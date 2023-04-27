Help! My Helicopter Parents Keep Barging Into My Apartment Without Permission.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

Growing up, I had to be self-reliant—one parent worked evenings, and the other was emotionally abusive and eventually resorted to alcoholism. Fast-forward to today, and my parents and I have had a better relationship since we’ve lived in separate households. Because of a job transfer, I moved closer to my parents last month. There’s still a good 30-45-minute distance between our homes. The problem? I now find myself—at 40+—with a helicopter parent.

I find myself pestered with questions about if I’ve had something or another done yet, being told “you need to get XYZ done by a certain date,” or that my parents are coming over to help me unpack, do chores, etc. While I appreciate the help with moving, I have said at least a dozen times that I need to go through things myself and that I need the time and space to do so. Not only has this not been a deterrent, but it has led to more insistence that I need “help” to get things done. The apartment complex manager gave my parents the keys (I was out of town and they picked them up to “help”), and they made copies for themselves, so there are times when they’ve let themselves in when I am not home. Conversations obviously have not worked, counseling is not an option (as the parents see no problem and think any sort of counseling is a waste of time), and the apartment complex won’t let me change the locks. Moving again also isn’t an option—in addition to expense, I live in an area with very few options (and even fewer affordable ones). Help!

—New Helicopter Parent

Dear Helicopter Parent,

You’ve preempted a lot of the practical things I might suggest, so I think all you can do is continue trying to get your wishes through to your parents every time you talk. Start working these sentences into your conversations:

“I don’t need any help.”

“You texted a lot of questions over the weekend but I was busy so I couldn’t respond.”

“Please don’t come over uninvited.”

“I’m busy.”

“I’ll give you an update when I’m in a good place to do so.”

If they show up unannounced and you are home, don’t answer or gently close the door in their faces. And (this one is key), to the apartment manager: “I didn’t give you permission to give out my keys to anyone and I didn’t want my parents to have them. The locks need to be changed or I’m challenging my lease.”

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I are on a three-day speaking strike—that is, he isn’t speaking to me. I have a history of enjoying too many cocktails and worse, driving home after. I am embarrassed and know how wrong this is. I don’t drink often, but when I do I seem to go overboard. I keep putting myself in his shoes, and I know if we were having the same issue over and over with no resolution, I would be beyond hurt and pissed! How do I get him to realize I’m sorry? What can I do to get help with alcohol consumption?

— Ashamed

Dear Ashamed,

You have to share a concrete plan to stop doing this. First step: Change your language (and thinking) about what your issue is. It’s not “enjoying too many cocktails”—that description reveals an effort on your part to minimize or make light of the situation. It’s “a serious problem with alcohol that has led to dangerous and destructive decisions.” Then (and you may not like this) you need to commit to stop drinking entirely—at least for the time being—and to get whatever support you need to do that. Figure out what you think the best first step might be: An AA meeting? Passing on invitations to the weddings and social events where you’re prone to overindulge? A residential rehab? Therapy? Some combination of the above? You have to show that you’re not just trying to get your husband to forgive you, but actually trying to become a person who doesn’t keep getting trashed and putting their life and the lives of others on the line. And I hope that’s how you sincerely feel, because if you don’t, there’s nothing you’ll be able to do to make him feel better.

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

A new colleague was recently transferred to my department at work. While she’s great at the job, she has a habit that drives me up a wall. Every time someone shares an anecdote with her, she repeats the final sentence several times in a row and riffs on it. For example, I told her about an obnoxious client, and ended the story by saying, “I’m not a fan of his.” She responded by saying, “Not a fan. Not even a little bit. Not. A. Fan. Would not cheer for his team, even if they paid me.”

I know that this rhetorical technique is probably an attempt at building rapport, but I never know what to say afterwards. It would be one thing if it happened occasionally, but it’s how she ends every. single. conversation. Any advice about how to change up this pattern? I want to connect with her better, but I find myself avoiding casual chats because of her parrot-like tendencies.

— Mimicked in Michigan

Dear Mimicked,

This is so funny. But there’s no law against being parrot-like, so obviously you’re not going to ask her to change the way she speaks. Are you just shutting down completely after she does this or what? One idea might be to plan out the things you want to say in each conversation (telling her about an obnoxious client, asking her if she’s going to the department’s happy hour, and thanking her for her help with a project) and then to say them regardless of how much her speech patterns annoy you. Combine that with taking some of your communication to Slack, text, or email so that you have more time to recover and formulate a response when her repetition has thrown you off. This will be good for you. The better you are at communicating with people who aren’t like you, and who don’t speak, behave, or think the way you do, the more effective you’ll be at work.

Dear Prudence,

I (35F) have a new roommate, “Chad” (28M). He has so far been very courteous about shared spaces, and coordinating use of said shared spaces, which I greatly appreciate. He has been communicative about having guests over and sensitive to keeping noise down. I hope we have a harmonious cohabitation relationship for a long time! We were acquaintances who’d hung out a few times before he moved in, and he’s a really nice person.

The problem is with conversations. Chad is extremely self-absorbed and not only constantly steers the conversation towards himself, but dominates it to boot. I might say one thing, like “I work tomorrow from 2-10” and his response will be, “Well it doesn’t matter, because I have a meeting at such and such time, then I’m having lunch with a friend, then I’m doing this, oh and then I have this thing, and after that…” on and on, telling me every single detail. And not just when it comes to scheduling or logistics; I might say something on a personal note like, “I don’t talk to my sister much” and he’ll take that as an opportunity to tell me not only that he’s really close with his sister, but also the nature of their relationship, some jokes and experiences they’ve shared, several facts about her … it is absolutely exhausting and decidedly NOT fun for this introvert who really values conversational and relational balance. To make matters worse, when I am able to get a word in, he tramples all over me then too. And he interrupts me All. The. Time. I am about to lose my mind. It’s only been two weeks.

The excuses he gives are “Oh that’s just my ADHD” or “Yeah, you know me, I’m a talker!” As a female, I am in general very sensitive to being interrupted and verbally bulldozed by men, and will assert myself strongly—“Please don’t interrupt me,” “I’m still speaking,” “Can I finish?” etc. Or sometimes I will even pointedly increase my volume and repeat one sentence until they get the hint and stop interrupting me before I go on. But I want my home to remain a harmonious place, and am not sure such an aggressive approach will serve me as well in this instance.

If he finds me totally uninteresting as a person, honestly, that’s fine. I don’t need his attention or interest to know that I am enough. What I do need is balance. How do I approach this? What should I say? I don’t want to sound mean or nagging or demanding (and thank you patriarchy, for teaching me that I am inherently those things just for asserting my needs … *eye roll* … the unlearning continues!), but I can’t keep being conversationally leeched either.

— It Doesn’t Have to Be 50/50

Dear 50/50,

Sigh, roommates. As I’m always saying, there’s a reason that cohabitating with a person who is not a loved one is cheaper than living on your own: It’s really tough to be in a shared space with a person who you did not choose, who you do not have a shared history with, and who didn’t make any kind of commitment to make you happy.

I think it’s best to give up on making Chad a better listener. Maybe it’s his ADHD, maybe he never learned manners, maybe we’re seeing internalized misogyny play out … who knows! But it’s hard to train a 28-year-old man who, again, has no real personal connection to you or incentive to tweak his behavior to make the relationship work.

You say you want “balance.” The way to get that is to listen to him only as much as he listens to you—which is not very much. So, when he starts dumping on you, ask yourself “What would Chad do in this situation”? And then start making dinner, look at your computer, return a text, or say casually “Wow, that’s crazy” and let him know that you’re on your way to go do something other than be an audience for his monologue.

Dear Prudence,

I realize this is low-stakes, but it still irks me. I hate getting a child’s birthday invitation that says to not bring a gift (or to make a donation in lieu of gifts). I know we all have so much clutter and junk and that most birthday gifts just add to this, but it just feels mean! These kids only have a few years of this fun and then it’s done. I will always honor the parents’ wishes and won’t show up with anything, but it just feels so strange to stipulate this. I guess my question is, am I a total weirdo? And while I think I already know the answer, is it entirely inappropriate to donate AND give a little something to the birthday kid?

— Just Want to Give Gifts

Dear Give Gifts,

You can have your child make a card or a cute video with birthday wishes. Or, if you really want to make a gesture and the two kids are close, you could offer to have the birthday kid over for dinner or do an activity to celebrate on one of the days surrounding the party. But if the parents say they don’t want stuff, they’re serious. Also, if they accept something from you, it will make everyone else feel like a jerk. Don’t do it!

Dear Prudence,

My aunt and uncle never had children, and my brother and I have always loved them like a second set of parents. My uncle died suddenly two years ago after 50 years of marriage. While going through his computer and phone to track down all their financial records, my aunt found a track of payments to porn sites and a huge stash of hardcore porn/videos involving the abuse of women.

Understandably, this has been traumatic and devastating. She tells me there were points late in their marriage where she also suspected infidelity. He had chronic health issues, and she always cared for him faithfully and with love, which made it worse.

Everything I read about porn addiction and marriage is about how to heal a marriage after the fact. Since he died before she found the porn, how is she supposed to ever get closure? She is still finding porn occasionally in files mostly filled with family pictures. Are there online therapists who specialize in this kind of thing? She lives 2000 miles away and has no family where she lives. My heart breaks to see this.

—Shot Through the Heart

Dear Prudence,

My wife saw an Instagram message in our 18-year-old daughter’s account that indicates that our daughter might be gay. It was not spelled out clearly. But certainly, I could see how my wife has interpreted it that way. Now, my wife is furious at our daughter for not coming to us about this. I told my wife this is not something she should be mad about. If our daughter is gay, she will come out to us when she’s good and ready. My wife does not see it that way. She feels hurt and betrayed. I told my wife that this is not like our daughter lied to us about drinking or drugs or something like that. It makes total sense to me that our daughter would talk to her peers about this before coming to us. My wife disagrees. Which one of us is right here?

—Daughter *Might* Be Gay

Dear Might Be Gay,

You are. Get your wife some support, therapy, education, and a safe, private outlet for her feelings before she lets your daughter know about them and ruins the relationship you both have with her. She’s obviously struggling with your daughter growing up, spreading her wings, and having her own life, which includes private thoughts and feelings.

But spying and being controlling and angry are not the answer.

Classic Prudie

My daughter-in-law enjoys knitting and crocheting. For her birthday, my husband and I gave her a generous gift card to a local yarn store, for which she thanked us and seemed very pleased. Imagine my dismay, however, when six months later for our anniversary she gifted us with a lovely bedspread, which she told me she made with yarn purchased from the gift card! I told my son that we’d in effect paid for our own present and that he needs to communicate to his wife how improper and stingy this move was. He refuses, saying that her labor and time were also part of the gift…