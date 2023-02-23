My Fiancé Thinks My Vicious High School Bully Should Be a Guest at Our Wedding

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,



My fiancé and I are very excited to be getting married soon. I love him and I’ve never been happier. However, there’s a problem with our wedding guest list.

Some background: I had a very hard time in high school; I had mental health issues that went unmedicated and as a result was bullied mercilessly by my peers. It was traumatizing and painful to the point where I nearly took my own life. My fiancé, in contrast, was a varsity athlete and remembers high school very fondly. He understands that it was a bad time for me, but he was never bullied in his life. He fully admits that he doesn’t understand what it was like, and once made a comment that if we had a kid who was bullied, it would be my job to help him because his instinct would be to tell them to “suck it up.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, one of his closest female friends met a boy in the early pandemic and has fallen in love with him, and because our wedding has been postponed twice, it’s been enough time that they’re serious enough to bring him to our wedding. Great! Glad she’s happy. I bet you can see where this is going: I finally found out his name, and he was … the ringleader of the bullying group. He tormented me so badly that I would force myself to throw up so that my mom would have to keep me home from school. He shoved me into lockers. He made my life unbearable. I CANNOT have him at my wedding. My fiancé fundamentally does not understand this. It’s been 15 years, he says! He’s probably an entirely different person now! I do not care. I do not want him there. It’s supposed to be a celebration, and literally if I see him I think I’ll just start crying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My fiancé’s friend has offered for us all to go out to dinner together to catch up before the wedding so I can get my anxiety out. NO! WHAT?! Am I overreacting?? I feel like I’m not overreacting. This is BONKERS, right? Why does my fiancé’s friend’s desire to bring this guy to our wedding overrule the fact that it’s MY WEDDING? How do I make my fiancé understand how awful the bullying was?



— High School Scars Last Forever

Advertisement

Dear Scars,

Oh, definitely don’t invite him. Fuck that guy. Tell your fiancé you’re working on it, but you don’t wish to ruin your wedding day—something he should understand regardless of how cool he was in high school. Tell his friend, “We’re so sorry, friend, but our budget means we had to be limited with plus-ones, especially with all the costs caused by postponement. It’s such a bummer!” Or some other excuse, it doesn’t matter—you get to decide who comes to your wedding!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

With that out of the way, I’m sorry those things happened to you in high school. I’m more sorry that you still feel that pain acutely now—indeed, that you feel those scars will last forever. This is probably not true, or at least it doesn’t have to be. Your mention of unmedicated mental-health issues back then makes me think that you are seeing a mental health professional now, which is great, and I would urge you to talk to that person about these freshly triggered feelings.

For what is the endgame here, after the wedding?? What if your soon-to-be husband’s close friend stays committed to your high-school bully? What if she marries him? What if your future children become friends? Do you plan never to attend any social engagement that includes her, and therefore might include the guy? You don’t need to become best friends with him. But if, with the help of a therapist, you can work to get yourself to a place where you can peacefully inhabit the same building as him without bursting into tears, you will be sparing yourself a lot of unhappiness down the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And you never know. He may have changed. Contra what we learn from romantic comedies, grown adults often don’t at all resemble the people they once were in high school—indeed, they often deeply regret the people they once were. He isn’t owed a chance to redeem himself, but it might really help you to see him as a different person. Or, if he is still a jerk, you’ve got a reason to wash your hands of him forever.

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

We have a 15-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Both are very mature for their ages and have alpha-type personalities. While we are proud of their maturity, we feel constantly disrespected as their parents when they mock decisions we make or act like they don’t trust us. The latest example is when I decided it was time to take our pup to the vet. Hubby and I were trying to figure out if we would be able to take her that day. Our son was there for this conversation and said things like “She has to go to the vet today!! Are you guys dumb?!” This went on and on. Once we took her and the UTI I suspected was confirmed, our daughter commented “I TOLD you guys she had to go to the vet!” … alluding to the fact that she was correct and we should’ve listened to her when she said it. And now, every day now once she returns home from school, she asks me if I gave our pup her medication, etc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have many interactions like this where we feel belittled by our kids. They also feel entitled to butt in when we are making decisions. Is this normal? How do we address this without silencing them? Do we address it at all? I have said things like “we are the parents here” which is followed by an eye roll, or “as adults there are things that we understand that you don’t yet.” Neither of these comments have worked.

— Belittled by the Littles

Dear Belittled,

Oh, Christ. Is it normal for teenage children to casually speak to you in a manner that, if a friend or co-worker used it, you’d cut them out of your life forever? Is it normal for teenage children to exhibit such disdain toward you that it’s clear you could burst into flames in front of them and they wouldn’t look up from their phones? Is it normal for teenage children to treat you, their loving parents, like absolute garbage? Yes. Also, it sucks. It sucks to have your feelings hurt by someone you would die for! It makes you feel silly for being so fragile, and angry that all your lessons about kindness have been discarded, and sad that someone you love apparently thinks you are a stupid asshole.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You may have some luck telling them, as calmly as you can, “When you speak to me that way, it hurts me.” Or, “We have jobs and cannot drop everything at a moment’s notice.” Maybe they’ll recognize that they’re being unkind. Just as likely, they’ll scoff, infuriating you further. One thing I found very difficult about becoming the parent of teenagers was coming to terms with the idea that I would just have to let a lot of horrible stuff go—pretend I didn’t see that eye-roll, act as if I didn’t hear that disrespectful mumble, smile tolerantly at that comically rude statement made directly to my face. It’s the kind of thing I never would have considered in the little-kid years, when every misbehavior is an opportunity for gentle, loving redirection. But once gentle, loving redirection started escalating, in moments, into apocalyptic all-day battles, I resolved to just let more stuff roll off my back.

Advertisement

That’s hard to do! Even when you take a moment to remember that they do, also, love you. They’re just seething with hormones and itching to test boundaries and maybe a tiny bit angry about, like, the whole world. They’re overstimulated, overcaffeinated rage monsters, lashing out at whoever feels safe to do battle with. And that’s you. Be grateful it’s you! Be grateful that you’ve built a wonderful home in which they feel so safe and secure that they know they can treat you like crap and you’ll come back for more. WHAT A BLESSING.

Slate Plus Members Get More Advice Each Week

This week’s letter: My Mother Is Accusing Me of “Keeping” Her Grandkids From Her

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a low-stakes question. I love kids, but being a mom just isn’t in the cards for me for many reasons. The only kids in my life are two nieces who live across the country from me. Due to the distance, and expense of travel, I don’t see them often. This year, they will be 10 and 11. I was thinking about offering to take them on a one-week vacation, maybe to a theme park or to a fun educational historic site or something.

Advertisement

Here’s the trouble: The older one is a complete bully to her younger sister and their parents don’t seem to even notice the dynamic. As far as I know, the younger sister has never complained, it’s the only dynamic she’s ever grown up with. The younger one can’t have any attention or toys or anything without the older trying to take over the experience and make it about her. Should I take the girls one at a time, for some special one-on-one auntie time to give everyone a break from that dynamic (older this year, younger next year)? Or should I take them both together this year because they love each other and being together and they’ll be a long way from their parents and home with me (someone they honestly don’t know that well)?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Best Buds or Bully?

Dear Buds or Bully,

Wait: Is the relationship between these children one of toxic bullying or one of mutual love? The answer, of course, is that it is probably both—and more. Their everyday interactions include not only fights and affection but brutality, petty revenge, and deep, nearly telepathic connection. One thing I can assure you is that the parents, who are with their children every day, have certainly “noticed” everything you’ve seen in this relationship. While your absolutely lovely idea to take the kids on a getaway with their auntie is a gift to them, it is also, maybe even more importantly, a gift to their parents. Given that, and given that they are the experts on the subject of how their kids might respond to all of the things you’re worried about, you should ask them what kind of a trip they’d prefer.

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Wednesday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

My girlfriend (35) and I (33F) have been together for three years. What I’m having a hard time with is her behavior when the situation isn’t perfect. While she is usually kind and reasonable when everything is fine, she absolutely does not function well at all when she’s a little bit hungry, tired, if it’s too hot, if it’s too cold, etc. She turns mopey, sullen, angry, or just shuts down, and it is near impossible to convince her to behave like a well-adjusted adult. I get it, sometimes it’s hot and humid and uncomfortable and you have swamp boobies, but I’m not throwing a tantrum. Similarly, when she is even a little bit stressed, she often just shuts down completely—you cannot talk to her, because she won’t respond, and she becomes extremely negative and sometimes cruel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I feel that toddlers throw tantrums because they do not have the words or capacity to articulate how they’re feeling., But at 35, I think she should be able to manage her emotions and behavior better. I care for her deeply, and I’m not sure what to do. I’ve brought this up many times when we’re both in a good space, and she admits that she should not be throwing a tantrum (for lack of a better word), but she won’t take steps to improve the behavior. Therapy is not feasible for us, as we’re both broke working in the service industry. Please help.

— My Girlfriend Acts Like a Toddler

Dear Toddler’s Girlfriend,

Advertisement

While parenting other adults has not been a central concern of this column, I, having had a great deal of experience with tantrums, am happy to help you with your girlfriend.

Advertisement

While tantrums can be challenging or even infuriating to handle, it’s important to remember that this is totally normal behavior for a girlfriend. “Tantrums help [girlfriends] learn to deal with their negative emotions,” clinical psychologist Linda Rubinowitz, Ph.D., told Parents magazine. “Sometimes [girlfriends] get so overwhelmed by their new independence that they get overstimulated and melt down.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With girlfriends, the key is to make sure they know that you hear what they’re expressing, and that you understand the emotions they’re feeling. So you might consider saying, in a clear, kind voice, “I hear that you’re feeling angry because you’re so cold. It feels bad to be too cold.” Make sure you use small words that she will understand—girlfriends have limited vocabularies.

Advertisement

It might be helpful to redirect your girlfriend away from whatever it is that is causing the tantrum. Introduce something new to distract her! Perhaps a snack, a new location, or even making a funny face.

If your girlfriend is having a tantrum in public, you might want to calmly but firmly pick her up and carry her to a quiet, safe place. This allows her to finish her tantrum without ruining other people’s days. Don’t worry about other people judging your girlfriend for her tantrum; people understand this is what girlfriends do!

But sometimes, you just need to let a girlfriend be angry for a little while. She’s feeling big feelings! It’s OK to be overwhelmed. “Sometimes a [girlfriend] just needs to get their anger out. So let them!” Linda Pearson, a family nurse practitioner, told Parents. “I’m a big believer in this approach because it helps [girlfriends] learn how to vent in a non-destructive way.”

Of course, all this advice is absurd. As absurd as dating someone who acts like a toddler whenever anything goes wrong! The world is full of adults who don’t throw tantrums. Date one of them.

— Dan

More Advice From Slate

The other day my 2.5-year-old was sitting on the potty, and they started pinching the skin on their belly and said “yucky.” Should I be worried? I’ve noticed the pinching once or twice before (not just on the potty). I don’t do “weight talk,” but other family members sometimes do…