Help! My Parents Are Threatening to Die If They See My Ex at Our Son’s Graduation.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

My son is graduating from college in less than two months. This is a very happily anticipated occasion that his family has looked forward to for years.

The problem? My parents cannot stand my son’s father, who will also be attending the festivities. Son’s dad and I separated a couple of years ago due to his extensive infidelity and abusive behavior. My parents have since made it well known that they detest the man and refuse to ever set eyes on him again. (They have threatened to have massive coronary events if they ever do.)

My son and I love his father and want him at graduation. What can I do to ease the tension, and if possible, make everyone feel comfortable and focus on the true reason for the day—celebrating the success of our wonderful young man?

— No Drama on Graduation

Dear No Drama,

Abandon the goal of making everyone feel comfortable. You can’t. You are just one person, and you can’t make three other adults, one who is abusive and two who sound extra dramatic, feel anything they don’t plan to feel. You can decide that you will not be tense and that you will focus on celebrating your son’s accomplishments. The great thing about a graduation is that you sit and stare at a stage—it’s not really an interactive event. So you can actually pay very little attention to your abusive ex or your parents. Let his dad take him to dinner the night before, and the rest of you can have a meal after.

And worst-case scenario, if there is a moment of hostility between the other family members in front of your son, he will still have his diploma, he will still be proud of his accomplishments, and he will have reached another important adult milestone: the realization that family dynamics—especially around holidays and big events—can be very, very difficult.

Dear Prudence,

​​Recently, I have been coming into my own as a lesbian, and I am very glad to say that I’ve been loving it! I have an understanding family; great, supportive friends; and an LGBTQIA+ accepting school community. As with any other teenager, I like to talk about the objects of my affection often and frequently. However, the thing is my best friend. She is by no means a bad friend: She’s absolutely amazing and a breath of fresh air after my admittedly long history of toxic friendships. She has also been coming into her own recently … she talks about not having any attraction (romantic or sexual) to anyone throughout her life, which points to her being aromantic/asexual. Let me be COMPLETELY CLEAR—I have absolutely no problem with that, and it’s wonderful that she understands herself. However, she seems uncomfortable/bored when I talk about girls I like, and it’s driving a bit of a wedge in our friendship, because who I like is a HUGE part of me. I’m torn—should I just stop talking about it? What do I do to keep us from drifting apart when it comes to this?

— Conflicting Sexualities

Dear Conflicting,

It sounds like she’s a really good friend and has been doing a lot of introspection about who she is and how she feels. So I’m sure she wouldn’t mind having a direct conversation about this with you. “Hey Friend, I notice that when I talk about girls I like, you don’t really engage. I just wanted to check and see, am I boring you or making you uncomfortable?” She might say something like “No, please tell me everything! I probably just seem awkward because I can’t relate and don’t have anything to add, and I start thinking about my own stuff. But I want to hear everything that’s going on with you!” Or she might say “Yeah, it honestly does make me uneasy because I find love and romance so unrelatable.” (This is also a good way to find out if her reactions are actually coming from homophobia, in which case, well, she’s not your best friend. But that doesn’t seem likely.) You’ll learn as you move through different friendships that your conversations with different people tend to have different themes. Everyone doesn’t have to hear about everything. And digging deep to find topics other than crushes will probably make your friendship richer and more interesting in the long run.

Dear Prudence,

For a long time, it was just my father and me against the world. Then he met “Kaye” and her many kids. At first, I was very happy that my father found someone. After my mother died, it seemed like he would never be happy again. Kaye was fine. There was no overwhelming bond between us, and it would be silly to expect that—I was 17 when they married. Now, I am 24 and I feel like an orphan. My father and I used to talk every week and have long conversations about everything under the sun. Now I am lucky if I get a return phone call in five minutes. Kaye and my father are basically raising her oldest son’s two kids since he won’t. I understand the situation is complex and chaotic, but I still need my father. The last time I visited, I couldn’t even pull him away for a walk in the park. There was always a more pressing demand for his time and attention, and we ended up having a big fight about it. What’s worse, I decided to drive home early and left a note on the fridge. My father didn’t notice until the next day that I had even left. I do not know what to do. Please can you help me?

— Half an Orphan

Dear Orphan,

This sounds like the perfect occasion for a long, heartfelt letter or email. The themes and major bullet points are:

· I miss you.

· I’m sorry for [anything you said in the fight that was mean or unfair].

· I remember how close we used to be.

· I remember [insert specific things we used to do].

· I’m yearning to spend more time with you.

· I know things are incredibly chaotic and you are raising children who need you.

· But can we get creative about how to nurture our relationship?

· What do you think?

· You’ll always be my dad and I love you.

I think this gives you a really strong chance of disarming him and reminding him of how much you care about him and want to be close, without causing him to get all defensive again. If making yourself so vulnerable doesn’t work—if he says “I have school-aged kids to make lunches for! You’ve always been so selfish!—then you’ll be able to pull back knowing you were very clear and very reasonable, and he simply can’t be there for you, at least not right now.

Dear Prudence,

I recently attended a trip with a group of long-time friends where one person (not me) put down their credit card to pay for a shared house that the entire group agreed to occupy for a long weekend away. The day before the trip was slated to begin, we received a text that one friend had an unexpected work commitment and would not attend. Then we find out someone else’s childcare fell through and they were also not attending. Fast-forward after the weekend, when it comes time to settle up on shared expenses. Those who dropped out assumed the rest of the group would cover their share of the (already expensive) weekend house, while those who attended asked that everyone pay the amount we each agreed to when booking. Those who dropped out finally (after tense text exchanges) agreed to pay, but there’s clearly bad feelings all around. One friend explained that there is a “friendship tax” that we (the attendees) were expected to pay to avoid ruffling feathers (of the dropouts), and I’m uncomfortable with the idea that I would need to pay several hundred dollars more for a trip than expected just to smooth over a friendship.

We are a group of old friends now in our 30s with sometimes unexpected work, family, and life responsibilities, but I feel strongly (myself a mother of two) that if we said we’ll pay, we pay. Otherwise those who attend risk getting stuck paying more than they bargained for. What’s the right way to move on from the general “ick” everyone in the group is feeling after the disagreement so we can enjoy group trips in the future? Or are we better off calling off travel altogether?

— Frugal but Friendly

Dear Frugal but Friendly,

Well you were completely right. The people who dropped out should have forked over their share of the cost of the house without being asked. The “friendship tax” is what you pay when you split an order of wings at happy hour and split the bill evenly despite the fact that someone ate three while someone else ate five. It doesn’t apply to vacation-rental levels of money. But you know that. The question is how to move forward.

To decide what to do, I would encourage you to ask yourself whether this was a one-off difference of opinion, or whether it represents part of a pattern of flakiness and selfishness. Are the people who backed out normally reasonable and thoughtful, or have you seen evidence of a lack of regard for the rest of you pop up in other ways? I ask because in groups of long-time friends, sometimes some people have just been the way they are for so long that you never quite flag that they’re jerks the way you would if you just met them. So take stock of that, and ask yourself whether these are friends who you might want to keep a little more at arms’ length. Perhaps a demotion from close friend to “person I’m friendly with” is in order.

If their behavior truly came out of nowhere—if these are people who walk your dog when you’re sick and plan your birthday parties and generally make you feel good when you’re in their presence—just be more careful with relying on them (and their money) in situations like this going forward. Treat them like you would, say, a potential scammer buying something from you off of Facebook marketplace. Be polite but don’t hand over the chest of drawers until the Venmo transaction is complete! Maybe that sounds harsh, but you know what I mean. If you’re ever contemplating entering a situation in which you find yourself saying “I’ll be financially fine because this friend will adhere to the unspoken rules of being an adult,” take a second look and consider either clarifying expectations out loud or extracting yourself entirely. And going forward, I say never travel with more than two other people. It’s just a good rule to live by if you don’t want the stress of planning and paying and too many personalities to outweigh the fun.

Dear Prudence,

I have zero interest in kids, and frankly pregnancy freaks me the hell out. I am also queer, but female presenting and 17. I come from a family of five siblings. My older sister just had a baby. Whenever she is over, she is always shoving me to hold or feed or change the baby. She never does it with our brothers. Or heck even her husband. I try to make jokes and laugh it off, like calling the baby “hot potato” when she hands them to me and passing them to someone else. This irritates my sister. She constantly complains about how I will not help her out like I am “supposed to.” Last time this happened, we had a serious fight when I pointed out her husband, the literal father of her child, was downstairs gaming with our brothers while I had school work. Maybe get him to help?

I love my sister. She took it very hard when our mom died and our dad remarried four years ago. She doesn’t get along with our stepmother (I do because she basically leaves me alone). I understand she is overwhelmed but not why she fixates on me when we have never been close (she is seven years older than me). I have offered to come over and clean for her—even the bathrooms. That isn’t enough. I don’t know what to do. Honest conversations are not a thing in our family. Please help.



— Not the Baby

Dear Not the Baby,

It sounds like you’re already handling this extremely well: You’ve combined a little humor with pointing out gendered expectations with offering alternatives (although I have to say cleaning bathrooms would be going a little above and beyond). So my only additional suggestion would be to refuse to accept that your family doesn’t have honest conversations. This is something that you can begin to change. The good news is, you’ve already had a serious fight, so how much more uncomfortable could it really be? Why don’t you try reaching out to your sister over text, since I’m sure she’s preoccupied with the baby when you’re physically in the same place.

This technique will also give her some time to read and reflect. Say something like this:

“Hi Sister. I wanted to text you to try to do a better job explaining where I’m coming from when it comes to not wanting to help with the baby. I love you and my niece/nephew, but I am just not a person who is interested in infants and it feels unfair to me when it seems like I’m expected to pitch in just because of my gender. The truth is I don’t know what I’m doing and at this point in my life, I am not interested in learning. The baby deserves to be cared for by people who can hold, feed, or change him/her with expertise and joy. I really want to be clear with you that I am not the right relative to help with childcare. That said, I would love for us to be closer and I know you need support and this is a vulnerable time, so I would be willing to help lighten your load in any number of other ways. Next time you come over, let’s talk about a non-baby task I can do. And once s/he is old enough to ride a bike/read graphic novels/watch superhero movies, I think I’ll be a more hands-on relative.”

Dear Prudence,

I have cousins who receive almost all the attention from my grandparents. One cousin is at a prestigious university right now, on scholarship for football, and has an internship on Wall Street. The other is a highly-rated high school basketball player. I haven’t been blessed with those talents athletically, but I am making my own path to success. I am in college, and I will be graduating in May. Then, I will go to graduate school.

No matter what I do, though, I never seem to receive the same level of attention and respect as my cousins. My grandparents might talk about my successes for a few minutes, but then move on and talk about my cousins for the rest of the time. I am happy for my cousins and want them to be successful, but it hurts me knowing it feels like my accomplishments and successes are going underappreciated. This has happened my entire life. How do I tell my grandparents this without causing heated arguments?

— Unappreciated in the Midwest

Dear Unappreciated,

So many grandparents out there would absolutely love to have a young adult grandchild who craved attention from them. Yours are missing out. I don’t want you to get your hopes up when it comes to trying to change the behavior of people who are grandparent-aged and have had their values and priorities and ways of interacting established for a long time. I worry that if you say, “Grandma and Grandpa, I wish you would give me more attention and celebrate me more. I am going to grad school after all,” they might reply, “Well if you want more attention, win more awards!” You know people can get a bit more … uh … direct with age. It’s okay, they’ve earned the right. But it’s something you have to navigate if you don’t want to get your feelings hurt.

So how about something like this instead: “Grandma and Grandpa, I’m going to be graduating in May and going to grad school. It’s been such a long road and I’m so proud of myself. I would love to make some time to take you to lunch so I can tell you all about it, hear about what life was like for you when you were my age, and maybe get some advice from you on my next steps.” I hope they jump at the opportunity. I also hope the get-together serves the purpose of making them more invested in your path and, just as important, planting the seed for a relationship that’s about who all of you are as full people, not just about our achievements and their pride.

