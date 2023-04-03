Help! My Daughter Isn’t Planning a “Real Wedding”—so I Shouldn’t Have to Pay.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers on Mondays at noon ET. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Welcome, everyone! Let’s get started.

Q. More Than Just a Check: Our daughter moved in with a young man last year. This has been difficult for us because it goes against our values. Now they’re talking about marriage. She told us that she wants to elope and get married in another country, then come back and have a public ceremony and reception. I’m glad they’re getting married. He’s a good influence on her. But we know she’s going to ask us to help pay for this reception and I don’t think we should. It’s not a real wedding. She’s choosing to elope. Why should we help pay for what is essentially just a party? Part of the concern is that her boyfriend is from this other country, so we suspect that his family will be at the true ceremony and we won’t.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Are you really worried about your money going to a party in celebration of a marriage instead of a “real wedding,” or are you feeling scared because you’re losing your control over your daughter and that control was your way of being close to her? You can probably guess where I’m coming from. This moment could represent a shift from keeping your daughter close by pressuring her to live according to your values (she’s shown that she won’t do that anymore). Instead, you can embrace who she is, enjoy life with her, and celebrate by her side. Of course, you don’t have to spend a cent on the events around her marriage, but I strongly discourage you from holding back in an attempt to punish her for the decisions she made. It sounds like money isn’t an issue. So do you know what I think you could do that would make everyone happy and set your relationship on a new course? Tell your daughter you want to be there for this special moment with this man who is so great for her, and ask if there’s any room for two loving, supportive parents at the overseas elopement. And if she says no, put a deposit on a venue at home.

Advertisement

Help! I Think Black Tourists Are in Danger in My Town.

The Dear Prudence podcast is back. Listen every Friday on Slate or your podcast player of choice.

Q. Unsure Friend: I recently moved to a new city and don’t have many friends here. I met this beautiful woman, who I instantly fell head over heels for. She has become my best friend here and I am content with that. People who see us together tell me she’s into me, but I waver on that assessment. Normally, I would just ask her out, but we have such a good friendship that I am scared of ruining it/making things awkward. Should I risk losing my best friend or keep my feelings to myself?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: I’m having trouble squaring the idea that you’re content with being friends with the fact that you instantly fell head over heels for her, are currently hoping she has feelings for you, and are contemplating telling her about your feelings. So let’s be honest: You really, really like this woman. You’ll settle for being friends, because it’s a good way to be in her presence, but it’s not what you want and you’re not actually satisfied with this arrangement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I assume your friend knows she’s beautiful, knows how people typically react to her, and picked up on your romantic interest in her when you first met. She is aware that you don’t see her only as a platonic friend. Trust me on that. This isn’t something most people are good at hiding.

Advertisement

If you don’t speak up, I can see this going one of two ways:

A) She doesn’t like you back and you two stay in this uncomfortable place until she starts dating someone else and you get hurt. Or until you become resentful that you do so much for her (as a “friend”) and it doesn’t lead to feelings on her end.

B) She does like you back, but the lack of confidence you’re showing by creeping around in the friend zone and wanting more but not coming out and saying it is eventually going to become a turn-off.

A situation in which one person has a crush on the other and is keeping it a secret isn’t healthy or sustainable. It’s not fair to either of you. Muster all the bravery you can and tell her how you feel. I hope the people who have told you she’s into you are right! If not, it’s time to free up some emotional real estate for someone who will like you back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Q. Scared Swimming: I am a high school senior (18, male) who is also a swimmer. I swim with a local swim club, and part of graduating means that I will be honored as a senior for my “swimming accomplishments.” The problem is that I am not a very good swimmer. I was only moderately good before COVID and stopped swimming due to the pandemic, only to never be able to become good at swimming again. I am not fast and do not have any good times. The senior recognition is at the team’s yearly anniversary party, and I am thinking of skipping it. However, I don’t think it would look good to my coach. I would like to sit down with her and tell her that I would be embarrassed to be recognized for my non-existent accomplishments in front of a bunch of fellow teammates (a lot of whom are actually good) and their parents. The problem is that I don’t want to seem rude and as if I am rejecting her appreciation. Any advice?

Advertisement

A: Oh, let me clarify this for you. Nobody cares how good at swimming you were in high school! The adults want to celebrate you for who you are, not how many races you won. You woke up every morning to jump into cold water and go to practice. You kept doing it even though you weren’t the best. You showed up and cheered for your teammates. You found a way to do your homework when you were tired after meets. I know it may be hard to see now, but this all took a lot and it all says a lot about you. You deserve to be honored for being on the team and for finishing out the season. It’s tough to be a teen these days, and coming out of high school having kept your commitment to your sport is something to celebrate. There will be other times in your life when you’re the best at what you do. For now, go to the banquet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Q. A Fate Worse Than Breath: I need a script for a sensitive comment toward my partner (both women, late 30s). I adore my partner and want to start off by saying overall her hygiene is fine, but sometimes when our schedule gets weird there are issues. We both work the second shift and get up around 12-1 p.m., and she works entirely from home while my job is 50/50. She rarely leaves the house without some specific reason. She normally does her oral hygiene routine after her first meal, around 3-4 p.m., and again before bed. However, when we have an obligation that puts us out of the house before her first mealtime, she almost never brushes her teeth before we leave. The morning breath can be really potent, especially since she often has coffee to help with getting up earlier than we would usually. It’s both unpleasant and sometimes embarrassing when it’s clear from people’s faces that they also are getting a whiff. (My partner also has a really weak sense of smell and I don’t think she’s aware of the issue.) She can be really sensitive, and I don’t want her to think I think she’s gross. I just want her to brush her teeth before we go to the doctor’s or the real estate agent’s or lunch for my work. Help?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: I understand that there are relationships in which you can say, “Whew, your breath stinks!” and relationships in which you just can’t. I also understand that it won’t be any less hurtful to her if you say, “So, I wanted to raise something delicate. You are a wonderful person but sometimes due to your odd schedule, when we go out, your breath has a little bit of an odor.” So the best advice I have is: “Want a piece of gum?” Any readers have a better idea?

Advertisement

Re: Q. More Than Just a Check: I’d encourage the letter writer to be open-minded about what the domestic wedding could be! During COVID, many couples had to elope for financial or other reasons but later had weddings, including me and my husband. While we signed the paperwork nearly 24 months before the wedding, our wedding was far more special to us than that trip to the courthouse. We had a ceremony where we exchanged vows we had written and honored all our friends and family. It could be your daughter envisions her wedding in your home country to be similarly meaningful. This setup may be the only way both families can participate in the couple’s special day—it doesn’t make the second wedding any less real or meaningful. You don’t have to give money to anyone you don’t want to, but if you are using the withholding of a check as a way to send a message to your daughter, I’d strongly advise against it. The only message she’ll receive is that your love is conditional and you don’t respect her choices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Those last two sentences! Perfectly said. You have to think about what your goal is here.

Re: Q. More Than Just a Check: Wait, aren’t all weddings “just a party”? A reception has nothing legally or religiously to do with a marriage ceremony no matter when it’s happening. Your daughter is planning hers with more than a few hours in between, but that doesn’t change what it is.

A: Very good point!

Re: Q. Scared Swimming: Let’s see here: Pre-COVID, you were committed to your swimming practice enough to achieve skill, by your own admission. You and your peers faced a pandemic. You got back in the water. You persevered despite the discouragement of having lost ground, you kept going under difficult circumstances and facing frustrating progress. You are not a jealous person. You support and recognize your teammates’ efforts. You are considerate of your coach’s and family’s feelings. You are humble. You do not recognize all you have accomplished and all the difficult circumstances you have overcome, despite the people around you telling you that they are worth celebrating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, I see a lot of swimming achievements to recognize here! We see you. They see you. You deserve this! And you might want to look up “imposter syndrome” at some point and know that we have all been there. Sometimes others see for us what we can’t and won’t.

A: Yes to all of this.

Re: Q. A Fate Worse Than Breath: I want to respectfully disagree with Prudie on this one. Letter writer doesn’t say how often this happens, but knowingly subjecting folks to their partner’s bad breath seems unnecessarily unkind. We all rely on people’s close friends and family to deliver certain social messages to them. Furthermore, I would feel pretty worried if I felt I couldn’t raise sensitive issues with a serious romantic partner. Yes, hygiene is definitely something people can be sensitive about, but in life, we all have to discuss things we’d rather not talk about. In LW’s place, I’d wait till the next such pre-meal outing and, five minutes before leaving, just casually mention, “Hey [Partner], do you mind brushing your teeth before we head out? The other day I noticed a bit of coffee breath.” Keep it casual and kind and your partner will be fine. I’d be more mortified to learn my partner felt they couldn’t address something like this with me than I would be about the bad breath.

Advertisement

A: I disagree that the letter writer is responsible for “subjecting” people to her partner’s bad breath. The partner is the one doing that. But your idea for a script is good, especially the part that calls it “coffee breath,” which somehow sounds much less offensive than “bad breath.”

Classic Prudie

I am a happily married middle-aged woman with a variety of aches and pains from years of running. I treat my injuries when indicated with visits to a physical therapist and chiropractor. I also find it very helpful to get occasional massages from a qualified massage therapist. My issue is that no matter who the massage therapist is—male, female, old, young—I sometimes find myself suddenly climaxing while on the massage table.