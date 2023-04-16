Help! My Sons and I Want My Daughter to Dress Less Sexy Around the House.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

I have a daughter who is very depressed and suffers from anxiety and outbursts of anger. She is trying medication and also sees a psychologist regularly. We are just trying to manage things the best we can for her. We even welcomed a puppy into our family to hopefully help lower her anxiety. However, most interactions, even the most basic of topics, are strained and difficult with her. She is always seeking out any way possible to push back on everything we say or be argumentative. She is a smart, beautiful girl and is quite developed for her age. My question is: What is the best way to discuss dressing appropriately with her? She makes fairly good choices for school except for the odd midriff (which is not worth the argument). At home she dresses in short shorts that are far too revealing and often a shirt that is low cut.

We have always had the family rule that we must always be dressed or wear pajamas around the house for the respect of ourselves and others in our family. My sons have both said they are uncomfortable when their sister wears this inappropriate attire. Our family is quite progressive, and we want to see the societal norms around labeling women by how they’re dressed change for the better. When we have brought up our daughter’s dress, she has sharply retorted that how can we judge her for having legs, and why should she have to cover up her perfectly natural body. In some ways, I agree, but that is the perfect attitude for living alone, not in a small house with four other people. Please help me with the right words to reach her.

I do have some words I think will prove useful to you, but they’re for your sons, not your daughter: “I’m sorry you feel uncomfortable when your sister wears shorts. I’m also sorry for how I reacted when you first shared this with me, because I was wrong to agree that your discomfort was her responsibility. Regardless of how someone else’s outfit makes you feel, you’re responsible for managing your own reactions and treating everyone respectfully and appropriately.”

By your own account, your daughter follows the family clothing rules. If she were naked in the common areas of the house, you would certainly have grounds to intervene, but I think you’ll set yourself up for unnecessary conflict if you try to monitor all of her hemlines. I’d also encourage you to rethink that line about how your daughter is “quite developed for her age,” the implication being that she’s unable to dress in a way she finds comfortable and stylish because she has to keep herself covered up, lest she “invite” sexual attention.

The problem with the clothing rule is the unspoken corollary, which is apparently something like, “Keira has to wear shorts that reach the knee, because it’s inherently disrespectful for a girl to have uncovered thighs.” You’re trying to punish your daughter for violating an unspoken rule, and I think because you’re aware on some level that this violates your supposedly progressive values, you’re also trying to make her responsible for both her brother’s discomfort and yours. That’s an awful lot of pressure to put on a teenager (or preteen—you don’t say how old your daughter is!). Your sons need to cultivate a stronger sense of personal responsibility, and it’s incumbent upon you to help them do so. They must learn to treat everyone with respect, even if they personally feel uncomfortable at the sight of a girl’s leg. That does not make their discomfort the problem of the girl in possession of the leg. Punishing your daughter because you have failed to teach self-discipline, respect for personal space, or respectful attitudes to your sons is inherently anti-progressive, and your daughter is quite right to object to being made the scapegoat.

I realize I’ve been rather sharp here, but all parents make mistakes in trying to live out their values, and you have plenty of time to course-correct. It’s difficult to lovingly parent kids with varying needs, instincts, bugbears, sore spots, and temperaments, especially when those temperaments come into conflict. It’s especially difficult to lovingly parent a kid who’s struggling to regulate her own emotions, and I don’t doubt for a minute that your daughter has a knack for pushing your buttons. I’m sure you’re doing your best—but I think you need to change your priorities here and ease up on your daughter. —Danny M. Lavery

From: “My Sons and I Want My Daughter to Dress More Appropriately” (Jan. 28, 2021)

Dear Prudence,

Although I myself do not smoke, I have a real fetish for women who smoke. I try to always carry cigarettes with me, just in case someone (preferably an attractive female) is looking for one. Well, this plan worked; a single woman bummed a few cigarettes from me, and now something is developing (maybe just a friendship, but I’m hoping for more). When she realizes that I don’t smoke, however, she’ll wonder why I keep cigarettes. Would there be any good way to answer this question without scaring her off?

This is … oddly charming, in a weird way! It’s not a very wholesome habit, obviously, but you don’t need me to remind you that smoking isn’t healthy. It isn’t, at all! Better to quit. Everyone who’s still at it, please quit at once.

But in the meanwhile, it doesn’t sound as if you leap across the paths of good-looking women to stuff cigarettes in their mouths, which is all to the good. You simply lurk around bar entrances and roped-off smoking sections in the hopes that someone attractive will approach you. (What do you do while you’re waiting to be asked for a smoke? Do you pull a cigarette out and pantomime lighting it? Do you pretend to text someone? What are you going to do when everyone is vaping and analog cigarettes are obsolete?)

You have two options, as I see it, both with this particular woman and with other babely furnaces in the future. Well, three: You could quit handing out cigarettes to attractive women, which has to be at the very least expensive, to say nothing of the dangers of constant secondhand smoke. This is, I think, your best choice. But if you insist on doling out cigarettes to the women who catch your eye, we’re back to two choices. If she asks you about it (and she may not! perhaps she is very self-absorbed!), you can gently lie, and say that you keep an occasional pack on you to be social, or that you’ve just decided to quit. Call it an eccentric, oddly chivalric affectation. She might find that plausible. But she might not.

Or you can say that you find it’s a great way to meet the type of woman you’re interested in. (I’d save the word “fetish” for after you’ve established that she’s interested in dating you.) She might find that off-putting! But she might not. —D.L.

From: “Help! I Don’t Smoke, but I Carry Cigarettes Around to Meet Women Who Do.” (Nov. 17, 2015)

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend and I have been together for five years and started living together six months ago. He is amazing and I know that I want to spend the rest of my life with him. While shopping, I found the absolute perfect ring for him and have thought about proposing to him. I brought this up to my best friends thinking they would be excited and instead they told me not to. They said I would be “taking away his moment.” He’s not the type of guy to care about the woman proposing but now it has me rethinking things. Do I just continue to wait around for him to propose, or do I plan something nice and go along with my plans of proposing to him?

Here my personal prejudice will show a little! In general I think it is much more sensible for a couple to agree to get married after discussing it than it is for one to ask the other to make a decision on the spot. Less exciting, maybe, but it also reduces your odds of hearing “Oh … thank you so much, but …” while you’re down on one knee with a ring in your hand. That said, you surely know your boyfriend better than your friends do. If you don’t think it’s important to him that he be the ring-pitcher and not the ring-catcher—and if you feel reasonably certain the answer will be yes—go ahead and propose! The point is not to care who flings a finger-circle at whom. The point is for you two to be happy together and want to get married, which is a lovely thing. Congratulations! —D.L.

From: “Help! Would It Emasculate My Boyfriend if I Proposed to Him?” (Dec. 24, 2015)

Dear Prudence,

My husband had a yearlong affair with a co-worker several years ago. He eventually told me the truth in counseling, and we’re working on our marriage. It’s hard to express the pain of being cheated on; I had no idea until it happened to me just how deep it goes. But I’m trying. We live in a relatively small city. She and her husband (who does not know) moved about a mile away from us last year. I get panic attacks when we run across each other. I’ve actually exchanged pleasantries with her husband, a delivery truck driver, and felt so awkward knowing so much about his life that he doesn’t know. I just don’t know how to be comfortable living in this situation. Moving isn’t really in the cards. I’m not going to spill the beans on her, much as that revenge fantasy comes up (hard to see her be completely unscathed when my life was turned upside down). My husband is frustrated that I’m still upset by all of this. Perhaps I really am stuck. I don’t know how to move on. Thoughts?

I’m all for making peace with the past and moving on, but I don’t think you’re being recalcitrant either—I can’t imagine how I’d handle being in your position. It’s one thing to move on from an affair; it’s quite another to know your husband’s former mistress is living a few minutes down the street with her in-the-dark husband. I don’t know that it’s possible to be comfortable living in this situation. Surely your husband can see that you’re upset not because you want to eternally punish him for cheating, but because seeing his old girlfriend and her husband, and having to keep a secret, on a regular basis is distressing for you. He needs to offer more patience and understanding, and you need to figure out if your living situation is sustainable in the long term. I know moving isn’t always easy, but suffering regular panic attacks and trying to keep from blurting out, “My husband and your wife cheated together” to your delivery man isn’t either. —D.L.

From: “Help! My Husband Shot the Neighbor’s Dogs.” (April 11, 2016)

