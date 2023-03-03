My Wife Flees the House Whenever My Parents Come to Visit the Grandkids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My wife “Alice” and I are the parents of an 18-month-old, and a loved-but-accidental new baby. Money is tight, free time is tight, and a lot of the tension that appeared in our marriage with the first kid has increased with two kids. One of the big things is my parents. After the first baby, my mom spent a lot of time at our house to see her first grandkid; this was helpful, especially since I was working towards a big promotion at work and couldn’t just drop everything to be home if Alice wanted company. Alice was not very respectful to my mom, and she ended up putting the baby in daycare early and going back to work instead of letting my mom help. My mom was really upset and sad about this. When the second baby was born, Alice chose to travel two hours away to a hospital near her parents and have him there. She stayed with her parents for the first three weeks since he was in the NICU and abandoned me with the toddler. I couldn’t even visit my own baby because of the distance.

We’re now all home together, and have worked out a compromise where my parents come every Sunday to see the kids. The thing is, rather than see my parents, Alice leaves the house all day when they visit. She leaves me with two kids to manage, and will not back down about staying to parent, no matter what happens. This is way too hard for me, and my parents deserve an apology, but she literally threatened a divorce the last time I brought this up. How do I get her to stop doing this?

— Practically a Single Dad

Dear Single Dad,

I can imagine that the separation from your wife during your youngest child’s hospital stay was pretty challenging; however, I don’t think it is fair for you to say that you were “abandoned with the toddler” during that time. Your wife chose to have your child at the hospital that she desired, one near her parents. I don’t think she could have predicted that the baby would require a lengthy NICU stay, but even if she had, what was required of you during that time was completely reasonable. Even if she had been closer, it would have likely fallen on you to handle the majority of care for your eldest child. You are a parent, and you parented. Sometimes, even married parents have to care for their children alone. Your wife was just weeks post-partum and dealing with the anxiety that comes from having a sick newborn; she needed you to step up and you did. I know it must have been tough to be away from her and the baby, but it seems that your primary concern was that you had to take care of your child without her help, and that doesn’t sit right with me. During a challenging period, you and your wife were both able to make sure that your two children were cared for. That is what matters. Whatever resentment you’re holding on to from that period, you need to let it go.

I have to wonder if there are some things you didn’t share with regard to the relationship between your wife and your parents, or perhaps your wife and your mother. If your wife doesn’t get along with one or both of them, it’s not surprising that she would want to leave during their visits. Even if she does have a good relationship with them, there isn’t anything inherently wrong about her using their visits as an opportunity to go off and do things on her own.

You have two other adults there to support you on Sundays, you are not “practically a single dad,” unless there’s something else you haven’t shared. You mentioned that you were busy working towards a promotion when your first child was young; I’d imagine that there have been times throughout both your children’s lives in which your wife has had to care for one or both of them on her own. Why should things be different for you? You are a father of two children, which means that at any given time, you can be expected to care for two children. What if something happened and your wife was no longer able to parent actively? You don’t get to decide after having kids that taking care of your own kids is “too hard.” I’m sorry, but it simply doesn’t work that way.

I can’t help but wonder if you’ve internalized the notion that mothers are the main parent and that they should be primarily responsible for their kids; by the way, leaving for one day a week doesn’t negate the possibility that your wife is primarily responsible for your kids on most occasions. There are parents who care for twice as many children as you have by themselves on a daily basis. You can handle it once a week, especially with the assistance of your parents!

Again, I want to make space for the possibility that there are some things that I’m not aware of here, but it sounds like you need to adjust the expectations you have for yourself as an active father. Considering that your wife threatened to divorce you the last time you complained about her weekly solo time, and that you have taken such umbrage with her choices regarding childcare, it sounds like the two of you may benefit from some couples counseling. I’d be willing to bet that your wife has her own set of complaints regarding the events you’ve described. Think about talking to someone who can, hopefully, help you two find some resolution.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am 18 and have been living independently for over a year. I am a senior in college (yes, college, NOT high school). My situation is unusual solely because of my age, but lately, my age has caused an additional problem. I recently married my partner of 5 years, he is a fellow college student, and we live together. However, my mom disapproves of him because he is of a different social class, very quiet, and keeps family at an arm’s length due to poor experiences in childhood.

The issue with this arises when it comes to my trust fund. Four years ago, my dad died and left me money in the form of a trust fund. It is not fully entitled to me until I turn 21. Additionally, he had an IRA with the same provision. My mom is the conservator of these accounts. Therefore, she ends up bringing the taxes for these accounts, as well as my personal taxes, to the same tax accountant. This year my tax status has changed, but I don’t want to reveal to her that I am married for the reasons listed above. Should I suck it up and admit that I am married or find a discreet way to contact the tax accountant directly?

— Precocious

Dear Precocious,

My love, you are going to have to tell your mother that you are married. That isn’t the sort of decision you can easily hide from the world, and certainly not one you can hide from the person who handles your taxes. It’s unlikely that the tax accountant would be willing to keep your secret, and even if they were, if your mother were to see the final version of your returns, she’d see your marital status. You knew that you’d have to tell her the truth at some point and you made this choice because you felt strongly that it was the right thing to do. Now, you have to summon the courage to be honest with your mom, difficult as it may be. You are very young, but you are an adult, and you have the legal right to choose to be married. You also live with your husband, not your mother, so you aren’t beholden to her rules or choices any longer. Stop prolonging the inevitable and come clean. It may not be easy for her to hear this news, but the sooner she can start trying to accept what has happened, the better.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My twin brother and I are 25. We have a half-sister, Becca, who just turned 16. Becca is a people-pleaser. She really looks up to us. My brother and I live in the same city, about two hours away from our parents. Last weekend, my brother and I went home to visit Becca for her birthday. Becca’s boyfriend, Teddy, was hanging out over there a lot. When we were asking Becca about what her plans were for February break, she said she wanted to go birdwatching (a hobby of hers) and look for snowy owls at the beach. Teddy interrupted her to tell her that she wouldn’t be doing that sort of “lame shit” and said they were playing basketball instead. When we were cutting the cake and taking photos and videos, he told her to take off her glasses so that she’d look nicer. Becca said no, and Teddy looked very upset and sulked off into the corner.

We talk with Becca over the phone regularly. Becca told us that Teddy thinks she shouldn’t talk to us as often. She said that she wasn’t going to look for snowy owls after all because Teddy wouldn’t like that (he also thinks she should dump her birdwatching friends). I told her it’s unhealthy to need to spend all of your time with your partner, using my boyfriend and me as an example. She sighed, said that it didn’t work like that, and moved on. Something about Teddy feels off and his behavior scares us. Neither my brother nor I really did much dating until college, and beyond, so we don’t have a scale for how normal or bad this sort of dynamic is for teenagers, but if a friend told me their partner did even one of those things, I would tell them to reconsider the relationship seriously.

I tried to tell Becca that trying to get rid of her birdwatching friends or telling her that she looks unattractive in glasses are both massive red flags and she told me to stop attacking Teddy before changing the subject. I know our mom and stepfather won’t care to talk to her about abusive relationships; my mom’s reaction to me telling her I was almost sexually assaulted in college was to tell me that I shouldn’t have gone to a party. How can my brother and I support our sister? Even if this isn’t abusive, it’s unhealthy.

— Big Sister Instinct

Dear Big Sister Instinct,

Teddy’s behavior, and Becca’s willingness to make excuses for it, are indeed very concerning. I know that your mother has let you down tremendously in the past, but I think you and your brother should still consider speaking to your parents about what’s going on. They have eyes on Becca daily and may notice other things that you wouldn’t be privy to and, hopefully, they would share your concerns about what’s gone down thus far.

Regardless of how you choose to engage your parents about this matter, it’s important that you and your brother continue to speak to Becca about your concerns. Don’t let her brush these things off or change the subject. Talk to her about what an abusive relationship looks like, and let her know that it isn’t normal or healthy for someone to want to change her hobbies or her appearance. Remind her that she is beautiful, smart, and special regardless of what Teddy thinks of her and that she deserves to be in charge of her own life. Ask her questions: Does she want to give up birdwatching? How did she feel when Teddy told her not to wear her glasses? Let her know that love isn’t supposed to hurt and that someone who truly cares for her wouldn’t want her to change herself in the way that Teddy is demanding. Make sure that you two check in on her regularly. For additional resources, check out Love Is Respect, a platform created to help teens make healthy relationship choices that can also connect them with peer advocates as well as the National Dating Abuse Helpline.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have three kids. Most of our family and many friends will gift our kids cash for birthdays/Christmas and other life events. When our oldest two were younger, we put this money into a savings account with the plans of turning it over to them when they turned 18. Now that they are older, we have followed the same general principle we’ve followed with the money they get from us (from allowance, dog walking etc.), putting a third into savings, allowing some for personal use, and the rest for charity. Once they are teens or so, we plan to give them free reign over the savings money.

Our question comes presently with our youngest child, who at 3 is still at the age where with our older two, we were putting all their money into savings. Between a few different life events, money for us is much tighter than it was when the older two were that age. My husband thinks we should take some of this gift money and use it to buy toys for the younger child or defray the cost of a birthday party. To his credit, our family and friends would have no issue with this use of the gift money, and it really is the only way we could offer our youngest a similar level of celebration that we did at that age for our older kids. My thought is that no one really remembers their third birthday or gifts at that age, and it would be better to put that money into their savings accounts. Is one of us right, or is there a better middle-ground?

— How to Spend

Dear How to Spend,

A birthday party for a 3-year-old is not a necessary expense, and if funds are tight, it seems like your resources would be better used elsewhere. If you need to dip into the gift money in order to get your little one some presents and a cake this year, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. You still want to show your youngest a good time on their birthday, and I’m sure the loved ones who gifted your kids that money would understand. But in the long run, I think your child would benefit more from having that money in savings than they would from having a party that they’d be unlikely to remember. It also may be better for you to have that gift money accessible for an emergency. Keep the birthday celebration simple this year. A cake, a toy, and a balloon will bring your kiddo plenty of age-appropriate joy.

— Jamilah

