Help! My Boyfriend Is Now Really Into Jesus.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers on Mondays at noon ET. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Hey everyone! Let’s get the chat started.

Q. Confused: My boyfriend of two years is religious (weekly church and runs a religious student group at our graduate school). I am of a different religion and not very observant. I love him so much and we have aligned politics, values, etc., except for religion. I feel that over the last year, he has become more religious, and it makes me uncomfortable—like it’s more than I bargained for and somewhat alien to my way of life and that of my friends and peers. He started talking about wanting to wake up and reading religious texts in the mornings. He got a leather bracelet with a large brass cross. A few days ago, he started wearing a crucifix necklace. I expressed once, briefly, that I didn’t like it. It just reminds me of the growing differences between us (and injects a third person—Jesus—into our two-person interactions).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can I ask him to stop wearing the necklace? I can’t help feeling that it’s unfair if I’m the only one who has to compromise in our situation. But I understand that religion is special and it may not be my place to say anything. Please help!

A: No, you should not ask him to stop wearing his necklace. It’s not the necklace you have a problem with—it’s the way he thinks, what he believes, and what he wants to talk about and do with his time. Removing a piece of jewelry isn’t going to fix that. You need to address the growing differences between you, not the physical reminders of the growing distance between you. (Also, if he’s as religious as you say he is, he probably thinks Jesus being injected into all of your interactions is a great thing!)

Advertisement

Help! My Close Friend Is Spiraling and I Live Far Away.

The Dear Prudence podcast is back. Listen every Friday on Slate or your podcast player of choice.

Q. Wedding Speech Tips: Looking for ideas on how to structure a maid of honor speech when I am not a huge fan of the groom. This is not a situation where there is any abuse, I just don’t like the guy and would have preferred the bride find someone (anyone?) else to marry. For what it’s worth, the bride knows that I am not the groom’s biggest fan (they have been together for 10-plus years and the relationship between the groom and our family—I’m the bride’s cousin but more like a sibling—has never been stellar). The wedding is now only a month away and I need to get drafting my speech. It seems awkward not to mention the groom at all, but disingenuous to wax poetic about him when I’d prefer to never spend more than 15 minutes in his presence at a time. Ideas on how to support the bride and make a great speech without outright lying?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: This is your outline:

—Here’s who I am and how I know the bride:

Cute little mention of how far back you go or your relationship.

—Groom, here’s a few things you should know about her:

Two sincere things about her personality or best qualities each illustrated by an anecdote—and a few words of advice about how that might play out in her marriage.

Two funny things about her personality or quirks each illustrated by an anecdote—and a few words of advice about how that might play out in her marriage.

—“But seriously”: a sincere statement about how wonderful it is to see her in love and happy and to celebrate this special day plus, if possible, a callback to one of your funny stories about the bride.

Advertisement

—“Join me in raising a glass to the new couple.”

THE END. You’ll have done your job and not said a single nice word about him and nobody will even notice.

Q. Off-putting Privilege: I’m a queer trans person on hormone replacement therapy with a college education, stable housing with roommates, a supportive family, and a decently paying ($21/hr) job. This is a blessed life by anyone’s standards, but queer/trans people’s especially. I’m a bit of a loner and am only recently trying to make more queer and trans friends. Understandably, many people are interested in bonding over shared traumatic experiences related to being queer/trans. But I don’t really have many to share. I came out to friends in college but didn’t really seek out other queer people. My family was very homophobic growing up, but they’ve softened significantly over the years and accepted me when I came out (to no one’s surprise) a year ago. My co-workers were all supportive, and only made small entirely forgivable mistakes. I’ve never been in a relationship, so haven’t had to deal with poor reactions from partners. I know the hardships trans people face, but so far I haven’t really had to face them. When I say anything like this to people I meet, the conversation really fizzles. It makes me sad that I can’t seem to bond with queer people over shared interests, or that because I haven’t faced what they’ve faced, I won’t be sympathetic to their hurts. How should I approach topics like trauma and transphobia without alienating myself? And how can I be more supportive and attentive to the hardships of others who’ve faced what I haven’t?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: This kind of reminds me of how once in a while I will hear from a Black person who grew up mostly around white people and doesn’t know if they can identify as Black because they haven’t experienced a lot of racism. I always say being Black is about much more than just oppression! And I’d say the same thing about being trans. Don’t get me wrong: The oppression is real and the bigotry is intense, especially at this time. But I guarantee that as you do make more friends, you’ll learn that there’s a lot more than hardship to connect over: The fun parts, the shared cultural experiences, the inside jokes! I know other queer people have interests that go way beyond dealing with hate and bias. I am sure of it. As far as how to approach topics like trauma and transphobia without alienating yourself, I have two ideas:

Advertisement

1) Remember that people love to talk about themselves. In most situations, if you share absolutely nothing but ask a lot of questions and express interest in what the other person is saying, they’ll think the conversation went wonderfully.

2) Get involved in some advocacy, activism, or volunteering designed to help trans people who have experienced trauma or protect them from it. This is obviously a good thing to do on its face but it will also help you convince yourself that you’re legitimate and worthy and give you something heavy and serious to talk about with sincerity and well-earned expertise.

Advertisement

Q. Final Call: When going to a party, we always agreed to No Girl Left Behind: We arrive together and we leave together. The problem is my friend “Jane.” Jane just got out of her first serious relationship and has been going wild. Jane will come with us, hit it off with some rando, and then complain when it is time to leave. Jane will tell us to go ahead and she will walk home or get another ride. A lot of times, these parties are in some very sketchy parts of town. I couldn’t in good conscience leave Jane alone so I end up staying up the whole night sitting in the corner and playing on my phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last time, I ended up not feeling well so I begged Jane for us to go home. Jane told me she was having too good a time to leave now. I snapped at Jane that she was being selfish and I was taking an Uber home. If she got raped or murdered, it was her own damn fault. She got robbed instead. And she blames me. She told me I abandoned her and so much for No Girl Left Behind. We ended up having a huge, very public fight about it. Most of our social circle is divided. I have been told that I victim blamed Jane and that my words were too cruel. Other people told me Jane is way out of line and looking for a scapegoat. I love Jane but this has been going on too long. I’m tired of it. Jane agrees we arrive and leave together and throws it out the window as soon as she sees a guy she likes. Now she is blaming me for the robbery. What do I need to do here?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: I love the spirit of the rule, but it’s “No Girl Left Behind,” not “No Girl Allowed to Stay When She Refuses to Leave” or “Every Girl Physically Dragged Away Kicking and Screaming From the Random Guys She Met.” Also, she could have gotten robbed even if you were there with her! Since you do care about her and don’t want to end the relationship or stop hanging out, the way forward is to refuse to go out with her alone. Explain to her that you don’t want to have another misunderstanding and you don’t want to fight with her at the end of the night so, in the interest of preserving your friendship, you need to avoid being back in the same situation. And when you go out with a group, someone else is in charge of her. You can get your coat and call Uber while they carry her out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Re: Q. Wedding Speech Tips: I generally think these things are too high pressure even when you like the people. Keep it general and on the shorter side. The gist should be, “X and Y, you have spent years sharing your love and developing a life together, and have decided to celebrate it officially with all of the people you love. We love you too and wish you the best of everything!”

A: LOL so basically, “You two had a relationship and decided to have a wedding. Good luck!” Hey, it’s short and sweet and definitely won’t leave anyone thinking you’re excited about the marriage!

Re: Q. Confused: No, you can’t ask him to stop wearing his bracelet or necklace. He hasn’t asked you to wear anything religious, so why demand that he, a religious person, not wear something that reflects his beliefs? I think you see the writing on the wall for the relationship and are focusing on the wrong details. There is a divide in lifestyle, for lack of a better word.

Advertisement

A: Let’s make it four words: Complete and total incompatibility.

Re: Q. Off-putting Privilege: If you’re in the U.S., the new crisis hotline (988) is in desperate need of volunteers! This would be a tangible way to give back to your community and gain a deeper understanding of the issues that plague people in your position. Of course, you will need to keep your interactions there confidential but I bet by getting more involved, you’ll feel like less of an outsider.

A: This is a great idea! Thank you!

Classic Prudie

My wife grew up eating far healthier than I did—vegetarian, no sweets, the whole nine yards. All the food she cooks is basically just stews of mushy vegetables with some sort of liquid. I hate it. I feel like a 4-year-old in my petulance, but I wind up just kind of picking at her food listlessly.