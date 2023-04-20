We Just Discovered My Dying Father Has a Shocking Secret Life

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m an only child in my 30s. I’ve always had a really close relationship with both my parents. My dad had cancer 10 years ago; he underwent grueling treatments and surgery, and hasn’t really been the same since. He went from being a fairly quiet, but jovial guy, to a volatile, angry, and depressed man who is difficult to be around. It’s been rough on me; I used to consider him one of my best friends. My mom has been deeply unhappy throughout this too, but has stayed by his side. We rely on one another a lot for emotional support.

Dad’s cancer came back last year. Three weeks ago, he had surgery to have the tumor removed. During his recovery, he began to experience symptoms of alcohol and opioid withdrawal, which was a surprise to everyone. Mom tore apart his garage workshop and went through his phone looking for answers. What she found all but confirms he’s been using for years and been hiding behind the excuse that the cancer changed him to explain his increasingly erratic behavior. He’s been lying to her about how much money he’s earning so he can spend thousands a month on drugs. He’s been cheating on her, too. Mom is, understandably, devastated. She confronted him in the hospital and he admitted everything.

I was furious too, but I decided to wait a few days before going to see him, so I could figure out what I wanted to say. In that time, his condition worsened and he was put on a ventilator and eventually into a medically induced coma. He likely won’t survive. I regret not going to see him right away, but I’m visiting as often as possible now. I just can’t bring myself to be mad at him. When I see him lying in that bed, connected to a mess of tubes, all my anger melts away and all I can think about is how much I love him and don’t want to lose him.

My mom just cannot stop venting to me, trashing him and planning her new life as a single woman. She has every right to feel this way and needs to take care of herself, I get it. If she were my friend and not my mom, I’d be cheering her on 100 percent. But I’m her kid and he’s still my dad, and hearing this stuff is really weighing on me. We don’t live together, but I’ve been staying at my parents’ place several days a week to be closer to the hospital (it’s a 3-hour drive from my place), and being around her negativity is really starting to affect me. My partner is encouraging me to set a boundary with my mom. She says my mom has friends she can talk to. I just don’t think I can do that without also betraying my mom. What my father did was not okay in any way. He lied to us both. We have been each other’s main support in dealing with his volatility over the last several years, and I don’t want to yank the rug from under her now. But I am also a complete wreck and I don’t know how much longer I can take this. What should I do?

— Brokenhearted

Dear Brokenhearted,

I understand that it’s really tough to be the one your mother vents to about your father, no matter how valid her feelings. And even though you have been in this emotional confidant role for a while, and you are both used to it, I think it’s okay to want her to be more aware of and sensitive to your feelings and your grief, even as she faces her own. She deserves support, of course, but your partner is correct that there are other people she can talk to about her anger besides you, your father’s daughter.

You can try setting up a time to talk with your mom (away from the hospital) and say something like, “I know that Dad has caused us both a lot of pain. I do want to be here for and support you in every way I can, but I can’t be the main person you talk to about your justifiable anger with him. It’s making it harder for me to figure out how to say goodbye to and grieve for him in my own way, as his child.” I don’t know if she’s in a position where she can hear and respect your request, but I do think you can make it. It is in no way a betrayal to realize that you have your own grief and emotional burdens right now, and you can’t be the primary person your mother unloads on your dad—you can recognize and affirm her right to her feelings without also carrying them with and for her. That doesn’t mean you can’t hear and talk more with her about this in the future, when you aren’t about to lose your father.

A final note: You mentioned that you can’t bring yourself to be mad at him. It’s okay, of course, to feel however you feel, and I get why anger wouldn’t be top of mind for you now. But I couldn’t help but wonder if there was simply no room for you to feel or think about your own anger—which you, too, have every right to feel!—when your mother’s anger and bitterness has been consuming you as well. In case it helps to hear this, anger is often a part of grief, even for those of us who haven’t experienced the shocks you and your mother have. If you ever find that you can access that anger, that you need to feel and own it, that doesn’t mean that you can’t also mourn and miss and even love your father. You can, and probably will, feel a lot of things at once, and you have a right to all those feelings, too.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have estranged myself from my grandmother due to repeated microaggressions after I came out to my family (I am a gay trans man). During my initial transition, I was very firm in cutting people out if they weren’t willing to respect me. My father’s side of the family wasn’t willing to sacrifice the feelings of my neurotic grandmother to enforce respect of me, even though they were all otherwise supportive. I haven’t seen them in years, and I miss them a lot. When my dad has encouraged me to try to reach out to my grandmother, I’ve always gotten hurt again, either by misgendering or flat-out deadnaming me, then playing it off as a joke. I refuse to call her anymore and haven’t spoken to her in over two years.

For a long time, my partner and I said we wouldn’t get married until she died, so we wouldn’t have to deal with the drama of not inviting her—but here we are, engaged and planning on marrying this summer. Neither of us want to have a ceremony, but he really wants to have a barbecue with family and friends after we are married to celebrate. I said ok to that, but now I have to deal with the drama of inviting some family, and not others. My father claims that my grandmother has changed, but I find it hard to believe since I’ve gotten burned so many times. Both my partner and my mother are supportive of me not inviting her, but they don’t have to deliver the news. I miss my aunt and cousins on my father’s side a lot, and I want them to be there.

How do I tell my dad that everyone is invited except his mother? My father’s side is prone to gossip, so I’m sure evil grandma already knows I’m engaged and is expecting more information soon. Do I give her another chance, especially since I’ll be surrounded by people who will stick up for me? Even if we do invite her, I’m not sure I could bring myself to speak to her at the party.

— Wisconsin Family Woes

Dear Family Woes,

I really think you’re the only one who can decide whether or not to give your grandmother another chance. Family estrangement is such a hard thing, and ultimately, I hope you feel free to choose whichever path holds the least pain for you.

It sounds as though you don’t want—or at least aren’t ready—to see or talk to your grandmother after the way she treated you, which is totally okay. But even if you actually wanted to see her, I don’t know that that means you have to extend an olive branch at the celebration of your marriage, on a day when you and your partner deserve to be surrounded with love and support. If your grandmother has indeed changed, if she is ready to apologize to you and love you for who you are, I think she could try to make that clear to you in her own way, not through your father, and independent of your nuptials. This one celebration doesn’t have to be the only opportunity for her to show you that she’s changed, should she care to.

As for the rest of your dad’s side of the family, invite them if you miss them and want them to be there! It’s your day. If you do invite them and not your grandmother, that’s your decision, and I would offer your father some simple, direct version of what you wrote in your letter: You’ve been misgendered and hurt by your grandmother too many times, and you don’t want her there on a day that is supposed to be supportive and joyful. I don’t think there is any way to ensure that he will agree with or like your decision—but he doesn’t have to. It’s your wedding, and your decision to make.

Dear Care and Feeding,

This is kind of a minor issue, but it does have me worried and I’m not sure what to do about it. I have a 7-year-old daughter “Kayla” with my ex “Clifford.” Despite the divorce, Clifford and I get along well, and co-parent without any of the problems I sometimes hear horror stories about. Overall, I think he’s a good dad. However, he’s a lawyer, and he has this stilted way of talking. The first time he asked me out, he said, “Where, if anywhere, do you want to go?” because he didn’t want to presuppose that I wanted to go somewhere.

Kayla idolizes her dad, and apparently that involves mimicking the way he talks. She won’t ask when we’re going to visit grandma, it’s “When, if we are in fact going, will we see grandma?” The dog she was excited to see in the park isn’t golden colored, it’s “the part I saw was like gold.” I haven’t seen any problems so far, but I worry it will get her singled out or teased. But I don’t know how to get her to stop, or how to gracefully bring it up with Cliff. Is this the sort of thing that will sort itself out in time? Maybe I shouldn’t be making a big deal out of it at all.

— Maybe a Molehill

Dear Molehill,

I don’t think there’s any need to try to change the way Kayla talks—even if there were an easy way to do so, which there’s not. The examples you gave don’t strike me as very odd, just kind of cute, and it’s not like she’s being disrespectful. I believe you are borrowing trouble here! I wouldn’t worry, especially since you haven’t actually heard about any problems or teasing at school. This seems like something Kayla will outgrow—or else she will grow into it.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are American expats whose jobs have required us to live in Paris for over 13 years, so both of our daughters (11 and 9) have grown up attending school here, speaking French as a second language, and have only visited the U.S. to see extended family once a year. I recently was offered a promotion and a sizable pay raise to move back to the U.S. and run our NYC offices, which would obviously be incredible. However, while my husband could switch to remote work and stay at his current job, we are unsure if the move is a good idea for our family. Our kids love their school, and unlike in the United States, academic and extracurricular competition is far less bloodthirsty, not to mention the fact that I can send them to school without fearing a shooting. We have access to amazing healthcare, and again, in contrast to the U.S., I don’t need to fear that my daughters will have to choose where to live based on whether or not they can access reproductive care.

On paper, I’d be crazy for passing up this promotion—it truly is a dream job, and what’s more, it would allow us to spend more time with my parents, both of whom are very old and have severe health conditions, and see my husband’s father. Both my siblings think I would be selfish to not take the job, saying that “kids can adapt” and dismissing my concerns about school shootings and abortion access because we’d be moving to New York City, not “Nowheresville, Texas.” They feel that it would be stupid to not take an opportunity to climb the corporate ladder and have pointed out how unfair it would be to deprive our ill, elderly parents from their granddaughters in what could be their last few years. My husband said he would support me if I wanted to move back to the U.S., but also shares my concerns about healthcare access, safety, and toxic work and academic culture. I want to stay in France, but I feel incredibly selfish about giving up the chance to be near my parents and know that opportunities like this promotion may not happen again. Do you have any advice about what I should do?

— Should We Stay or Should We Go

Dear Should We,

In situations like this, I try to imagine how I’d feel if I made either decision, and pay attention to which one I feel best about—or, if neither feels great, which one I can more easily live with. I can’t know, from your letter, how much help your parents may require of you right now, and that is obviously a huge factor in all this. Are they at a point where you feel you really should be closer? Are their care needs too much for your siblings who live closer to them to handle without you? Are there other ways you can be of more assistance from afar, perhaps visit more often with the grandkids, etc., short of making an international move you don’t want to make right now?

Of course your parents’ needs and wants matter. It also matters where you and your husband want to live and raise your children—and that decision really isn’t up to your siblings or anyone else. It sounds like you want to stay where you are, at least for now, and continue raising your kids there. If that ever changes, and you decide that you do need to move back home in the near or distant future, could you make that happen, even if this exact job is no longer on the table? I know this promotion is a great opportunity for you, but it’s probably not your last chance to take a job and move stateside.

If you want to pass up this particular position, if you feel that’s the best decision for you and your family, it’s your call to make. There are obviously tradeoffs either way. You wouldn’t be the first person to raise a family far from your parents. As someone who wound up doing the same, though, I just want to point out that if you stay put for now, there will likely be more tough decisions like this down the road. I don’t say this to put more pressure on you—it’s just a fact. Keep communication lines with those back home as open as you can, and continue to be very honest with yourself about what’s most important to you as both your kids and your parents age.

— Nicole

I have a 12-year-old daughter, “Sage.” Sage is firmly against wearing a bra. She complains that they are uncomfortable, annoying, too tight, etc. The bras I get her fit well, but nope. The problem is, she needs one! Not badly, but enough that my husband and I think she should wear one. She is going into eighth grade, so all of her friends have them, but Sage still refuses. When I force her to wear one, she either takes it off in the bathroom or she says, “My body, my choice.” What should I do?