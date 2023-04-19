Martin’s 8-pound body had always been long and lean. A year after we brought him home, his stomach began to bloat, and within a week his distended abdomen resembled the shape of a small football. I made a vet appointment immediately.

It was the height of COVID-19. We were asked to drop him off at the clinic and wait for the doctor’s call. My partner and I killed time meandering around north Brooklyn on a blindingly sunny fall afternoon. My phone rang.

“Just want to get this right?” the vet asked. “You … adopted a 14-year-old cat?”

I had indeed. I remember the day, sauntering confidently into the Brooklyn municipal shelter. “I’d like to see the oldest cats you have,” I said to the adoptions counselor.

From the beginning, there were always cats in my life: the outdoor cats who lived in the insulated shelters on our porch built by my father. The feral cats who turned out not to be so feral and eventually found their way indoors. The cats we took in after neighbors threw them out and the cats that other neighbors found but couldn’t keep. There were dogs, too, at my aunt’s house two blocks away, but none in my home, since my mother was allergic. If one rule was clear to me as a child, it was this: We take care of animals in need, and we do it without question.

So of course I looked for ways to help. In my twenties, I facilitated Siamese cat adoptions out of a small pet shop in Manhattan. I cared for sheltered rabbits and walked visitors through the cat and dog rooms as an adoptions counselor at the local ASPCA. I tried not to cry as I explained which dogs had been thrown out of a moving vehicle and which cats were having a particularly difficult stay. It was through this work that I realized the heartbreaking reality of just how many senior pets wind up losing their guardians—or are abandoned—due to no fault of their own, frightened and confused after a lifetime of a consistent reality. I also came to understand that caring for older pets could potentially be expensive. At the time, I had a 9-year-old cat and two rabbits. And soon, once my then boyfriend and I moved in together, I’d have a pit bull. Still, I knew that one day I’d adopt a senior pet.

I was in my mid-30s when that moment finally came. The 20-year-old charcoal cat who was blind and had just been surrendered by his family appeared to be a good option, until I found out he had been pulled by a rescue (meaning that a rescue organization swooped in to place him with a foster family; these largely volunteer-run groups find homes for animals who are less likely to be adopted—whether due to medical or behavioral issues or advanced age). The incredibly sweet, all-black 5-year-old staff favorite that shelter employees tried to convince me to take home was not a good option either. I needed a senior pet.

And then: There he was. His guardians had moved out of the country, and after spending 14 years in the only home he’d ever known, Martin was understandably terrified. He had no perfectly cat-size windowsill to bird-watch on or sunbeams to bask in during the afternoon hours. His previous owner’s notes painted a glowing picture of him.

Hiding behind the sign on his kennel for privacy, he was on anxiety medication and would not agree to be retrieved from his kennel for a meet-and-greet. Low growls made his stance clear. I ascended a small ladder and petted him gently from just outside his cage. I’m familiar with feline behavior cues, and I’m not afraid of a few paw swats. I carefully let him sniff my knuckles, then went in for some soft pats on his head. He was completely comfortable with this interaction. Papers were signed, and, minutes later, we were in a cab to Queens.

As soon as Martin hopped out of his cardboard carrier, it was clear he was not the cat he had seemed to be at the shelter. Within a matter of hours, he’d trotted over to me with gusto and jumped up onto my chest as if he’d been waiting his whole life for that very moment. He never, it is crucial to note, displayed a single aggressive behavior in my home, not even a play bite. He was perfect.

I was at a work happy hour when I burst into tears above plates of charcuterie and glasses of sauvignon blanc. “Manny was found deceased in his kennel earlier this afternoon,” the message to the volunteer group chat read.

Manny was 13, a large-breed brown-and-black dog who I would guess was part Rottweiler, part shepherd, or maybe part hound or pittie, maybe two or three of those things or maybe none. We’ll never know, but it doesn’t matter. With bowlegged long legs plagued by arthritis and atrophied muscles that exaggerated his lanky frame, Manny was slow, gentle, and often hesitant to leave his kennel entirely. A sign hung on the metal-wire door that said “short walks only.” I imagined him as a young dog: regal, athletic, assured in his gait. A sight to behold.

As a volunteer, I’d walked Manny several times, often sitting with him on a ledge directly across from the shelter so he could take in all the sights and and sniffs as a respite from his kennel without unnecessary stress on his frail body. Staff and volunteers always made sure he had the fluffiest bedding available. Most dogs who come in at Manny’s age and with such advanced medical issues are pulled by partner rescues, some more quickly than others. Unfortunately, Manny wasn’t.

While I would have done anything to ensure that his last moments occurred in a loving home, he couldn’t walk up stairs, so my loving home was out of the question. Not to mention I already had a 10-year-old pit bull and two cats of my own; in a two-bedroom apartment, carving out the room for a second large dog to have his own space would have been a challenge. But so goes life as a volunteer at a “kill” shelter: always dreaming up scenarios where you somehow manage to fit the animals in the most need into your life, until you realize it’s impossible. The best you can do is advocate for these dogs and offer them a break from the kennel they’re forced to call home for 23 and a half hours a day, on a good day.

Manny took his final breaths in a noisy, dirty shelter. In a room surrounded by 30-odd other stressed, sad, and fearful dogs, a fate no animal deserves. Just two months before, he’d been surrendered by the only family he’d ever known. They cited allergies in the home.

The idea that every pet deserves to live out their final years or months or weeks in a comfortable home and not a shelter is not, of course, up for debate. Being the person who can make that happen requires a certain dose of fortitude and, sometimes, significant financial resources. An older animal with medical issues doesn’t necessarily mean a drained savings account, but adopters should always be aware of what they’re signing up for.

But there is another way we can bring senior pets into our lives: fostering. This is a wonderful option that removes the financial burden and still gives an aging pet a place to call home, even if it’s temporary. When rescue organizations “pull” an animal from a municipal shelter, it means they’ve agreed to cover the cost of any medical treatment necessary. Then, they endeavor to find foster families to shelter and feed the animals. Fosters play an integral role in extending and saving senior animals’ lives—and if the foster decides they’d like to adopt (lovingly referred to as a “foster fail”), even better.

Preparing for heartbreak and devastation sooner rather than later comes with the territory of senior pets. But what greater good can we do as animal lovers than to prioritize their feelings over our own? To ensure that their final memories were ones in which they felt secure, loved, that their basic needs were being met, if not exceeded?

And let’s not forget all the ways senior pets can be easier to live with than their junior counterparts. What you see is typically what you get: fully developed personalities vs. every kitten and puppy essentially having … a kitten and puppy personality, their final form yet to be determined. The housetraining phase? Not an issue. The adolescent cat determined to climb up to the top of your dusty kitchen cabinets every night? Nope. The puppy who chews through your shoes? Nothing you’ll have to worry about (probably).

Back to Martin. He was diagnosed with cancer; we had his abdomen drained of fluid twice before making the decision to say goodbye once his failing body was clearly affecting his quality of life. The memory of his quiet, bright energy, of him staring up at me with eyes like saucers as he perched atop his favorite blanket, makes me sniffle. But I would do it all again. And I did.

I spotted Mosha in one of the animals-in-need emails that the shelter sends out regularly to its foster list. Typically I’m hesitant to open these, knowing I’ll be compelled to consider at least one animal, even if fitting them into my life would prove exceedingly difficult. But I did, and how could I look away from the picture of a long-haired, white-and-soft-gray marshmallow of a cat, 14 years old? I was sold.

There were limited notes on Mosha’s behavior in the home, so it would be anyone’s guess how introducing her to my menagerie would unfold. We would foster with the option to adopt.

When bringing a new cat or dog home, it’s important to keep them separate from other pets in order to give them time to adjust to a new environment and decompress from the stressors of shelter life. Scent swapping (i.e., letting the new pet sniff a bed or blanket with the other’s scent on it and vice versa) should be followed by gated introductions, where the animals can see and sniff each other from opposite sides of a gate. It’s a careful dance, and the window in which pets will learn to be comfortable with one another is not one-size-fits-all.

After the advised two-week quarantine period, slow introductions to other pets in the home did not go well. It became evident that Mosha’s life mission was to murder my 60-pound dog and my two other senior cats as quickly as possible. I’ve introduced at least a dozen cats to one another over the past three decades, and so I knew this was bad; Mosha needed to be the only pet. So I sent her off to live with my parents, who are in the apartment below me.



Nearly two years later, Mosha spends her days on a cushy recliner in my parents’ living room, getting plates of food hand-delivered to her throne. On her best days, she might hiss if your hand reaches in to pet her at an angle she deems unsuitable; on her worst, she will bite your ankles for no reason whatsoever. (I suspect she may have endured some trauma in her previous home.) She is extremely glamorous and incredibly soft. My dad calls her Elizabeth Taylor and brushes her every night as she purrs like a jet engine.

I often like to imagine what she may have looked like as a kitten, cartoonishly fluffy, bounding across a room like a rubber ball. Thinking only of the present moment, content with being alive and being fed, having soft toy mice to chase and toss in the air and a cozy place to rest. Not worrying what would come next or knowing that, at the end, she’d never have to.