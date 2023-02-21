Our Son Asked Us to Review an Application, And We’re Shocked At What It Revealed

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son is 20 and applying for internships for the summer. He’s asked us to review his cover letters and personal statements. Some of the applications have a series of essay questions. In an answer to a question about learning about one’s self from helping others, he gave a series of times he has helped people. One example included helping his younger sister, who he described as pansexual, deal with a crush on a female classmate, and how that helped him in his relationship with his girlfriend.

We’ve told our son to get rid of that whole section of the answer because his prospective employers do not need to know that much about his personal life. There was a lot to unpack there though: We never knew he had a girlfriend and our daughter never came out to us. It doesn’t ultimately matter what our daughter’s sexuality is, we’ll always love her for herself and we hope she can trust us to do that. We’ve always had a guess about her sexuality though. She’s had obvious crushes on people of all sorts throughout her life, from her buff neighbor, captain of her school’s men’s hockey team, to her eye doctor’s female receptionist intern to her best friend’s older brother. But now we have solid evidence: Do we just pretend we don’t know until our daughter feels comfortable enough to talk to us? Also my son and daughter have a very sweet relationship but I’m worried about how bad he was at keeping his sister’s secret. Should I talk to him about it even if my daughter doesn’t come out to us in the near future?

—Oversharing

Dear Oversharing,

You should absolutely talk to your son about this as soon as possible. Unless he asked his sister if it was OK to share her personal business (which I doubt he did), this is a major violation of trust. He needs to understand that talking about something as intimate as this could irreparably damage his relationship with her if she ever learned about it. Also, you should find out who he spilled the beans to and ensure they keep it under wraps. I mean, if she doesn’t feel comfortable coming out to you, then it’s clear that she’s not ready for the world to know yet, either.

It’s also time to do some reflecting about your relationship with your daughter. Is there something about your relationship that you think could scare her from talking to you about her sexuality? If so, I would do whatever it takes to figure out what that is. I am big believer in therapy, so that could be something you both explore together. In the meantime, I wouldn’t mention anything about her sexuality unless she opens up to you. This is something that should be shared on her terms and nobody else’s.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My home situation is a little unconventional because I allowed my 35-year-old daughter and then 2-year-old granddaughter come live with me. I am single and have a small home of about 800 square feet. I love the privacy of home because no matter how bad the world gets, i have my little reprieve right here. I asked my daughter to follow two rules while here: Not to bring home endless guests, and that she not get pregnant while living here.

And then, it happened. She got pregnant, so I swallowed my pride and wholeheartedly accepted “Teddy” into our now four-person abode.

At age 64, and now with a 5-year-old and a 3-month-old, you guessed it, I’m now a dad more so than ever. I change diapers, cook for 3.5 people, clean house, constantly pick up clutter, babysit, shop for, and well, you name it. Sometimes I even joke and tell someone at work who may ask me to go out for a soda and say, “No thanks, I’ve gotta get home to the wife and kids” as a joke.

Except that in reality, I am now fulfilling the role of a father of three! And, I remind you, I am 64 years old. I don’t have any resentment but I do have a lot of hard knocks now. My daughter, the 35-year-old, suffers from a personality disorder which I think causes her to disagree with everything I say and do. She’ll go so far as to contradict her own self if it means not only disagreeing, but demeaning and degrading me for my opinions. Including the parenting and rules I have for her children. In other words, I am basically pigeonholed, by default, into all duties as a parent, but with none of the say. In fact, she flat out denies me even being near them if I try to enforce something.

My question is, with my small house, and her breaking the rules or maybe better put, “contingencies” for living here in this tiny, studio apartment-like home, and me turning 65 in 3 months, and her refusal to accept any kind of opinion, or especially discipline for her kids, how obligated am I to give her such a safe, and “free” I might add, place for them to live? Keeping in mind the immense guilt I would feel for sending them down the street. Thank you in advance.

—Dad Guilt

Dear Dad Guilt,

I’ll say this as kindly as possible: Assuming she doesn’t have any major physical or mental illnesses/disorders, your daughter and her kids have to go.

Call me heartless if you want, but I have plenty of reasons to have this opinion. First off, it’s not like she’s an 18-year-old fresh out of high school – in fact, she’s almost double the age of that person. She should be intrinsically motivated to do whatever it takes to provide for her family and live on her own as someone who has been an adult for 17 years.

Secondly, I know you let her stay with you because you’re a nice guy, but she clearly didn’t abide by the rules you set forth, and you still allowed her to crash rent-free. Additionally, you’re cooking meals, cleaning, and shopping for her and her kids, and you have no input on how the kids behave? Now you’ve moved from “nice guy” status to “pushover” with no end in sight. Put bluntly, she’s flat out disrespecting you.

Probably the most important thing is you’re almost 65 years old. This is the time when you should travel, engage in hobbies, chill out, or do whatever the heck your heart desires as you enter the latter stages of life. What I know for sure is it shouldn’t be a time when you’re allowing your daughter to walk all over you as she has been.

I have given this advice before to others: I would give your daughter three to six months to find a job and a place to stay, or else you’ll have to throw them out. This is nothing at all to feel bad about, either. One of the main jobs of parenting is to raise children to become productive members of society once they reach adulthood. Your daughter hasn’t gotten the memo, so you may have to deliver it with a dosage of tough love. What’s the alternative? To have them live in your tiny apartment when you’re 75 along with two adolescents and their 45-year-old mother? When will it end?

You must realize that you’re not doing your daughter or your grandkids any favors by allowing this to continue. Reclaim your life and sanity by putting your foot down today. Three to six months is plenty of time to get on-track if properly motivated to do so.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I just accepted a new job, an exciting career opportunity for me, about a 2-hour drive away from our home in a big city. It begins in a month and commuting through the end of the school year is not really feasible for me, so we’re moving the weekend before I start (me, husband, and son). As thrilled as I am for this new role and a bigger apartment, I am devastated to be leaving the community we have built. Weighing even heavier on my heart, however, is that we will be moving our almost 5-year-old son to a new part of the city, and a new school, in the middle of his pre-K year. He LOVES his class and his teacher, and he has so many friends in the neighborhood. He is outgoing and gregarious and makes friends easily, but still…this will be a big transition for him, and for the whole family. Moving is hard, but in the middle of a school year seems especially tough.

Do you have any tips for how to help him through this? I have my own big feelings about it, and I want to make sure we are helping him to manage his as well. How should we prepare him? And how do we support him as he struggles?

—About To Put My Son Through Hell?

Dear About To,

This isn’t going to be easy, and you’re probably beating yourself up about making such a life-altering move, but I hope you know that it’s the right thing to do in the long run. It’s not like you’re uprooting your family because your new city has the best country music line-dancing dive bars in the state.

Yes, there’s a strong chance that your son will be upset at first, but if he’s as outgoing as you say he is, then it’s highly likely he will make new friends fairly quickly. Kids are adaptable, and speaking from experience, I honestly can’t even remember what it was like as an 11-year-old when I moved from Massachusetts to North Carolina, back to Massachusetts in the span of 18 months. I went to school, played sports, met new people, and figured it all out without any catastrophes. Running the risk of sounding dismissive, I have a strong feeling that the same will be the case for your son.

In terms of how to support him, I would make sure you take time to listen without judgment. Let him cry, let him yell, let him say that he hates you and this decision—because it all comes with the package of a small human expressing his displeasure. Don’t get defensive or angry when it happens. Not to use a popular buzz phrase, but your role in this is to provide psychological safety and reassure him that everything will be OK, because it will be.

Of course, if you see that your son is showing major behavioral red flags for an extended period of time (acting out, violent behavior, self-harm, etc.) then you should take the requisite steps to get him the help he needs. But like I said, I really don’t think it will come to any of that. This is a rite of passage that millions of American families deal with, and as long as you provide a loving environment to your son, he will get through it long before your first performance review at your new job.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 12-year-old daughter, who I’ll call “Ella,” and I’m starting to worry about the way she expresses negative emotions. Over the past few months, she has developed this habit of saying things like “kill me” or “I want to die” when she’s not happy about something. Sometimes it’s in response to little things, like a line for the bathroom or a movie she likes being taken off Netflix, other times it’s a reaction to more major setbacks, like not getting the grade she wants on a test or not making a sports team.

I’ve asked Ella a few times about whether she’s serious when she says these things, and she acts like I’m the weird one for worrying that she might actually be suicidal! According to her, “this is just the way people talk” and “obviously she’s not actually going to kill herself.” My husband thinks she’s just being a dramatic tween and isn’t worried. However, I still find it alarming. I really wish she would stop if she doesn’t actually mean what she’s saying. And if she does mean what she’s saying, I want to be able to help her.

How should I deal with this?

—Unsettled in Utah

Dear Unsettled,

As a former suicide survivor, this triggers some powerful emotions in me. Is there a chance that Ella doesn’t mean anything by her comments? Sure, there’s a chance—but what if she actually harbored some dark thoughts and acted on them? You would never forgive yourself if you ignored the warning signs.

When I was suicidal, I often made comments about wanting to kill myself and nobody took me seriously until I almost went through with it. Speaking from experience, I would keep an eye for additional warning signs like isolation, self-harm, disinterest in activities she used to enjoy, etc. and then ensure she sees a mental health professional immediately.

Even if you don’t see any red flags other than what you outlined here, it wouldn’t hurt to have her speak with a therapist. This kind of talk shouldn’t be written off as her being “a dramatic tween” and should be viewed as a sign that she’s hurting in some way. Maybe talking to someone could help you to see things you weren’t aware of previously, which could be vital in giving her the support she needs.

No matter what, don’t let this slide. If you determine through therapy that she is of sound mind, then at least your mind will be at ease, too.

If you need to talk, or if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

—Doyin

