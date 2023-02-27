It can be tough to be a fan of Ted Lasso. Yes, the show is enormously popular and critically acclaimed. But my love for the Apple TV+ series is still accompanied by the faint whiff of embarrassment. It’s so square, so corny, so feelings-forward; those of us who are usually allergic to wholesomeness tend to recast the show’s coachy aphorisms and iconic BELIEVE sign as a perverse rebellion against the prestige-TV antihero norm. That is, some of us can only love a sweet and simpleminded show if its sweetness and simpleness are jiujitsued, somehow, into subversion.

Advertisement

I’m a little ashamed to love something so basic, which is why it was even more tormenting when Facebook started feeding me ads for Ted Lasso’s Build-a-Bear collab. Why were they doing this to me?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This accursed plush toy transplants the soul of Jason Sudeikis’ sunny football coach into the body of a teddy bear, one wearing a tracksuit, aviators, and an AFC Richmond visor. Most befuddlingly, the bear also sports a mustache over his smiling teddy bear lips. Can a bear—in the wild, an already hirsute creature—grow additional fur on its face in mustache form? Apparently so.

The Ted Lasso bear appears on Build-a-Bear’s “Bear Cave,” a section of their website restricted to shoppers 18 and older. Most of the plushies in the Bear Cave represent whimsical partnerships with The Office or the Vincent Van Gogh museum, but astonishingly, several of these stuffed bears—in the “After Dark” section—wear silk bathrobes and sip champagne. Oh my!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ted Lasso bear is, of course, not overtly down to fuck. With his spotless sneakers and goofball grin, he reminds us that for all his philosophizing, Ted Lasso is, at heart, something of a character for children, nearly a child himself. “BEAR-lieve in believe!” reads the marketing copy. “The always-optimistic Ted Lasso has captured our hearts one witty saying at a time, and this adorable Ted Lasso Bear is sure to do the same for fans of the show!” You can purchase him as a standalone bear, or in a bundle in which he holds a cup of tea, even though—as, I am devastated to admit, I well know—Ted Lasso does not like tea.

Advertisement

There is absolutely no way to view the Ted Lasso Build-a-Bear bear ironically, or subversively. It simply is the thing that it is: a cuddly, uncomplicated stuffed animal dressed up to look like the hero of a show that is also, itself, cuddly and uncomplicated. It is, I suppose, the perfect gift for anyone whom you would like to remind that, “If you care about someone, and you got a little love in your heart, there ain’t nothing you can’t get through together.”

Price: $63.50 for the Online Exclusive Ted Lasso Bear Teacup Bundle.

Who would buy this thing? The adult child of a dad who has recently started watching a lot of Premier League soccer, for Father’s Day.