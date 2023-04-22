Help! My Friend Just Revealed the Horrific Thing She Does When She Drinks.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I have a friend I’ve known for a long time. Recently, she openly and casually mentioned to me that she frequently drives drunk, and that since she grew up in Texas, it’s not such a big deal, as drunk-driving is more common there. I, too, grew up in Texas and do not ever drive drunk and this is not the cultural norm that I grew up with. I’m assuming she does not drive drunk with her children in the car, but I am not certain. Her partner was there during this confession and seemed pretty nonchalant about it (i.e. maybe they also are okay with driving drunk?).

With the advent of ride-sharing services, I am at a loss as to why anyone who can afford it would drive drunk vs. taking a car. This friend is highly educated and very smart, is also socially conscious, and reduces risk in other arenas of her life, such as around COVID.

I am just confused by this situation, as I can only think of one other person that I know who used to drive drunk, and has since joined AA and is now sober. When she told me about this, I was so shocked that I didn’t really respond or ask any questions. Do I have a moral obligation to tell her she should not drive drunk? Or should I assume she obviously knows that driving drunk is dangerous and illegal, and it’s her choice to take the risk so I should keep my mouth shut? Given that drunk driving puts others on the road at high risk, I feel I should say something, but it feels awkward and preachy to bring this up, since, again, she probably already knows this information.

— Speechless

Dear Speechless,

She definitely already knows that drunk driving is dangerous. But she might not know how you, specifically, feel about her drunk driving when you two are together. I think that’s where this sort of becomes your business—if you are being asked to say goodnight to her at the end of your evening and watch her hop behind the wheel primed to kill herself or someone else. So this should come up the next time you make plans together: “I can’t wait for our boozy brunch. I hope I’m not overstepping by saying this, but I was thinking about what you said about driving drunk and I just couldn’t live with myself if I drank mimosas with you all day and then something awful happened. Can we share an Uber to put my mind at ease?”

Dear Prudence,

I am a leading full-time professional in a small hobby field (think chess coach or quilting instructor). I was recently asked by one of my peers to donate my services to a charity auction he is organizing for enthusiasts of this hobby. I would gladly do so for a good cause, but the beneficiary—an extremist religious school teaching an incredibly regressive and misogynistic worldview—is so repugnant that I would do anything to avoid supporting it. How explicit should I be in declining to contribute? I’m generally a conflict-averse person, so my natural instinct is to simply say I have a scheduling conflict, but I don’t fear professional consequences from stating my views and it feels morally wrong to just let this issue slide.

— Not Your Golden Goose,

Dear Not Your Golden Goose,

I’m guessing you wouldn’t feel comfortable with: “I’d love to support education but I’m troubled by this school’s teachings and wouldn’t feel comfortable” or “I have to be honest and say I find this school’s worldview repugnant and I can’t be associated with it.”

So how about something that hints at your issue with the school but prompts your peer to ask if he wants more information, and allows him to move on if he doesn’t want to hear it. For example: “I have to pass this time, but please let me know if you ever need donations for a different institution” or “This particular benefit isn’t a good fit for me.”

That way, he can’t say you attacked him in the way that regressive and misogynistic people tend to do when they learn that not everyone loves what they stand for. But if he does express curiosity, you can answer honestly and go into as much detail as you feel called to.

Dear Prudence,

I (36M) have been married to my amazing wife (38F) for eight years with no kids. The most common issue that comes up for us is my mom.

Unfortunately, my mom is widowed as well as disabled by a progressive genetic disorder and has steadily gotten worse, needing more care as time goes on. I’ve been taking care of her (and my dad until he passed) since I was 19. She insists on staying in her own house for as long as humanly possible (she says things like “I’ll leave this house when they carry me out feet first” all the time). Also unfortunate is the fact that my wife’s relationship with my mom has degenerated over time. About 18 months ago, they started fighting every time they were in a room together, accusing each other of yelling, being abusive, etc. Around a year ago, I’d had enough and told my wife to just stop going around to my mom’s house and that I’d handle all the caregiving myself. I wanted to give my wife a break, and expressed that this was to be a temporary solution so that she could rebalance her mental health and come back feeling better and more productive.

I’ve also had dozens upon dozens of serious talks with my mom about how some of her annoying behaviors are really hurtful to my wife. Mom keeps pledging to do better, but her genetic disorder also affects her brain and her ability to form new memories, so the conversation only sticks for a couple days before having to have it again.

Well, now it’s been over a year and my wife has only been to my mom’s house three times, only on major holidays, and only when I’m there, leaving me alone to take care of all the caregiving, housekeeping, accounting, meal prep, etc. They’ve also exploded at each other every time my wife was there. Prudie, I can’t keep doing this by myself forever. We’ve been able to hire two lovely ladies to help out with caregiving a couple days a week, but we can barely afford the amount of help we have now, and the rest of the days of the week fall on my shoulders. My wife can see how hard this is on me, she sees how I come home in shambles after working a full-time job and then spending my evenings caregiving multiple days a week, and keeps insisting that I need a break. I know I need a break! But the only way I can get one is if she takes a shift or two at my mom’s so I don’t have to, and she flat out refuses to do so.

So we fight about it. I tell her honestly that I expected this solo situation to be temporary, and that my resentment at being abandoned to perform all the caregiving has been growing steadily. She throws up her hands and tells me to hire more people that none of us can afford. I feel so stuck in this loop. Coming home after double shifts leaves me drained of energy to work on our own home, but I still manage to do my fair share around the house and then some, but my wife also gripes that she has to do “SO MUCH around the house because I don’t have energy for it.” Yet we take even turns doing dishes, laundry, bathrooms, picking up, dusting, and I’m the only one who does any yard work, cleans the floors, handles home/car repairs, etc. Every time we talk about this issue, she gets livid, accuses me of wanting to leave her, and the tension lasts for weeks. I don’t want to leave, I just want some help!

— Exhausted

Dear Exhausted,

I know you’re feeling desperate, but you don’t actually want someone who has exchanged allegations of abuse with your mom caring for your mom. I know you don’t! The current situation isn’t sustainable, but somehow forcing your wife to take on some of the care work won’t be good for anyone. If you need to pull back on the floors, car repairs, and yard work at home, so be it—especially if it makes your household division of labor more equal. Think about what you would do if your wife didn’t exist. Is there any chance there’s an affordable assisted living situation? Are you connected to any churches or community organizations that could send a volunteer? What about a local group that supports caregivers? Your mom needs more support from you, not from someone who can’t stand her and isn’t interested in helping her.

