as I’m expecting a goodbye peck on the cheek. Sometimes randomly when we sit together eating lunch. The first couple of times I thought he was trying to be cute and laughed it off. When he did it the third or fourth time I told him it was annoying and asked him to stop. He thinks it’s a hilarious joke to annoy me and he’s been doing it continuously ever since. The last time he did it I was so fed up I instinctively pushed him away without thinking. I felt very angry and raised my voice, telling him strongly to stop doing it. Then he got angry at me for “overreacting” and getting mad. He’s otherwise a mature and thoughtful guy (I know I haven’t made a good case for it but you just have to take my word for it) but this one habit irritates me to no end. I can’t believe he keeps doing it to get a reaction out of me. Should I dump him?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I accept that except for his propensity to leave a trail of slime across your face, he’s Mr. Wonderful. But I’m afraid given the case you’ve made, I can only think of him as Mr. Tongue. Consider where his fetish, or compulsion, or whatever it is, has driven you. You are finding yourself wanting to commit assault, which I assume is out of character for you. You’ve only been with this guy for six months and so far your protests have resulted in the escalation of him treating you like a popsicle. I suppose you could mix cayenne pepper into your blush, which might give him pause next time he swoops in for a slurp. But I say that before you are tempted to cut off his tongue, just cut your losses. —Emily Yoffe

Advertisement

From: “Help! My Boyfriend Licks My Face.” (Sept. 19, 2012)

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I are driving six hours through the snowy mountains in a rental car with two other couples who are close friends to a wedding in a practically unreachable place (that’s a story for another advice column). One of the men in another couple went ahead and reserved the car rental for us as he travels frequently for work. The problem is we are all terrified of him as a driver—he drives too fast, doesn’t pay attention, and honestly doesn’t drive often enough to be any good at it. We would prefer that someone else drive, but he says time and time again that he’s happy to do it. How do we convince him to let someone else get behind the wheel without hurting his feelings? He’s very sensitive and we think he might be crushed with our lack of trust in him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re terrified of his driving, it’s better to offend him a little before the trip, rather than die in a four-car pileup out of politeness. “At least he never knew how bad a driver we all thought he was, right until he crashed the car” is going to be cold comfort to you. Tell him you’re not comfortable with his driving—someone who speeds and doesn’t watch the road is a pretty lethal combination—and rent a separate car if you have to. He can have all the feelings he wants to about it. That’s not your problem. You can tell him kindly, of course, and stress that you’re concerned about his safety, but this is a matter that calls for honesty more than tact. —D.L.

Advertisement

From: “Help! How Do I Stop Our Terrible-Driver Friend From Driving Us?” (Nov. 24, 2015)

Dear Prudence,

I work full-time, and my wife stays home with our 18-month-old daughter. She is a wonderful, attentive mother and a good wife. She does the laundry, cooks dinner most nights, does the finances, prepares me a balanced lunch to take to work, and irons my clothes. I appreciate everything that she does. However, our house is generally a cluttered mess—clothes strewn about, books, papers, and various miscellany on the furniture. Sometimes the vacuum or a cup will sit in the middle of the floor for weeks. Before we had our daughter, she (justifiably) quit her previous job to stay home. Her housekeeping was the same then, too. I hate myself for it, but I resent her every time I trip over her shoes in the hallway or have to move a pile of books and mail to sit down on the couch. I have brought up the subject multiple times, but nothing changes. I feel stuck and am not sure what to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since you didn’t mention that you have a physical disability which prevents you from picking up a cup off the floor or putting the vacuum cleaner in the closet, I’m stuck trying to figure out why you can’t spend some of your precious at-home time tidying up your house. Your wife may be a slob, but she’s an iron-your-shirts, make-your-lunch kind of slob, and how generous of you to rate her “good” in the wife department. Here’s a little experiment—tell your wife that you want her to have a day off to herself or be with friends. Then you watch your toddler for an entire Saturday, and see how much housework you get done. To relieve some of your wife’s burden, maybe you should invest in a monthly cleaning service. Or you could start running the vacuum instead of running your mouth. —E.Y.

Advertisement

From: “Sloppy stay-at-home wife, grammar police, and suspicious photos on a husband’s phone.” (June 13, 2011)

More Advice From Dear Prudence

My husband and I have been married for three years. We have a 4-year-old son and 16-month-old twins. Early in our relationship, I shared something vulnerable with him: I got pregnant with my oldest at 16, and I never told her birth father. She is now in college with a bright future. I don’t share this with many people, but I wanted to be totally honest before getting into a serious relationship with my now-husband. I haven’t been with many people, while my husband has been with hundreds of women. We have joked before that he might have a bunch of children that he doesn’t know about.