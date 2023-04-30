Help! My Husband Is Demanding I Sign a Postnup.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

After seeing several friends go through bitter and prolonged divorces, my husband has decided that he wants us to have a postnuptial agreement. He explains that our marriage is a “limited liability partnership” with no “out clause” and that he wants to put a “stop loss” in place, as if our marriage is one of his stock market trades. He says he doesn’t want to go on in this “contract”—meaning our marriage—unless I sign a postnup. We have been married four years and have a toddler son. We live in a state that says assets should be divided equitably in a divorce, but the postnup he offers would give me only 20 percent of his financial assets and he’d keep the house because he owned it before we were married. We both work, though I make two-thirds of his income. I consulted an attorney who says my husband’s proposal is “total B.S.” and I shouldn’t sign. My husband says if I don’t he will serve me with divorce papers. He adds this has nothing to do with his feelings for me or our son, and would prefer to continue living together even if we do divorce. I love the life we had together and don’t want to lose it. We even had been talking about having a second child. But he is obviously more worried about protecting his growing wealth than he is about our family. I just don’t know what to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In order to avoid a bitter divorce, your husband is pressuring you to sign a ruinous contract. If you refuse, that will lead directly to your bitter divorce. For a supposedly savvy investor, your husband lacks skill as a strategic thinker. I presented your situation to Kenneth Altshuler, president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, and his advice was simple: Don’t sign. He agrees with your attorney that your husband’s demands are ludicrous, especially given the fact that if you refuse the postnuptial and your husband becomes your ex, you will get a much larger chunk of his assets. But you are not so much dealing with a legal dilemma, as a psychological one. You say you have loved your life with your husband, without adding, “Despite his being a cold-hearted monster.” So you need to find out the underlying reasons for this apparent personality change. Maybe there’s something physical involved, maybe he’s involved physically with someone else, or maybe he’s decided to try to be the next J. Paul Getty—a rich, despised miser. Tell your husband you’re not going to discuss his legal propositions until he agrees to discuss the state of your marriage with a therapist. I hope your husband can wake up and stop treating his wife and child as depreciating assets he wants to get off the books. Maybe with help, he will realize that the damage he is about to do to the two people he should love most in the world is going to be incalculable. —Emily Yoffe

Advertisement

From: “Help! My Husband Is Forcing Me To Sign a Postnup.” (Oct. 11, 2012)

Dear Prudence,

I recently discovered that the unfinished rosary-like tattoo on my boyfriend’s back gets one new pearl for every girl he sleeps with or dates. He “gave” me four pearls on his back as a “surprise present” for our second year together. Before, I always assumed it was a religious tattoo (he has a lot of tattoos) and never asked, but he volunteered info on almost all the others. So when he did the “surprise” I thought he was joking and just wanted pearls. I laughed. Then I was incredulous. He’s got his sexual and dating history on a rosary on his back, come on. He took it very badly (four pearls is the most any girl got, apparently) and won’t talk to me until I apologize. We’re in our mid-20s, and we’re good together, but am I wrong to think this is a red flag, or do I lack empathy?

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is genuinely a new one. I have not heard of anything quite like this, and you give me hope that there are still a handful of new things left under the sun. What metric is your boyfriend using for determining how many pearls each girl receives, I wonder? Do your four pearls represent the classical elements, which he finds to be perfectly balanced in you? The four cardinal virtues of antiquity, which he feels you embody? Are you, I don’t know, four times better than anyone else he’s ever slept with?

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t see how your boyfriend’s tattoo is anything other than ridiculous, and the fact that he refuses to speak to you until you apologize for not finding the sexual scorekeeping affixed to his back somehow complimentary to you speaks volumes about him. What on Earth would you apologize to him for? “Darling, I’m terribly sorry that I insufficiently appreciated your sacrifice in permanently commemorating how much better I am in bed than your previous girlfriends on your back, in pearl form, without asking me if I wanted you to. What a fool I’ve been.” Do nothing of the sort. The tattoo itself is silly, but not necessarily a reason to end an otherwise good relationship. The real red flag is the petulant, absurd tantrum he’s decided to throw because you feel insufficiently honored by the creepy romantic scorecard he’s etched into his back. —D.L.

Advertisement

From: “Help! My Boyfriend Has a Tattoo Rating Every Woman He’s Slept With.” (July 19, 2016)

Dear Prudence,

This summer, I dated a guy I met through our internship program for a few months. The relationship was very intense, but we live on different sides of the country, and I broke things off a few weeks after we left because I wasn’t ready for a long-term, long-distance commitment. A few months later, he called me out of the blue and told me he’d gotten a serious medical diagnosis, and wanted to bring up our past relationship. I’d been missing him and felt terrible for him, so I promised to visit and talked about the future with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A week into our reconnection, he started getting possessive and irritated that I wasn’t spending enough time talking to him. He’d say things like I was the only thing in his life worth fighting for, and I had to tell him that while I cared for him, he was making me feel uncomfortable; he responded by telling me that he had lied about the original diagnosis and that it was much worse and he didn’t “have much time left.” I honestly did not know what to think of this, and perhaps in shock, I canceled my plans to see him and haven’t spoken to him since. I feel guilty, that regardless of our past relationship, simply because I care about him as a person, I owe him some measure of compassion in this really messed-up place in his life. I also feel ashamed that I’m being selfish, that I don’t want to accept the responsibility of being there for him as he dies. I want to reach out and apologize for overreacting, but I also don’t want to be subject to a situation where he expects me to be an emotional crutch from the other side of the country. I don’t really know what the right answer here is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is nothing selfish about refusing to be this man’s emotional hostage. I believe him when he says he lied about the initial diagnosis, but not that he initially downplayed the seriousness of it—my guess is he’s not sick at all. I think he invented a diagnosis to get your attention (it’s already odd that he called up a summer fling and declared she’s his only raison d’être), and when that wasn’t enough to convince you to devote your entire life to him, he announced that he was on the verge of death in order to get what he wanted. He has behaved manipulatively and dishonestly, and I don’t think you should trust him for a minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even if he is ill, that would not be sufficient cause for him to tell a girl he dated for two months that she’s responsible for keeping him alive. Showing someone compassion does not mean you have to give in to their every demand, and the fact that he expected you to spend every minute talking to or thinking about him is frightening. His controlling behavior bears hallmarks of escalating emotional abuse, and illness or no, he has no right to make you responsible for his well-being. If he is sick, it would be better for him to get support from the people near him who are already part of his life. If he made up this story (and then made it sound worse when Phase 1 didn’t work on you), then the best thing you can do for him, and yourself, is to block his number. Do not apologize and do not reach out to him. —D.L.

Advertisement

From: “Help! A Guy I Dated Says I Have to Be With Him Because He’s Dying.” (Nov. 3, 2016)

Dear Prudence,

When I was young, my parents worked very hard to put their children through college. Now my husband works 70 hours a week as a physician, and I am a part-time nurse. We live in an affluent part of town so our kids can go to the best public schools. My 10-year-old daughter is very intelligent but lazy and unmotivated. She received several F’s on the last report card for not doing her assignments but is not embarrassed at all. When I ask her to do homework or read, she gets angry and stomps off. Her friends have phones and tablets, and my daughter has asked for these items, but I cannot reward laziness. Thus, she is angry. What should I do? Her attitude stinks. I am concerned about her indifference and the effect it will have on her future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m concerned about your daughter too, but not for the same reasons you are. I worry you’re ignoring her emotional needs in the present moment for the good intentions of providing her the brightest possible future. I don’t know from your letter if she has a learning disability, if she’s having trouble seeing and needs glasses, if she’s having trouble with a particular teacher, or what else might be going on with her, but she’s clearly struggling. You say she’s bright, but remember that she is 10 years old and doesn’t have the best emotional tools when it comes to asking for help. Consider the possibility that she is not failing her classes to irritate you, but because she is overwhelmed. Your goal should be to find out what it is that she needs and support her, not berate her into compliance. Ask her questions before punishing her. Offer her the opportunity to share what’s going on, rather than make her feel you’re someone she has to hide things from. —D.L.

From: “Help! My Lazy, Ungrateful 10-Year-Old Is Getting F’s in School.” (Jan. 21, 2016)

More Advice From Dear Prudence

When my brother went to college across the country, I added him onto my Netflix and gave him all the info. At the time it was still cheap and allowed four people to use it at time. I also sent him money, gift cards, bought him nice meals and pizza remotely, and listened to him complain about how much he hated the beautiful, tropical destination vacation spot his college was located in.