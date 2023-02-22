I’m Totally Sleep Deprived—And It’s Not My Infant Who’s the Problem

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

In the words of my MIL, my husband “has never been good at being awake on his own.” Apparently from the time he was a small child he would wake someone else in the house up to essentially hang out with him if he couldn’t sleep for whatever variety of reasons. Early in our relationship, it was endearing that he wanted to talk to me, watch a movie with me, whatever when he couldn’t sleep. Now, 8 years in, I’d just like to sleep. I’ve had the discussion with him before that if he can’t sleep he’s welcome to get up and do whatever he pleases, but he instead wakes me to let me know he’s going to the living room, watches loud videos on his phone and/or flops around until I’m awake to talk to.

Our third (and final) 3 ½-month-old baby is exclusively breastfed, and for the past 2 weeks has been waking up every 1.5-2 hours. I’m exhausted. Last night, I woke up after 1.5 hours of sleep to my husband poking me in the arm to talk about what we were going to make for dinner this week since he couldn’t sleep. I talked to him for a bit, since I figured the baby would be awake soon anyway, but the baby slept for 3 hours!

I’m so angry that I could’ve slept for 3 hours for the first time in weeks but instead was woken up by my husband for no reason. As I said, we’ve had this discussion before and it obviously hasn’t stuck. How do I drive this point home to him?

— Go Watch TV, Quietly!

Dear Go Watch TV, Quietly!,

It’s somewhat amusing to me that you are currently dealing with the erratic sleep schedule of your hungry baby, given that it seems your husband seems to be operating at the same developmental level of being unable to self-soothe when he wakes up at night.

When I was first getting sober in my 20s, I would be fine during the day but similarly really struggle to be alone with my thoughts and feelings late at night. Maybe something is going on with your husband emotionally that he has such a hard time sitting with himself when he wakes up at night, or maybe due to his childhood experiences he truly never learned the skill of putting himself back to sleep or at the very least quietly entertaining himself without disrupting your sleep. Self-soothing behaviors for adults might include things like listening to calming music, taking a warm bath, and meditation or focused breathing. Either way, I think it might be worth consulting a therapist to help him learn to tolerate being alone at these moments. I also think he should see his primary care physician to explore why the heck he is having so much trouble sleeping in the first place.

The alternate explanation (which I shudder to consider) is that your husband can tolerate being alone just fine and is simply being extremely insensitive by waking an underslept breastfeeding mother of three, including a newborn, just because he feels a little bored, in which case he should be sent directly to prison without a trial or at the very least divorced. Case adjourned.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have very recently given birth to a baby. I love her very much, and she was planned for. But there was a long time in my life during which I thought I’d never have a child. I was diagnosed with clinical depression as a teenager, which has never left me. And I also have high levels of anxiety. My own mother loved her children deeply but suffered huge and frightening mood swings, and I never wanted to subject a child to that.

However, for the past 7 years, I have been with a kind and stable partner and have with a few short and minor exceptions been very stable. Although I still experience both depression and anxiety, I have good coping mechanisms for both that mean I am able to remain calm on the surface and process internally what I need to. This gave me the courage to have our baby.

My father, a person I have a historically tricky relationship with, in a gesture of great generosity and kindness offered to pay for a maternity nurse for the first couple of weeks. This I know is a huge privilege, and I am very grateful for the support. This woman was amazing. She helped me adjust to breastfeeding, got the baby into a good sleep and feed rhythm. She is so good at detecting what the baby wants and needs, and I trust her completely.

During this time, I started to get stressed about some non-baby-related life stuff. I thought I handled it well, and calmly talked to my partner about my worries, trying to come up with constructive steps to address the issue. If I’d been asked to assign a color to my stress levels, I would have said they were barely even yellow. But the baby stopped feeding well and started to cry and scream when I put her to my breast. The maternity nurse said I seemed stressed/tense and that the baby could sense it, as the baby is hyper attuned to me. She suggested I listen to calming music or try meditation. The problem is that this me is the post-therapy, post-calming exercises, post-meditation, post-yoga me! I’ve done so much work to get to this place that I thought was enough to be the person my daughter would need me to be. I don’t think I can get calmer than this! And ironically, I am now much more stressed and worried. Because the last thing I want to do is pass down this sadness and anxiety.

Is there anything I can do either now or later to help my daughter even if I can’t become a calmer person?

— Mentally Ill Mom

Dear Mentally Ill Mom,

I’m sure this nurse was amazing in the many ways you describe, but I think she did you a disservice when she told you the last thing a new mom needs to hear—that it was your fault your baby was crying and not wanting to feed. First off, if you Google “stuff babies do,” these behaviors would be at the top of the list of regular ol’ baby stuff. There is some research that parental anxiety can affect an infant, but they’re talking about clinical levels of anxiety that are keeping the parent from responding to their baby’s needs effectively. You are not somehow poisoning the well by having everyday worries around your baby.

Additionally, I can promise you that every new mother in the history of the world has felt anxious, along with the whole other range of emotions. Every new mother I know, in fact, has felt overwhelmed by the intensity of emotions during this period. You’re not a robot and you’re going to have feelings while parenting. Furthermore, people with mental health issues have every right to be parents, and can be great ones. As long as you continue doing all the therapy-mediation-yoga things that you know keep your issues stabilized, you’ll be setting a beautiful example for your child on how to take care of your mental health. And if you do experience a bout of depression or anxiety that affects your ability to parent, you’ll become a beautiful example of how and where to ask for help when you need it.

Dear Care and Feeding:

My husband and I live in a struggling school district, but our elementary school-aged daughter just tested into the local public gifted-and-talented magnet school, which is ranked one of the best in the state. I thought this was a dream come true and was surprised that my husband seemed ambivalent about it. When I prodded him as to why, the reason shocked me.

Right now, our daughter goes to a truly diverse school – 40 percent Hispanic, 30 percent Black and 30 percent white (we are white). The magnet school is 93 percent Black/Hispanic and just 7 percent white, and my husband worries about our daughter fitting in as a minority. I told him that in many school districts, we expect BIPOC kids to navigate this dynamic, and he pointed out (accurately) that I have worried aloud about those BIPOC kids in mostly-white educational systems, and that I have personally argued for more equitably diverse schools.

I think our daughter’s circumstance is different: She might be a minority in the GAT school, but she’s part of a majority culture in general, and receives all the privileges that come with it. She’ll be fine at this great school! Does my husband have any kind of point, or is he spouting extreme foolishness?

— Is This A No-Brainer?

Dear Is This A No-Brainer?,

I think your husband’s feelings are pretty typical: A 2020 study found that while 81 percent of all parents surveyed believed in the importance of racial and economic integration in schools, when it comes to their own children, white parents tend to enroll them in the schools that have a higher percentage of white, affluent students. The reason for this is that when push comes to shove, parents tend to value factors they feel impact their own children’s future success over diversity. And in fact that simple presence of a large number of Black or brown students, or the lack of white affluent students, is often seen by white parents as a measure of a school’s quality. This may very well be a factor in the low number of white students currently enrolled at the magnet school, causing it to be less “equitably diverse” than your daughter’s current school.

Given that you know this is a great school academically, I think it’s an opportunity to align your actions with your values despite your husband’s discomfort with the idea of your daughter being in the racial minority at school. BIPOC kids are statistically subject to disproportionate disciplinary standards, lower grades, and other symptoms of systemic racism in school, which your daughter is unlikely to experience. So I’m curious what is underneath your husband’s concern – is it a fear that your daughter will feel uncomfortable or singled out? Not only is this an experience, as you point out, that we have no problem asking BIPOC children to navigate, I think it could be a genuinely good one for a child with a privileged identity.

While your daughter will never know what it’s like to be systematically oppressed for her race, getting a small taste of what it feels like to exist in spaces where she is a racial minority could breed empathy and an awareness of her privilege that so many white people grow up to lack. Not to mention the positive benefits of knowing and befriending people from different racial backgrounds. Given your daughter’s young age, she may be going into the situation with much less racial baggage than the adults anyway. But even if not, I think a lot of white people could stand to go through a little discomfort in the name of greater understanding and commitment to an anti-racist society.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Growing up, I never saw my parents cry. Without getting into too much detail, I’ll say that they would become extremely angry when I cried. Eventually, I just stopped. I still get sad, of course. My nose will run and my breath will stutter, but I can’t remember the last time I actually shed tears. I have been to therapy to address various aspects of my childhood, and this lack of tears is something that I have simply accepted.

As a mother myself now, I am determined to prevent this from becoming an intergenerational issue. I read about gentle parenting, supporting your children, and teaching them to process their emotions in a healthy way. I want my kids to know that it is okay to cry. I’m just concerned that, as they get older and more aware, they might notice that I don’t cry. How can I explain to my kids that crying is 100 percent healthy and normal, while being unable to demonstrate that to them through my own actions?

— Cry As I Say, Not As I Do

Dear Cry As I Say, Not As I Do,

There are a lot of ways you can normalize crying for your kids besides directly modeling it. For instance, how you respond to their tears has a lot of impact. Rather than reacting by shaming, judging, or telling kids they’re “fine,” you can verbally validate their feelings with statements like, “I can see you are feeling sad or upset right now” or “That sounds really hard.” Let them know you are there to listen or simply be close. Rather than attempting to distract them from emotions that you might have been taught to feel uncomfortable with, let them know it’s OK to cry and give them space to sit with their feelings.

As your children grow older, if they notice your lack of tears, I think you should explain yourself as honestly as you did here. “When I was growing up, my parents taught me it wasn’t OK to cry. But we know now it’s healthy to cry and express your feelings.” You can point out the other physical symptoms you experience as signs that you are feeling your feelings even if you aren’t producing waterworks. This is also a good way to talk about how and where we experience emotions in our bodies and how to identify what we are feeling.

As my therapist used to comfortingly tell me, the fact that you are thinking about these issues and asking these questions shows what a good job you’re doing as a parent. While most of our parents were doing the best they knew how with the resources they had, you’re now able to do better when it comes to teaching your kids how to process their emotions in a healthier way than you learned.

—Emily

