My Son’s Friend Saw Me Breastfeeding. Now I’m In Big Trouble.

﻿Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a son (9), and two daughters (5 and 6 months). About a month ago, a new family moved in a couple blocks away. They also have a 9-year-old boy (Luke), who’s in my son’s class. The boys hit it off at school and started asking to hang out with each other more often. After one meet-up at the neighborhood park, we set something up at our house after school. The boys had a great time.

The next day, I got a text from Luke’s mother asking me to call her. Alarmed, I called her immediately, and she asked me if I breastfeed my 6-month-old. I said yes, genuinely confused as to why she was asking. Then she asked if I had breastfed the baby in front of Luke when he had been at the house. I said that I had been feeding her in the living room when the boys came inside and grabbed a snack. They’d sat down at the dining room table within sight of me while they ate. My son made a comment about how apparently everyone was hungry, and when Luke looked confused, I explained that I was feeding the baby, too. I was seated the whole time with the baby on a pillow in front of me, and wearing a nursing top with overlapping fabric that pulls up and down, so I had absolutely not been exposed in any way.

Apparently, when Luke got home, he started asking his mother a lot of questions about breastfeeding and said he had seen my baby “eating from my boob.” She said she was uncomfortable with the fact that her son had seen my breasts and that she found it very inappropriate. She said if she was going to be OK with her son coming to my house again, I would need to agree to not breastfeed in his presence, or at the very least, use a nursing cover. I told her that while I would continue to feed the baby discreetly, I didn’t think it was reasonable to expect me to flee from a room if he entered while I was doing so or to use an unnecessary cover. She said that meant she’d need to put visits to our house on hold, but that my son is welcome to come to theirs and/or to have meetups outside our home as long as I won’t be breastfeeding there.

I think this is absolutely ridiculous, but I don’t want my son to lose a friend he really likes over drama between mothers. Is my judgment completely off here? Is it inappropriate to (discreetly) breastfeed in front of another person’s child? I had never even considered it before and my kids are completely used to it. Should I agree to her terms of the boys only going to locations outside our home? Or tell my son, “Tough luck, you don’t see Luke outside school anymore because his mother is a nut”? I don’t actually want to do that, but I do think she’s being over-the-top about this.

—It’s Not A Girls Gone Wild Episode Around Here

Dear Not Girls Gone Wild,

This immediately gave me flashbacks to the time I posted a mild thirst trap in a nightie on my Instagram story and a man slid into my DMs to ask what would happen if my son needed something during the night and saw me dressed that way. To which I mentally responded, I think I can get him a glass of water without tripping over my cleavage.

People love to project adult sexuality onto kids, but in my experience, children don’t sexualize these things unless grown ups teach them to. You were feeding your baby, not twirling pasties in opposite directions. The insistence in our society on treating breasts as sex objects even in the context of a mother breastfeeding a child strikes me as downright bizarre. So no, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with discreetly breastfeeding when your son has a friend over. Ideally, Luke’s mother would have treated his questions about what he saw as as a teachable moment about biology and reproduction, instead of another opportunity to simultaneously sexualize and stigmatize a woman’s body for simply existing.

That said, none of this really has anything to do with the kids, and if the friendship is important to your son, you may want to humor Luke’s mother for his sake. Whether you choose to cover up your controversial tatas or keep the kids outside, you can comfort yourself with the knowledge that you, at least, are raising kids who are informed about and comfortable with the completely natural and not-at-all-inappropriate act of breastfeeding.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are parents to a 2.5 and an 8-month-old. Since my older son was about 18 months old, we have both been interested in learning what I would characterize as “gentle” parenting techniques. For the most part, it worked well for us, but things have changed in the last two weeks. Recently, I’ve noticed that he no longer responds to the calm, measured approach we take when trying to get him to get dressed, get in the bathtub, sit in his carseat, etc.

It feels like everything that is necessary for his hygiene, health, and safety has become a battle—and the tools I thought I had to respond are failing. For example, when getting ready to leave the house in the morning, he will often have a meltdown over not wanting to put down a toy. I will have given him a five-minute, two-minute, and one-minute warning, talked him through what is going to happen next, and still the reaction is often a tantrum. Because of the books I’ve read and the strategy I am trying to follow, I say something like, “OK, I understand you don’t want to get dressed, but we can’t wear only a pull-up to school. Mommy is going to help you put your socks on.” I then hold him and put the socks on. He screams at me, occasionally slaps me, pulls my glasses off of my face, and throws them on the floor. He recently bit my husband during an interaction like this. We do use short time-outs when he acts out by hitting and biting.

It’s difficult and exhausting, and since I also have an 8-month-old, I just don’t have the time or energy to go through the whole gentle parenting script every time my toddler loses his cool. I have never yelled at him, and a very large part of me wonders, is that the reason he doesn’t do anything I say?

I am giving this gentle parenting strategy my absolute best shot. I want to raise an emotionally resilient and secure child. I am convinced by the evidence and the parenting experts who claim this strategy is effective and beneficial to the child. My husband and I both recognize the patterns in our own upbringing that have not served us well and that there is a cycle to break, but what do you do when this just isn’t working?

I feel embarrassed to go out in public because I can’t manage his behavior, which can turn from sweet and adorable to what I described above when he has to share a toy or comply with a rule. I used to love taking him to playdates and birthday parties, but now I’m nervous about how he will behave and how I will handle it. I talked with his daycare teachers about it, and they said he’s pretty much the same as all the other 2-year-olds in the class as far as behavior, and that he has never hit or bit another child (for this I am very grateful). Is this just a normal part of being 2? If so, is there a better way to handle it than what I’m doing?

—Terrible Twos Or Parenting Fail?

Dear Terrible Twos,

First of all, congratulations on having what sounds like an absolutely standard issue toddler. Tantrums are common with kids at this stage of development because not being able to manage your emotions or communicate your needs—like, at all—is hella frustrating. It sounds like you’re doing a great job remaining calm and giving appropriate consequences when necessary, and I applaud your commitment to gentle parenting. In my experience as someone who has definitely lost my cool and yelled at my kid on occasion, it’s rarely the magic bullet that leads to getting your kids to listen.

Instead, most expert advice on dealing with tantrums involves addressing the emotions underneath the behavior. Kids don’t throw tantrums because they’re jerks or want to upset you, they do it because they don’t have the right skills to express themselves or process their feelings. Help your older son to identify and label what he’s feeling such as “happy,” “sad,” “scared,” etc. In the case of aggressive behavior such as hitting or biting, make it clear that while it is OK to feel any feeling, it is not OK to act out physically. After the tantrum, calmly reiterate what you talked about, such as “Did you scream because you felt angry about sharing your toy? What else could you have done?” The American Academy of Pediatrics has further tips to prevent aggressive toddler behavior here.

As far as being embarrassed by his tantrums in public, we’ve all been there, but personally, I’ve ultimately decided that it’s more important to address my child’s needs than focus on what others might be thinking about me. Tantrums are not a reflection on your parenting, but a normal stage of childhood. And honestly, if anybody is judging you because your toddler is throwing a tantrum, they either don’t know kids or have forgotten what they’re like. Ultimately even the best parent can’t control their child’s behavior during a tantrum, but you can keep them safe and help them learn more appropriate ways to cope over time.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our 9-year-old daughter was diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety, and depression this fall. The neuropsychologist told us not to give her these labels yet. This is partly to help obviate her sense of being different—the short version is that when she thinks she is different or “broken,” she spirals into depression and self-loathing, and there’s a concern that she’s not mature enough yet to understand that being atypical doesn’t mean you’re broken. She is, however, keenly aware that she is “different,” and that her emotions are “too big” or “make me stand out.”

We’ve shared her diagnosis with her school, and they have a “learning profile” for her that can kick into gear if she needs it. But as she does not yet have timed tests, there isn’t a need for any support beyond the differentiation already provided to every kid. She is, however, keenly aware that she is “different,” and that her emotions are “too big” or “make me stand out.” The advice not to give her a label is partly to help obviate her sense of being different—the short version is that when she thinks she is different or “broken,” she spirals into depression and self-loathing, and there’s a concern that she’s not mature enough yet to understand that being atypical doesn’t mean you’re broken.

We will work with her therapist to share her diganoses with her in age-appropriate ways when the time comes, but I worry that someone else will tell her first. Sharing the report with the school meant all the teachers and administrators have access, and any one could accidentally let something slip to her, or she could see a note in her file (at school or the doctor). We told her ballet teacher so she could redirect some of the behaviors that had previously caused my daughter to be disciplined.” We’ve shared with a few select friends in moments where we needed help and support, and I joined the support group for parents of ADHD kids that the school runs. We haven’t told her older brother, but he has asked point blank, and we’ve just pivoted and dodged.

I guess I wonder whether we should we just tell her and work through the ensuing depressive episode if it comes. Or should we continue to hope we can keep this under wraps long enough for her to grow and mature? There are other people I would like to share this information with—her friends’ parents, mostly, so we can provide feedback and guidance in advance of playdates—but I haven’t since it seems impossible to not tell her first.

—Nervously Undercover

Dear Nervously Undercover,

I am not your daughter’s psychologist, so I can’t tell you to go against their advice. But there are lots of resources online that provide the alternate perspective that it’s never too early to talk to your kids about their diagnoses.

It’s clear your daughter is aware that she is struggling with something, but what she doesn’t know is why. When I received my own ADHD diagnosis (admittedly at a much older age than your daughter), it was a great relief to me to have an explanation for the challenges I’d dealt with my whole life. I wasn’t a screw-up, I wasn’t stupid or lazy, I just had a brain that works a little differently. Finding out I had ADHD actually allowed me to stop feeling broken.

And while nobody wants to experience anxiety or depression, these are health issues just like any chronic physical condition. If your child had been diagnosed with diabetes, would you still feel the need for the secrecy?

By keeping her ADHD and other diagnoses a secret, I worry you’ll give her the impression that neurodivergence and mental health issues are something to be ashamed of, especially if she finds out accidentally from someone else. Even if you don’t want to use specific “labels,” you can start talking to her about the special way her brain works, and reframing the idea that different is bad. After all, she’s certainly not alone: Many brilliant, successful people have these same labels.

ADHD in particular comes with difficulties but also with gifts: You can tell your daughter about the positive attributes like being imaginative, creative, resilient, and having a unique point of view. Make sure she knows that these diagnoses are something she has, they don’t define who she is. And that her parents, doctors, teachers, and any other supportive professionals are working together as a team to get her whatever help she needs. Hopefully treating her diagnoses in a neutral way, you’ll help your daughter to understand that she is whole, loved, and definitively not broken, just as she is.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a single mom, and my daughter “Mikayla” is in first grade at a K-12 all-girls private school, which I can only afford due to a combination of hefty financial aid and support from my parents (I work in retail while I get my nursing degree). Mikayla is thriving there, and has a lot of friends, almost all of whom are upper-middle class if not wealthy (we are not).. However, until this incident, she had not really shown signs of being affected by the divide. Recently, “Jamie,” one of her closest friends, had a birthday party in a private tearoom at the American Girl store. For Jamie and Mikayla’s other friends, this meant selecting one of their six dolls and picking out a favorite outfit worth more than my own clothes.

Jamie’s mom knew about our financial situation and very kindly let Mikayla arrive at their house early and pick out one of her teenager’s old American Girl dolls to borrow and dress up. The girls had a fantastic time … until I came to Jamie’s house to pick up Mikayla after they returned from the tea. Jamie’s mom asked if she wanted to come put the doll back in its box and say goodnight to it, and Mikayla burst into tears, saying that she loved the doll now and it wasn’t fair. To make things worse, another girl got confused and asked Jamie’s mom and I why it wasn’t Mikayla’s doll, because she had told them it was hers. I ended up having to pull the doll away and carry her out while she sobbed, then listen to her call me the worst mommy in the world for an hourlong car ride.

This happened right before the school took a two-week midwinter break, and now Mikayla doesn’t want to go back or see her friends because she feels embarrassed. I feel like a horrible mom on so many levels: I’ve been too busy with work and school and keeping her clothed and fed to unpack what happened, I feel like we may have ruined Jamie’s party and I should apologize, my daughter felt like she had to lie about my income, and I need to prepare her to handle more of these situations without lies, even though all I wish I could do is buy her at least one doll for her to bring to the next tea party. Is it too late for me to talk with Mikayla about what happened? How do I address all of what happened—the lying, the tantrum, her embarrassment about school—and break the news to her that this probably won’t be a one-time experience?

—Doll and Dollar Drama

Dear Doll and Dollar Drama,

OK, number one, I know for a fact that you’re not the worst mommy in the world because I myself have been awarded that illustrious accolade by my own son—recently, it was for not buying him a third souvenir on an expensive trip to Disneyland. We simply can’t both hold the title. Additionally, as a fellow single mom, I’m willing to bet you’re busting your butt to provide the things your daughter truly needs, and that makes you the opposite of a horrible mother.

But it’s never too late to talk to your kid about important issues or circle back if you feel dissatisfied with how you handled things at the moment. Conversations about money, class, and privilege are ongoing and important. Because I grew up worried about money, I struggle with letting my son know when I can’t afford something or money is tight. But ultimately I think it’s better than letting him believe the ATM is some kind of magical machine that spits out money on command. Shielding kids from their financial reality only turns money into a taboo, mysterious topic and keeps them from developing the skills they’ll need to manage it as an adult. It’s OK to explain that some things are not in your current budget, without providing so much detail that your daughter feels stressed or scared about your money situation.

—Emily

