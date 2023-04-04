Help! I’m Attracted to Blue-Collar Guys. They All Think I’m “Too Good” for Them.

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Q. You Can’t Go Back: I’m a woman in my late-20s. I grew up in a rural/blue-collar place, but I was good at school and bad at practical skills. I got a good scholarship, did a combined program, and now have a master’s degree and a decent job in the city. I was in a long-term relationship for the past four years that ended a year ago. I’m mostly attracted to the same type of guys I grew up with, and that dating pool definitely exists here. But when they meet me, things get weird, in a way that they don’t at home where people know me. I have no idea what to do with this—a lot of guys seem to think that my career or degree means that I think I’m too good for them, or they think I’m too good for them. There’s been so much class weirdness—everyone thinks I’m going to require special handling somehow when I just wanna get a beer and talk. I feel out of place here already, and realizing I’m also out of place with the people I’d expect to have shared experiences with is also painful. How do I close this gap?

A: What are these guys saying that makes you think they believe your career puts you out of their league? I ask because whenever someone says, “I’m so intimidating to others” I have to wonder if what’s actually happening is that they are leading with the things that make them different and/or accomplished and creating an issue where there wouldn’t have otherwise been one.

If your dates are asking what you do for a living and are seriously responding, “Oh my god, get the check, you’re too good for me” the minute you reveal your job, then, well, a lot of insecure men are weeding themselves out.

If you’re simply picking up on weird vibes, it may be a sign that they don’t know how to react to your explanation of your education and accomplishments and how these things set you apart from everyone in your hometown. In other words, they could be picking up on your, “I’m in a different class now but believe it or not I do still like guys like you… Look at me, this classy lady just getting a beer, how unexpected!” energy. By all means, be proud of your accomplishments. But if possible, think less about the rural and blue-collarness of your dates and more about who they are as individuals. So not “I have a date with a rural, uneducated guy” but “I have a date with a guy who loves dogs just like I do.”

Q. Frustrated By Excess: I want to know a loving way to respond to my very easily hurt husband who buys cases of things for us and for me, constantly. Four cases of a wine I only mentioned I liked, cases of potato chips that just sit in the cabinet getting stale, cases of bottled drinks that go flat, many other items that expire well before we can eat/drink them. He is trying to anticipate my wishes and have everything I could want. How sweet is that? But I can’t eat any more stale chips, or drink the same wine meal after meal. I’ve tried asking him not to buy multiples of things, but this hurts his feelings. I’ve tried just letting him buy whatever he wants, and not mentioning it, but it gets worse and worse. I’ve tried saying, “STOP!” and he gets hurt and says he won’t buy anything else. He keeps buying. Our basement looks like a warehouse. I don’t want to eat the same exact jam for three years, and then have him buy more. Help!

A: Cancel the Costco membership!

No, seriously, this is a deeper issue. By any chance, did your husband grow up poor or food insecure? I’m wondering if having unlimited chips is something he’s always wanted and stockpiling makes him feel stable and safe. It could be that his upbringing combined with some acts-of-service-as-a-love-language tendencies are making him want to turn your garage into a prepper den full of things you have enjoyed once and never want again. You’ve already talked to him about how this isn’t actually helpful to you, so I think the next step is to show him with your actions. Your new line is, “I love trying new things!”

When the jam in the refrigerator runs out, come home from the store with a new one. Here is how the conversation should go:

Husband: “We had 75 jars of the boysenberry ones you love downstairs!”

You: “It was good but I like trying new things so I wanted this apricot. I’m over boysenberry. Hopefully, you can donate those before they expire.”

Then go make your toast.

Q. Sad: So a former affair partner recently lost his daughter-in-law by suicide. I found out by seeing a Facebook post of another family member of theirs. I, obviously, never met either of them or any of his immediate family members for that matter, except one. I cut things off with him when his lies became way too much and the guilt of our involvement with each other was causing me. I could only imagine what it was actually doing to his family and other partners. This was almost two years ago. A part of me is really sad and stunned by this woman’s death and the young children she left behind. I am familiar with the ravages of mental illness and emotional anguish. A lot of my own challenges were coped with during this affair. Anyway, do I send a message to any of them expressing condolences without revealing who I am? Or do I just do nothing?

A: Don’t reach out. But the alternative isn’t “do nothing.” The reaction you’re having to this news means something, even if circumstances mean it wouldn’t be productive to share it. As you’re poking around on social media, do search for a crowdfunding campaign to support her children and make a donation anonymously. If you can’t find one, make a contribution to a suicide prevention organization or maybe even volunteer with a crisis line. You have a lot of compassion to share and many people—not just members of this family—would benefit from it.

Q. Perplexed and Afraid: Since I was a teenager (am 40 now), approximately once a year I have had an aggressively debilitating period. It always goes the same way; it’s the morning before I get my period. I wake up and have cramps that get progressively worse over the next hour or two until I feel so ill that I have to crawl into the bathroom. I’m too weak to walk. I’m shaking, shivering, unsteady on my feet, and feeling faint. I will dry heave for an hour or so (nothing but bile comes up), and lay on the bathroom floor in agony because if I stand up my vision blacks out. Eventually, I make my way back to bed, fall asleep, and when I wake up a couple of hours later I feel perfectly fine.

Every gynecologist I’ve had has written this off as “painful periods.” It’s not that—95 percent of the time my period comes and goes and I barely notice; I don’t get cramps or PMS or even any bloating. But this once-in-a-blue-moon end-of-day sickness is really disconcerting. This can’t be normal. Have you ever heard of something like this? What’s wrong with me?

A: I can’t emphasize enough that I’m extremely, extremely unqualified to give medical advice but I can say with confidence that women’s health issues are often minimized or ignored by doctors and you have to keep pushing until you find someone who will listen to you. That person is probably a specialist of some kind, not your OB-GYN. And this is where I’m going to come out in favor of something controversial: Google your symptoms. Do it, because your doctor isn’t going to. Find anything you can from legitimate sources and come up with a list of possible diagnoses. Then make an appointment with specialists with expertise in those conditions. Come to the appointment armed with written notes about everything you experience and the confidence that being in this much pain isn’t normal and you deserve help.

Q. I Have Daddy Issues: In the 1980s my nephew’s preschool class had a “Donuts for Dad” event that made me livid. Statistically, not every child has a parent as their primary caregiver, and many have absentee dads. Why would anyone think this “dad celebration” would be anything but traumatizing to those few preschoolers without dads? One child feeling left out is one too many.

Fast forward to 2023 (and then back to the 1950s) with my granddaughter’s class having a “Daddy-Daughter Dance.” When my daughter replied to the mom group text that she is a “single mom, and her daughter’s dad lived 500 miles away and thought of the idea of excluding those few kids without dads,” the response was something like, “We are volunteering our time and money.” Prudence, do you agree that these dated daddy-daughter events should end? I think school-sponsored celebrations should include all family types or none at all.

A: This isn’t really a request for advice but I’ll bite anyway: I totally agree with you. Every time I see one of these events my heart breaks for the kids who don’t have the parent in question in their life. As you said, “One child feeling left out is one too many.” They should all be changed to “[Event] with grownups” (surely someone can figure out some cute alliteration to create a new name) and nothing will be lost.

Re: Q. Frustrated By Excess: Return to the store what can be returned in a timely manner. It’s probably illegal in most places to return wine, but excess chips and soda—return it. Every. Single. Time. This is compulsive behavior, so might want to address it in some sort of therapeutic setting, if he will go.

A: It’s good to know returning is an option but I don’t really want the LW to have to do that work (returning is such a hassle!) and it doesn’t really get to the underlying issue: His compulsion to bring all this stuff home. But I agree that therapy never hurts and could be helpful here.

Re: Q. Frustrated By Excess: Ha, my husband is like this. He did not grow up food insecure and has no deeper issues. One way I’ve found to curb the problem is to do more shopping together, even online where I “add things I want to the cart” and actually delete all the ones I don’t (I do so loudly and proudly, not surreptitiously). But also, just start donating things. If he’s buying items people actually want like chips and wine, you now have your go-to hostess gift. Look up some food pantries and let it go.

A: I don’t love the idea of the LW having to lug cases of wine that she didn’t ask for to a food pantry to deal with this behavior—it seems like a lot of emotional and physical labor. But shopping together could be a great solution!

Re: Q. Perplexed and Afraid: ​​Letter writer, I feel you. One option is to talk about it more. You took the first step already today. Try reaching out to other people with uteruses and finding those with the same symptoms (Reddit or a Facebook group could be a place to start). You might have an aha moment or you might walk away “just” feeling heard and supported.

A: This is great advice.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: We’re going to end it here. Thanks, everyone!

