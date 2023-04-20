Help! My Brother Sucked Me Into a Weird Lie at Work, and It’s Becoming Impossible to Keep Up.

We asked readers to vote on which question they wanted Prudence to answer for a special edition this week. After a close run, here’s what they picked. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I recently got a job at a small company where my brother works. My brother is a year older than me, and our birthdays are in the same month. A few weeks before I started the job, my brother informed me that he’d told his co-workers he had a twin sister, and asked if I could please go along with it if anyone asked. I asked him why he would say that, and he said that he wasn’t sure—he had just decided to say he had a twin one day when his co-workers were talking about their siblings. I had never thought of my brother as a dishonest person, so this really surprised me, but I agreed to go along with it to avoid conflict at the new job.

I’ve been working there for a few months, and it hasn’t come up that often, but I’ve had to deal with some questions about what it’s like to be a twin, and I was introduced to most of my co-workers as my brother’s twin. When someone asked my brother why we had different birthdays, he came up with an explanation about how our mom had a difficult labor—which technically makes me the older twin (even though I’m a year younger). I’m starting to regret going along with my brother’s lie, but I’m not sure what I should do at this point. I think someone is eventually going to realize that we were born in different years. Should I try and get my brother to come clean? Is it better to just keep up the charade? Or should I cut my losses and start looking for a new job?

—Just a Sister Not a Twin

Dear Not a Twin,

Wait a minute. You didn’t say your birthdays are a couple of days apart, you said they’re “in the same month.” So the story your brother is telling has your mom in labor for a week or more in between babies? Apparently (yes, I Googled) this can happen, but it’s rare, and I guarantee people are questioning your story already. I hate that you’ve been roped into this deception, and I worry that being a known liar is going to be bad for your professional reputation. So what to do?

First, your brother really owes you an apology for putting you in this situation, so ask for it! In terms of the office, there are not a lot of great options here, but the best way forward is to retroactively make it a joke that everyone just failed to get. So the next time a co-worker asks you what it’s like to be a multiple, and whether you and your brother wore matching outfits as children, reply, “Oh I’m not. We have a joke about being twins because we were so similar as kids, and sometimes we take it a little too far. We’re just regular siblings.” Warn your brother that this will be happening and ask him to please leave you out of any totally unnecessary weird lies in the future.

