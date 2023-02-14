My Daughter Just Found Out She’s Pregnant—And Her Husband’s Reaction Deeply Concerns Me

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter has been married for ten years and everything seemed to be going well until she found out last summer she was pregnant with her second child. Both had decided not to have more than one since two would cause a heavy financial burden. Her husband had even planned a vasectomy but canceled. My daughter had a lot of side effects with birth control so they wound up using condoms.

Advertisement

As soon as she found out she was pregnant, her husband pushed for an abortion. He became insistent and at first she almost went to do it. Then, she thought that she would do it if the baby was abnormal, but the baby was doing great and she made a final decision to keep it. Now, her husband is furious and threatening to leave her and she is devastated because she might lose the house. He is constantly harassing her and making her life difficult even though she is the main breadwinner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

What can she do? Can she tell him to leave? She says she told him to go to couples therapy and he refused. I’m worried he may increase his threats. Should she contact an attorney?

Advertisement

—Worried Mom

Dear Worried Mom,

I’m not going to play nice, because this dude sounds like an absolute jerk. I’ll agree with him on the fact that having another child can be expensive, but is it worth it to blow up his family to make a point? Unexpected pregnancies happen all of the time, and if you’re in a loving relationship you should be able to make it work. That clearly doesn’t seem to be the case here.

It baffles me to no end when I hear men say they don’t want any additional kids, but they do nothing to make that become a reality. Go get a vasectomy, bro! As someone who was snipped a few years ago, it was one of the easiest medical procedures I’ve ever had. So because he was too lazy or cowardly to do this for his wife, he’s now threatening to leave her because she’s now pregnant? That’s beyond toxic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I obviously don’t know the entire picture, but your daughter should ask herself a question. Does this man bring more to the table than he takes off of it? In other words, she needs to determine if he’s a valuable asset to the family or if he’s an emotional leech draining her energy on a daily basis. She makes more money than him, he refuses to do his part for birth control, he refuses therapy, he bullies her to make a decision she’s uncomfortable with, and he’s unwilling to compromise. Like I said, I don’t know everything, but he doesn’t sound like a “keeper” to me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m not saying she should file for divorce today, but if this guy isn’t willing to bend, then she should tell him that divorce is inevitable. If he doesn’t budge after that ultimatum, then perhaps you should have her and her child stay with you while she works out a plan to separate from him. Finally, I’m not sure what you mean by harassment: make sure she knows about the National Domestic Violence Hotline as a resource. I obviously hope she does not need this, but alarm bells ring in my head as I read your letter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m hoping that he’ll come to his senses once he realizes that your daughter is serious about leaving him over this, and that that will inspire him to take the requisite actions to repair the relationship. But if that doesn’t happen, she’ll need to be ready to take action.

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have four children. We have two pairs of twins, all fraternal (twins run in my family) —“Henry” and “Clara” are 15, “Eve” and “Maddie” are almost 12. Eve and Maddie have recently gone through growth spurts and are now taller than Clara. Clara has recently started to resent her younger sisters, when earlier all four kids enjoyed a friendly relationship. Eve and Maddie never teased Clara about being taller than her. The other night, Clara said very hurtful things to both of them about their appearances as if trying to hold on to something that she has that they don’t: She made fun of their glasses because she primarily wears contacts, and she made fun of their fashion because she babysits and earns money and can buy new clothes while her sisters can’t do so as often. Henry stood up for the younger girls which caused Clara to get upset at him—she felt like he betrayed her, since he’s usually very close to Clara.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

When I talked to Clara about this, she broke down about how she’s just “a stick”—she has a small chest and butt and therefore is in her mind undesirable. Also, she has large eyes and generally looks younger than she is, and given her height she is often mistaken for being the youngest, which makes her really upset. I have never seen this happen in person but apparently it has happened when all three girls have been out together. She’s convinced that with her body shape she’ll never get a boyfriend, which is now her life’s mission since her best friend started dating and has spent less and less time with her.

My husband and I have no idea what to do now. Nothing I’ve said has helped her deal with her perception of herself, or helped her define her self worth outside her relationship status (I don’t think that telling her that I didn’t date until after college was smart of me). She absolutely refuses to apologize to her younger sisters, and accuses Henry of “abandoning her.” She feels like she’s all alone and is taking that on her sisters. I’m concerned about her sudden personality change and want advice on how to help her and her siblings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Parenting Teen Drama

Dear Parenting Teen Drama,

I’ve mentioned before that I’m a (identical) twin, so I’m familiar with the unique challenges it presents. The first thing that jumps out at me is that it seems like Clara might benefit from therapy. She seems to be holding a great deal of resentment towards her sisters solely based on their appearance, which definitely isn’t healthy or productive because that’s beyond their control. But I’m even more concerned about the need to judge her self-worth based on a boy’s approval. I know her bestie has a boyfriend, but I’m wondering if there’s something deeper going on here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the meantime, I think you should ensure that the rest of the kids are as supportive as possible to Clara as she goes through this rough patch. Yes, I know it can be hard for kids to turn the other cheek when they’ve been wronged, but I really think they need to swallow their pride and make it happen. Support for Clara can come by giving her space when she needs it, taking on some of her chores for a period of time, or simply saying “I love you, sis.” That along with therapy will help her to realize that her family is not her enemy, and hopefully she will turn the corner.

Advertisement

Regarding a boyfriend, there’s nothing abnormal about being boy-crazy at that age. My hope is she doesn’t judge her worth as a girl based on being in a relationship. Again, a good therapist will help her to realize that, and your role as a parent is to keep telling her how amazing she is until she finally starts to believe it.

Dear Care and Feeding,

What’s the best gentle approach for asking my MIL to do something differently with my 4-month-old child while watching him? My husband was killed in a car accident two months before our baby was born, so talking to her about it is definitely on me. My MIL offered to provide daycare until he can start preschool when he’s two. I’ve been back to work for one month. I had planned on staying home longer, but once my husband died, I could only stay out for the 12-week FMLA period to keep our health insurance. (The unfairness of that is a topic for another letter.) The problem is that my MIL can’t put a diaper on the baby correctly. I know, I know, you’re thinking—that’s not a big deal. And it’s not, but we’re talking every diaper for 10 hours a day the three days a week (I work from home two days a week) she watches him. That also means every outfit is wet/dirty so she changes him 3-5 times a day. Plus maybe the blanket/pad/whatever he was laying on. It all adds up to me drowning in extra laundry. And she gets upset with herself each time it happens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve tried showing her how to position it better, but she just doesn’t fasten it tightly enough and worries if it’s tighter it will be uncomfortable for him. I know besides some nerves about caring for a baby, which she hasn’t done since her kids, there’s all kinds of grief for her son mixed in there. Even if I don’t talk to her about this, I know at some point I’ll need to do something. Tips to gently approach would be appreciated.

—Lots of Feelings Involved

Dear Lots of Feelings,

First, please accept my sincere condolences for the loss of your husband. I cannot imagine how gut-wrenching it must be for you to welcome a child into a world without your husband. As you say, I’m sure your MIL is feeling an intense amount of pain, and I’m sure that’s impacting all of this.

Advertisement

When it comes to the diaper situation, I think the direct approach is best. You mentioned the word “gentle” in your letter a couple of times, and I know you don’t want to cause your MIL any additional hurt, but tip-toeing around the issue won’t get you the results you’re looking for. That said, you can still be direct and gentle at the same time.

Advertisement

You can say something like this, “I know my son’s diaper leaks multiple times a day, and it results in a ton of extra laundry that I’m having trouble keeping up with. I know you’re doing the best you can, but I want to show you a way to secure his diaper so it won’t leak. I promise you that it won’t hurt him. Going forward I would like for you to try it my way.” That’s direct, firm, but also gentle. Your role in this is to ensure she follows through, which may require polite reminders if she reverts back to her old patterns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know you didn’t ask, but I also want to make a plea for therapy for your MIL, and for you. This period of time must be incredibly difficult and being able to unpack your emotions to a licensed professional could help immensely.

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

• If you missed Monday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My niece is 18 months old and very talkative, active, and interested in interacting with my husband and me. We have a lot of fun with her the few times a year we get to see her, my sister-in-law, and her husband. My question is about how we say goodbye. I am not a parent but work regularly with children and believe firmly in letting kids choose how much contact they want to have with me on greetings, during games, reading a book together, or when saying goodbye. It’s all up to them. My husband’s family, however, have started urging our niece to give us hugs, a kiss, etc. when we arrive or depart. It’s often a chorus of urging commands from several relatives beyond just her parents, which I find emotionally manipulative. I hate it! Although I do love a snuggle from my niece, I do not want her to feel like I need contact from her to feel happy or loved. Right now she’s happy to give hugs, but I know this can and probably will change. The times this has happened I’ve immediately told her, “It’s okay if you don’t want to hug, we can try a high-five if you want!” and I try to shift everyone’s focus elsewhere, like to discussing our next plans together so everyone will stop staring at her and waiting for us to embrace. Is there anything more I can do? The whole situation makes my my husband and me pretty uncomfortable despite otherwise pleasant family visits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—The Bodily Autonomy Wanter

Dear Bodily Autonomy Wanter,

I love that you’re doing this for your niece and for the other children you work with. Maybe I’m in the minority here, but I cringe so hard at parents and grandparents who force young kids to give hugs and kisses to other adults. It’s just gross and wildly inappropriate. Sorry for the mini rant, because I know I’m preaching to the choir, but I can’t state firmly enough that we should empower our tiny humans to make those decisions regarding who touch their bodies on their own.

Have you talked to your husband about this? Since it’s his family, perhaps you can urge him to talk to his family about this issue. That would probably be best, but if he refuses, or he sees an issue with it, you need to decide how you’d like to proceed.

Advertisement

I’m sure you can tell from my introductory sentences that I think you should talk to them, and you may know I always favor directness. You can’t tell her parents how to raise your niece, but you can certainly tell them how you plan to interact with her now and going forward. You can say something like, “We love our niece very much, but we don’t feel comfortable when she’s forced or told to embrace us physically. How you choose to handle that with other people is up to you, but in the future, I’d appreciate it if you didn’t do that with us. When it’s time to say goodbye, we would like it if she made the decision on her own to hug us or not.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is there a chance they could be offended by that? Sure, but you have to remember that this approach isn’t out of line. You’re not saying that they shouldn’t force her to hug anyone (even though you probably feel that way), you’re saying they shouldn’t force her to hug you and your husband. That way it becomes more about your personal preferences than criticizing their parenting style. Again, they could still be angry, but that shouldn’t stop you from speaking your mind.

In the best-case scenario, this could open their eyes and make them change their ways in the future. I just wish most parents would take your approach.

—Doyin

More Advice From Slate

My daughter just turned 1, and we had a birthday party for her with some extended family. As she munched happily on her chocolate cupcake after we sang “Happy Birthday,” my mother-in-law jokingly chided, “That’s gonna go straight to your hips, girl!” Should I have said something? Should I say something now, after the fact?