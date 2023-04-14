Getting Rid of Legacy Preferences in College Admissions Would Be Satisfying. It’s Not Nearly Enough.

Twenty years ago, Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, then patriarch of one of America’s most famous political families, took on a fight to reform selective college admissions. At the time, it was not a popular fight with liberals in government. Many members of Congress benefited from practices like the legacy preference for the progeny of alumni, or made use of it and other even less transparent levers in selective higher education’s shadowy admissions system. The senator, though, despite his personal history and extensive family interests, considered the legacy preference in particular an anachronism that had no place in today’s world, and was moved by the disparate racial and economic impact associated with various other admission practices. As his senior education counsel, I was steeped in the overall admissions reform fight of that time, which we ultimately lost when momentum dissipated after the Supreme Court upheld race-conscious affirmative action in 2003 in the Gratz and Grutter cases.

Today the college admissions issue is back writ large, prompted by two new anti–affirmative action Supreme Court cases. If progressives respond to the likely Supreme Court decisions striking down race-based affirmative action, which are expected to come this spring, by simply abolishing the legacy preference and providing general support for race-neutral means to achieve race-conscious admissions goals, they’ll be punching their political ticket on the cheap and not making much of a difference at selective colleges. Much more needs to be done to ensure that selective colleges perform their valuable societal role of operating as engines of socioeconomic mobility, as well as centers of knowledge and skill development. The truly progressive position on college admission is not only to end the pernicious and pervasive practices that unfairly favor the wealthy, but to go even further by changing the financial incentives underlying selective college admissions.

Affirmative Action for the Rich

To be clear, the legacy preference matters and should be banned. Nationally, 80 percent of four-year colleges that accept less than 25 percent of applicants (the schools that we designate as “selective”) maintain a legacy preference. It’s valuable to students, worth the equivalent of an extra 160 points on one’s SAT. Beneficiaries are overwhelmingly white and from high-wealth backgrounds. At Harvard, where over 1,000 high school valedictorians are turned down every year, admission rates are more than five times higher for legacies than nonlegacies. At Notre Dame, in most years 25 percent of enrolled students are legacy-preference beneficiaries. Boston College reported in 2020 that legacy status was a more important consideration in admission decisions than whether an applicant is the first in their family to attend college.

Twenty years ago, we targeted the legacy preference at elite public and private colleges by emphasizing its continued outsize influence on American life. While it benefits only approximately 1 in 8 students enrolled at a relatively small number of schools, the relevant institutions disproportionately produce future leaders in the halls of wealth and government who go on to affect millions. All but one of our current Supreme Court justices attended Harvard or Yale. Five of the past six presidents graduated from an Ivy League institution. The list of power-player beneficiaries is long. In addition to being fairer, however, a ban would, we believed, mean that a greater number of seats at elite colleges would be filled by students who are more talented and from less privileged backgrounds than legacy preference beneficiaries.

That’s still true, but now we know more about the way selective colleges handle their admissions. Brown University recently indicated, for example, in responding to the idea of a potential legacy preference ban, that legacy applicants compete with applicants whose parents went to other elite colleges, not with first-generation or low-income applicants—with the implication being that a legacy ban would not advantage the latter groups very much. And that’s the position held at a school where 70 percent of students come from the top income quintile, 4 percent come from low-income households, and its total endowment exceeds $6.5 billion.

It’s not as if there aren’t a sufficient number of talented, more deserving students from working-class and low-income households available for schools like Brown to recruit and enroll. One in five students who scores in the 90th percentile or higher on college entrance exams like the SAT and ACT comes from a Pell Grant–eligible household. Most of those achieve their scores and grades having overcome greater obstacles than students from well-to-do families have. But Brown and most other selective colleges like it have an unspoken limit on just how many working-class students they want to enroll. Why? All too many of these colleges value their financial well-being more than their supposed (and tax-advantaged!) role of serving the public.

Tip of the Iceberg

This value system is apparent in a rigged admissions problem that goes well beyond the legacy preference. While use of the legacy preference is the most odious—and easily excised—way selective colleges favor the wealthy in whom they admit and enroll, more widely used and cumulatively effective are admissions policies like binding early decision, whereby students must commit to a school prior to seeing a financial aid package. Like legacy students, those who apply early decision are disproportionately upper-income, because they don’t need to compare financial aid packages. They live in well-resourced communities and go to well-resourced high schools, where they learn that applying early is worth the equivalent of a 100-point boost on one’s SAT. In fact, students from the wealthiest ZIP codes are twice as likely to apply early decision as regular decision. Those who attend private high schools are three-and-a-half times as likely to apply early as their public school counterparts. Selective colleges fill anywhere from 25 to 75 percent of their classes with early decision students; that’s two to five times as many students who benefit from a legacy preference.

Unlike the legacy preference, which some selective schools, including Amherst College and Johns Hopkins University, have come to shun, and others, early decision has been growing in popularity among the well-heeled and colleges that cater to them. Between 2015 and 2020, Smith College increased the percentage of seats it fills with early decision students from 35 percent to 58 percent. Boston University tripled its percentage in that same period and increased nearly 9 more percentage points this year, to now over 66 percent early decision enrollees. At Bates College, 81 percent of students are admitted via binding early decision. All those schools, and most like them, enroll a vastly higher percentage of students from the top income quintile than from the middle or bottom two combined. It maximizes revenue and limits their financial aid budgets.

To have college admissions promote diversity, reward achievement, and be fair, progressive politicians should ban the legacy preference, ban early decision, and curtail admissions preferences for sports that recruit from the wealthy, like crew and fencing. But that’s not enough. Absent a change in the financial incentives for schools around admissions and enrollment, there are an infinite number of ways for elite colleges to shape their enrolled classes to maximize revenue, minimize financial aid, and perpetuate class privilege.

Consider, for example, how most selective colleges increasingly engage in what economists call price discrimination by offering families individually tailored discounts not based on financial need. Commonly called “merit aid,” college price reductions often have little to do with academic merit and everything to do with psychology. Colleges tell individual upper-income families that their student has been awarded a scholarship that reduces the family’s out-of-pocket cost. Parents, grandparents, and prospective students, thrilled with the news, in turn matriculate, even when their academic and financial interests might counsel otherwise.

The result? The college gives out a small, non-need-based “scholarship” and gains a large remainder cash payment from the relevant wealthy family, as opposed to giving out a large scholarship to a financially needy family and getting a small or nonexistent remainder payment. Today many selective colleges award more in non-need-based, so-called merit aid than they do in financial aid to students who desperately need it to attend.

An Achievable Path Forward

The good news is there are reasons for hope. In Massachusetts there is a new proposal, the first of its kind in the nation, requiring colleges to ban the legacy preference, donor preferences, and binding early decision, or else contribute millions to local community colleges that are America’s heavy-hauling engines of socioeconomic mobility. It’s championed by a young suburban Democratic state representative, Simon Cataldo, whose district has a combination middle- and working-class constituency. At the federal level, U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Jacky Rosen have gone further, proposing that if selective colleges fail to enroll a bare minimum percentage of students from working-class families, equal to approximately 15 percent total enrollment, those schools should have to contribute millions to historically Black colleges and universities and other under-resourced institutions of higher education.

Also at the federal level, even with a divided Congress, there are a number of steps the Biden administration can take if (more like when) the Supreme Court ends race-conscious affirmative action policies. For example, President Biden can and should help colleges live up to their societal mandate by directing the U.S. Department of Justice to issue a notice of nonprosecution of federal antitrust law to allow colleges to collaborate around a specific set of voluntary activities (e.g., ending the legacy preference, donor preferences, and binding early decision; withdrawing from U.S. News & World Report rankings and others like it; increasing the use of need-based financial aid; and engaging in targeted geographic recruitment) all aimed at increasing the enrollment of working-class, low-income, and historically underserved students. There’s already precedent for such a step: an antitrust exemption for a handful of colleges that collaborate in meeting full-need financial aid.

The president can also deploy financial carrots to get colleges to open their doors more widely. With an executive order, he can direct agencies (outside of those dedicated to national security) to provide competitive grant bonuses to institutions of higher education that can show a meaningful commitment to socioeconomic mobility. The Department of Education already does it, but the Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies provide colleges with tens of billions each year and should do the same.

A headline-grabbing step would be if the president, as he should, were to announce his support for, and direct his Domestic Policy Council to prepare, a legislative proposal that rewards institutions of higher education for implementing meaningful new measures to increase diversity in the absence of affirmative action, including offsetting college costs associated with implementing new, “wealth-based, affirmative access” admissions policies that provide a plus factor for applicants from low-wealth backgrounds, and increasing the enrolled percentage of students who would be the first in their family to earn a college degree. With urging from the White House, the College Board could provide free technical assistance to colleges seeking to institute wealth-based affirmative access policies and states seeking to design “top 10 percent” plans building on that employed in Texas, which admits to its flagship all in-state students that rank in the top 10 percent of their high school’s graduating class.

A favorite option for the White House should be for Biden to call on Congress to embrace more widely what he could call the McConnell Principle, whereby tax relief from the 2017 GOP-imposed higher education endowment tax is provided to high-wealth, high-access colleges—not just Berea College in southwestern Kentucky, for which Sen. Mitch McConnell tucked a special line-item exemption in a governmentwide omnibus 2018 appropriations law. To ensure zero taxpayer cost, the administration can embrace an offset option that dials up the 1.4 percent endowment tax for high-wealth, low-access colleges. In fact, the federal endowment tax could be dialed up further on bad-actor colleges to provide raised funds to good-actor schools, and extra help to community colleges and under-resourced HBCUs, in a nod to the proposals of Cataldo and Coons.

Beyond government, to push super-wealthy colleges in the right direction, progressives should urge those in corporate America and philanthropy that support affirmative access to use their corporate and financial might to effect change. These entities can and should commit to sharing their valuable partnerships and support with only those institutions of higher education that can show a meaningful commitment to fair opportunity and socioeconomic mobility in enrollment. They can also provide privately funded, dedicated support for affirmative access financial aid policies. Forty years ago, progressives and students successfully campaigned for anti-apartheid South Africa corporate and philanthropy rider policies that conditioned financial relationships on regime reform. Today they should campaign for similar American dream “equity riders” that condition financial relationships with colleges on a meaningful commitment to fair opportunity and socioeconomic mobility in student enrollment.

Finally, the president can and should direct the Treasury Department to revise the “public charity” tax status definition for institutions of higher education to ensure they show a meaningful commitment to fair and full access in order to receive and confer extremely valuable tax benefits. Tax status is not a birthright. A college that consciously favors the wealthy does not have to be classified as a public charity. It can be deemed a private club, and donations to private clubs are not tax-deductible.

We know that politics decides who gets what in society. Our best hope to increase fairness and provide socioeconomic opportunity remains our higher education system. By looking beyond the end of affirmative action and the legacy preference and changing the financial incentives that underlie selective college admissions, we can help more students achieve the American dream. The man they called the liberal lion, Sen. Ted Kennedy, would be proud to see it occur.